Training Course Details: LabVIEW Core 1: Acquire, Analyze, Visualize

1. Course Overview
The first step in the LabVIEW learning path, LabVIEW Core 1 gives you the chance to explore the LabVIEW environment, interactive analysis, dataflow programming, and common development techniques in a hands-on format. In this course, you will learn to develop data acquisition, instrument control, data-logging, and measurement analysis applications. At the end of the course, you will be able to create applications using the state machine design pattern to acquire, analyze, process, visualize, and store real-world data.
After attending this course, you will be able to:
- Interactively acquire and analyze data from NI hardware (NI DAQ devices) and non-NI instruments (GPIB instruments)
- Create and program a LabVIEW application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data
- Create user interfaces with charts, graphs, and buttons
- Use programming structures, data types, and the analysis and signal processing algorithms in LabVIEW
- Debug and troubleshoot applications
- Work with sets of single-channel and multi-channel data
- Log data to file
- Use best programming practices for code reuse and readability
- Implement a sequencer using a state machine design pattern
2. LabVIEW Core 1 Course Outline
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|Introduction to LabVIEW
|You will learn about LabVIEW .
|First Measurement (NI DAQ Device)
|You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from an NI data acquisition (DAQ) device.
|First Measurement (Non-NI Instrument)
|You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from a non-NI instrument.
|Exploring an Existing Application
|You will learn how to explore an existing LabVIEW project and application and predict the behavior of the application.
|Creating Your First Application
|You will learn how to create a simple LabVIEW application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data.
|Debugging and Troubleshooting
|You will learn how to debug and troubleshoot a LabVIEW application.
|Executing Code Repeatedly Using Loops
|You will learn how to execute code repeatedly using While Loops and For Loops.
|Working with Sets of Data
|You will learn about data types that represent sets of data and how to use and process them.
|Executing Code Based on a Condition (Case Structure)
|You will learn how to execute code based on a condition.
|Writing and Reading Data to File
|You will learn about the basic concept of file I/O and how to access and modify file resources in LabVIEW .
|Reusing Code (SubVIs)
|You will learn about modular programming and how to use subVIs to reuse code and improve code readability.
|Grouping Data of Mixed Data Types (Clusters)
|You will learn how to group data of mixed data types into a cluster to improve data organization and code readability.
|Propagate Data Type Changes Using Type Definitions
|You will learn how to automatically propagate custom data types changes using type definitions.
|Implementing a Sequencer (State Machine)
|You will learn about common sequential LabVIEW design techniques and the state machine design pattern.
