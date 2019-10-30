LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module Known Issues

Known Issues
The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 3.1 FPGA Module.
|ID
|Known Issue
|709263
Return
|Renaming an FPGA Application breaks associated Open FPGA VI Reference nodes referencing that application
Renaming an FPGA Application breaks associated Open FPGA VI Reference nodes referencing that application because the 'Rename and Update' dialog fails to automatically update the reference to use the new name.
Workaround: Manually point the Open FPGA VI Reference to the correct FPGA Application.
|731891
Return
|After software installation on LinuxRT targets, RIO server requires a manual restart or additional reboot
If RIO server is enabled, remote FlexRIO devices may be targeted via the RIO server. After SW installation, this service is not fully configured and requires an additional reboot or manual restart to be fully setup.
Workaround: After the required reboot post SW installation, reboot your target again.
Alternatively, run the following commands to manually restart the service:
/etc/init.d/nirioserver stop
/etc/init.d/nirioserver start
|744863
Return
|Errors outside of Clock-Driven Logic can incorrectly refer to the source of the error as an Optimized FPGA VI.
Some errors outside of Clock-Driven Logic can incorrectly refer to "Optimized FPGA VI" as the source of the error. One example is an un-initialized shift register on a For Loop.
Workaround: Double-click the error to be taken to the actual error source.