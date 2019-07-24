NI VeriStand 2019 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains the NI VeriStand 2019 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI VeriStand 2019. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in VeriStand 2019 sorted by Date.

402293 Model files imported to VeriStand with vector channels appear as Nx1 rather than 1xN
522678 Adding an FPGA target to the System Definition via the API will fail to add the Parameters section of PWM channels
372874 Building a LabVIEW model for NI VeriStand fails if the controls or indicators have identical names.
572887 Setting the Frame Type option in the Raw Data Frame Configuration page has no effect.
468712 VeriStand may select a DAQ card with Slow Background Conversion mode enabled as the chassis master timing device
672996 Frequency channels for Counter Inputs read an incorrectly scaled value.
703891 Cannot import LabVIEW model for Linux to VeriStand that has nested clusters as an inport.
720821 System Definition File error using Inline Timing and Sync Custom Device.



ID Known Issue
402293

Return		 Model files imported to VeriStand with vector channels appear as Nx1 rather than 1xN
Model files imported to VeriStand with vector channels appear as Nx1 rather than 1xN making it impossible to map to the channel correctly.

Workaround: Use the channel mappings dialog to import from a text file instead of using the dialog.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/04/2014
522678

Return		 Adding an FPGA target to the System Definition via the API will fail to add the Parameters section of PWM channels
When using the System Definition API to programmatically add an FPGA target to a System Definition file, the Parameters section typically included with PWM channels is excluded.

Workaround: Add the FPGA manually to the System Definition via the System Explorer.

Reported Version: 2014    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/13/2015
372874

Return		 Building a LabVIEW model for NI VeriStand fails if the controls or indicators have identical names.
When building a VI into a model for NI VeriStand, the build process will fail if any of the indicators or controls have identical names.

Workaround: Use different names for the controls and indicators that will become the model's inports and outports.

Reported Version: 2011 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/18/2015
572887

Return		 Setting the Frame Type option in the Raw Data Frame Configuration page has no effect.
As the Frame Type is pulled from the XNET database, this System Definition setting does not affect the XNET configuration.

Workaround: Set the Frame Type as desired in the XNET database. Do not use the Raw Data Frame Type Configuration option in the System Definition.

Reported Version: 2014    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 04/01/2016
468712

Return		 VeriStand may select a DAQ card with Slow Background Conversion mode enabled as the chassis master timing device
If Slow Background Conversion mode is enabled on a DAQ card (like a PXIe-4353) and it's the first DAQ device listed in the system definition, VeriStand incorrectly tries to use this device as the master timing card. VeriStand will do this even if there are other DAQ cards running without Slow Background Conversion enabled.

Workaround: Add the DAQ card that you want to use as the master timing source to the system definition before adding the Slow Background Conversion DAQ card. If both cads are already in the system definition, remove and re-add the Slow Background Conversion-enabled card.

Reported Version: 2013 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/14/2017
672996

Return		 Frequency channels for Counter Inputs read an incorrectly scaled value.
The scaling on frequency channels with counter input modules is inaccurate. The channel value in VeriStand will depend on the number of frequency channels being read.

Workaround: A customer scale can be applied that reads the correct value. This scale should be: Channel Value / (Number of frequency channels + 1)

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/02/2018
703891

Return		 Cannot import LabVIEW model for Linux to VeriStand that has nested clusters as an inport.
VeriStand cannot import a LabVIEW model for Linux if it has a nested cluster as an inport.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: Unknown    Added: 07/19/2019
720821

Return		 System Definition File error using Inline Timing and Sync Custom Device
When using Custom Device Template Tool to create an Inline Timing and Sync Custom Device, inporting that device creates a "Timing Source Init VI_1" section in the System Definition XML that is unnecessary and causes error -307832 when adding the Inline Timing and Sync Custom Device.

Workaround: Open the VeriStand project's nivssdf with a text editor, and delete the "Timing Source Init VI_1" section.

Reported Version: 2018    Resolved Version: Unknown    Added: 07/19/2019

Document last updated on 7/19/2019

