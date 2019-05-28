Measurement Studio 2019 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains the Measurement Studio known issues that were discovered before and since the release of Measurement Studio 2019. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

  • Issue ID - the number at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles.
  • Legacy ID (optional) -  If an issue has a legacy ID from NI's legacy/deprecated bug reporting database, you will see it appear on a separate line directly below the Issue ID in the table, or to the right of the Issue ID in the table of contents (separated by a space).
  • Issue Title: in italics - it describes the issue in one sentence or less
  • Problem Description - a few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you might want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue feel free to contact NI (contact information below) and reference the ID number given in the document.
  • Workaround - possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, please visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter that KB number in the search field to locate the specific document.
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of Measurement Studio the issue was reported in. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of Measurement Studio than is reported in this field, you can report that to NI (contact information below) to have the field updated.
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. If an issue has not been resolved "N/A" will be reported.
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not necessarily the reported date)

1. Contacting NI

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in Measurement Studio 2019 sorted by Date.

ID Known Issue
136623

Return		 ToolStripPropertyEditor Does not Function Correctly in Measurement Studio 2019
The ToolStripPropertyEditor does not function correctly in Measurement Studio 2019. Applications using the class will still compile, but the control will not show up in the designer or the executing user interface.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 19.0.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/23/2019
349762

Return		 The Windows Forms NumericEdit control does not initialize to a NaN value.
The Windows Forms NumericEdit control does not initialize to a NaN value.

Workaround: Set the value of the NumericEdit control to double.NaN after the InitializeComponents method is called.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/23/2019
359680

Return		 The Snap and SnapPointer InteractionMode of the WPF Knob, Meter, Slider, and Tank controls do not work when the MechanicalAction property is set to SwitchUntilReleased..
The Snap and SnapPointer InteractionMode of the WPF Knob, Meter, Slider, and Tank controls do not work when the MechanicalAction property is set to SwitchUntilReleased..

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/23/2019
370833

Return		 The needle of a WPF Gauge control can be dragged in either direction when the value is set to the minimum or maximum value and the ScaleArc property is set to the full 360 degrees.
When the ScaleArc is the full 360 degrees, the min and max shared the same mapping on the Gauge. If the InteractionMode property is set to Drag, the user can drag the needle in either direction from the min and max value position. The value of the Gauge may be the max value, but the needle can be dragged in the direction of the min value and vice versa.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/23/2019
370890

Return		 Visual Studio can hang, or the Designer can crash, when invalid values are entered for certain properties in the WPF property grid.
Visual Studio can hang, or the Designer can crash, when invalid values are entered into the WPF property grid. Some invalid values include: NaN and infinity. This has been observed with a GaugeDouble with the Scale.MajorDivisions.Mode property, and in a Graph control with the Axis.MajorDivisions.Mode property.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/23/2019
573229

Return		 Changing the RangeAdjuster on a WPF Graph does not cause an immediate update.
Changing the RangeAdjuster on a WPF Graph does not cause an immediate update.

Workaround: Call the Refresh method of the Graph to force the update to occur.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/23/2019
731899

Return		 You receive the following error when opening Visual Studio with Measurement Studio on a Windows guest account: "nislcp.exe has stopped working".
When opening Visual Studio with Measurement Studio installed on a Windows guest account, nislcp.exe crashes, which results in an error that says "nislcp.exe has stopped working".

Workaround: This error does not affect the functionality of Visual Studio or Measurement Studio, so it is safe to ignore.

Reported Version: 19.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/23/2019
381373

Return		 The Update Project References dialog may only be displayed once.
The dialog may not reappear even if the "Do not show again" checkbox is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/23/2019

