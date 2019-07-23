LabVIEW 2019 Patch Details

This document contains information about all patches available for the following LabVIEW products:
- LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, macOS, and Linux
- LabVIEW 2019 Runtime (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, macOS, and Linux
All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW 2019 installations.
Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2019 f1 Patch
|ID
|Description
|647006
|In extremely rare cases, LabVIEW freezes while building an application that contains classes within packed project libraries.
|734726
|VIs in source distributions created by NI Package Builder may show up as broken in TestStand.
|736066
|In rare cases, using multiple CPU cores to mass compile large projects that contain LLBs in auto-populating folders crashes LabVIEW.
|736429
|If the data type of a set or map is a class, the set or map will incorrectly break when an instance of a child class is added.
|737362
|Using a Waveform datatype as a key of a map or member of a set can corrupt the VI.
|738357
|The Build Map and Build Set functions incorrectly show a broken wire when you input sibling classes to these functions.
|738428
|When indexing over a map with array values, the indexed array value may appear empty.
Note: A recompile is required after patching to get the corrected behavior.
|738483
|Wiring the default value from the Look In Map function to the connector pane can cause LabVIEW to hang.
|738644
|Error Case structures incorrectly rename no error case to "Error 1" if INI token funkyerrclustWire is set to True.
|739017
|In rare cases, malleable VIs inside of classes will fail to load correctly when called from TestStand.
|739174
|When an Error Cluster Constant is wired to a Case structure that only handles Error 1, the Case structure incorrectly handles all errors in this case.
|739207
|In Place Element Structures incorrectly output a string for all map key values independent of the value's data type.
Note: A recompile is required after patching to get the corrected behavior.
|739357
|When using VI Scripting to simultaneously load XControls and close their containing projects, LabVIEW can crash.
Patch Downloads