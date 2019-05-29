NI System Driver Set April 2019

1. April 2019 Release

2. System Driver Set Contents

Data Acquisition NI-DAQmx 18.6

Instrument Control NI-488.2 18.5 NI-VISA 18.5 NI-Serial 18.5 IVI Compliance Package 18.0 NI-PXImc 18.0 PXI Platform Services 18.5 NI-VXI 16.0

Modular Instruments NI-Switch 18.5.1 NI-DMM 18.5 NI-Scope 18.7 NI-RFSA 18.1 NI-FGEN 18.5 NI-DCPower 18.5.1 NI-RFSG 18.1 NI-HSDIO 18.5 NI-5690 18.0 NI-VNA 18.0 NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.5

Timing & Synchronization NI-Sync 18.6 NI-TimeSync 18.1.1 NI 1588-2008 Network Management 18.1

Reconfigurable IO CompactRIO 18.5 R Series 18.5 NI-FlexRIO 18.7 NI FlexRIO Adapter Module Support 18.1

Motion NI-Motion 18.0

Vision Acquisition Software NI-IMAQ 18.5 NI-IMAQdx 18.5

Real-Time and Embedded NI-488.2 18.5 NI-Serial 18.5 NI-Watchdog 18.5

Communication Buses and Protocols NI-XNET 18.5 NI-CAN 18.5 NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 18.0 NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 18.0 NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 18.0

Configuration and Utilities NI I/O Trace 18.5 NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 18.5 NI System Configuration 18.5



3. System Requirements

This installation requires one of the following Microsoft operating systems:

Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)

Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit)

Windows 7 SP1 x86

Windows 7 SP1 x64

Windows 8 x86

Windows 8 x64

Windows 8.1 x86

Windows 8.1 x64

Windows 10 x86

Windows 10 x64

This installation requires that version 3.1 of the MSI (Windows Installer) Engine is installed on your computer. If you do not have MSI 3.1 or later, the installer updates the engine automatically and might require you to restart your computer.

4. Additional Requirements for Specific Features

Certain features in this installation have additional requirements.

Feature Additional System Requirements NI Software Requirements Visual C++ 2008 support for Visual Studio 2008 (Legacy):

NI-DAQmx

NI-488.2

NI-VISA None Measurement Studio Visual C++ support for Visual Studio 2008 .NET Framework 4.5.1 support for:

NI-DAQmx

NI-488.2

NI-VISA Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.1 .NET Framework 4.5 support for:

NI-DAQmx

NI-488.2

NI-VISA Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5 .NET Framework 4.0 support for:

NI-DAQmx

NI-488.2

NI-VISA Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5 .NET Framework 3.5 support for:

NI-DAQmx

NI-488.2

NI-VISA Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 LabWindows™/CVI™ Support for:

NI-XNET None LabWindows/CVI 8.5 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ Support for:

NI-DAQmx

NI-CAN

NI-DNET None LabWindows/CVI 7.0 or later

Measurement Studio 2009 is the last version of Measurement Studio to provide support for Visual C++ MFC. If you want to continue building or developing applications using Visual C++ MFC, order the Measurement Studio 2009 product. For additional information, refer to ni.com/mstudio/legacysupport.

5. Installation Instructions

When you insert the installation media, the NI System Driver Set window appears. Click Install Software. If the NI System Driver Set window does not appear, launch setup.exe from the root directory of the installation media.

If you want to install NI System Driver Set from a network location, copy the entire contents of the NI System Driver Set media to a single folder and run from that location.

6. Uninstallation Instructions

To uninstall NI System Driver Set, select National Instruments Software in the Windows Programs and Features application, then select Uninstall.

7. In 2016 NI System Driver Set Has Dropped Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

NI System Driver Set dropped support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI System Driver Set version 2017.05 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI System Driver Set version 2017.05 and later on an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI System Driver Set version 2017.05 and later, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

8. Product Security and Critical Updates

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

9. Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

10. Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

11. Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

12. Driver Version Naming Changes

Driver version names are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This includes information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version which the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-DAQmx 14.0.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old naming scheme is NI-DAQmx 9.9. The first version released under the new naming scheme is NI-DAQmx 14.0.0.

13. Legal Information

Copyright

© 2002–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

For LabVIEW version compatibility please see the system driver set main page.