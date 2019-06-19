NI CompactRIO Device Drivers and NI R Series Multifunction RIO June 2019 (19.1) Bug Fixes

ID Fixed Issue

730745 The NI 9231 module in a cRIO-904x or cRIO-905x chassis can enter an error state if FPGA code that accesses it is started, stopped, and restarted in quick succession. The module must be removed from the chassis and replaced to correct this error state. This commonly happens when the the FPGA reference is opened with the Run VI option checked, then reset, and restarted.

733762 FPGA compilations containing NI-922x module I/O nodes on cRIO-905x targets may fail timing due to non-diagram components.

734618 A driver accessed during cRIO-905x boot may cause a kernel crash, which causes the target to reboot. This is a rare, random occurrence that has no effect besides causing the target to reboot. After rebooting and completing boot operations, the target will function normally.

737501 CompactRIO 19.0 LabVIEW 2019 Runtime support is missing components which enable the use of the RSI module property node. When the RSI module property node is present in a built executable that uses CompactRIO 19.0 LabVIEW 2019 Runtime support, the executable will fail with an indication that a .dll file is missing, or with an error that says a refnum entry point cannot be found. The required components missing from the LabVIEW 2019 Runtime support are present in LabVIEW 2019 development support, so the RSI module property node will work in the development environment.

737917 LabVIEW projects saved in LabVIEW 2016 or earlier with certain EOL cRIO products can generate a "Project or Library file is corrupt" error in LabVIEW 2019. This only occurs when the original project contains a C Series module as a Real-Time Scan Resource for a cRIO-910x chassis or cRIO-901x controller.

738710 When continuously sampling at the maximum rate (4 MS/s) on the NI 9775 in a cRIO, the module will intermittently return invalid data.