cDAQ-9188 Firmware FOSS Notices (Version 1.0)

August 2010

The cDAQ-9188 Firmware FOSS Notices contains information about open source code use and software licenses for cDAQ-9188 chassis firmware version 1.0. This documentation is delivered through the FOSS Notices zipped folder (NI part number 373228A-01), which contains the NI cDAQ-9188 Firmware FOSS Notices document (NI part number 373194A-01) and individual software licenses for this firmware version.

