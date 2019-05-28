Measurement Studio 2019 Known Issues

1. Contacting NI
Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in Measurement Studio 2019 sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|136623
|ToolStripPropertyEditor Does not Function Correctly in Measurement Studio 2019
The ToolStripPropertyEditor does not function correctly in Measurement Studio 2019. Applications using the class will still compile, but the control will not show up in the designer or the executing user interface.
Workaround: N/A
|349762
|The Windows Forms NumericEdit control does not initialize to a NaN value.
The Windows Forms NumericEdit control does not initialize to a NaN value.
Workaround: Set the value of the NumericEdit control to
double.NaN after the
InitializeComponents method is called.
|359680
|The
Snap and
SnapPointer
InteractionMode of the WPF Knob, Meter, Slider, and Tank controls do not work when the
MechanicalAction property is set to
SwitchUntilReleased..
The
Snap and
SnapPointer
InteractionMode of the WPF Knob, Meter, Slider, and Tank controls do not work when the
MechanicalAction property is set to
SwitchUntilReleased..
Workaround: N/A
|370833
|The needle of a WPF Gauge control can be dragged in either direction when the value is set to the minimum or maximum value and the
ScaleArc property is set to the full 360 degrees.
When the
ScaleArc is the full 360 degrees, the min and max shared the same mapping on the Gauge. If the
InteractionMode property is set to
Drag, the user can drag the needle in either direction from the min and max value position. The value of the Gauge may be the max value, but the needle can be dragged in the direction of the min value and vice versa.
Workaround: N/A
|370890
|Visual Studio can hang, or the Designer can crash, when invalid values are entered for certain properties in the WPF property grid.
Visual Studio can hang, or the Designer can crash, when invalid values are entered into the WPF property grid. Some invalid values include:
NaN and
infinity. This has been observed with a
GaugeDouble with the
Scale.MajorDivisions.Mode property, and in a
Graph control with the
Axis.MajorDivisions.Mode property.
Workaround: N/A
|573229
|Changing the
RangeAdjuster on a WPF Graph does not cause an immediate update.
Changing the
RangeAdjuster on a WPF Graph does not cause an immediate update.
Workaround: Call the
Refresh method of the Graph to force the update to occur.
|731899
|You receive the following error when opening Visual Studio with Measurement Studio on a Windows guest account: "nislcp.exe has stopped working".
When opening Visual Studio with Measurement Studio installed on a Windows guest account,
nislcp.exe crashes, which results in an error that says
"nislcp.exe has stopped working".
Workaround: This error does not affect the functionality of Visual Studio or Measurement Studio, so it is safe to ignore.
|381373
|The Update Project References dialog may only be displayed once.
The dialog may not reappear even if the "Do not show again" checkbox is disabled.
Workaround: N/A
