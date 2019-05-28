Measurement Studio 2019 Known Issues

This document contains the Measurement Studio known issues that were discovered before and since the release of Measurement Studio 2019. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered. Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

ToolStripPropertyEditor Does not Function Correctly in Measurement Studio 2019

The ToolStripPropertyEditor does not function correctly in Measurement Studio 2019. Applications using the class will still compile, but the control will not show up in the designer or the executing user interface.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 19.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/23/2019



The Windows Forms NumericEdit control does not initialize to a NaN value.

The Windows Forms NumericEdit control does not initialize to a NaN value.



Workaround: Set the value of the NumericEdit control to double.NaN after the InitializeComponents method is called.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/23/2019



The Snap and SnapPointer InteractionMode of the WPF Knob, Meter, Slider, and Tank controls do not work when the MechanicalAction property is set to SwitchUntilReleased. .

The Snap and SnapPointer InteractionMode of the WPF Knob, Meter, Slider, and Tank controls do not work when the MechanicalAction property is set to SwitchUntilReleased. .



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/23/2019



The needle of a WPF Gauge control can be dragged in either direction when the value is set to the minimum or maximum value and the ScaleArc property is set to the full 360 degrees.

When the ScaleArc is the full 360 degrees, the min and max shared the same mapping on the Gauge. If the InteractionMode property is set to Drag , the user can drag the needle in either direction from the min and max value position. The value of the Gauge may be the max value, but the needle can be dragged in the direction of the min value and vice versa.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/23/2019



Visual Studio can hang, or the Designer can crash, when invalid values are entered for certain properties in the WPF property grid.

Visual Studio can hang, or the Designer can crash, when invalid values are entered into the WPF property grid. Some invalid values include: NaN and infinity . This has been observed with a GaugeDouble with the Scale.MajorDivisions.Mode property, and in a Graph control with the Axis.MajorDivisions.Mode property.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/23/2019



Changing the RangeAdjuster on a WPF Graph does not cause an immediate update.

Changing the RangeAdjuster on a WPF Graph does not cause an immediate update.



Workaround: Call the Refresh method of the Graph to force the update to occur.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/23/2019



You receive the following error when opening Visual Studio with Measurement Studio on a Windows guest account: "nislcp.exe has stopped working".

When opening Visual Studio with Measurement Studio installed on a Windows guest account, nislcp.exe crashes, which results in an error that says "nislcp.exe has stopped working" .



Workaround: This error does not affect the functionality of Visual Studio or Measurement Studio, so it is safe to ignore.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/23/2019



The Update Project References dialog may only be displayed once.

The dialog may not reappear even if the "Do not show again" checkbox is disabled.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/23/2019

