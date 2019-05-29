Measurement Studio 2019 Behavior Changes

This document contains the list of known behavior changes introduced in Measurement Studio 2019.

Behavior Changes: Measurement Studio no longer ships integrated support for Visual Studio 2010, Visual Studio 2012, and Visual Studio 2013. For more information, refer to Measurement Studio and Visual Studio Version Compatibility .

. Measurement Studio support for the DataSocket class library (NationalInstruments.Net.dll) has been deprecated in favor of NetworkVariable. Refer to Migrating to Measurement Studio Network Variable from DataSocket in the Measurement Studio Help for help migrating your DataSocket projects to NetworkVariable.

in the Measurement Studio Help for help migrating your DataSocket projects to NetworkVariable. The Measurement Studio Help file format has changed from a format that integrates into the Visual Studio Help Viewer to an external help viewer format. Additionally, the Measurement Studio Help files are now installed to the following location: C:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\Measurement Studio\Help .

. Visual Studio integrated tools are now only compatible with projects targeting the .NET Framework 4.5 and later versions; however, Measurement Studio still supports the use of assemblies that target lower versions (e.g., 4.0).

The Measurement Studio installer has been updated to a package-based installer (instead of the previous MSI-based installer) which uses NI Package Manager to control installation for all NI products.

The Measurement Studio Installer Builder utility no longer requires a Measurement Studio license to create installers

Measurement Studio no longer ships examples that target the .NET Framework 4.0. Additionally, the Measurement Studio example files are now installed to the following location: C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\Measurement Studio\Examples .

. Measurement Studio class libraries are now installed to the following location: C:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\Measurement Studio\DotNET .

. Measurement Studio no longer ships merge modules (.msm files) that support redeployment through a Microsoft Installer (MSI). Return to the Measurement Studio Release Notes, Known Issues, and Bug Fix Information document.

