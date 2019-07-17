InsightCM 3.5 Known Issues List

Publish Date: Jul 17, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This document contains the InsightCM 3.5 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of InsightCM 3.5. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and common issues.

 

Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in InsightCM 3.4 sorted by Category.

InsightCM Monitoring Devices
727573 InsightCM does not warn user that calculated MCSA features cannot be used for gating and delta EU
InsightCM Web Application
680791 Users are unable to create Baselines Data Events for Thermal Camera ROI and Delta Features
682841 Device Dashboard does not show alarms on integrated features
739852 MMS device configuration throws error when adding PI or OPC datasource
731674 Order Waveform and Spectrum viewers don't display data if there are only two tachometer pulses

 

ID Known Issue
InsightCM Monitoring Devices
727573 InsightCM does not warn user that calculated MCSA features cannot be used for gating and delta EU
Using calculated features from an MCSA asset for gating conditions or delta EU triggers will cause an invalid configuration. InsightCM currently does not notify the user of this when creating the asset configuration.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 3.3    Resolved Version: -    Added: 04/08/2019
InsightCM Web Application
680791 Users are unable to create Baselines Data Events for Thermal Camera ROI and Delta Features.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 3.2    Resolved Version: -    Added: 04/08/2019
682841 Device Dashboard does not show alarms on integrated features.

Workaround: Use the Alarm Tab on the primary Dashboard page.

Reported Version: 3.2    Resolved Version: -    Added: 04/08/2019
686624

 Server-only Features are selectable as Delta EU Operating State Triggers
Users can specify these server calculated only features as a source for delta EU triggers. Features that are calculated on the server only (such as the envelope bands) cannot trigger a delta EU data collection.

Workaround: Do not use server calculated only features as Operating State triggers.

Reported Version: 3.2    Resolved Version: -    Added: 04/08/2019
739852

 MMS device configuration throws error when adding PI or OPC datasource
MMS devices to not support PI or OPC datasources.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 3.2    Resolved Version: -    Added: 04/08/2019
731674

 Order Waveform and Spectrum viewers don't display data if there are only two tachometer pulses
When doing slow roll compensation in order waveform or order spectrum viewers, an error is returned if there is only one revolution in the slow roll data.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 3.2    Resolved Version: -    Added: 04/08/2019

Document last updated on 07/15/2019

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit