This document contains the LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019. Not every issue known to NI appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.
Each known issue includes these fields:
- Issue ID
- Legacy ID - The issue's legacy ID from NI's deprecated bug reporting database (if applicable)
- Issue Title
- Problem Description
- Workaround
- Reported Version - the earliest version of LabWindows/CVI the issue was reported in
- Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable
- Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date)
1. Modules and Toolkits
The Known Issues for toolkits and modules can be found in the LabWindows/CVI Modules and Toolkits Known Issues document.
2. Document Organization
The Known Issues Document is divided into two separate tables appearing in two separate documents. The known issues in this document are organized by the category of issue, and sorted by the date the issue was added to the document. To view the issues organized by date, visit the document linked below:
Known Issues by Date
3. Known Issues by Category
The following items are known issues in LabWindows/CVI 2019 sorted by Category.
|.NET and ActiveX
|44669
|The WordRpt_SetHeader function might not always work as expected.
Embedding pictures in a header does not work.
Workaround: N/A
|284293
|Using a WebBrowser ActiveX control from a thread created in a LabWindows/CVI thread pool leaks memory.
Threads from a LabWindows/CVI thread pool, run using
CmtScheduleThreadPoolFunction, will leak memory if they host a panel that displays a WebBrowser ActiveX control.
Workaround: N/A
|148778
|The ActiveX Controller Wizard does not support
LONGLONG and
ULONGLONG data types.
Workaround: Add the methods containing
int64 parameters manually to the generated files.
|426545
|Creating an ActiveX Controller for a large type library, such as the Microsoft HTML Object Library, results in the message
Maximum number of function tree nodes exceeded.
LabWindows/CVI is unresponsive while the ActiveX Controller Wizard generates the code, and the message appears after some time.
Workaround: Two ways to reduce the number of function panels:<ul><li>In the ActiveX Controller Advanced Options dialog box you can deselect objects that you will not use.</li><li>On the <strong>Configure</strong> panel you can select <strong>Compatibility Options</strong> and change the <strong>Property Access Functions</strong> option to either <strong>Per Object</strong> or <strong>Per Server</strong> to significantly reduce the number of function panels used. Selecting either of these options might make it more difficult to access properties but all objects are still available.</li></ul>
|Compiler
|237998
|Cannot link some uuid.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
Workaround: N/A
|335405
|Cannot link some odbccp32.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
The issue exists with the odbccp32.lib that is included in the Windows 7 SDK.
Workaround: Use odbccp32.lib from the Windows Vista SDK instead.
|457821
|Including
datasize.h and
windows.h causes a
typedef redefinition with different types error for the
INT8 type definition.
Workaround: Modify <code>datasize.h</code> by commenting out the following line:<br /><br /><code>typedef char INT8;</code>, which is line 104 by default.
|412591
|Building a project that has a long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
Previous versions of LabWindows/CVI display a
Filename is too long message instead of crashing.
Workaround: N/A
|422103
|Some large source files take much longer to compile in LabWindows/CVI 2013.
The following is true of the new LabWindows/CVI 2013 compiler:<ul><li>Single-file compilation is slower in 2013, regardless of what comprises the code.</li><li>Multi-file compilation is faster in 2013 because of concurrent compiles. Whether this completely makes up for the slower single-file compilation time or not depends on the number of files, size of the files, and so on.</li> <li>The 2013 linker is faster. This, together with the second bullet, will generally make builds faster in 2013.</li><li>The build time of an Edit-Build-Debug cycle is also faster in 2013, but only marginally so, because the first and third bullets are applicable and mutually cancelling. The second bullet is not applicable in most cases.</li><li>Compiling a PCH file is much faster in 2013. This only impacts the very first build of a project, the first build following a clean, or a rebuild.</li></ul>
Workaround: N/A
|471567
|Generating HTML help from source with array pointer type parameters results in an 'unknown' type generated in the help.
The following function declaration causes this type of error:<br /><code>static int func(double (*dataArray)[4]);</code>
Workaround: <ul><li>Define your parameter using exclusively a pointer.</li><li>Use a type definition to separate the type declaration of the array from the pointer as follows:<br /><code>typedef double tArray[4];<br />static int func(tArray* dataArray);</code></li></ul>
|430409
|The compiler may report the build error
The compiler has run out of memory if
<filename>.obj.cvidefprots exceeds 260 characters.
The compiler cannot create the
<filename>.obj.cvidefprots in the
config directory if the path exceeds 260 characters.
Workaround: Reduce the total path length of the project file. Reduce or increase the length of the source file name by twelve characters.
|434676
|Compiling large source files or functions may cause the compiler to display the following build error:
The compiler has run out of memory.
N/A
Workaround: Split up the code from one large function into multiple smaller functions. Split up the source file into multiple smaller files to improve compilation performance.
|438833
|Incorrectly configured compiler define causes build error:
<command line>:28:9: error: macro names must be identifiers.
N/A
Workaround: In Options»Build Options»Compiler Defines, refer to the Compiler Defines topic in the LabWindows/CVI Help to resolve the incorrect compiler define.
|447401
|Compiler Defines return compile errors when porting code from LabWindows/CVI 2009 to LabWindows/CVI 2010.
In LabWindows/CVI 2009, multiple Compiler Defines are separated by a comma then a space. However, in LabWindows/CVI 2010, multiple Compiler Defines are expected to be separated by only a space. When compiling code in LabWindows/CVI 2010 that complies with the LabWindows/CVI 2009 Compiler Defines format, illegal character build errors are returned.
Workaround: Remove the commas separating the Compiler Defines.
|475889
|
GetExternalModuleAddr does not work for stdcall functions in import libraries created with Microsoft Visual Studio.
N/A
Workaround: Rebuild the VC import library with cdecl exports.<strong>Note</strong>: This class of functions is obsolete. National Instruments recommends that you instead use the Interface to Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and GetProcAddress to load external modules.
|515817
|Generating help from source is incorrect on a multibyte OS if the source code tags or file name contains multibyte characters.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|543008
|The compiler incorrectly issues an uninitialized warning when a locally defined pointer to a structure is followed by a structure definition.
N/A
Workaround: Make sure the pointer to the structure is not followed by a variable definition to the same structure. You can also place the structure definition before the pointer definition, or place a definition of a variable of a different type in between.
|566083
Return
Warn if a function is declared or defined without specifying the argument types. An old-style function definition is permitted without a warning if preceded by a declaration that specifies the argument types.
Workaround: N/A
|583937
|There are compile errors in the Interactive Window when including windows.h and winnt.h after compiling with only winnt.h included.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|586821
Return
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|588349
|A Compile error is thrown in the interactive window when calling the alloca() function.
When making a call to alloca() in Interactive Execution, it fails to build with the message,
"error: use of unknown builtin '__builtin_alloca"".
Workaround: Instead of allocation memory on stack using alloca, use malloc to allocate memory on heap.
|Debugging
|346034
|
#define macros cannot be monitored in the Watch window.
If you define a watch expression for a macro, the Watch window will show
ERROR: Unknown identifier and type at run time.
Workaround: N/A
|370682
|When the
cvidebug.exe process dies or is intentionally stopped, LabWindows/CVI cannot debug again until it has been restarted.
Each time you debug you receive a dialog box stating
An unspecified error has occurred, probably due to corrupted data.
Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.
|423739
|The
DefineThreadSafeVar macro produces a warning indicating it will never be executed.
Workaround: This is an incorrect warning that can be ignored.
|438870
|Using the debugger to change the value of one variable in an anonymous nested structure changes it for all the variables in the structure with that name.
Workaround: Name the nested structures.
|438896
|LabWindows/CVI does not display a warning message when both a
main and a
WinMain entry point are defined in a source file.
When
main and
WinMain are both defined in a source file, only the
WinMain entry point will execute at run time. LabWindows/CVI does not warn that
main may not execute.
Workaround: N/A
|442184
|Interface to Win32 API functions cannot be run in the Interactive Execution window.
Linker errors occur when Interface to Win32 API functions are used.
Workaround: Complete the following steps to work around this issue:<ol><li>Create an empty function panel with the same name as the Windows SDK library that you want to use.</li><li>Save the function panel next to the Windows SDK .lib or copy the Windows SDK .lib next to the function panel.</li><li>Load the function panel or reattach the program file (<strong>Instrument»Edit»Reattach Program</strong>).</li><li>Verify that step 4 succeeded: <strong>Instrument»Edit»Show Info</strong>.</li><li>Enable <strong>Options»Environment»Include loaded instrument drivers in Interactive window</strong>.</li><li>Run your code snippet.</li></ol>
|456208
|The Source Code Browser window displays the same reference to a macro multiple times.
Workaround: N/A
|460794
|The Available Types dialog box in the Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not display the full list of types.
The list contains only types that are referenced in the application.
Workaround: If the type you want is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression that casts the value to the type you want. For example, if you want to interpret variable
foo as an
unsigned char, and
unsigned char is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression for
(unsigned char)foo.
|460799
|The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows display the type incorrectly after using the Interpret As option multiple times.
If you interpret an
int as a
char and then interpret it as an
unsigned int, the window will show the type as
unsigned int (char (int)). The window should show the type as
unsigned int (int).
Workaround: N/A
|461757
|The Break On Change state of a watch expression is lost when stopping and restarting execution or unloading and reloading a workspace.
Workaround: N/A
|464146
Return
Workaround: N/A
|464904
Return
Workaround: N/A
|430376
Return
Workaround: N/A
|437356
Return
Workaround: Make sure the last statement is not on the same line as the closing curly brace.
|438839
Return
CmtThreadLockHandle and
CmtTSQHandle variables when the variables are declared as
int.
Workaround: Declare the variables as either
CmtThreadLockHandle or
CmtTSQHandle instead of
int.
|443138
Return
Workaround: Step Over to the next step point or Continue to the next breakpoint.
|447051
Return
cvidebug.exe), all of the entries from the Watch window are cleared. Once you begin a new debugging session, the entries are restored to the Watch window.
This scenario may cause LabWindows/CVI to become unstable.
Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.
|460394
Return
Workaround: N/A
|463635
Return
Index passed is out of range error.
Workaround: N/A
|464563
Return
When you attempt to attach to a 64-bit process running remotely, you receive an error stating
The current project configuration is not compatible with the debugger.... The Build»Configuration menu selection also becomes out of sync with the configuration displayed in the status bar at the bottom of the editor.
Workaround: You can set the executable and command line correctly for the remote target system using Run»Specify Executable and Command Line and then you can select Run»Debug MyApplication.exe to launch the 64-bit process on the remote machine and debug it.
|466209
Return
DebugPrintf function truncates large strings when printing to the Debug Output window.
Workaround: Split long strings into multiple print statements.
|466763
Return
The display has a 15-digit limit.
Workaround: N/A
|469910
Return
Workaround: N/A
|470486
Return
Workaround: Do not declare variables on instruction lines in the Interactive Execution window.
|470948
Return
main function of a project.
Workaround: The Interactive Execution window allows stepping into the
main function when execution is suspended in the project during a debugging session.
|472987
|The
Parameter type incompatible with format specifier non-fatal run-time error does not display source location when 64-bit variables are used in code that causes the run-time error in the Debug64 configuration.
Workaround: N/A
|502946
|The LabWindows/CVI debugger does not recognize variables that include the
$ symbol as part of the variable name.
If you view the value of a variable with a
$ in its name in the Variables window while debugging, you will see an
Error: Unrecognized Identifier error.
Workaround: The C language specification states that
$ is not a valid character to include in a variable name, so it is best to avoid using this character in variable names. This will prevent the error from occurring in the Variables window.
|470673
|Changing the data slice and displaying the format of a 2D char array causes the Array View to become unusable, if the first dimension of the array is bigger than the second.
Workaround: N/A
|472358
|Terminating execution while the Watch window is closed causes watch expressions to be duplicated.
This can lead to debugging performance decrease as the number of watch expressions increases each time an execution is terminated.
Workaround: N/A
|477649
|An incorrect uninitalized variable non-fatal run-time error is generated for partially initialized arrays inside of structs.
Workaround: Initialize the array completely or turn off run-time error checking.
|478665
|A
Graph doesn't have that many cursors error appears when debugging an application with multiple arrays shown in the Graphical Array View.
Workaround: Open only one Graphical Array View at a time.
|479326
|The tooltip for an empty field on a function panel displays an
= ERROR: Unexpected end of input. error when execution is suspended during debug.
Workaround: N/A
|503717
|Debugging a project while concurrently debugging statements in the Interactive Execution window causes LabWindows/CVI to stop responding to commands.
Workaround: Stop debugging in the Interactive Execution window before debugging a project.
|504099
|A linker error will occur if a global variable is referenced in the Interactive Execution window and if the project which defines the global variable is being debugged.
If a statement such as
extern int x; is used in the Interactive Execution window while the project which defines the variable
x is being debugged, attempting to run statements in the Interactive Execution window will result in a linking error.
Workaround: Declare the global variable in a second source file. Alternately, run the Interactive Execution window statements while not debugging the project which defines the global variable.
|515028
|When trying to browse for the members of a structure (
Workaround: Call browse info from the source rather than from the Watch window.
|515433
|When a compilation error occurs while running a function panel interactively, information about which function panel field caused the compilation error is not shown.
Workaround: Double-click the error in the Build Output window to see where the failure occurs in the Interactive Execution window.
|515436
|When using a user-interactive function (e.g.,
printf) in the Interactive Execution window, the console is not closed when execution finishes.
Workaround: Select Build»Clear Interactive Declarations to close the console.
|515499
|Active breakpoints in the Interactive Execution window are hit when running function panels interactively.
Workaround: Toggle breakpoints in the Interactive Execution window before running a function panel.
|519172
|If you try to stop a program running in the Interactive Execution window after the
cvidebug.exe process has been terminated, the editor crashes.
Workaround: N/A
|438921
|The Variables, Call Stack, and Watch windows display incorrect indices for multidimensional arrays with one dimension of size one.
If a multi-dimensional array has one dimension of size one, expanding an element corresponding to this dimension is displayed with elements from indices zero to the end of the array in the Variables and Call Stack and Watch windows.
Workaround: N/A
|439442
|Compilation errors in the Interactive Execution window do not correctly specify the error location.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|439990
|The Interactive Execution window does not honor disabling Break on»First Chance Exceptions or executing
SetBreakOnFirstChanceExceptions (0);.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|449641
|Details are not displayed when loading an invalid file in the Resource Tracking window.
When trying to load an invalid file in the Resource Tracking window, a dialog appears that states:
"Error in file '.
Workaround: N/A
|449642
|Loading a corrupted file into the Resource Tracking window can crash LabWindows/CVI.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|450318
|When an Interactive Execution contains an unclosed brace the code does not execute and an error is not generated.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|453270
|Graphical Array View does not work for 2D arrays with a dimension of size one.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|456818
|If a function contains a function declaration, the Source Code Browser incorrectly lists the declared function in the
Called from view pane of a function called after the declaration.
For example, the following code calls <code>foo2</code> from <code>main</code>, but the Source Code Browser incorrectly lists <code>foo2</code> as being called from <code>foo</code> instead of <code>main</code>:<code>void foo2(void);int main (int argc, char *argv[]){int foo(void);foo2();return 0;}</code>
Workaround: N/A
|463300
Return
N/A
Workaround: Select
Build»Clear Interactive Declarations or resolve the build error before building a second time.
|463922
|If there are expanded items in a Watch window after running an Interactive Execution, opening a different project displays the dialog
There are no items in the list control.
N/A
Workaround: Clear the interactive execution before opening a different project.
|464227
|Editing the value of a variable in a Watch window displays
Value illegal or out of range after running an Interactive Execution.
N/A
Workaround: Edit the value in the Variables or Memory window.
|473970
|Object files that use CVI library functions do not produce user protection errors when called from
LoadExternalModule.
N/A
Workaround: Produce a .lib file instead to call from <code>LoadExternalModule</code>. Alternatively, move the code from the object file into your main program.<strong>Note</strong>: This class of functions is obsolete. National Instruments recommends that you instead use the Interface to Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and GetProcAddress to load external modules.
|478903
|In the Variables and Call Stack window, the "
[Frames below may be incorrect or incomplete.] entry disrupts navigation with the
Up Call Stack and
Down Call Stack buttons on the toolbar.
N/A
Workaround: Double click an item on the stack to navigate to that item.
|482391
|When running an Interactive Execution while not suspended on a valid steppoint, CVI incorrectly reports "
LabWindows/CVI could not launch the interactive window. Please repair your installation of LabWindows/CVI".
The correct message is "
The operation is available only when you are suspended on a valid steppoint. Step Over to the next steppoint or Continue to the next breakpoint".
Workaround: N/A
|515797
|Editing a value in the Memory window does not highlight that value in red when using the Memory window for the first time after opening a project.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|541876
Return
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|553889
Return
__thread storage class.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|568788
Return
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|580336
Return
Another debugging process is already in progress when the Attach to Process dialog is opened after running statements in the Interactive Execution window.
N/A
Workaround: Clear the Interactive Execution window.
|591529
Return
Use: <new type>(<declared type>), instead of: <new type>(<old type displayed>).
Workaround: N/A
|396028
|The LabWindows/CVI 2013 and newer debugger is slower than LabWindows/CVI 2012.
LabWindows/CVI 2013 and newer debugger is slower than LabWindows/CVI 2012 in these known cases:<ul><li>Viewing a large number of variables in the Variables Window</li><li>Viewing a large array in the Array Display Window</li><li>Viewing a large array in the Graphical Array View</li></ul>
Workaround: N/A
|Development Environment
|189843
|The Perforce 2009.1 client may cause LabWindows/CVI 2009 to crash.
LabWindows/CVI may crash when the Perforce SCC DLL is unloaded.
Workaround: Upgrade to the Perforce 2009.2 client.
|289314
|User-defined types always receive an asterisk when used as output types in function panels.
For instance, if you define a custom type as <br /><code>typedef char[256] String255;</code><br />you would not want it to have an asterisk appended to it when used as an output type.
Workaround: N/A
|308191
|A multi-project workspace with projects targeting both 32-bit and 64-bit can incorrectly display import libraries.
For example, consider the case where you have a workspace with two projects. If both projects have import libraries associated with them, and one project is 32-bit and one project is 64-bit, the bitness marking of the import libraries may be confusing. If the 64-bit project is the active project, the import libraries of the 32-bit project will show as dimmed and 64-bit. Then, if you make the 32-bit project the active project, the bitness of its import libraries will show correctly, but the import libraries of the 64-bit project will now display as 32-bit and dimmed.
Workaround: N/A
|332047
|LabWindows/CVI stops responding while searching for an inaccessible network location.
When LabWindows/CVI is searching for a file at a network location that is not available, the environment stops responding.
Workaround: The search times out after about 2 minutes and the environment will resume. Avoid attempts to access network locations that may not be available.
|322905
|Files in a project may not display source control icons when a LabWindows/CVI project is associated with the Perforce client.
If the Perforce Workspace root path has different casing than the actual path, then the icons do not display.
Workaround: N/A
|333837
|LabWindows/CVI projects are not handled properly when adding them from new workspaces in instances of LabWindows/CVI created from just-in-time debugging.
Adding or removing a project from the Project Tree in an instance of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger can cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Do not add projects to the Project from instances of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger.
|357212
|The save icon does not dim after saving a file.
After a file is saved, the save icon is not dimmed. Once you click anywhere in the LabWindows/CVI editor after saving, the icon will then dim.
Workaround: N/A
|347986
|The Load UI resource file dialog box in the User Interface Localizer utility unloads the currently loaded localization.
If changes have been made in the loaded file, a dialog box prompts you to save.
Workaround: N/A
|337770
|Setting LabWindows/CVI to "Run as administrator" will open a new instance of LabWindows/CVI each time you open a file associated with LabWindows/CVI.
Workaround: If you want to use LabWindows/CVI as administrator you can check the "Run as administrator" option from the Advanced button of the Shortcut tab instead of the Compatibility tab. You can access these options by right-clicking the LabWindows/CVI icon on your desktop and selecting Properties.
|333302
|Auto Backup will provide an error if the file is marked as read-only.
This behavior is common if the file is stored in source control. Auto Backup may also take effect even if the file was not modified.
Workaround: Disable Auto Backup in Environment Options.
|366229
|The
CVIXMLGetNumChildElements function does not count child elements included in an XML entity.
Workaround: N/A
|440070
|The Find Next feature of the Find dialog box does not move to new results on subsequent uses.
If you do not move the text caret from the first result you find and subsequently click Find Next from the Find dialog, you stay at the same result.
Workaround: <ul><li>Navigate search results using the Find Results pane.</li><li>Press <F3> to navigate the results.</li></ul>
|451665
|The UI to Code Converter generates code containing an undefined function,
InsertCtrlInCtrlArray.
InsertCtrlInCtrlArray was renamed to
InsertCtrlArrayItem in LabWindows/CVI 2010.
Workaround: Replace all occurrences of
InsertCtrlInCtrlArray with
InsertCtrlArrayItem.
|369029
|The compile process does not wait for user response about missing include statements for header files.
In versions of LabWindows/CVI previous to 2013, compiling a project with missing header files caused a dialog box to appear, prompting you to include the missing headers. The compile process did not continue until the dialog box was dismissed. Now, the compile continues despite the dialog box, and the project has to be rebuilt after adding the missing headers.
Workaround: N/A
|375449
|Upgrading LabWindows/CVI breaks paths to Clang in
.ecc configuration files.
Workaround: Edit the
.ecc file to point to the version of LabWindows/CVI you are trying to use.
|375463
|File icons may obscure full pathnames in the Project Tree.
Workaround: N/A
|383011
|Unable to close the Open GL plot Properties dialog box after right-clicking the Open GL plot twice while the dialog box is open.
Workaround: N/A
|391648
|Show Completions (<Ctrl-Space>) does not list members in anonymous structures or unions.
Workaround: Do not use anonymous, nested structs. Declare nested components using named fields.
|429854
Return
*.*) in a directory containing
.svn-base files.
Workaround: Explicitly choose file types to search rather than using
*.* in the File types field.
|437791
|LabWindows/CVI does not handle edge-specific maximization when restoring from a minimized state.
Windows 7 introduced the ability to maximize only in one directiononly vertically or only horizontally. When you close the development environment with the Workspace window in an edge-specific, maximized state, it loses the original size of the window.
Workaround: N/A
|438547
|The Functions in File dialog box immediately starts scrolling up when opened.
When a ring control contains items that can no longer be displayed on the screen, LabWindows/CVI opens a modal dialog box containing a list box with all the items in the ring.
Workaround: N/A
|438733
|If Hide windows when application is running is enabled, and a run-time crash occurs in the Interactive Execution window, the development environment becomes hidden and cannot be restored.
Workaround: Select Show windows from the context menu of the task bar.
|384832
Return
Workaround: Add files using Edit»Add Files to Project.
|391403
|Autoscale is a valid option for the y-axis of a strip chart, but the option is missing from the Attribute Browser.
Workaround: Edit the option in the Edit Strip Chart dialog box.
|402786
|Show Completions <Ctrl-Space> does not work if a multi-line string starts with special char like
{,
},
;, or
#.
You cannot perform Show Completions on <code>foob</code> in the following snippet, unless the <code>{</code> is removed from the beginning of the string.<br /><code>int foobar;<br />printf("\<br />{sdf = %d", foob</code>
Workaround: N/A
|409526
|Macros defined in precompiled headers are not included in browse information.
Workaround: Use the Find in Files feature (<Ctrl-Shift-F>) to find the macro.
|423818
|The Show Completions feature fails to display context help for function parameters once the second parameter is highlighted if the function call immediately follows a curly brace.
Workaround: N/A
|431732
|The LabWindows/CVI debugger starts applications outside of the window space in Windows 8.1 if you enable Variable, Continuous Size of Snap Views in Windows and LabWindows/CVI is used in the right-half of the screen.
Workaround: Use LabWindows/CVI in the left half of the screen.
|435479
Return
Workaround: Create a file with a different name or delete the existing file from disk before creating a file with the same path and name.
|436648
Return
The User Interface Manager could not be opened to be displayed.
Workaround: Save the project on disk.
|446313
Return
Workaround: N/A
|463873
|Although Insert Mode is shown as active in the Array Display window when the window displays a data slice, the Insert Mode no longer has any effect.
Workaround: N/A
|467070
|The Maximum and Minimum fields in the Edit Table Cell dialog box are not wide enough to show
int64 values.
Workaround: N/A
|467775
|Enabling
LoadExternalModule on one of the default Interface to Win32 API libraries and subsequently removing the library from the project tree causes the Interface to Win32 API library to remain forcibly included.
The
.prj file still contains an entry for the library under the
[Modules Forced Into Executable] tag.
Workaround: Add the Interface to Win32 API library file back to the project tree, uncheck the Interface to Win32 API library in the Add Files to Executable dialog box, and then remove the library from the project.
|470691
|The Build Output window highlights only error rows after double-clicking an error when building with an external compiler for release configuration.
Normally the correct column is highlighted upon double-clicking the error message.
Workaround: N/A
|473109
|Some data types such as
_Bool and
_Complex are not displayed correctly in function prototype tooltips.
Workaround: N/A
|473496
|Data tooltips have a character entry limit that is about 24 characters at a time.
Workaround: Close and re-open the data tooltip to enter more characters than the limit.
|475321
|Variables and Call Stack window columns incorrectly display extra columns, and columns are displaced after resizing columns while scrolling.
Workaround: <ul><li>Do not scroll the mouse wheel while resizing the column divider of the tree control in the Variables and Call Stack window.</li><li>To repair the Variables and Call Stack window after the bug occurs, restart LabWindows/CVI.</li></ul>
|477231
Return
These prompts can occur with the following scenarios:<br/><ul><li>When you edit the graph cursors, graph annotations, or strip chart traces dialog boxes, and you modify only the active item control (<strong>Number of Cursors</strong>, <strong>Current Annotation</strong>, or <strong>Number of Traces</strong>), you have not modified the state of the control. Therefore, you should not be prompted with a confirmation of changes message if you try to exit the dialog box without saving (by clicking the panel's close button). However, the prompt appears.</li><li>If you modify only the axis name option in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box and try to exit without saving (by clicking the panel's close button), you should be prompted to save your changes. Yet, the prompt does not appear.</li><li>When you edit most sub-dialog boxes of the main Edit Graph or Edit Strip Chart dialog boxes, and you make some changes in those sub-dialog boxes but then exit without saving changes (by selecting <strong>Yes</strong> in the "Are you sure you want to discard the changes" prompt), when you then exit the main dialog box without making any further changes (by clicking the main dialog's close button), you should not be prompted to save changes. However, the prompt appears.</li></ul>
Workaround: N/A
|477287
|The Options»Preprocess Source File feature truncates output after 1024 characters on a line.
Workaround: N/A
|499830
|Text for Custom Build Actions in the Build Steps dialog box may become corrupted when dialog box is closed.
When the Custom Build Actions text is edited on the Build»Build Steps dialog box, the text may become corrupted when the dialog box is closed. If corruption has occurred, re-opening the dialog will show unexpected characters at the end of one or more of the lines in the Custom Build Actions dialog box. This could cause errors to occur when the custom build actions are executed during the build process.
Workaround: If build errors occur due to corruption in the Custom Build Actions text, re-open the Build Steps dialog box and remove the corrupt characters from the Custom Build Actions field.
|471435
|Source code completion does not work properly following a
/ operator.
Workaround: N/A
|479810
|Options»Create Object File does not throw errors if the output object file is read-only.
Workaround: N/A
|489731
|The Variables and Call Stack window will not retain its position when LabWindows/CVI is restarted.
If you right-click the Variables and Call Stack window, choose Release Window, and re-position the window, its position will not be saved when LabWindows/CVI is closed.
Workaround: N/A
|493985
|Closing the Format and Precision dialog while editing default cell values will cause the Edit Default Cell Values dialog to close.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|504102
|Interactive Execution will create a local copy of global variables instead of using the global variable reference.
When the Interactive Execution window is used to execute a statement such as
extern int x;, a separate copy of the
x variable will be created rather than referencing the existing global variable
x.
Workaround: N/A
|512779
|The function prototype tooltip will not appear if a struct containing a member with the same name as the function is declared between the function declaration and function definition.
The function prototype tooltip will not be displayed if a struct is defined between the function declaration and function definition if the struct contains a member with the same name as the function. For example, in the following code, a function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when the <code>foo</code> function is used:<code>int foo(int param);struct myStruct {int foo;};void main() {foo( // Function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when this line is typed}</code>
Workaround: Avoid defining structures between function declarations and definitions when the structure contains a member with a name shared by the function. For example, the code could be written in this way:<code>struct myStruct {int foo;};int foo;void main() {foo( // Function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when this line is typed}</code>
|515994
|When the Control Data Type of a Function Panel is a multi-dimensional array, the Select Variable result list is empty.
Workaround: Use pointers to add dimensions when necessary.
|519487
|The source editor tabs are not updated when cycling through files during a Resolve All Excluded Lines operation.
Workaround: N/A
|412413
|LabWindows/CVI crashes when creating new files in path lengths that exceed 260 characters.
N/A
Workaround: Reduce the total path length of the new file.
|412461
|Browse information is not found after renaming a project using the File»Save <projectname,prj> As command.
N/A
Workaround: Type the old project name into the Identifier/Filename control of the Source Code Browser.
|429608
|A Confirm File Copy dialog box appears when creating a project from template with a long path.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|430183
|LabWindows/CVI cannot open files from paths that contain composed Unicode characters.
N/A
Workaround: Rename or move the file to a path name that does contain composed Unicode characters.
|430728
|A
Badly formed pathname error may appear when creating a Project from Template (File»New»Project from Template).
This error occurs if the project template contains a Workspace and the Add this project to the current workspace is checked in the New Project from Template dialog box.
Workaround: Uncheck the Add this project to the current workspace option.
|430735
|LabWindows/CVI enters a bad state if you create a new folder in a file dialog launched from LabWindows/CVI but do not commit the new folder name by pressing the <Enter> key.
After closing the file dialog, menus and menu bar buttons no longer respond to user input.
Workaround: Minimize and restore the LabWindows/CVI window.
|432769
|The Debugging Level Build Option is reset to Standard after the Run-time Support Target Setting is changed.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|433855
|Variables declared in macro code blocks are not shown in the Variables tab when browsing a source file using Window»Source Code Browser.
N/A
Workaround: Select Browse Identifier from the context menu of the selected variable.
|438730
|The Key in the Edit Cell dialog box of a Table control displays the incorrect value after configuring subsequent cell Key values.
This behavior occurs when setting the Modifier Key value to either MenuKey (Ctrl) or Shift+MenuKey (Ctrl) and the Key value to a letter (A-Z), subsequently setting a different cell's Key value to something different than the previous cell's Key value, and finally switching back to the previous cell's Edit Cell dialog box.
Workaround: N/A
|441568
|Incorrect East European characters shown after loading a localization file in the Localization tool on a multibyte OS localized in an Eastern European language.
N/A
Workaround: Choose Eastern European again as the Local Language in the Localization tool.
|441569
|The panel title and any tooltips are not displayed with East European characters on a multibyte OS localized in an Eastern European language.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|454409
|Unexcluding a source line is not reflected in the next build unless the change is saved before compiling.
LabWindows/CVI saves changes before compiling by default, but this can be changed at
Options»Environment»Save changes before compiling.
Workaround: Rebuild the project.
|464163
|If a User Interface Resource (
.uir) file has been changed, the associated header file will be regenerated when building the project, even if there are no changes required to the header.
N/A
Workaround: Save the
.uir file before building the project.
|488375
|The Find UI Object (<Ctrl-Shift-U>) feature does not work for controls on tabs which are not being shown.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|501555
|The
View » Include File menu item opens
ansi_c.h instead of
lowlvlio.h for all Low-Level IO function panels.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|504121
|No prototype is displayed while cursor is on a function pointer parameter.
Edit » Show Prototype or
Ctrl+Shift+Space fails to show the prototype of a function if the cursor is located inside parentheses that surround the name of a function pointer parameter.
Workaround: Place the cursor on the function name
|533828
|Variables Window shows two entries for a redefined variable.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|543053
|Some macros are listed twice in Predefined Macros dialog.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|543055
|The predefined macros in the Build Options dialog lists macros for previously selected configuration when All Configurations is selected in Configuration ring.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|555915
|The Information Status of the UI editor does not always show the selected control.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|562270
|The ADE generates incorrect browse information for a local function call if the function call result is cast using function pointer cast.
This can result in references to functions not being displayed by the source code browsing feature.
Workaround: N/A
|564083
|The "glue code" for DLL functions generated by the Generate DLL Import Source feature does not have calling convention specified.
N/A
Workaround: Add the correct calling convention manually to each entry point.
|568823
|CVI_AppSetSelection allows for selecting half characters on multibyte operating systems.
If you try to select a segment of code starting in the middle of a full-width character (i.e. spanning two columns) using the ActiveX function, LabWindows/CVI will allow this and will only partially copy the bytes corresponding to that character. (e.g. just the second byte of a two-byte character)
Workaround: Use copy/paste rather than the ActiveX function.
|574521
|The LabWindows/CVI ADE hangs when attempting to print and there are at least two printers, one of which has a Unicode symbol in its name, that doesn't have ANSI equivalent.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|579855
|The Edit»Insert Construct»Function Documentation Tags feature does not generate documentation tags past a parameter that is a function pointer.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|587239
|The graphical array view for arrays with 3 dimensions or more throws an exception.
When pressing Ctrl+ Shift + F4 ( Graphical array view ) on an array with 3 or more dimensions, two different popups appear:First attempt: "A custom control callback raised an exception"Subsequent attempts: "Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid"
Workaround: N/A
|589445
|The Go to Definition menu item takes you to the incorrect location.
If you have a function panel and associated .h and .c file, and function panel is added to the project, Go to Definition will take you to the declaration of the function in the header file and not the definition of it in the source file. If the function panel is not added to the project, Go to Definition will take you to the source file, if it is open.
Workaround: N/A
|588402
|An Internal error is thrown when using a distribution file with an unrecognized minimum .NET version.
If the .cds file has a minimum .NET version that the current version of CVI doesn't understand, it loads the distribution and the UI shows. However, when building the distribution, it gives only a generic error message without indication of the problem.
Workaround: Open Edit Distribution dialog and confirm dialog (no modifications required). This operation will overwrite the value passed down to MDF and will cause the distribution to build successfully.
|382558
|Opening a newer UIR file in a previous version of LabWindows/CVI and saving it can corrupt the UIR File.
Workaround: Save the UIR file for the previous version of LabWindows/CVI if you plan to use it in an older version.
|383362
Return
extern is used in a variable declaration, Go to Definition highlights the declaration instead of the definition.
N/A
Workaround: Right click and select Browse Identifier. Refer to the Declarations in the identifier pane to see where in the project the variable is defined and where it is used as an extern.
|399762
|Include statements dialog incorrectly adds include statements to multi-line comments.
LabWindows/CVI will detect that you are missing header files required for your project and prompt you to include them. If you have a multi-line comment that contains include statements, LabWindows/CVI will add the include statements to the multi-line comment instead of outside the comment.
Workaround: Add the required
#include directives manually.
|404335
|LabWindows/CVI may show an incorrect function prototype if it cannot resolve types in that function prototype
If you have a function defined in your source file whose prototype contains a type that LabWindows/CVI cannot resolve, then LabWindows/CVI will report that unresolved type as an
int when you click Edit»View Prototype. LabWindows/CVI will also display the incorrect prototype if you try to use the function in your source file. The code will not compile until the symbol is resolved at which point LabWindows/CVI will show the correct prototype.
Workaround: N/A
|408446
|Arrays of pointer type in function panels may not be recognized as arrays.
Depending on how the type is defined in the function panel, LabWindows/CVI may not recognize that the array of pointer type is actually an array. For example, if you create a type that has spaces between the square braces and the dereference operator i.e.
char * [], then LabWindows/CVI will detect that this parameter is passed by reference which is untrue. This does not affect the functionality of the function panel.
Workaround: N/A
|525255
|Browse Information is not generated after editing an ActiveX Server from the Edit ActiveX Server Wizard.
Workaround: Disable and re-enable source code browsing in Options » Generate browse information policy. Alternatively, you can edit the source file you want regenerated.
|730724
|A static string tree control will show an incorrect value after modifying the attributes of the control.
On a static tree control displaying strings, after setting the value of a cell and then modifying the column or cell attributes, the UI will show the display value as "0".
Workaround: Reset the value to the desired string.
|674397
|When a strip chart's ATTR_PLOT_BGCOLOR attribute is set to VAL_TRANSPARENT, the order in which the PlotStripChart function plots the array input reverses.
Workaround: When setting ATTR_PLOT_BGCOLOR to VAL_TRANSPARENT, reverse the order of the indices for the points being plotted and the trace colors to compensate or use a graph control instead.
|730545
|FileSelectPopup does not work on Windows 10, 1809 (build 17763.316), when the High Contrast theme is enabled.
Workaround: Disable the High Contrast theme.
|Performance
|176800
|LabWindows/CVI projects converted to Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 projects fail to build because of link errors.
Link errors such as <br /><code>cvisupp.lib(setprec.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module</code><br />and <br /><code>cviauto.lib(implib.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module</code><br />are indications your projects are affected by this problem.
Workaround: Apply the VS2005 SP1 hotfix included for KB949009.
|281013
|Calling DDC_SaveFile often while creating a TDMS file using the TDM C DLL or the DDC Library can result in errors.
Depending on when DDC_SaveFile is called, you might receive error
-6218 or error
-6226.
Workaround: Don't call DDC_SaveFile until all operations are complete.
|257029
|The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine creates windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler.
When the LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine loads, it creates multiple windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler. This is generally discouraged practice, but has not been known to cause problems in user applications.
Workaround: Do not call the Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and FreeLibrary to load and unload a LabWindows/CVI built DLL from different threads.
|457464
|Passing a bitmap file containing negative heights to
PlotBitmap or
GetBitmapFromFile causes a non-fatal run-time error:
Library function error (return value == -12 [0xfffffff4]). Out of memory.
Workaround: Modify the bitmap file header to have a positive height, reorder the pixels, and save the file.
|405988
|Changing the active table cell can incorrectly send the
EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE event multiple times.
If, inside a callback function that handles
EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE, you do something to change the focus of the panel (for example, displaying a message popup), the event is sent a second time after the callback finishes executing.
Workaround: You can use the following code to handle the second, incorrectly sent event.<br /><code>void CVICALLBACK FlagClearFunc (void *callbackData)<br />{<br />*(int *)callbackData = 0;<br />}<br /><br />int CVICALLBACK TableCB (int panel, int control, int event, void *callbackData,<br /><br />int eventData1, int eventData2)<br />{<br />static int ignoreNextEvent = 0;<br /><br />switch (event)<br />{<br />case EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE:<br />if (!ignoreNextEvent)<br />MessagePopup ( "title", "message" );<br />ignoreNextEvent = 1;<br />PostDeferredCall (FlagClearFunc, &ignoreNextEvent);<br />break;<br />}<br />return 0;<br />}</code>
|408097
|Passing a scalar value as the mask parameter of
PlotPackedDigitalLines causes a general protection fault.
Workaround: Ensure the mask value you provide has a data type that matches what you have specified for the dataType parameter.
|429320
|
InetFTPGetDirList returns 0 on certain FTP servers despite the presence of files.
Workaround: See KnowledgeBase 6K2FAINN: InetFTPGetDirList Function in LabWindows/CVI Returns an Empty List for a workaround.
|511573
|Scrolling through a table control containing thousands of images may cause a General Protection Fault.
A fatal run-time error with the message General Protection Fault may occur if you create a table control with 10,0000 or more images and attempt to scroll through it.
Workaround: It is recommended to use fewer rows when displaying images in a table control. If it is necessary to store a large number of images, you could store them in a data structure such as an array and populate a table control with a subset of the images as needed.
|417963
|The compiler crashes when compiling a file that contains assembler instructions with C expression operands.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|579557
|The LabWindows/CVI Runtime does not support callback function names containing dollar ($) signs.
Using dollar signs in callback function names results in a non-fatal run-time error or an error at run time which reads like the following:
callback function, <function name>, specified in the UIR file, is not a known function.
Workaround: Do not use the '$' character in the names of callback functions.
|593193
|The Translate From Dictionary feature of the User Interface Localizer Tool fails to translate all items in a UIR file containing a large number of subpanels.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|657483
|Canvas control width cannot utilize the full range of values.
The width of a canvas control is specified with the attribute ATTR_WIDTH. The documentation specifies that the valid range for this attribute is 0 to 32767; however, when the width is set to 32655 or higher, an "out of memory error" may occur.
Workaround: Set the ATTR_WIDTH to be less than 32655.
|679845
|For controls, EVENT_COMMIT and EVENT_GOT_FOCUS are both generated whenever the focus is changed on the control using its accelerator key.
The correct behavior occurs when focus is changed using mouse left-click or using the tab key, case in which EVENT_GOT_FOCUS is generated but not EVENT_COMMIT.
Workaround: N/A
|Stand-Alone Applications and Distributions
|354481
|User specified icons are not displayed in Windows Explorer for larger sizes in Windows Vista/7.
In certain situations, the icon displayed may be a cached icon rather than the icon you have specified.
Workaround: Follow the instructions in KnowledgeBase 5A6C270U: Cannot Update Custom Icon of an Executable in Windows 7 or Vista to remove the cached icon.
|442334
|Application hangs may occur when panning a graph outside the double data range.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|442335
|Application hangs may occur when zooming a graph with log scale outside the double data range.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|736505
|"Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid" error after loading the Edit Installer dialog when there are Japanese characters in the .cds path of a new distribution on a Japanese operating system.
Workaround: N/A
|User Interface
|126708
|PlotArc lacks accuracy for drawing a small angle with a large radius.
Workaround: N/A
|140926
Return
Due to rounding errors, as points move further off screen, the plot lines become less accurate.
Workaround: Provide more points for your plot, or constrain the range of the graph in question.
|193088
|If a LabWindows/CVI popup panel is not active, subsequent popup panels may appear behind the original popup panel.
This issue only occurs on Windows 7/Vista.
Workaround: N/A
|209745
|Very large maximum stack sizes cause the "My Documents" button of LabWindows/CVI file select popup panels to fail.
After you click the My Documents button, only a white background displays. Your drives and network locations will not display.
Workaround: Reduce the maximum stack size.
|303637
|Scrolling strip charts can have inaccurate values for min and max due to rounding errors.
For example, if your strip chart displays 100 points and you plot 100 points at a time, the end values may end with a value other than 99.
Workaround: N/A
|292070
|Passing
TRUE to the RestrictDirectory parameter of
FileSelectPopup does not completely restrict the directory to the initial directory.
The user can select files from other directories by entering the path directly into the File Name control and by selecting a file from the previously selected files drop-down list.
Workaround: N/A
|37666
3TJ0IB7K
|Panels displayed with
ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM set to
VAL_MAXIMIZE will not restore after showing the desktop.
You can show the desktop by pressing <Windows Key-D> or by selecting the Show Desktop button on the task bar.
Workaround: Call
SetPanelAttribute with
ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM after calling
DisplayPanel.
|314106
|The x-axis of the digital graph displays improper divisions.
Large digital graphs with engineering or scientific display format set for the x-axis may display divisions and division labels that are inconsistent with other display formats.
Workaround: N/A
|316397
|Saving a file with the FileSelectPopup function displays a "file already exists" error when another file with the same basename and no extension exists in the selected directory.
The file is saved despite the error.
Workaround: N/A
|335982
Return
The selection error occurs only if the first file in the selection list does not exist and an existing file appears later in the list.
Workaround: Ensure that the first file in the selection list exists.
|337950
Return
If a control is moved over the graph's drawing region while creating a zoom selection box, the control may interfere with the drawing of the selection box and leave traces of where the selection box once was.
Workaround: N/A
|349832
Return
This behavior occurs if the focus is still on a different control when the ring drop-down menu is opened.
Workaround: N/A
|350752
Return
Workaround: N/A
|350944
Return
Workaround: N/A
|369944
Return
Workaround: N/A
|382278
Return
Workaround: To save changes made in the Attribute Browser, use File»Save or <Ctrl-S>.
|421591
Return
Workaround: N/A
|423072
Return
ATTR_HEIGHT and
ATTR_WIDTH, cannot be sized beyond a certain value, which depends on monitor resolution.
Workaround: Use a child panel, which does not have the same height and width limitations.
|431566
Return
Workaround: N/A
|432165
Return
Instead of a solid line, the line appears half solid, half broken.
Workaround: Disable anti-aliasing or y-axis labels, or add a plot legend. Resizing the graph sometimes resolves the rendering issue.
|437605
Return
Workaround: Obtain the plot style programmatically.
|439046
Return
If you are editing a control using the keyboard and subsequently click a toolbar menu item, the control does not commit the edit before the toolbar menu item click event is processed. If the control loses focus, the edit is committed.
Workaround: Commit control edits by calling
SetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel (), GetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel ())); before reading the control value.
|402602
Return
ATTR_FIXED_PLOT_AREA) is enabled.
Workaround: Track the plot area and restore it after a graph control resize operation causes the plot area to change.
|424549
Return
ATTR_HIDE_HILITE and
ATTR_HILITE_ONLY_WHEN_PANEL_ACTIVE attributes do not persist for table controls when set in the UIR file.
Workaround: Set the values programmatically using
SetCtrlAttribute.
|461922
Return
Enabling these settings for the left y-axis does not result in incorrect tick marks.
Workaround: Uncheck Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis and change the Divisions setting to a specific number.
|484206
|The image quality of some images loaded in a picture command button degrades after saving and loading the user interface file multiple times.
Reduction of quality is noticeable after 10 saves.
Workaround: Reload the original image from disk. You can do this programmatically by setting the
ATTR_IMAGE_FILE attribute with
SetCtrlAttribute.
|489628
|Displaying a floating point number with more than 16 digits may cause the number to be displayed in scientific notation.
When a floating point number with more than 16 digits is displayed in a numeric control with 2 digits of precision, the value will be displayed in scientific notation. For example,
1E-16 will display as
0.00, but
1E-17 will display as
1E-17.
Workaround: If the value you are displaying in the numeric control is smaller than 1.0E-17, write a zero to the numeric control instead of the original value.
|498977
|Graph axis divisions may not be plotted when axis scale is set to certain values.
This issue only occurs for certain axis scales. Data is correctly plotted on the graph, but the axis division markers are not displayed.
Workaround: Change the axis scale to force the axis division markers to be plotted.
|526939
|You cannot directly change the tab order of initially dimmed controls in the Edit Tabbing Order dialog by clicking the dimmed controls.
Workaround: Set the tab order of controls before enabling Initially dimmed.
|415857
Return
ATTR_FIRST_VISIBLE_ROW does not work in some cases.
N/A
Workaround: Set the active table cell using the
SetActiveTableCell function before setting the table attribute
ATTR_FIRST_VISIBLE_ROW.
|438150
Return
When selecting a Ring control, the previously selected control is able to be operated using the mouse scroll wheel. This behavior will continue until an item in the Ring control is selected. This behavior will occur again for any new selection of a Ring control after a previously selected control had focus.
Workaround: N/A
|440980
Return
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|545203
Return
Workaround: Initialize the cached cursor in the HyperLink custom control Initialize function with the current cursor:<pre>GetMouseCursor (&cursor);SetTsvCursor (cursor);</pre>
|556606
Return
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|590484
Return
Re-sizing a LabWindows/CVI UI with a Strip Chart with one axis' Label Angle set to any value other than 0 will cause the other axis to adopt that angle after the window resize completes. This behavior requires that the "Scale Contents on Resize" and the "Sizeable" attributes are checked for the panel.
Workaround: 1. Use a panel callback and handle <code>EVENT_PANEL_SIZE</code> event 2. Apply the original y-axis angle in the event case
|655223
Return
N/A
Workaround: To address this issue, set ATTR_BITMAP_PRINTING = 1.
Document last updated on 5/20/2019