LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module Known Issues

Known Issues by Category
The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module sorted by Category.
|ID
|Known Issue
|Controls and Indicators
|666046
Return
|Radio Button Group does not resize when additional Radio Buttons are added
Workaround: N/A
|666287
Return
|Warning when copying a Graph from a VI's Diagram to a Web VI's Diagram
When you copy a VI's Diagram contents and paste them on a Web VI's Diagram, a warning will appear if one of the items is a Graph indicator.
Workaround: Delete the graph terminal and create a new Graph in the Web VI
|666581
Return
|Dragging multiple arrays into a tab control can cause visual issues
Workaround: Save the Web VI and reopen it, or drag a single element into the tab at a time
|736938
Return
|Can't change value of control with duplicate terminals from the Panel
A control with a duplicate terminal on the Diagram can't have its value changed from the Panel.
Workaround: Right-click the duplicate terminal on the Diagram >> Change to read.
|External Code
|673324
Return
|Adding items to the FrontPanelCanvas
Because the items that are added are always at the top of the section, the content that is added will always appear behind the content that LabVIEW NXG creates
Workaround: Set the z-index property for the item that is being added
|719781
Return
|JSLI dependencies can't be located after changing their namespace in the project.
Workaround: 1. Reference the JS files relative to the component and not the JSLI doc (e.g. use "/javascript/Add.js", instead of "javascript/Add.js")
2. Close and reopen the project
|Functions, VIs, and Express VIs
|664268
Return
|VI snippets do not create controls on the Panel when placed in a Web VI
Workaround: N/A
|666182
Return
|When attempting to create a sub VI from code on a Web VI, you can only create a sub Web VI
Workaround: N/A
|669020
Return
|String to Number functions may return incorrect values when converting to I64 or U64 data types in Web VIs
When converting from strings to 64-bit numbers, the String to Number functions (Decimal String to Number, Hex String to Number, etc.) can return unexpected results
Workaround: N/A
|671454
Return
|Providing a username and password when a cross-origin request results in a 401 has varying behavior between browsers. In the LabVIEW NXG editor this will result in a timeout.
Workaround: N/A
|659068
Return
|Creating a Web VI in a project results in a broken run arrow on the Web VI
Workaround: When a Web VI is created, it is targeted to the "This Computer" target. Web VIs must exist in a Web Application (application targeted to a Web Server target) in order to run. Create a Web Server target in SystemDesigner, then create an application on the target and add your Web VI to the application.
|669019
Return
|FormatDateTimeString function does not handle dates past 2038 correctly.
Workaround: N/A
|LabVIEW Project
|667774
Return
|The Output tab does not allow horizontal scrolling
Workaround: Copy the text from the Output tab into another location and read the message there
Document last updated on 7/8/2019