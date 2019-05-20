This document contains the LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019. Not every issue known to NI appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.



Each known issue includes these fields:

The Known Issues for toolkits and modules can be found in the LabWindows/CVI Modules and Toolkits Known Issues document.

The Known Issues Document is divided into two separate tables appearing in two separate documents. The known issues in this document are organized by the category of issue, and sorted by the date the issue was added to the document.



Known Issues by Date

You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative.

The following items are known issues in LabWindows/CVI 2019 sorted by Category.

ID Known Issue

44669

4HK7LF7K



Return The WordRpt_SetHeader function might not always work as expected.

Embedding pictures in a header does not work.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/22/2010

284293



Return Using a WebBrowser ActiveX control from a thread created in a LabWindows/CVI thread pool leaks memory.

Threads from a LabWindows/CVI thread pool, run using CmtScheduleThreadPoolFunction , will leak memory if they host a panel that displays a WebBrowser ActiveX control.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/08/2011

148778



Return The ActiveX Controller Wizard does not support LONGLONG and ULONGLONG data types.



Workaround: Add the methods containing int64 parameters manually to the generated files.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

426545



Return Creating an ActiveX Controller for a large type library, such as the Microsoft HTML Object Library, results in the message Maximum number of function tree nodes exceeded .

LabWindows/CVI is unresponsive while the ActiveX Controller Wizard generates the code, and the message appears after some time.



Workaround: Two ways to reduce the number of function panels:<ul><li>In the ActiveX Controller Advanced Options dialog box you can deselect objects that you will not use.</li><li>On the <strong>Configure</strong> panel you can select <strong>Compatibility Options</strong> and change the <strong>Property Access Functions</strong> option to either <strong>Per Object</strong> or <strong>Per Server</strong> to significantly reduce the number of function panels used. Selecting either of these options might make it more difficult to access properties but all objects are still available.</li></ul>



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

237998



Return Cannot link some uuid.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/22/2010

335405



Return Cannot link some odbccp32.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.

The issue exists with the odbccp32.lib that is included in the Windows 7 SDK.



Workaround: Use odbccp32.lib from the Windows Vista SDK instead.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/17/2012

457821



Return Including datasize.h and windows.h causes a typedef redefinition with different types error for the INT8 type definition.



Workaround: Modify <code>datasize.h</code> by commenting out the following line:<br /><br /><code>typedef char INT8;</code>, which is line 104 by default.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/28/2014

412591



Return Building a project that has a long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.

Previous versions of LabWindows/CVI display a Filename is too long message instead of crashing.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

422103



Return Some large source files take much longer to compile in LabWindows/CVI 2013.

The following is true of the new LabWindows/CVI 2013 compiler:<ul><li>Single-file compilation is slower in 2013, regardless of what comprises the code.</li><li>Multi-file compilation is faster in 2013 because of concurrent compiles. Whether this completely makes up for the slower single-file compilation time or not depends on the number of files, size of the files, and so on.</li> <li>The 2013 linker is faster. This, together with the second bullet, will generally make builds faster in 2013.</li><li>The build time of an Edit-Build-Debug cycle is also faster in 2013, but only marginally so, because the first and third bullets are applicable and mutually cancelling. The second bullet is not applicable in most cases.</li><li>Compiling a PCH file is much faster in 2013. This only impacts the very first build of a project, the first build following a clean, or a rebuild.</li></ul>



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

471567



Return Generating HTML help from source with array pointer type parameters results in an 'unknown' type generated in the help.

The following function declaration causes this type of error:<br /><code>static int func(double (*dataArray)[4]);</code>



Workaround: <ul><li>Define your parameter using exclusively a pointer.</li><li>Use a type definition to separate the type declaration of the array from the pointer as follows:<br /><code>typedef double tArray[4];<br />static int func(tArray* dataArray);</code></li></ul>



Reported Version: 2013 SP2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

430409



Return The compiler may report the build error The compiler has run out of memory if <filename>.obj.cvidefprots exceeds 260 characters.

The compiler cannot create the <filename>.obj.cvidefprots in the config directory if the path exceeds 260 characters.



Workaround: Reduce the total path length of the project file. Reduce or increase the length of the source file name by twelve characters.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

434676



Return Compiling large source files or functions may cause the compiler to display the following build error: The compiler has run out of memory .

N/A



Workaround: Split up the code from one large function into multiple smaller functions. Split up the source file into multiple smaller files to improve compilation performance.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

438833



Return Incorrectly configured compiler define causes build error: <command line>:28:9: error: macro names must be identifiers .

N/A



Workaround: In Options»Build Options»Compiler Defines, refer to the Compiler Defines topic in the LabWindows/CVI Help to resolve the incorrect compiler define.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

447401



Return Compiler Defines return compile errors when porting code from LabWindows/CVI 2009 to LabWindows/CVI 2010.

In LabWindows/CVI 2009, multiple Compiler Defines are separated by a comma then a space. However, in LabWindows/CVI 2010, multiple Compiler Defines are expected to be separated by only a space. When compiling code in LabWindows/CVI 2010 that complies with the LabWindows/CVI 2009 Compiler Defines format, illegal character build errors are returned.



Workaround: Remove the commas separating the Compiler Defines.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

475889



Return GetExternalModuleAddr does not work for stdcall functions in import libraries created with Microsoft Visual Studio.

N/A



Workaround: Rebuild the VC import library with cdecl exports.<strong>Note</strong>: This class of functions is obsolete. National Instruments recommends that you instead use the Interface to Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and GetProcAddress to load external modules.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

515817



Return Generating help from source is incorrect on a multibyte OS if the source code tags or file name contains multibyte characters.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

543008



Return The compiler incorrectly issues an uninitialized warning when a locally defined pointer to a structure is followed by a structure definition.

N/A



Workaround: Make sure the pointer to the structure is not followed by a variable definition to the same structure. You can also place the structure definition before the pointer definition, or place a definition of a variable of a different type in between.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

566083



Return Old-style function definitions preceded by a prototype are diagnosed with the strict prototypes warning.

Warn if a function is declared or defined without specifying the argument types. An old-style function definition is permitted without a warning if preceded by a declaration that specifies the argument types.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

583937



Return There are compile errors in the Interactive Window when including windows.h and winnt.h after compiling with only winnt.h included.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

586821



Return Selecting Compile with precompiled include file in Build Options causes Assertion Error in Windows Event Viewer.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: 2020 Added: 08/22/2016

588349



Return A Compile error is thrown in the interactive window when calling the alloca() function.

When making a call to alloca() in Interactive Execution, it fails to build with the message, "error: use of unknown builtin '__builtin_alloca"" .



Workaround: Instead of allocation memory on stack using alloca, use malloc to allocate memory on heap.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

346034



Return #define macros cannot be monitored in the Watch window.

If you define a watch expression for a macro, the Watch window will show ERROR: Unknown identifier and type at run time.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

370682



Return When the cvidebug.exe process dies or is intentionally stopped, LabWindows/CVI cannot debug again until it has been restarted.

Each time you debug you receive a dialog box stating An unspecified error has occurred, probably due to corrupted data .



Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

423739



Return The DefineThreadSafeVar macro produces a warning indicating it will never be executed.



Workaround: This is an incorrect warning that can be ignored.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

438870



Return Using the debugger to change the value of one variable in an anonymous nested structure changes it for all the variables in the structure with that name.



Workaround: Name the nested structures.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

438896



Return LabWindows/CVI does not display a warning message when both a main and a WinMain entry point are defined in a source file.

When main and WinMain are both defined in a source file, only the WinMain entry point will execute at run time. LabWindows/CVI does not warn that main may not execute.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

442184



Return Interface to Win32 API functions cannot be run in the Interactive Execution window.

Linker errors occur when Interface to Win32 API functions are used.



Workaround: Complete the following steps to work around this issue:<ol><li>Create an empty function panel with the same name as the Windows SDK library that you want to use.</li><li>Save the function panel next to the Windows SDK .lib or copy the Windows SDK .lib next to the function panel.</li><li>Load the function panel or reattach the program file (<strong>Instrument»Edit»Reattach Program</strong>).</li><li>Verify that step 4 succeeded: <strong>Instrument»Edit»Show Info</strong>.</li><li>Enable <strong>Options»Environment»Include loaded instrument drivers in Interactive window</strong>.</li><li>Run your code snippet.</li></ol>



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

456208



Return The Source Code Browser window displays the same reference to a macro multiple times.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

460794



Return The Available Types dialog box in the Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not display the full list of types.

The list contains only types that are referenced in the application.



Workaround: If the type you want is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression that casts the value to the type you want. For example, if you want to interpret variable foo as an unsigned char , and unsigned char is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression for (unsigned char)foo .



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

460799



Return The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows display the type incorrectly after using the Interpret As option multiple times.

If you interpret an int as a char and then interpret it as an unsigned int , the window will show the type as unsigned int (char (int)) . The window should show the type as unsigned int (int) .



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

461757



Return The Break On Change state of a watch expression is lost when stopping and restarting execution or unloading and reloading a workspace.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

464146



Return Setting a breakpoint from Breakpoints dialog box on an invalid line while debugging an application causes uncommitted changes in the dialog box to irreversibly take effect.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

464904



Return The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not mark the item for a pointer to a variable as red if the variable value changes.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

430376



Return The Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Array Display windows do not show the contents of char arrays with more than 252 unprintable characters.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

437356



Return Stepping over a function call located at the last line in the enclosing lexical scope causes a Step Into instead of a Step Over.



Workaround: Make sure the last statement is not on the same line as the closing curly brace.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

438839



Return LabWindows/CVI displays incorrect or no values for CmtThreadLockHandle and CmtTSQHandle variables when the variables are declared as int .



Workaround: Declare the variables as either CmtThreadLockHandle or CmtTSQHandle instead of int .



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

443138



Return The Interactive Execution window does not allow immediate termination when execution is suspended due to a break on change on variable value.



Workaround: Step Over to the next step point or Continue to the next breakpoint.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

447051



Return If the LabWindows/CVI debugger crashes ( cvidebug.exe ), all of the entries from the Watch window are cleared. Once you begin a new debugging session, the entries are restored to the Watch window.

This scenario may cause LabWindows/CVI to become unstable.



Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

460394



Return The Resource Tracking window shows freed resources as allocated if resource tracking is disabled after allocation.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

463635



Return Opening the Graphical Array View for large, dynamically allocated arrays from the Array Display window causes an Index passed is out of range error.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

464563



Return LabWindows/CVI does not allow you to attach to a 64-bit process running on a remote system.

When you attempt to attach to a 64-bit process running remotely, you receive an error stating The current project configuration is not compatible with the debugger... . The Build»Configuration menu selection also becomes out of sync with the configuration displayed in the status bar at the bottom of the editor.



Workaround: You can set the executable and command line correctly for the remote target system using Run»Specify Executable and Command Line and then you can select Run»Debug MyApplication.exe to launch the 64-bit process on the remote machine and debug it.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

466209



Return The DebugPrintf function truncates large strings when printing to the Debug Output window.



Workaround: Split long strings into multiple print statements.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

466763



Return LabWindows/CVI does not show enough digits of precision in tooltips or the Variables and Call Stack window.

The display has a 15-digit limit.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

469910



Return LabWindows/CVI hangs when stepping through code for a console application and choosing Set Next Statement on the previous line after closing the console window while suspended.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

470486



Return The Interactive Execution window incorrectly excludes the line and offsets the execution highlighting when adding a variable declaration on an instruction line.



Workaround: Do not declare variables on instruction lines in the Interactive Execution window.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

470948



Return The Interactive Execution window does not allow stepping into the main function of a project.



Workaround: The Interactive Execution window allows stepping into the main function when execution is suspended in the project during a debugging session.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

472987



Return The Parameter type incompatible with format specifier non-fatal run-time error does not display source location when 64-bit variables are used in code that causes the run-time error in the Debug64 configuration.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

502946



Return The LabWindows/CVI debugger does not recognize variables that include the $ symbol as part of the variable name.

If you view the value of a variable with a $ in its name in the Variables window while debugging, you will see an Error: Unrecognized Identifier error.



Workaround: The C language specification states that $ is not a valid character to include in a variable name, so it is best to avoid using this character in variable names. This will prevent the error from occurring in the Variables window.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/29/2014

470673



Return Changing the data slice and displaying the format of a 2D char array causes the Array View to become unusable, if the first dimension of the array is bigger than the second.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

472358



Return Terminating execution while the Watch window is closed causes watch expressions to be duplicated.

This can lead to debugging performance decrease as the number of watch expressions increases each time an execution is terminated.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

477649



Return An incorrect uninitalized variable non-fatal run-time error is generated for partially initialized arrays inside of structs.



Workaround: Initialize the array completely or turn off run-time error checking.



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

478665



Return A Graph doesn't have that many cursors error appears when debugging an application with multiple arrays shown in the Graphical Array View.



Workaround: Open only one Graphical Array View at a time.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

479326



Return The tooltip for an empty field on a function panel displays an = ERROR: Unexpected end of input. error when execution is suspended during debug.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

503717



Return Debugging a project while concurrently debugging statements in the Interactive Execution window causes LabWindows/CVI to stop responding to commands.



Workaround: Stop debugging in the Interactive Execution window before debugging a project.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

504099



Return A linker error will occur if a global variable is referenced in the Interactive Execution window and if the project which defines the global variable is being debugged.

If a statement such as extern int x; is used in the Interactive Execution window while the project which defines the variable x is being debugged, attempting to run statements in the Interactive Execution window will result in a linking error.



Workaround: Declare the global variable in a second source file. Alternately, run the Interactive Execution window statements while not debugging the project which defines the global variable.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

515028



Return When trying to browse for the members of a structure ( ) inside the Watch window, no browse info is found.



Workaround: Call browse info from the source rather than from the Watch window.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

515433



Return When a compilation error occurs while running a function panel interactively, information about which function panel field caused the compilation error is not shown.



Workaround: Double-click the error in the Build Output window to see where the failure occurs in the Interactive Execution window.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

515436



Return When using a user-interactive function (e.g., printf ) in the Interactive Execution window, the console is not closed when execution finishes.



Workaround: Select Build»Clear Interactive Declarations to close the console.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

515499



Return Active breakpoints in the Interactive Execution window are hit when running function panels interactively.



Workaround: Toggle breakpoints in the Interactive Execution window before running a function panel.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

519172



Return If you try to stop a program running in the Interactive Execution window after the cvidebug.exe process has been terminated, the editor crashes.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

438921



Return The Variables, Call Stack, and Watch windows display incorrect indices for multidimensional arrays with one dimension of size one.

If a multi-dimensional array has one dimension of size one, expanding an element corresponding to this dimension is displayed with elements from indices zero to the end of the array in the Variables and Call Stack and Watch windows.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

439442



Return Compilation errors in the Interactive Execution window do not correctly specify the error location.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

439990



Return The Interactive Execution window does not honor disabling Break on»First Chance Exceptions or executing SetBreakOnFirstChanceExceptions (0); .

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

449641



Return Details are not displayed when loading an invalid file in the Resource Tracking window.

When trying to load an invalid file in the Resource Tracking window, a dialog appears that states: "Error in file ' ' on line" .



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

449642



Return Loading a corrupted file into the Resource Tracking window can crash LabWindows/CVI.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

450318



Return When an Interactive Execution contains an unclosed brace the code does not execute and an error is not generated.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

453270



Return Graphical Array View does not work for 2D arrays with a dimension of size one.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

456818



Return If a function contains a function declaration, the Source Code Browser incorrectly lists the declared function in the Called from view pane of a function called after the declaration.

For example, the following code calls <code>foo2</code> from <code>main</code>, but the Source Code Browser incorrectly lists <code>foo2</code> as being called from <code>foo</code> instead of <code>main</code>:<code>void foo2(void);int main (int argc, char *argv[]){int foo(void);foo2();return 0;}</code>



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

463300



Return Interactive Executions only display errors from included header files the first time they are built.

N/A



Workaround: Select Build»Clear Interactive Declarations or resolve the build error before building a second time.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

463922



Return If there are expanded items in a Watch window after running an Interactive Execution, opening a different project displays the dialog There are no items in the list control .

N/A



Workaround: Clear the interactive execution before opening a different project.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

464227



Return Editing the value of a variable in a Watch window displays Value illegal or out of range after running an Interactive Execution.

N/A



Workaround: Edit the value in the Variables or Memory window.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

473970



Return Object files that use CVI library functions do not produce user protection errors when called from LoadExternalModule .

N/A



Workaround: Produce a .lib file instead to call from <code>LoadExternalModule</code>. Alternatively, move the code from the object file into your main program.<strong>Note</strong>: This class of functions is obsolete. National Instruments recommends that you instead use the Interface to Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and GetProcAddress to load external modules.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

478903



Return In the Variables and Call Stack window, the " [Frames below may be incorrect or incomplete.] entry disrupts navigation with the Up Call Stack and Down Call Stack buttons on the toolbar.

N/A



Workaround: Double click an item on the stack to navigate to that item.



Reported Version: 2013 SP2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

482391



Return When running an Interactive Execution while not suspended on a valid steppoint, CVI incorrectly reports " LabWindows/CVI could not launch the interactive window. Please repair your installation of LabWindows/CVI ".

The correct message is " The operation is available only when you are suspended on a valid steppoint. Step Over to the next steppoint or Continue to the next breakpoint ".



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 SP2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

515797



Return Editing a value in the Memory window does not highlight that value in red when using the Memory window for the first time after opening a project.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

541876



Return Watch expressions that are offset from a declared symbol's address are not editable.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

553889



Return The Watch window shows the global variable address rather than the thread-local address for variables that use the __thread storage class.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

568788



Return The Type of character arrays does not update in watch expressions when you perform pointer arithmetic on them.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

580336



Return LabWindows/CVI displays an error that reads Another debugging process is already in progress when the Attach to Process dialog is opened after running statements in the Interactive Execution window.

N/A



Workaround: Clear the Interactive Execution window.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

591529



Return After changing the type of a local variable using the Interpret As option from the Variables and Call Stack window, the displayed type is incorrect.

Use: <new type>(<declared type>), instead of: <new type>(<old type displayed>).



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

396028



Return The LabWindows/CVI 2013 and newer debugger is slower than LabWindows/CVI 2012.

LabWindows/CVI 2013 and newer debugger is slower than LabWindows/CVI 2012 in these known cases:<ul><li>Viewing a large number of variables in the Variables Window</li><li>Viewing a large array in the Array Display Window</li><li>Viewing a large array in the Graphical Array View</li></ul>



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

189843



Return The Perforce 2009.1 client may cause LabWindows/CVI 2009 to crash.

LabWindows/CVI may crash when the Perforce SCC DLL is unloaded.



Workaround: Upgrade to the Perforce 2009.2 client.



Reported Version: 8.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

289314



Return User-defined types always receive an asterisk when used as output types in function panels.

For instance, if you define a custom type as <br /><code>typedef char[256] String255;</code><br />you would not want it to have an asterisk appended to it when used as an output type.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/24/2011

308191



Return A multi-project workspace with projects targeting both 32-bit and 64-bit can incorrectly display import libraries.

For example, consider the case where you have a workspace with two projects. If both projects have import libraries associated with them, and one project is 32-bit and one project is 64-bit, the bitness marking of the import libraries may be confusing. If the 64-bit project is the active project, the import libraries of the 32-bit project will show as dimmed and 64-bit. Then, if you make the 32-bit project the active project, the bitness of its import libraries will show correctly, but the import libraries of the 64-bit project will now display as 32-bit and dimmed.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/27/2011

332047



Return LabWindows/CVI stops responding while searching for an inaccessible network location.

When LabWindows/CVI is searching for a file at a network location that is not available, the environment stops responding.



Workaround: The search times out after about 2 minutes and the environment will resume. Avoid attempts to access network locations that may not be available.



Reported Version: 8.5.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/10/2012

322905



Return Files in a project may not display source control icons when a LabWindows/CVI project is associated with the Perforce client.

If the Perforce Workspace root path has different casing than the actual path, then the icons do not display.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/15/2012

333837



Return LabWindows/CVI projects are not handled properly when adding them from new workspaces in instances of LabWindows/CVI created from just-in-time debugging.

Adding or removing a project from the Project Tree in an instance of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger can cause unexpected behavior.



Workaround: Do not add projects to the Project from instances of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/15/2012

357212



Return The save icon does not dim after saving a file.

After a file is saved, the save icon is not dimmed. Once you click anywhere in the LabWindows/CVI editor after saving, the icon will then dim.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/17/2012

347986



Return The Load UI resource file dialog box in the User Interface Localizer utility unloads the currently loaded localization.

If changes have been made in the loaded file, a dialog box prompts you to save.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

337770



Return Setting LabWindows/CVI to "Run as administrator" will open a new instance of LabWindows/CVI each time you open a file associated with LabWindows/CVI.



Workaround: If you want to use LabWindows/CVI as administrator you can check the "Run as administrator" option from the Advanced button of the Shortcut tab instead of the Compatibility tab. You can access these options by right-clicking the LabWindows/CVI icon on your desktop and selecting Properties.



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/24/2012

333302



Return Auto Backup will provide an error if the file is marked as read-only.

This behavior is common if the file is stored in source control. Auto Backup may also take effect even if the file was not modified.



Workaround: Disable Auto Backup in Environment Options.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/25/2012

366229



Return The CVIXMLGetNumChildElements function does not count child elements included in an XML entity.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 7.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/13/2012

440070



Return The Find Next feature of the Find dialog box does not move to new results on subsequent uses.

If you do not move the text caret from the first result you find and subsequently click Find Next from the Find dialog, you stay at the same result.



Workaround: <ul><li>Navigate search results using the Find Results pane.</li><li>Press <F3> to navigate the results.</li></ul>



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/06/2013

451665



Return The UI to Code Converter generates code containing an undefined function, InsertCtrlInCtrlArray .

InsertCtrlInCtrlArray was renamed to InsertCtrlArrayItem in LabWindows/CVI 2010.



Workaround: Replace all occurrences of InsertCtrlInCtrlArray with InsertCtrlArrayItem .



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/28/2014

369029



Return The compile process does not wait for user response about missing include statements for header files.

In versions of LabWindows/CVI previous to 2013, compiling a project with missing header files caused a dialog box to appear, prompting you to include the missing headers. The compile process did not continue until the dialog box was dismissed. Now, the compile continues despite the dialog box, and the project has to be rebuilt after adding the missing headers.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

375449



Return Upgrading LabWindows/CVI breaks paths to Clang in .ecc configuration files.



Workaround: Edit the .ecc file to point to the version of LabWindows/CVI you are trying to use.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

375463



Return File icons may obscure full pathnames in the Project Tree.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

383011



Return Unable to close the Open GL plot Properties dialog box after right-clicking the Open GL plot twice while the dialog box is open.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

391648



Return Show Completions (<Ctrl-Space>) does not list members in anonymous structures or unions.



Workaround: Do not use anonymous, nested structs. Declare nested components using named fields.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

429854



Return The Find in Files feature fails when searching all files ( *.* ) in a directory containing .svn-base files.



Workaround: Explicitly choose file types to search rather than using *.* in the File types field.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

437791



Return LabWindows/CVI does not handle edge-specific maximization when restoring from a minimized state.

Windows 7 introduced the ability to maximize only in one directiononly vertically or only horizontally. When you close the development environment with the Workspace window in an edge-specific, maximized state, it loses the original size of the window.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

438547



Return The Functions in File dialog box immediately starts scrolling up when opened.

When a ring control contains items that can no longer be displayed on the screen, LabWindows/CVI opens a modal dialog box containing a list box with all the items in the ring.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

438733



Return If Hide windows when application is running is enabled, and a run-time crash occurs in the Interactive Execution window, the development environment becomes hidden and cannot be restored.



Workaround: Select Show windows from the context menu of the task bar.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

384832



Return Adding a file that is under source code control (SCC) using the Edit Project dialog box does not mark the file as being under SCC in the Project Tree.



Workaround: Add files using Edit»Add Files to Project.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

391403



Return Autoscale is a valid option for the y-axis of a strip chart, but the option is missing from the Attribute Browser.



Workaround: Edit the option in the Edit Strip Chart dialog box.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: 2020 Added: 08/22/2014

402786



Return Show Completions <Ctrl-Space> does not work if a multi-line string starts with special char like { , } , ; , or # .

You cannot perform Show Completions on <code>foob</code> in the following snippet, unless the <code>{</code> is removed from the beginning of the string.<br /><code>int foobar;<br />printf("\<br />{sdf = %d", foob</code>



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

409526



Return Macros defined in precompiled headers are not included in browse information.



Workaround: Use the Find in Files feature (<Ctrl-Shift-F>) to find the macro.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

423818



Return The Show Completions feature fails to display context help for function parameters once the second parameter is highlighted if the function call immediately follows a curly brace.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

431732



Return The LabWindows/CVI debugger starts applications outside of the window space in Windows 8.1 if you enable Variable, Continuous Size of Snap Views in Windows and LabWindows/CVI is used in the right-half of the screen.



Workaround: Use LabWindows/CVI in the left half of the screen.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

435479



Return Creating a file with the New»File from Template option that has the same path and name as an existing file results in an out of memory error.



Workaround: Create a file with a different name or delete the existing file from disk before creating a file with the same path and name.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

436648



Return Enabling the Compile with precompiled include file option in the Build Options dialog box causes a The User Interface Manager could not be opened to be displayed.



Workaround: Save the project on disk.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

446313



Return A dialog box explaining that saving UIR files will generate new versions of their include files is incorrectly displayed multiple times if there are multiple unsaved UIR files containing custom controls.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

463873



Return Although Insert Mode is shown as active in the Array Display window when the window displays a data slice, the Insert Mode no longer has any effect.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

467070



Return The Maximum and Minimum fields in the Edit Table Cell dialog box are not wide enough to show int64 values.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

467775



Return Enabling LoadExternalModule on one of the default Interface to Win32 API libraries and subsequently removing the library from the project tree causes the Interface to Win32 API library to remain forcibly included.

The .prj file still contains an entry for the library under the [Modules Forced Into Executable] tag.



Workaround: Add the Interface to Win32 API library file back to the project tree, uncheck the Interface to Win32 API library in the Add Files to Executable dialog box, and then remove the library from the project.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

470691



Return The Build Output window highlights only error rows after double-clicking an error when building with an external compiler for release configuration.

Normally the correct column is highlighted upon double-clicking the error message.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

473109



Return Some data types such as _Bool and _Complex are not displayed correctly in function prototype tooltips.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

473496



Return Data tooltips have a character entry limit that is about 24 characters at a time.



Workaround: Close and re-open the data tooltip to enter more characters than the limit.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

475321



Return Variables and Call Stack window columns incorrectly display extra columns, and columns are displaced after resizing columns while scrolling.



Workaround: <ul><li>Do not scroll the mouse wheel while resizing the column divider of the tree control in the Variables and Call Stack window.</li><li>To repair the Variables and Call Stack window after the bug occurs, restart LabWindows/CVI.</li></ul>



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

477231



Return Incorrect confirmation prompts appear when exiting graph or chart dialog boxes.

These prompts can occur with the following scenarios:<br/><ul><li>When you edit the graph cursors, graph annotations, or strip chart traces dialog boxes, and you modify only the active item control (<strong>Number of Cursors</strong>, <strong>Current Annotation</strong>, or <strong>Number of Traces</strong>), you have not modified the state of the control. Therefore, you should not be prompted with a confirmation of changes message if you try to exit the dialog box without saving (by clicking the panel's close button). However, the prompt appears.</li><li>If you modify only the axis name option in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box and try to exit without saving (by clicking the panel's close button), you should be prompted to save your changes. Yet, the prompt does not appear.</li><li>When you edit most sub-dialog boxes of the main Edit Graph or Edit Strip Chart dialog boxes, and you make some changes in those sub-dialog boxes but then exit without saving changes (by selecting <strong>Yes</strong> in the "Are you sure you want to discard the changes" prompt), when you then exit the main dialog box without making any further changes (by clicking the main dialog's close button), you should not be prompted to save changes. However, the prompt appears.</li></ul>



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

477287



Return The Options»Preprocess Source File feature truncates output after 1024 characters on a line.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

499830



Return Text for Custom Build Actions in the Build Steps dialog box may become corrupted when dialog box is closed.

When the Custom Build Actions text is edited on the Build»Build Steps dialog box, the text may become corrupted when the dialog box is closed. If corruption has occurred, re-opening the dialog will show unexpected characters at the end of one or more of the lines in the Custom Build Actions dialog box. This could cause errors to occur when the custom build actions are executed during the build process.



Workaround: If build errors occur due to corruption in the Custom Build Actions text, re-open the Build Steps dialog box and remove the corrupt characters from the Custom Build Actions field.



Reported Version: 2013 SP2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/29/2014

471435



Return Source code completion does not work properly following a / operator.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

479810



Return Options»Create Object File does not throw errors if the output object file is read-only.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

489731



Return The Variables and Call Stack window will not retain its position when LabWindows/CVI is restarted.

If you right-click the Variables and Call Stack window, choose Release Window, and re-position the window, its position will not be saved when LabWindows/CVI is closed.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

493985



Return Closing the Format and Precision dialog while editing default cell values will cause the Edit Default Cell Values dialog to close.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

504102



Return Interactive Execution will create a local copy of global variables instead of using the global variable reference.

When the Interactive Execution window is used to execute a statement such as extern int x; , a separate copy of the x variable will be created rather than referencing the existing global variable x .



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

512779



Return The function prototype tooltip will not appear if a struct containing a member with the same name as the function is declared between the function declaration and function definition.

The function prototype tooltip will not be displayed if a struct is defined between the function declaration and function definition if the struct contains a member with the same name as the function. For example, in the following code, a function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when the <code>foo</code> function is used:<code>int foo(int param);struct myStruct {int foo;};void main() {foo( // Function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when this line is typed}</code>



Workaround: Avoid defining structures between function declarations and definitions when the structure contains a member with a name shared by the function. For example, the code could be written in this way:<code>struct myStruct {int foo;};int foo;void main() {foo( // Function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when this line is typed}</code>



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

515994



Return When the Control Data Type of a Function Panel is a multi-dimensional array, the Select Variable result list is empty.



Workaround: Use pointers to add dimensions when necessary.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

519487



Return The source editor tabs are not updated when cycling through files during a Resolve All Excluded Lines operation.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

412413



Return LabWindows/CVI crashes when creating new files in path lengths that exceed 260 characters.

N/A



Workaround: Reduce the total path length of the new file.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

412461



Return Browse information is not found after renaming a project using the File»Save <projectname,prj> As command.

N/A



Workaround: Type the old project name into the Identifier/Filename control of the Source Code Browser.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

429608



Return A Confirm File Copy dialog box appears when creating a project from template with a long path.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

430183



Return LabWindows/CVI cannot open files from paths that contain composed Unicode characters.

N/A



Workaround: Rename or move the file to a path name that does contain composed Unicode characters.



Reported Version: 3.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

430728



Return A Badly formed pathname error may appear when creating a Project from Template (File»New»Project from Template).

This error occurs if the project template contains a Workspace and the Add this project to the current workspace is checked in the New Project from Template dialog box.



Workaround: Uncheck the Add this project to the current workspace option.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

430735



Return LabWindows/CVI enters a bad state if you create a new folder in a file dialog launched from LabWindows/CVI but do not commit the new folder name by pressing the <Enter> key.

After closing the file dialog, menus and menu bar buttons no longer respond to user input.



Workaround: Minimize and restore the LabWindows/CVI window.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

432769



Return The Debugging Level Build Option is reset to Standard after the Run-time Support Target Setting is changed.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

433855



Return Variables declared in macro code blocks are not shown in the Variables tab when browsing a source file using Window»Source Code Browser.

N/A



Workaround: Select Browse Identifier from the context menu of the selected variable.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

438730



Return The Key in the Edit Cell dialog box of a Table control displays the incorrect value after configuring subsequent cell Key values.

This behavior occurs when setting the Modifier Key value to either MenuKey (Ctrl) or Shift+MenuKey (Ctrl) and the Key value to a letter (A-Z), subsequently setting a different cell's Key value to something different than the previous cell's Key value, and finally switching back to the previous cell's Edit Cell dialog box.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

441568



Return Incorrect East European characters shown after loading a localization file in the Localization tool on a multibyte OS localized in an Eastern European language.

N/A



Workaround: Choose Eastern European again as the Local Language in the Localization tool.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

441569



Return The panel title and any tooltips are not displayed with East European characters on a multibyte OS localized in an Eastern European language.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

454409



Return Unexcluding a source line is not reflected in the next build unless the change is saved before compiling.

LabWindows/CVI saves changes before compiling by default, but this can be changed at Options»Environment»Save changes before compiling .



Workaround: Rebuild the project.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

464163



Return If a User Interface Resource ( .uir ) file has been changed, the associated header file will be regenerated when building the project, even if there are no changes required to the header.

N/A



Workaround: Save the .uir file before building the project.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

488375



Return The Find UI Object (<Ctrl-Shift-U>) feature does not work for controls on tabs which are not being shown.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

501555



Return The View » Include File menu item opens ansi_c.h instead of lowlvlio.h for all Low-Level IO function panels.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

504121



Return No prototype is displayed while cursor is on a function pointer parameter.

Edit » Show Prototype or Ctrl+Shift+Space fails to show the prototype of a function if the cursor is located inside parentheses that surround the name of a function pointer parameter.



Workaround: Place the cursor on the function name



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

533828



Return Variables Window shows two entries for a redefined variable.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

543053



Return Some macros are listed twice in Predefined Macros dialog.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

543055



Return The predefined macros in the Build Options dialog lists macros for previously selected configuration when All Configurations is selected in Configuration ring.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

555915



Return The Information Status of the UI editor does not always show the selected control.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

562270



Return The ADE generates incorrect browse information for a local function call if the function call result is cast using function pointer cast.

This can result in references to functions not being displayed by the source code browsing feature.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

564083



Return The "glue code" for DLL functions generated by the Generate DLL Import Source feature does not have calling convention specified.

N/A



Workaround: Add the correct calling convention manually to each entry point.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

568823



Return CVI_AppSetSelection allows for selecting half characters on multibyte operating systems.

If you try to select a segment of code starting in the middle of a full-width character (i.e. spanning two columns) using the ActiveX function, LabWindows/CVI will allow this and will only partially copy the bytes corresponding to that character. (e.g. just the second byte of a two-byte character)



Workaround: Use copy/paste rather than the ActiveX function.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

574521



Return The LabWindows/CVI ADE hangs when attempting to print and there are at least two printers, one of which has a Unicode symbol in its name, that doesn't have ANSI equivalent.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

579855



Return The Edit»Insert Construct»Function Documentation Tags feature does not generate documentation tags past a parameter that is a function pointer.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

587239



Return The graphical array view for arrays with 3 dimensions or more throws an exception.

When pressing Ctrl+ Shift + F4 ( Graphical array view ) on an array with 3 or more dimensions, two different popups appear:First attempt: "A custom control callback raised an exception"Subsequent attempts: "Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid"



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

589445



Return The Go to Definition menu item takes you to the incorrect location.

If you have a function panel and associated .h and .c file, and function panel is added to the project, Go to Definition will take you to the declaration of the function in the header file and not the definition of it in the source file. If the function panel is not added to the project, Go to Definition will take you to the source file, if it is open.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

588402



Return An Internal error is thrown when using a distribution file with an unrecognized minimum .NET version.

If the .cds file has a minimum .NET version that the current version of CVI doesn't understand, it loads the distribution and the UI shows. However, when building the distribution, it gives only a generic error message without indication of the problem.



Workaround: Open Edit Distribution dialog and confirm dialog (no modifications required). This operation will overwrite the value passed down to MDF and will cause the distribution to build successfully.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/22/2017

382558



Return Opening a newer UIR file in a previous version of LabWindows/CVI and saving it can corrupt the UIR File.



Workaround: Save the UIR file for the previous version of LabWindows/CVI if you plan to use it in an older version.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

383362



Return Sometimes when extern is used in a variable declaration, Go to Definition highlights the declaration instead of the definition.

N/A



Workaround: Right click and select Browse Identifier. Refer to the Declarations in the identifier pane to see where in the project the variable is defined and where it is used as an extern.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

399762



Return Include statements dialog incorrectly adds include statements to multi-line comments.

LabWindows/CVI will detect that you are missing header files required for your project and prompt you to include them. If you have a multi-line comment that contains include statements, LabWindows/CVI will add the include statements to the multi-line comment instead of outside the comment.



Workaround: Add the required #include directives manually.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

404335



Return LabWindows/CVI may show an incorrect function prototype if it cannot resolve types in that function prototype

If you have a function defined in your source file whose prototype contains a type that LabWindows/CVI cannot resolve, then LabWindows/CVI will report that unresolved type as an int when you click Edit»View Prototype. LabWindows/CVI will also display the incorrect prototype if you try to use the function in your source file. The code will not compile until the symbol is resolved at which point LabWindows/CVI will show the correct prototype.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

408446



Return Arrays of pointer type in function panels may not be recognized as arrays.

Depending on how the type is defined in the function panel, LabWindows/CVI may not recognize that the array of pointer type is actually an array. For example, if you create a type that has spaces between the square braces and the dereference operator i.e. char * [] , then LabWindows/CVI will detect that this parameter is passed by reference which is untrue. This does not affect the functionality of the function panel.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

525255



Return Browse Information is not generated after editing an ActiveX Server from the Edit ActiveX Server Wizard.



Workaround: Disable and re-enable source code browsing in Options » Generate browse information policy. Alternatively, you can edit the source file you want regenerated.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

730724



Return A static string tree control will show an incorrect value after modifying the attributes of the control.

On a static tree control displaying strings, after setting the value of a cell and then modifying the column or cell attributes, the UI will show the display value as "0".



Workaround: Reset the value to the desired string.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/16/2019

674397



Return When a strip chart's ATTR_PLOT_BGCOLOR attribute is set to VAL_TRANSPARENT, the order in which the PlotStripChart function plots the array input reverses.



Workaround: When setting ATTR_PLOT_BGCOLOR to VAL_TRANSPARENT, reverse the order of the indices for the points being plotted and the trace colors to compensate or use a graph control instead.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019

730545



Return FileSelectPopup does not work on Windows 10, 1809 (build 17763.316), when the High Contrast theme is enabled.



Workaround: Disable the High Contrast theme.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019

176800



Return LabWindows/CVI projects converted to Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 projects fail to build because of link errors.

Link errors such as <br /><code>cvisupp.lib(setprec.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module</code><br />and <br /><code>cviauto.lib(implib.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module</code><br />are indications your projects are affected by this problem.



Workaround: Apply the VS2005 SP1 hotfix included for KB949009.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

281013



Return Calling DDC_SaveFile often while creating a TDMS file using the TDM C DLL or the DDC Library can result in errors.

Depending on when DDC_SaveFile is called, you might receive error -6218 or error -6226 .



Workaround: Don't call DDC_SaveFile until all operations are complete.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/09/2011

257029



Return The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine creates windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler.

When the LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine loads, it creates multiple windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler. This is generally discouraged practice, but has not been known to cause problems in user applications.



Workaround: Do not call the Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and FreeLibrary to load and unload a LabWindows/CVI built DLL from different threads.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/10/2011

457464



Return Passing a bitmap file containing negative heights to PlotBitmap or GetBitmapFromFile causes a non-fatal run-time error: Library function error (return value == -12 [0xfffffff4]). Out of memory .



Workaround: Modify the bitmap file header to have a positive height, reorder the pixels, and save the file.



Reported Version: 7.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/28/2014

405988



Return Changing the active table cell can incorrectly send the EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE event multiple times.

If, inside a callback function that handles EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE , you do something to change the focus of the panel (for example, displaying a message popup), the event is sent a second time after the callback finishes executing.



Workaround: You can use the following code to handle the second, incorrectly sent event.<br /><code>void CVICALLBACK FlagClearFunc (void *callbackData)<br />{<br />*(int *)callbackData = 0;<br />}<br /><br />int CVICALLBACK TableCB (int panel, int control, int event, void *callbackData,<br /><br />int eventData1, int eventData2)<br />{<br />static int ignoreNextEvent = 0;<br /><br />switch (event)<br />{<br />case EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE:<br />if (!ignoreNextEvent)<br />MessagePopup ( "title", "message" );<br />ignoreNextEvent = 1;<br />PostDeferredCall (FlagClearFunc, &ignoreNextEvent);<br />break;<br />}<br />return 0;<br />}</code>



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

408097



Return Passing a scalar value as the mask parameter of PlotPackedDigitalLines causes a general protection fault.



Workaround: Ensure the mask value you provide has a data type that matches what you have specified for the dataType parameter.



Reported Version: 7.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

511573



Return Scrolling through a table control containing thousands of images may cause a General Protection Fault.

A fatal run-time error with the message General Protection Fault may occur if you create a table control with 10,0000 or more images and attempt to scroll through it.



Workaround: It is recommended to use fewer rows when displaying images in a table control. If it is necessary to store a large number of images, you could store them in a data structure such as an array and populate a table control with a subset of the images as needed.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

417963



Return The compiler crashes when compiling a file that contains assembler instructions with C expression operands.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

579557



Return The LabWindows/CVI Runtime does not support callback function names containing dollar ($) signs.

Using dollar signs in callback function names results in a non-fatal run-time error or an error at run time which reads like the following: callback function, <function name>, specified in the UIR file, is not a known function .



Workaround: Do not use the '$' character in the names of callback functions.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

593193



Return The Translate From Dictionary feature of the User Interface Localizer Tool fails to translate all items in a UIR file containing a large number of subpanels.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

657483



Return Canvas control width cannot utilize the full range of values.

The width of a canvas control is specified with the attribute ATTR_WIDTH. The documentation specifies that the valid range for this attribute is 0 to 32767; however, when the width is set to 32655 or higher, an "out of memory error" may occur.



Workaround: Set the ATTR_WIDTH to be less than 32655.



Reported Version: 2013 SP2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019

679845



Return For controls, EVENT_COMMIT and EVENT_GOT_FOCUS are both generated whenever the focus is changed on the control using its accelerator key.

The correct behavior occurs when focus is changed using mouse left-click or using the tab key, case in which EVENT_GOT_FOCUS is generated but not EVENT_COMMIT.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019

354481



Return User specified icons are not displayed in Windows Explorer for larger sizes in Windows Vista/7.

In certain situations, the icon displayed may be a cached icon rather than the icon you have specified.



Workaround: Follow the instructions in KnowledgeBase 5A6C270U: Cannot Update Custom Icon of an Executable in Windows 7 or Vista to remove the cached icon.



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

442334



Return Application hangs may occur when panning a graph outside the double data range.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

442335



Return Application hangs may occur when zooming a graph with log scale outside the double data range.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

736505



Return "Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid" error after loading the Edit Installer dialog when there are Japanese characters in the .cds path of a new distribution on a Japanese operating system.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019

126708



Return PlotArc lacks accuracy for drawing a small angle with a large radius.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

140926



Return Changing the axis range on a LabWindows/CVI graph plot with few points causes skewed plot lines.

Due to rounding errors, as points move further off screen, the plot lines become less accurate.



Workaround: Provide more points for your plot, or constrain the range of the graph in question.



Reported Version: 5.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

193088



Return If a LabWindows/CVI popup panel is not active, subsequent popup panels may appear behind the original popup panel.

This issue only occurs on Windows 7/Vista.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

209745



Return Very large maximum stack sizes cause the "My Documents" button of LabWindows/CVI file select popup panels to fail.

After you click the My Documents button, only a white background displays. Your drives and network locations will not display.



Workaround: Reduce the maximum stack size.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

303637



Return Scrolling strip charts can have inaccurate values for min and max due to rounding errors.

For example, if your strip chart displays 100 points and you plot 100 points at a time, the end values may end with a value other than 99.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/27/2011

292070



Return Passing TRUE to the RestrictDirectory parameter of FileSelectPopup does not completely restrict the directory to the initial directory.

The user can select files from other directories by entering the path directly into the File Name control and by selecting a file from the previously selected files drop-down list.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011

37666

3TJ0IB7K



Return Panels displayed with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM set to VAL_MAXIMIZE will not restore after showing the desktop.

You can show the desktop by pressing <Windows Key-D> or by selecting the Show Desktop button on the task bar.



Workaround: Call SetPanelAttribute with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM after calling DisplayPanel .



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011

314106



Return The x-axis of the digital graph displays improper divisions.

Large digital graphs with engineering or scientific display format set for the x-axis may display divisions and division labels that are inconsistent with other display formats.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/11/2012

316397



Return Saving a file with the FileSelectPopup function displays a "file already exists" error when another file with the same basename and no extension exists in the selected directory.

The file is saved despite the error.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/15/2012

335982



Return MultiFileSelectPopupEx cannot select multiple files if the first file in the list does not exist and the second file does.

The selection error occurs only if the first file in the selection list does not exist and an existing file appears later in the list.



Workaround: Ensure that the first file in the selection list exists.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/17/2012

337950



Return Graph zoom selection box leaves artifacts if a control is moved over the drawing region in between frames.

If a control is moved over the graph's drawing region while creating a zoom selection box, the control may interfere with the drawing of the selection box and leave traces of where the selection box once was.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

349832



Return The mouse wheel scrolls the wrong control while ring control menu is displayed.

This behavior occurs if the focus is still on a different control when the ring drop-down menu is opened.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

350752



Return A tree item tooltip continues to display when the cursor is over a tree item and another active window is in front of part of the tree item.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

350944



Return The numeric control cannot have a transparent background.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

369944



Return The canvas control creates some undesired artifacts when rotated or moved around.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

382278



Return The save button cannot be used in the Attribute Browser toolbar.



Workaround: To save changes made in the Attribute Browser, use File»Save or <Ctrl-S>.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

421591



Return Active tooltips do not update when the tooltip text changes programmatically.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

423072



Return The two panel attributes, ATTR_HEIGHT and ATTR_WIDTH , cannot be sized beyond a certain value, which depends on monitor resolution.



Workaround: Use a child panel, which does not have the same height and width limitations.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

431566



Return In the User Interface Editor, if you rotate a text message that has the Size to text option disabled, the resulting text message is drawn incorrectly, selected incorrectly, and inoperable.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

432165



Return Under specific graph setting conditions, the fat line plot style renders incorrectly.

Instead of a solid line, the line appears half solid, half broken.



Workaround: Disable anti-aliasing or y-axis labels, or add a plot legend. Resizing the graph sometimes resolves the rendering issue.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

437605



Return Graphs containing multiple plots with different plot styles show incorrect plot styles in the graph legend.



Workaround: Obtain the plot style programmatically.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

439046



Return Toolbar click events do not cause numeric controls to leave edit mode.

If you are editing a control using the keyboard and subsequently click a toolbar menu item, the control does not commit the edit before the toolbar menu item click event is processed. If the control loses focus, the edit is committed.



Workaround: Commit control edits by calling SetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel (), GetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel ())); before reading the control value.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

402602



Return The graph control plot can change size when the graph control changes size, even when the Fixed Plot Area attribute ( ATTR_FIXED_PLOT_AREA ) is enabled.



Workaround: Track the plot area and restore it after a graph control resize operation causes the plot area to change.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

424549



Return The default values for the ATTR_HIDE_HILITE and ATTR_HILITE_ONLY_WHEN_PANEL_ACTIVE attributes do not persist for table controls when set in the UIR file.



Workaround: Set the values programmatically using SetCtrlAttribute .



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

461922



Return Enabling Show Grid and Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis causes incorrect x-axis tick marks to appear.

Enabling these settings for the left y-axis does not result in incorrect tick marks.



Workaround: Uncheck Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis and change the Divisions setting to a specific number.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

484206



Return The image quality of some images loaded in a picture command button degrades after saving and loading the user interface file multiple times.

Reduction of quality is noticeable after 10 saves.



Workaround: Reload the original image from disk. You can do this programmatically by setting the ATTR_IMAGE_FILE attribute with SetCtrlAttribute .



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

489628



Return Displaying a floating point number with more than 16 digits may cause the number to be displayed in scientific notation.

When a floating point number with more than 16 digits is displayed in a numeric control with 2 digits of precision, the value will be displayed in scientific notation. For example, 1E-16 will display as 0.00 , but 1E-17 will display as 1E-17 .



Workaround: If the value you are displaying in the numeric control is smaller than 1.0E-17, write a zero to the numeric control instead of the original value.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

498977



Return Graph axis divisions may not be plotted when axis scale is set to certain values.

This issue only occurs for certain axis scales. Data is correctly plotted on the graph, but the axis division markers are not displayed.



Workaround: Change the axis scale to force the axis division markers to be plotted.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

526939



Return You cannot directly change the tab order of initially dimmed controls in the Edit Tabbing Order dialog by clicking the dimmed controls.



Workaround: Set the tab order of controls before enabling Initially dimmed.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

415857



Return The table attribute ATTR_FIRST_VISIBLE_ROW does not work in some cases.

N/A



Workaround: Set the active table cell using the SetActiveTableCell function before setting the table attribute ATTR_FIRST_VISIBLE_ROW .



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

438150



Return A previously selected control may retain focus after subsequently attempting to operate a Ring control.

When selecting a Ring control, the previously selected control is able to be operated using the mouse scroll wheel. This behavior will continue until an item in the Ring control is selected. This behavior will occur again for any new selection of a Ring control after a previously selected control had focus.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

440980



Return When zooming a graph with log scale on the y-axis, the y-axis label displays too many decimal digits.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

545203



Return When a user interface application uses SetMouseCursor to set the mouse style to VAL_POINTING_FINGER_CURSOR, and the panel contains a HyperLink Toolslib custom control, the custom control issues a 'The mouse cursor passed is not valid' library function error.



Workaround: Initialize the cached cursor in the HyperLink custom control Initialize function with the current cursor:<pre>GetMouseCursor (&cursor);SetTsvCursor (cursor);</pre>



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: 2020 Added: 08/22/2016

556606



Return Tooltips can be clipped by bottom edge of monitor.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016

590484



Return The Strip Chart axis label angle changes when the panel is resized.

Re-sizing a LabWindows/CVI UI with a Strip Chart with one axis' Label Angle set to any value other than 0 will cause the other axis to adopt that angle after the window resize completes. This behavior requires that the "Scale Contents on Resize" and the "Sizeable" attributes are checked for the panel.



Workaround: 1. Use a panel callback and handle <code>EVENT_PANEL_SIZE</code> event 2. Apply the original y-axis angle in the event case



Reported Version: 2013 SP2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2016