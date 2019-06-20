Training Course Details: Creating Web Applications Using LabVIEW NXG

Publish Date: Jun 20, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This page describes the Creating Web Applications Using LabVIEW NXG training course offered through NI Training and Certification.

Register online at ni.com/training or contact us in one of the following ways

  • call: (800) 433-3488
  • fax: (512) 683-9300
  • email: info@ni.com
Outside North America, contact your local NI Office. Worldwide Contact Info: ni.com/global.

1. Course Overview

In today’s world the need for remote access to and control of Test & Measurement data is critical as we live in a distributed world. Data comes from a multitude of sources and devices. The need for this data and access is varied at different levels in the company. Hence, the challenge to serve the right data to the right people, across differing devices and operating systems make many developers turn to web applications as a solution. This course is appropriate for students who want to create remote engineering user interfaces and web applications using the LabVIEW NXG Web Module.

 

Audience
  • LabVIEW users who need to create a remote user interface
Prerequisites
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows
  • LabVIEW NXG Core 1 and LabVIEW NXG Core 2 or equivalent experience
NI Products Used During the Course
  • LabVIEW NXG Web Modules



After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Create and design remote user interfaces
  • Communicate and move data across your web applications
  • Securely share and deploy your user interface.  

 

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit