1. Course Overview

The Developing Test Programs Using TestStand course teaches you how to navigate the TestStand environment and quickly create test applications that satisfy your test needs using different design languages. This course prepares you to use existing TestStand features and best practices to create and deploy test sequences as a complete test system.

Duration Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days Audience New TestStand users

Engineers and test developers tasked with creating or maintaining test programs

Users and technical managers evaluating TestStand in purchasing decisions

TestStand users pursuing the Certified TestStand Developer certification Prerequisites A familiarity with LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, or C programming.

Recommended Courses (depending on your code development application): LabVIEW Core 1 LabWindows/CVI Core 1

NI Products Used During the Course TestStand Version 2017 SP1

LabVIEW Professional Development System Version 2018

LabWindows/CVI Version 2017

After attending this course, you will be able to:

Develop modular test applications in the TestStand environment and distribute them to test stations

Develop test code in LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI and call that test code from TestStand

Use TestStand tools

Execute a test sequence and generate a test report

Configure TestStand to test devices in series or in parallel

2. Developing Test Programs Using TestStand Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics What Is TestStand? This lesson introduces TestStand, the role of test management software, and the benefits of using TestStand to develop your test applications. Introduction to TestStand

Benefits of Using TestStand Creating Test Sequences This lesson describes the steps involved in creating a test sequence to implement a basic test. Developing Test Code

Creating a New Test Sequence

Adding Steps to a Test Sequence

Creating and Calling Code Modules

Creating Test Steps

Executing a Test Sequence Controlling TestStand Execution This lesson describes techniques for modifying a test sequence to execute differently based on test conditions or settings. Sharing Data Using Local Variables

Changing Execution Flow

Changing Execution Based on a Test Failure Troubleshooting Test Sequences This lesson discusses various built-in TestStand features that you can use to identify and fix problems in a test sequence. Comparing Test Sequences

Tracing Execution

Pausing Execution with Breakpoints

Handling Execution Errors

Modifying Execution to Locate a Problem

Troubleshooting Code Modules Reusing Code in a Sequence This lesson describes several ways to improve the modularity and reusability of your test code to avoid code duplication. Reusing a Series of Steps

Storing Configuration Settings

Reusing Data

Reusing Test Sequences with Different Limits Storing and Presenting Test Results This lesson introduces report generation and database logging. You learn how to use built-in TestStand features to customize the data that is reported or logged. Generating a Report

Collecting Results

Customizing Report Appearance

Customizing Report Contents

Generating Multiple Reports

Database Logging

Streaming Test Data to Disk Executing a Test Sequence for Multiple UUTs This lesson describes how you can configure a test sequence to test multiple UUTs. Using the Test UUTs Execution Entry Point

Customizing Serial Number Entry

Executing Steps When the Sequence File Loads Executing Tests in Parallel This lesson introduces parallel testing to improve test throughput and describes how you can synchronize execution of parallel test steps. Configuring Steps to Run Asynchronously

Executing Tests in Parallel

Synchronizing Execution of Parallel Steps Deploying a Test Sequence This lesson explores methods for deploying a test sequence to the production floor based on your test system needs. Selecting Components for Deployment

Organizing Test Software for Deployment

Choosing a Deployment Method

Ensuring Successful Deployment

3. Suggested Next Courses

Depending on your code development application: LabVIEW Core 2 LabWindows/CVI

Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand

Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning, LabVIEW Instrument Control, RF, or other hardware courses

4. Suggested Next Certification

Certified TestStand Developer Certification

