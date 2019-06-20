Training Course Details: Creating Web Applications Using LabVIEW NXG

1. Course Overview

In today’s world the need for remote access to and control of Test & Measurement data is critical as we live in a distributed world. Data comes from a multitude of sources and devices. The need for this data and access is varied at different levels in the company. Hence, the challenge to serve the right data to the right people, across differing devices and operating systems make many developers turn to web applications as a solution. This course is appropriate for students who want to create remote engineering user interfaces and web applications using the LabVIEW NXG Web Module.

Audience LabVIEW users who need to create a remote user interface Prerequisites Experience with Microsoft Windows

LabVIEW NXG Core 1 and LabVIEW NXG Core 2 or equivalent experience NI Products Used During the Course LabVIEW NXG Web Modules







After attending this course, you will be able to: