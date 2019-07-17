InsightCM 3.5 Bug Fixes List

|ID
|Fixed Issue
|739060
|Reading from numerous disconnected Modbus devices could lead to device reboots
|735601
|Changes to Voltage Bus properties does not automatically notify the user to update the device configuration
|735127
|Default OPC security policies lead to error when starting OPC historian
|728889
|1x and 2x Magnitude and Phase features are not calculated when the speed reference is negative
|721078
|MCSA assets report CT validation warnings when monitored motor is not running
|734785
|Buttons on the Wireless Gateway Configuration page appear functional when the user does not have permissions to edit device configurations
|686624
|Server-only Features are selectable as Delta EU Operating State Triggers