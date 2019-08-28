The Developing Test Programs Using TestStand course teaches you how to navigate the TestStand environment and quickly create test applications that satisfy your test needs using different design languages. This course prepares you to use existing TestStand features and best practices to create and deploy test sequences as a complete test system.

Lesson Overview Topics

What Is TestStand? This lesson introduces TestStand, the role of test management software, and the benefits of using TestStand to develop your test applications. Introduction to TestStand

Benefits of Using TestStand

Creating Test Sequences This lesson describes the steps involved in creating a test sequence to implement a basic test. Developing Test Code

Creating a New Test Sequence

Adding Steps to a Test Sequence

Creating and Calling Code Modules

Creating Test Steps

Executing a Test Sequence

Controlling TestStand Execution This lesson describes techniques for modifying a test sequence to execute differently based on test conditions or settings. Sharing Data Using Local Variables

Changing Execution Flow

Changing Execution Based on a Test Failure

Troubleshooting Test Sequences This lesson discusses various built-in TestStand features that you can use to identify and fix problems in a test sequence. Comparing Test Sequences

Tracing Execution

Pausing Execution with Breakpoints

Handling Execution Errors

Modifying Execution to Locate a Problem

Troubleshooting Code Modules

Reusing Code in a Sequence This lesson describes several ways to improve the modularity and reusability of your test code to avoid code duplication. Reusing a Series of Steps

Storing Configuration Settings

Reusing Data

Reusing Test Sequences with Different Limits

Storing and Presenting Test Results This lesson introduces report generation and database logging. You learn how to use built-in TestStand features to customize the data that is reported or logged. Generating a Report

Collecting Results

Customizing Report Appearance

Customizing Report Contents

Generating Multiple Reports

Database Logging

Streaming Test Data to Disk

Executing a Test Sequence for Multiple UUTs This lesson describes how you can configure a test sequence to test multiple UUTs. Using the Test UUTs Execution Entry Point

Customizing Serial Number Entry

Executing Steps When the Sequence File Loads

Executing Tests in Parallel This lesson introduces parallel testing to improve test throughput and describes how you can synchronize execution of parallel test steps. Configuring Steps to Run Asynchronously

Executing Tests in Parallel

Synchronizing Execution of Parallel Steps