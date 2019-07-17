InsightCM 3.5 Bug Fixes List

Overview

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI InsightCM 3.5. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. For more information about available patches, see NI InsightCM™ Release Documentation
ID Fixed Issue
739060 Reading from numerous disconnected Modbus devices could lead to device reboots
735601 Changes to Voltage Bus properties does not automatically notify the user to update the device configuration
735127 Default OPC security policies lead to error when starting OPC historian
728889 1x and 2x Magnitude and Phase features are not calculated when the speed reference is negative
721078 MCSA assets report CT validation warnings when monitored motor is not running
734785 Buttons on the Wireless Gateway Configuration page appear functional when the user does not have permissions to edit device configurations
686624 Server-only Features are selectable as Delta EU Operating State Triggers

 

