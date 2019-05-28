Measurement Studio 2019 Bug Fixes

Overview

This document contains the Measurement Studio Bug Fixes that were discovered before and since the release of Measurement Studio 2019. Not every bug fix known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that have been addressed.

1. Contacting NI

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. 

2. Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in Measurement Studio 2019.

ID Fixed Issue Issue Details
191580 Uninstalling National Instruments products may also remove installed .NET applications that use National Instruments libraries. Uninstalling National Instruments products may also remove installed .NET applications that use National Instruments libraries.
366974 The arrow label to an annotation on a WPF Graph control can shrink and disappear depending on the size of the label and its alignment. The arrow label to an annotation on a WPF Graph control can shrink and disappear depending on the size of the label and its alignment.
529919 Measurement Studio libraries are not selected in the Add/Remove .NET Class Libraries dialog after adding a reference to Web Forms to the project in Visual Studio 2013. In the Add/Remove .NET Class Libraries dialog, if you select the Web Forms library and close the dialog, the reference is added and the .licx file is updated. When you reopen the Add/Remove .NET Class Libraries dialog, the Web Forms library is not selected.
586755 Writing DateTime to a TDMS file slightly offsets the time. Writing a DateTime value to a TDMS file using the Measurement Studio API writes a slightly offset value for the DateTime to the TDMS file. The value written is 76 ticks later than expected.
604388 Using multiple WPF graphs in different threads can cause your application to crash. When rendering WPF graphs, a point-renderer generates a static bitmap. When multiple WPF graphs are rendering in different threads, the first graph to render will write to the bitmap, but the subsequent threads will fail to access the bitmap. This can cause a crash.
607424 The SignalProcessing.Convolve2d method produces incorrect output when convolving matrices of different sizes. The Convolve2d method can sometimes produce incorrect values when matrices A and B are different sizes. The incorrect values are very large or small, e.g., 3E+216 or 2E-314.
668896 NationalInstruments.NI4882.dll throws a type initializer exception on FIPS-enabled Windows. "Functions from NationalInstruments.NI4882.dll throw a type initializer exception when FIPS is enabled on Windows. The exception message will look similar to the following: </br></br>
671668 Application hangs at run time when you pan a WPF graph with y-axis set to logarithmic scale. When using a WPF graph with a logarithmic Y-axis, attempting to pan with ctrl+click causes the application to hang.

