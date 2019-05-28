Measurement Studio 2019 Bug Fixes

1. Contacting NI
2. Bug Fixes
The following items are Bug Fixes in Measurement Studio 2019.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|Issue Details
|191580
|Uninstalling National Instruments products may also remove installed .NET applications that use National Instruments libraries.
|366974
|The arrow label to an annotation on a WPF Graph control can shrink and disappear depending on the size of the label and its alignment.
|529919
|Measurement Studio libraries are not selected in the Add/Remove .NET Class Libraries dialog after adding a reference to Web Forms to the project in Visual Studio 2013.
|In the Add/Remove .NET Class Libraries dialog, if you select the Web Forms library and close the dialog, the reference is added and the
.licx file is updated. When you reopen the Add/Remove .NET Class Libraries dialog, the Web Forms library is not selected.
|586755
|Writing DateTime to a TDMS file slightly offsets the time.
|Writing a DateTime value to a TDMS file using the Measurement Studio API writes a slightly offset value for the DateTime to the TDMS file. The value written is 76 ticks later than expected.
|604388
|Using multiple WPF graphs in different threads can cause your application to crash.
|When rendering WPF graphs, a point-renderer generates a static bitmap. When multiple WPF graphs are rendering in different threads, the first graph to render will write to the bitmap, but the subsequent threads will fail to access the bitmap. This can cause a crash.
|607424
|The SignalProcessing.Convolve2d method produces incorrect output when convolving matrices of different sizes.
|The Convolve2d method can sometimes produce incorrect values when matrices A and B are different sizes. The incorrect values are very large or small, e.g., 3E+216 or 2E-314.
|668896
|NationalInstruments.NI4882.dll throws a type initializer exception on FIPS-enabled Windows.
"Functions from NationalInstruments.NI4882.dll throw a type initializer exception when FIPS is enabled on Windows.
|671668
|Application hangs at run time when you pan a WPF graph with y-axis set to logarithmic scale.
|When using a WPF graph with a logarithmic Y-axis, attempting to pan with ctrl+click causes the application to hang.