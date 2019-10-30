LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module Known Issues

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 3.1 FPGA Module.

Renaming an FPGA Application breaks associated Open FPGA VI Reference nodes referencing that application

Renaming an FPGA Application breaks associated Open FPGA VI Reference nodes referencing that application because the 'Rename and Update' dialog fails to automatically update the reference to use the new name.



Workaround: Manually point the Open FPGA VI Reference to the correct FPGA Application.



Reported Version: 3.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/29/2018





After software installation on LinuxRT targets, RIO server requires a manual restart or additional reboot

If RIO server is enabled, remote FlexRIO devices may be targeted via the RIO server. After SW installation, this service is not fully configured and requires an additional reboot or manual restart to be fully setup.



Workaround: After the required reboot post SW installation, reboot your target again.

Alternatively, run the following commands to manually restart the service:

/etc/init.d/nirioserver stop

/etc/init.d/nirioserver start



Reported Version: 3.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019