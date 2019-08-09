From 6:00 PM CDT Friday, Aug 9th - 11:00 PM CDT Sat, Aug 10th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Training Course Details: LabVIEW Core 1: Acquire, Analyze, Visualize

Overview

This page describes the LabVIEW Core 1 training course offered through NI Training and Certification.


Table of Contents

  1. Course Overview
  2. LabVIEW  Core 1 Course Outline
  3. Suggested Next Courses

1. Course Overview

The first step in the LabVIEW  learning path, LabVIEW  Core 1 gives you the chance to explore the LabVIEW  environment, interactive analysis, dataflow programming, and common development techniques in a hands-on format. In this course, you will learn to develop data acquisition, instrument control, data-logging, and measurement analysis applications.  At the end of the course, you will be able to create applications using the state machine design pattern to acquire, analyze, process, visualize, and store real-world data.

 

Audience
  • New users and users preparing to develop applications using LabVIEW
  • Users and technical managers evaluating LabVIEW  in purchasing decisions
  • Users pursuing the Certified LabVIEW Associate Developer certification
Prerequisites
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows
NI Products Used During the Course
  • LabVIEW Professional Development System 2019 or later
  • NI Data Acquisition device
  • IEEE 488.2 (GPIB) controller
  • NI Instrument Simulator
  • BNC-2120
Duration
  • instructor-led classroom: Three (3) days

 

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Interactively acquire and analyze data from NI hardware (NI DAQ devices) and non-NI instruments (GPIB instruments)
  • Create and program a LabVIEW  application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data
  • Create user interfaces with charts, graphs, and buttons
  • Use programming structures, data types, and the analysis and signal processing algorithms in LabVIEW
  • Debug and troubleshoot applications
  • Work with sets of single-channel and multi-channel data
  • Log data to file
  • Use best programming practices for code reuse and readability
  • Implement a sequencer using a state machine design pattern

2. LabVIEW  Core 1 Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Introduction to LabVIEW You will learn about LabVIEW .
  • What is LabVIEW ?
  • Common types of LabVIEW  applications
First Measurement (NI DAQ Device) You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from an NI data acquisition (DAQ) device.
  • Connect your NI DAQ device
  • Validate the data
  • Troubleshoot unexpected I/O results
First Measurement (Non-NI Instrument) You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from a non-NI instrument.
  • Connect your non-NI instrument
  • Validate the data using an instrument driver example program
  • Troubleshoot unexpected I/O results
Exploring an Existing Application You will learn how to explore an existing LabVIEW  project and application and predict the behavior of the application.
  • Explore a project and VI
  • Determine VI behavior based on dataflow programming model
Creating Your First Application You will learn how to create a simple LabVIEW  application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data.
  • Create a new project and VI
  • Use different data types
  • Use hardware APIs to communicate with hardware
  • Develop an acquire-analyze-visualize VI that acquires data from NI DAQ devices and non-NI instruments
Debugging and Troubleshooting You will learn how to debug and troubleshoot a LabVIEW  application.
  • Correct a broken VI
  • Use debugging techniques and tools
  • Capture data from VI panel
  • Manage and display errors
Executing Code Repeatedly Using Loops You will learn how to execute code repeatedly using While Loops and For Loops.
  • Use While Loop and For Loop
  • Add timing to loops
  • Access data from previous loop iterations
Working with Sets of Data You will learn about data types that represent sets of data and how to use and process them.
  • Use the array and waveform data types
  • Work with multi-channel acquisition data
  • Explore additional array and waveform examples
Executing Code Based on a Condition (Case Structure) You will learn how to execute code based on a condition.
  • Create and configure Case structures
  • Common examples
Writing and Reading Data to File You will learn about the basic concept of file I/O and how to access and modify file resources in LabVIEW .
  • Write data to text file
  • Programmatically create file and folder paths
  • Analyze data in a text file
  • Compare file formats
Reusing Code (SubVIs) You will learn about modular programming and how to use subVIs to reuse code and improve code readability.
  • Understand modularity
  • Create subVI icon and connector pane
  • Document a subVI
Grouping Data of Mixed Data Types (Clusters) You will learn how to group data of mixed data types into a cluster to improve data organization and code readability.
  • Create a cluster
  • Disassemble and modify clusters
  • Error clusters
  • Visualize clusters and cluster arrays
Propagate Data Type Changes Using Type Definitions You will learn how to automatically propagate custom data types changes using type definitions.
  • Why use type definitions?
  • Creating and using Type Defs
Implementing a Sequencer (State Machine) You will learn about common sequential LabVIEW  design techniques and the state machine design pattern.
  • Techniques for sequential programming
  • Using state programming
  • Implementing a state machine design pattern

