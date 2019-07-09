LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module Known Issues

Overview

This document contains known issues for the LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Fields

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:
  • Issue ID
  • Issue Title
  • Problem Description
  • Workaround
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of the LabVIEW NXG Web Module in which the issue was reported
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not reported date)


Contacting NI

You can contact us by phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in this document. If you have feedback on this specific document, please contact NI on this NI Developer Zone post.

Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module sorted by Category.

ID Known Issue
Controls and Indicators
666046

Return		 Radio Button Group does not resize when additional Radio Buttons are added

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
666287

Return		 Warning when copying a Graph from a VI's Diagram to a Web VI's Diagram
When you copy a VI's Diagram contents and paste them on a Web VI's Diagram, a warning will appear if one of the items is a Graph indicator.

Workaround: Delete the graph terminal and create a new Graph in the Web VI

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
666581

Return		 Dragging multiple arrays into a tab control can cause visual issues

Workaround: Save the Web VI and reopen it, or drag a single element into the tab at a time

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
736938

Return		 Can't change value of control with duplicate terminals from the Panel
A control with a duplicate terminal on the Diagram can't have its value changed from the Panel.

Workaround: Right-click the duplicate terminal on the Diagram >> Change to read.

Reported Version: 3.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/08/2019
External Code
673324

Return		 Adding items to the FrontPanelCanvas
tags in the HTML panel always places the new items at the top of the section
Because the items that are added are always at the top of the section, the content that is added will always appear behind the content that LabVIEW NXG creates

Workaround: Set the z-index property for the item that is being added

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
719781

Return		 JSLI dependencies can't be located after changing their namespace in the project.

Workaround: 1. Reference the JS files relative to the component and not the JSLI doc (e.g. use "/javascript/Add.js", instead of "javascript/Add.js")
2. Close and reopen the project

Reported Version: 3.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/08/2019
Functions, VIs, and Express VIs
664268

Return		 VI snippets do not create controls on the Panel when placed in a Web VI

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
666182

Return		 When attempting to create a sub VI from code on a Web VI, you can only create a sub Web VI

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
669020

Return		 String to Number functions may return incorrect values when converting to I64 or U64 data types in Web VIs
When converting from strings to 64-bit numbers, the String to Number functions (Decimal String to Number, Hex String to Number, etc.) can return unexpected results

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
671454

Return		 Providing a username and password when a cross-origin request results in a 401 has varying behavior between browsers. In the LabVIEW NXG editor this will result in a timeout.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
659068

Return		 Creating a Web VI in a project results in a broken run arrow on the Web VI

Workaround: When a Web VI is created, it is targeted to the "This Computer" target. Web VIs must exist in a Web Application (application targeted to a Web Server target) in order to run. Create a Web Server target in SystemDesigner, then create an application on the target and add your Web VI to the application.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/21/2018
669019

Return		 FormatDateTimeString function does not handle dates past 2038 correctly.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/08/2019
LabVIEW Project
667774

Return		 The Output tab does not allow horizontal scrolling

Workaround: Copy the text from the Output tab into another location and read the message there

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018

Document last updated on 7/8/2019

