LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module Known Issues

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module sorted by Category.

666046



Return Radio Button Group does not resize when additional Radio Buttons are added



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

666287



Return Warning when copying a Graph from a VI's Diagram to a Web VI's Diagram

When you copy a VI's Diagram contents and paste them on a Web VI's Diagram, a warning will appear if one of the items is a Graph indicator.



Workaround: Delete the graph terminal and create a new Graph in the Web VI



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

666581



Return Dragging multiple arrays into a tab control can cause visual issues



Workaround: Save the Web VI and reopen it, or drag a single element into the tab at a time



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

736938



Return Can't change value of control with duplicate terminals from the Panel

A control with a duplicate terminal on the Diagram can't have its value changed from the Panel.



Workaround: Right-click the duplicate terminal on the Diagram >> Change to read.



Reported Version: 3.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/08/2019

673324



Return Adding items to the FrontPanelCanvas tags in the HTML panel always places the new items at the top of the section

Because the items that are added are always at the top of the section, the content that is added will always appear behind the content that LabVIEW NXG creates



Workaround: Set the z-index property for the item that is being added



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

719781



Return JSLI dependencies can't be located after changing their namespace in the project.



Workaround: 1. Reference the JS files relative to the component and not the JSLI doc (e.g. use "/javascript/Add.js", instead of "javascript/Add.js")

2. Close and reopen the project



Reported Version: 3.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/08/2019

664268



Return VI snippets do not create controls on the Panel when placed in a Web VI



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

666182



Return When attempting to create a sub VI from code on a Web VI, you can only create a sub Web VI



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

669020



Return String to Number functions may return incorrect values when converting to I64 or U64 data types in Web VIs

When converting from strings to 64-bit numbers, the String to Number functions (Decimal String to Number, Hex String to Number, etc.) can return unexpected results



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

671454



Return Providing a username and password when a cross-origin request results in a 401 has varying behavior between browsers. In the LabVIEW NXG editor this will result in a timeout.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

659068



Return Creating a Web VI in a project results in a broken run arrow on the Web VI



Workaround: When a Web VI is created, it is targeted to the "This Computer" target. Web VIs must exist in a Web Application (application targeted to a Web Server target) in order to run. Create a Web Server target in SystemDesigner, then create an application on the target and add your Web VI to the application.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/21/2018

669019



Return FormatDateTimeString function does not handle dates past 2038 correctly.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/08/2019