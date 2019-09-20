NI License Manager 4.5 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in NI License Manager 4.5 sorted by Date.

ID Known Issue





Return Clicking in the serial number field does not pull up the Windows On Screen Keyboard for touch enabled devices

When using a touch enabled device in a mode that uses the Windows On Screen Keyboard, clicking in the field where you enter your serial number does not pull up the keyboard.



Workaround: Use a keyboard to input the serial number.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/24/2018





Return NI License Manager does not update network licenses if a new license file is installed on the connected Volume Licensing Server.

If NI License Manager is open and connected to a Volume Licensing Server, when a new license file is installed in Volume License Manager on the licensing server, NI License Manager does not show the updated licenses, even after refreshing.



Workaround: Close and relaunch NI License Manager or remove and re-add the server from the "Manage Volume License Servers" menu.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/29/2018





Return Closing the license dialog for products using the 'x' button instead of the 'Launch' button returns a failure.

When opening unlicensed software and using the NI Licensing Wizard to activate with a serial number or activation code, if the 'x' button is clicked instead of using the 'Launch' button, the licensed software fails to open due to lack of licensing. However, the software will correctly show as activated in NI License Manager.



Workaround: Re-launch the licensed software.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/29/2018





Return Backup license notification remains after local activation

In some cases, a client formerly connected to a Volume License Server that has been issued a backup license will continue to notify the user that the backup license is being used or has expired. This issue can persist even after activating the client locally.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/08/2019