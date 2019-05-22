TestStand 2019 and InstrumentStudio Integration

TestStand 2019 adds IO Configuration step types to control NI Modular Instruments including NI-SCOPE, NI-DCPower, NI-DMM and NI-FGEN using InstrumentStudio. You can initialize an IO session, apply an IO configuration to an existing IO session and close an existing IO session for NI Modular Instruments. You can also use the Sweep Loop step type to sweep on the instrument attributes specified by an IO session.

Currently, there is not a released version of InstrumentStudio that works with TestStand 2019. Please check back in August 2019 for more information on the release.