NI CompactRIO Device Drivers and NI R Series Multifunction RIO June 2019 (19.1) Known Issues

This document contains the known issues with NI CompactRIO Device Drivers and NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers June 2019 that were discovered before and after the release of the May 2019 drivers. New issues appear at the top of this document. This list includes only severe or the most common issues, and does not include every issue known to NI.
The workarounds described in this document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail. If you would like more information on an issue, visit ni.com/contact and reference the issue ID. If you identify a workaround for an issue that is not listed in this document, please contact NI so that the workaround may be published.
|ID
|Known Issues
|
738261
|
Non-recommended SD cards could fail to be recognized in cRIO-905x targets
In rare cases, it is possible that SD cards that are not NI recommended will fail to be recognized in cRIO-905x targets.
Workaround:
|
738160
|
RIO Mezzanine Card (RMC) added to LabVIEW project with shortened "RMC" name.
When adding a RIO Mezzanine Card (RMC) to an sbRIO in the LabVIEW project, it is given the name "RMC" without any information on the specific RMC type. As a result, it is difficult to distinguish which RMC card was added to the project.
Workaround:
- After adding the RMC to the project, rename the card to a more specific name by right-clicking the RMC and selecting "Rename"
- Select "Properties" from the right-click menu of the RMC to see more detailed information about the card, including the type
