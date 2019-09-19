This document contains the LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:



Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

Known Issues by Severity

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 19.1, sorted by severity.







ID Known Issue 504245



Return In rare instances, a Kintex-7 FPGA target may not download or change successfully in an NI PXI-1082 chassis.



Workaround: Reboot the NI PXI-1082 chassis.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/04/2015 497623



Return When closing an unchanged sample project, you may be prompted to save changes to session VIs.

When creating sample projects, if a file prefix is specified in the create project wizard, you may be prompted to save changes to session VIs when closing the project, even if you have not changed the sample project. You should agree to save the changes.



Workaround: None.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/04/2015

Contacting NI

Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.