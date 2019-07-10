Enabling Security Mitigations for Meltdown and Spectre on NI Linux Real-Time Controllers

1. ARM-based Controller Mitigation Process

In order to enable mitigations, the following steps must be taken.

Install the 19.0 or later version of the specific controller’s device driver on the host computer. Upgrade the firmware of the controller to the 7.0 or later version by following Upgrading Firmware on my NI Linux Real-Time device. Format and Re-install software to the controller.

For example, if using the cRIO-9068, you would need to install NI-CompactRIO 19.0 and upgrade the firmware to get the mitigations.

2. Intel x64-based Controller Mitigation Process



In order to enable all mitigations, the following steps must be taken:

Install the 19.0 or later version of the specific controller’s device driver on the host computer. Upgrade the Firmware of the controller to the 7.0 or later version by following Upgrading Firmware on my NI Linux Real-Time device.

Note PXI Linux RT controllers will not require a firmware update. Follow Installing Software on NI Linux Real-Time PXI Controllers to install software.

Format and re-install software to the controller. Enable SSH from NI MAX and connect to the controller via SSH. Refer to Accessing the Shell on NI Linux RT Devices for help. (Optional) Confirm your target’s mitigations by observing the vulnerabilities files reported by running grep . /sys/devices/system/cpu/vulnerabilities/* Enable mitigations for each vulnerability in the INI file. This can be done using the table below and using the nirtcfg utility in the shell. For example, enabling the mitigation for Meltdown would use

nirtcfg --set section=SYSTEMSETTINGS,token=meltdown.mitigations.disabled,value="False"

Vulnerability Status Name Section Token Value Spectre Variant 2 Spectre_v2 SYSTEMSETTINGS spectre_v2.mitigations.disabled False Spectre Variant 4 Spec_store_bypass SYSTEMSETTINGS spectre_v4.mitigations.disabled False Meltdown Meltdown SYSTEMSETTINGS meltdown.mitigations.disabled False Foreshadow L1tf SYSTEMSETTINGS l1tf.mitigations.disabled False Reboot the controller so your changes to take effect. (Optional) Confirm your new mitigation status by repeating step 5.



