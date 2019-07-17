InsightCM 3.5 Bug Fixes List

ID Fixed Issue

739060 Reading from numerous disconnected Modbus devices could lead to device reboots

735601 Changes to Voltage Bus properties does not automatically notify the user to update the device configuration

735127 Default OPC security policies lead to error when starting OPC historian

728889 1x and 2x Magnitude and Phase features are not calculated when the speed reference is negative

721078 MCSA assets report CT validation warnings when monitored motor is not running

734785 Buttons on the Wireless Gateway Configuration page appear functional when the user does not have permissions to edit device configurations