InsightCM 3.5 Known Issues List

ID Known Issue

InsightCM Monitoring Devices

727573 InsightCM does not warn user that calculated MCSA features cannot be used for gating and delta EU

Using calculated features from an MCSA asset for gating conditions or delta EU triggers will cause an invalid configuration. InsightCM currently does not notify the user of this when creating the asset configuration.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 3.3 Resolved Version: - Added: 04/08/2019

InsightCM Web Application

680791 Users are unable to create Baselines Data Events for Thermal Camera ROI and Delta Features.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 3.2 Resolved Version: - Added: 04/08/2019

682841 Device Dashboard does not show alarms on integrated features.



Workaround: Use the Alarm Tab on the primary Dashboard page.



Reported Version: 3.2 Resolved Version: - Added: 04/08/2019

686624



Server-only Features are selectable as Delta EU Operating State Triggers

Users can specify these server calculated only features as a source for delta EU triggers. Features that are calculated on the server only (such as the envelope bands) cannot trigger a delta EU data collection.



Workaround: Do not use server calculated only features as Operating State triggers.



Reported Version: 3.2 Resolved Version: - Added: 04/08/2019

739852



MMS device configuration throws error when adding PI or OPC datasource

MMS devices to not support PI or OPC datasources.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 3.2 Resolved Version: - Added: 04/08/2019