LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019 Known Issues by Date

Table of Contents

  1. Modules and Toolkits
  2. Document Organization
  3. Contacting NI
  4. Known Issues by Date

This document contains the LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019. Not every issue known to NI appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Each known issue includes these fields:

  • Issue ID
  • Legacy ID - The issue's legacy ID from NI's deprecated bug reporting database (if applicable)
  • Issue Title
  • Problem Description
  • Workaround
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of LabWindows™/CVI™ the issue was reported in
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date)

1. Modules and Toolkits

The Known Issues for toolkits and modules can be found in the LabWindows™/CVI™ Modules and Toolkits Known Issues document.

2. Document Organization

The Known Issues Document is divided into two separate tables appearing in two separate documents. The known issues in this document are organized by the date they were added to this document. To view the issues organized by category, visit the document linked below:

Known Issues by Category

3. Contacting NI

You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative.

4. Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in LabWindows/CVI 2019 sorted by Date.

126708 PlotArc lacks accuracy for drawing a small angle with a large radius.
140926 Changing the axis range on a LabWindows/CVI graph plot with few points causes skewed plot lines.
176800 LabWindows/CVI projects converted to Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 projects fail to build because of link errors.
189843 The Perforce 2009.1 client may cause LabWindows/CVI 2009 to crash.
193088 If a LabWindows/CVI popup panel is not active, subsequent popup panels may appear behind the original popup panel.
209745 Very large maximum stack sizes cause the "My Documents" button of LabWindows/CVI file select popup panels to fail.
237998 Cannot link some uuid.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
44669 4HK7LF7K The WordRpt_SetHeader function might not always work as expected.
284293 Using a WebBrowser ActiveX control from a thread created in a LabWindows/CVI thread pool leaks memory.
281013 Calling DDC_SaveFile often while creating a TDMS file using the TDM C DLL or the DDC Library can result in errors.
257029 The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine creates windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler.
289314 User-defined types always receive an asterisk when used as output types in function panels.
303637 Scrolling strip charts can have inaccurate values for min and max due to rounding errors.
308191 A multi-project workspace with projects targeting both 32-bit and 64-bit can incorrectly display import libraries.
292070 Passing TRUE to the RestrictDirectory parameter of FileSelectPopup does not completely restrict the directory to the initial directory.
37666 3TJ0IB7K Panels displayed with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM set to VAL_MAXIMIZE will not restore after showing the desktop.
332047 LabWindows/CVI stops responding while searching for an inaccessible network location.
314106 The x-axis of the digital graph displays improper divisions.
316397 Saving a file with the FileSelectPopup function displays a "file already exists" error when another file with the same basename and no extension exists in the selected directory.
322905 Files in a project may not display source control icons when a LabWindows/CVI project is associated with the Perforce client.
333837 LabWindows/CVI projects are not handled properly when adding them from new workspaces in instances of LabWindows/CVI created from just-in-time debugging.
335405 Cannot link some odbccp32.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
335982 MultiFileSelectPopupEx cannot select multiple files if the first file in the list does not exist and the second file does.
357212 The save icon does not dim after saving a file.
337950 Graph zoom selection box leaves artifacts if a control is moved over the drawing region in between frames.
347986 The Load UI resource file dialog box in the User Interface Localizer utility unloads the currently loaded localization.
349832 The mouse wheel scrolls the wrong control while ring control menu is displayed.
350752 A tree item tooltip continues to display when the cursor is over a tree item and another active window is in front of part of the tree item.
350944 The numeric control cannot have a transparent background.
354481 User specified icons are not displayed in Windows Explorer for larger sizes in Windows Vista/7.
337770 Setting LabWindows/CVI to "Run as administrator" will open a new instance of LabWindows/CVI each time you open a file associated with LabWindows/CVI.
333302 Auto Backup will provide an error if the file is marked as read-only.
366229 The CVIXMLGetNumChildElements function does not count child elements included in an XML entity.
440070 The Find Next feature of the Find dialog box does not move to new results on subsequent uses.
451665 The UI to Code Converter generates code containing an undefined function, InsertCtrlInCtrlArray.
457464 Passing a bitmap file containing negative heights to PlotBitmap or GetBitmapFromFile causes a non-fatal run-time error: Library function error (return value == -12 [0xfffffff4]). Out of memory.
457821 Including datasize.h and windows.h causes a typedef redefinition with different types error for the INT8 type definition.
346034 #define macros cannot be monitored in the Watch window.
369029 The compile process does not wait for user response about missing include statements for header files.
369944 The canvas control creates some undesired artifacts when rotated or moved around.
370682 When the cvidebug.exe process dies or is intentionally stopped, LabWindows/CVI cannot debug again until it has been restarted.
375449 Upgrading LabWindows/CVI breaks paths to Clang in .ecc configuration files.
375463 File icons may obscure full pathnames in the Project Tree.
382278 The save button cannot be used in the Attribute Browser toolbar.
383011 Unable to close the Open GL plot Properties dialog box after right-clicking the Open GL plot twice while the dialog box is open.
391648 Show Completions (<Ctrl-Space>) does not list members in anonymous structures or unions.
405988 Changing the active table cell can incorrectly send the EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE event multiple times.
408097 Passing a scalar value as the mask parameter of PlotPackedDigitalLines causes a general protection fault.
412591 Building a project that has a long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
421591 Active tooltips do not update when the tooltip text changes programmatically.
422103 Some large source files take much longer to compile in LabWindows/CVI 2013.
423072 The two panel attributes, ATTR_HEIGHT and ATTR_WIDTH, cannot be sized beyond a certain value, which depends on monitor resolution.
423739 The DefineThreadSafeVar macro produces a warning indicating it will never be executed.
429320 InetFTPGetDirList returns 0 on certain FTP servers despite the presence of files.
429854 The Find in Files feature fails when searching all files (*.*) in a directory containing .svn-base files.
431566 In the User Interface Editor, if you rotate a text message that has the Size to text option disabled, the resulting text message is drawn incorrectly, selected incorrectly, and inoperable.
432165 Under specific graph setting conditions, the fat line plot style renders incorrectly.
437605 Graphs containing multiple plots with different plot styles show incorrect plot styles in the graph legend.
437791 LabWindows/CVI does not handle edge-specific maximization when restoring from a minimized state.
438547 The Functions in File dialog box immediately starts scrolling up when opened.
438733 If Hide windows when application is running is enabled, and a run-time crash occurs in the Interactive Execution window, the development environment becomes hidden and cannot be restored.
438870 Using the debugger to change the value of one variable in an anonymous nested structure changes it for all the variables in the structure with that name.
438896 LabWindows/CVI does not display a warning message when both a main and a WinMain entry point are defined in a source file.
439046 Toolbar click events do not cause numeric controls to leave edit mode.
442184 Interface to Win32 API functions cannot be run in the Interactive Execution window.
456208 The Source Code Browser window displays the same reference to a macro multiple times.
460794 The Available Types dialog box in the Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not display the full list of types.
460799 The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows display the type incorrectly after using the Interpret As option multiple times.
461757 The Break On Change state of a watch expression is lost when stopping and restarting execution or unloading and reloading a workspace.
464146 Setting a breakpoint from Breakpoints dialog box on an invalid line while debugging an application causes uncommitted changes in the dialog box to irreversibly take effect.
464904 The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not mark the item for a pointer to a variable as red if the variable value changes.
148778 The ActiveX Controller Wizard does not support LONGLONG and ULONGLONG data types.
384832 Adding a file that is under source code control (SCC) using the Edit Project dialog box does not mark the file as being under SCC in the Project Tree.
391403 Autoscale is a valid option for the y-axis of a strip chart, but the option is missing from the Attribute Browser.
402602 The graph control plot can change size when the graph control changes size, even when the Fixed Plot Area attribute (ATTR_FIXED_PLOT_AREA) is enabled.
402786 Show Completions <Ctrl-Space> does not work if a multi-line string starts with special char like {, }, ;, or #.
409526 Macros defined in precompiled headers are not included in browse information.
423818 The Show Completions feature fails to display context help for function parameters once the second parameter is highlighted if the function call immediately follows a curly brace.
424549 The default values for the ATTR_HIDE_HILITE and ATTR_HILITE_ONLY_WHEN_PANEL_ACTIVE attributes do not persist for table controls when set in the UIR file.
426545 Creating an ActiveX Controller for a large type library, such as the Microsoft HTML Object Library, results in the message Maximum number of function tree nodes exceeded.
430376 The Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Array Display windows do not show the contents of char arrays with more than 252 unprintable characters.
431732 The LabWindows/CVI debugger starts applications outside of the window space in Windows 8.1 if you enable Variable, Continuous Size of Snap Views in Windows and LabWindows/CVI is used in the right-half of the screen.
435479 Creating a file with the New»File from Template option that has the same path and name as an existing file results in an out of memory error.
436648 Enabling the Compile with precompiled include file option in the Build Options dialog box causes a The User Interface Manager could not be opened to be displayed.
437356 Stepping over a function call located at the last line in the enclosing lexical scope causes a Step Into instead of a Step Over.
438839 LabWindows/CVI displays incorrect or no values for CmtThreadLockHandle and CmtTSQHandle variables when the variables are declared as int.
443138 The Interactive Execution window does not allow immediate termination when execution is suspended due to a break on change on variable value.
446313 A dialog box explaining that saving UIR files will generate new versions of their include files is incorrectly displayed multiple times if there are multiple unsaved UIR files containing custom controls.
447051 If the LabWindows/CVI debugger crashes (cvidebug.exe), all of the entries from the Watch window are cleared. Once you begin a new debugging session, the entries are restored to the Watch window.
460394 The Resource Tracking window shows freed resources as allocated if resource tracking is disabled after allocation.
461922 Enabling Show Grid and Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis causes incorrect x-axis tick marks to appear.
463635 Opening the Graphical Array View for large, dynamically allocated arrays from the Array Display window causes an Index passed is out of range error.
463873 Although Insert Mode is shown as active in the Array Display window when the window displays a data slice, the Insert Mode no longer has any effect.
464563 LabWindows/CVI does not allow you to attach to a 64-bit process running on a remote system.
466209 The DebugPrintf function truncates large strings when printing to the Debug Output window.
466763 LabWindows/CVI does not show enough digits of precision in tooltips or the Variables and Call Stack window.
467070 The Maximum and Minimum fields in the Edit Table Cell dialog box are not wide enough to show int64 values.
467775 Enabling LoadExternalModule on one of the default Interface to Win32 API libraries and subsequently removing the library from the project tree causes the Interface to Win32 API library to remain forcibly included.
469910 LabWindows/CVI hangs when stepping through code for a console application and choosing Set Next Statement on the previous line after closing the console window while suspended.
470486 The Interactive Execution window incorrectly excludes the line and offsets the execution highlighting when adding a variable declaration on an instruction line.
470691 The Build Output window highlights only error rows after double-clicking an error when building with an external compiler for release configuration.
470948 The Interactive Execution window does not allow stepping into the main function of a project.
471567 Generating HTML help from source with array pointer type parameters results in an 'unknown' type generated in the help.
472987 The Parameter type incompatible with format specifier non-fatal run-time error does not display source location when 64-bit variables are used in code that causes the run-time error in the Debug64 configuration.
473109 Some data types such as _Bool and _Complex are not displayed correctly in function prototype tooltips.
473496 Data tooltips have a character entry limit that is about 24 characters at a time.
475321 Variables and Call Stack window columns incorrectly display extra columns, and columns are displaced after resizing columns while scrolling.
477231 Incorrect confirmation prompts appear when exiting graph or chart dialog boxes.
477287 The Options»Preprocess Source File feature truncates output after 1024 characters on a line.
484206 The image quality of some images loaded in a picture command button degrades after saving and loading the user interface file multiple times.
499830 Text for Custom Build Actions in the Build Steps dialog box may become corrupted when dialog box is closed.
502946 The LabWindows/CVI debugger does not recognize variables that include the $ symbol as part of the variable name.
470673 Changing the data slice and displaying the format of a 2D char array causes the Array View to become unusable, if the first dimension of the array is bigger than the second.
471435 Source code completion does not work properly following a / operator.
472358 Terminating execution while the Watch window is closed causes watch expressions to be duplicated.
477649 An incorrect uninitalized variable non-fatal run-time error is generated for partially initialized arrays inside of structs.
478665 A Graph doesn't have that many cursors error appears when debugging an application with multiple arrays shown in the Graphical Array View.
479326 The tooltip for an empty field on a function panel displays an = ERROR: Unexpected end of input. error when execution is suspended during debug.
479810 Options»Create Object File does not throw errors if the output object file is read-only.
489628 Displaying a floating point number with more than 16 digits may cause the number to be displayed in scientific notation.
489731 The Variables and Call Stack window will not retain its position when LabWindows/CVI is restarted.
493985 Closing the Format and Precision dialog while editing default cell values will cause the Edit Default Cell Values dialog to close.
498977 Graph axis divisions may not be plotted when axis scale is set to certain values.
503717 Debugging a project while concurrently debugging statements in the Interactive Execution window causes LabWindows/CVI to stop responding to commands.
504099 A linker error will occur if a global variable is referenced in the Interactive Execution window and if the project which defines the global variable is being debugged.
504102 Interactive Execution will create a local copy of global variables instead of using the global variable reference.
511573 Scrolling through a table control containing thousands of images may cause a General Protection Fault.
512779 The function prototype tooltip will not appear if a struct containing a member with the same name as the function is declared between the function declaration and function definition.
515028 When trying to browse for the members of a structure () inside the Watch window, no browse info is found.
515433 When a compilation error occurs while running a function panel interactively, information about which function panel field caused the compilation error is not shown.
515436 When using a user-interactive function (e.g., printf) in the Interactive Execution window, the console is not closed when execution finishes.
515499 Active breakpoints in the Interactive Execution window are hit when running function panels interactively.
515994 When the Control Data Type of a Function Panel is a multi-dimensional array, the Select Variable result list is empty.
519172 If you try to stop a program running in the Interactive Execution window after the cvidebug.exe process has been terminated, the editor crashes.
519487 The source editor tabs are not updated when cycling through files during a Resolve All Excluded Lines operation.
526939 You cannot directly change the tab order of initially dimmed controls in the Edit Tabbing Order dialog by clicking the dimmed controls.
412413 LabWindows/CVI crashes when creating new files in path lengths that exceed 260 characters.
412461 Browse information is not found after renaming a project using the File»Save <projectname,prj> As command.
415857 The table attribute ATTR_FIRST_VISIBLE_ROW does not work in some cases.
417963 The compiler crashes when compiling a file that contains assembler instructions with C expression operands.
429608 A Confirm File Copy dialog box appears when creating a project from template with a long path.
430183 LabWindows/CVI cannot open files from paths that contain composed Unicode characters.
430409 The compiler may report the build error The compiler has run out of memory if <filename>.obj.cvidefprots exceeds 260 characters.
430728 A Badly formed pathname error may appear when creating a Project from Template (File»New»Project from Template).
430735 LabWindows/CVI enters a bad state if you create a new folder in a file dialog launched from LabWindows/CVI but do not commit the new folder name by pressing the <Enter> key.
432769 The Debugging Level Build Option is reset to Standard after the Run-time Support Target Setting is changed.
433855 Variables declared in macro code blocks are not shown in the Variables tab when browsing a source file using Window»Source Code Browser.
434676 Compiling large source files or functions may cause the compiler to display the following build error: The compiler has run out of memory.
438150 A previously selected control may retain focus after subsequently attempting to operate a Ring control.
438730 The Key in the Edit Cell dialog box of a Table control displays the incorrect value after configuring subsequent cell Key values.
438833 Incorrectly configured compiler define causes build error: <command line>:28:9: error: macro names must be identifiers.
438921 The Variables, Call Stack, and Watch windows display incorrect indices for multidimensional arrays with one dimension of size one.
439442 Compilation errors in the Interactive Execution window do not correctly specify the error location.
439990 The Interactive Execution window does not honor disabling Break on»First Chance Exceptions or executing SetBreakOnFirstChanceExceptions (0);.
440980 When zooming a graph with log scale on the y-axis, the y-axis label displays too many decimal digits.
441568 Incorrect East European characters shown after loading a localization file in the Localization tool on a multibyte OS localized in an Eastern European language.
441569 The panel title and any tooltips are not displayed with East European characters on a multibyte OS localized in an Eastern European language.
442334 Application hangs may occur when panning a graph outside the double data range.
442335 Application hangs may occur when zooming a graph with log scale outside the double data range.
447401 Compiler Defines return compile errors when porting code from LabWindows/CVI 2009 to LabWindows/CVI 2010.
449641 Details are not displayed when loading an invalid file in the Resource Tracking window.
449642 Loading a corrupted file into the Resource Tracking window can crash LabWindows/CVI.
450318 When an Interactive Execution contains an unclosed brace the code does not execute and an error is not generated.
453270 Graphical Array View does not work for 2D arrays with a dimension of size one.
454409 Unexcluding a source line is not reflected in the next build unless the change is saved before compiling.
456818 If a function contains a function declaration, the Source Code Browser incorrectly lists the declared function in the Called from view pane of a function called after the declaration.
463300 Interactive Executions only display errors from included header files the first time they are built.
463922 If there are expanded items in a Watch window after running an Interactive Execution, opening a different project displays the dialog There are no items in the list control.
464163 If a User Interface Resource (.uir) file has been changed, the associated header file will be regenerated when building the project, even if there are no changes required to the header.
464227 Editing the value of a variable in a Watch window displays Value illegal or out of range after running an Interactive Execution.
473970 Object files that use CVI library functions do not produce user protection errors when called from LoadExternalModule.
475889 GetExternalModuleAddr does not work for stdcall functions in import libraries created with Microsoft Visual Studio.
478903 In the Variables and Call Stack window, the "[Frames below may be incorrect or incomplete.] entry disrupts navigation with the Up Call Stack and Down Call Stack buttons on the toolbar.
482391 When running an Interactive Execution while not suspended on a valid steppoint, CVI incorrectly reports "LabWindows/CVI could not launch the interactive window. Please repair your installation of LabWindows/CVI".
488375 The Find UI Object (<Ctrl-Shift-U>) feature does not work for controls on tabs which are not being shown.
501555 The View » Include File menu item opens ansi_c.h instead of lowlvlio.h for all Low-Level IO function panels.
504121 No prototype is displayed while cursor is on a function pointer parameter.
515797 Editing a value in the Memory window does not highlight that value in red when using the Memory window for the first time after opening a project.
515817 Generating help from source is incorrect on a multibyte OS if the source code tags or file name contains multibyte characters.
533828 Variables Window shows two entries for a redefined variable.
541876 Watch expressions that are offset from a declared symbol's address are not editable.
543008 The compiler incorrectly issues an uninitialized warning when a locally defined pointer to a structure is followed by a structure definition.
543053 Some macros are listed twice in Predefined Macros dialog.
543055 The predefined macros in the Build Options dialog lists macros for previously selected configuration when All Configurations is selected in Configuration ring.
545203 When a user interface application uses SetMouseCursor to set the mouse style to VAL_POINTING_FINGER_CURSOR, and the panel contains a HyperLink Toolslib custom control, the custom control issues a 'The mouse cursor passed is not valid' library function error.
553889 The Watch window shows the global variable address rather than the thread-local address for variables that use the __thread storage class.
555915 The Information Status of the UI editor does not always show the selected control.
556606 Tooltips can be clipped by bottom edge of monitor.
562270 The ADE generates incorrect browse information for a local function call if the function call result is cast using function pointer cast.
564083 The "glue code" for DLL functions generated by the Generate DLL Import Source feature does not have calling convention specified.
566083 Old-style function definitions preceded by a prototype are diagnosed with the strict prototypes warning.
568788 The Type of character arrays does not update in watch expressions when you perform pointer arithmetic on them.
568823 CVI_AppSetSelection allows for selecting half characters on multibyte operating systems.
574521 The LabWindows/CVI ADE hangs when attempting to print and there are at least two printers, one of which has a Unicode symbol in its name, that doesn't have ANSI equivalent.
579557 The LabWindows/CVI Runtime does not support callback function names containing dollar ($) signs.
579855 The Edit»Insert Construct»Function Documentation Tags feature does not generate documentation tags past a parameter that is a function pointer.
580336 LabWindows/CVI displays an error that reads Another debugging process is already in progress when the Attach to Process dialog is opened after running statements in the Interactive Execution window.
583937 There are compile errors in the Interactive Window when including windows.h and winnt.h after compiling with only winnt.h included.
586821 Selecting Compile with precompiled include file in Build Options causes Assertion Error in Windows Event Viewer.
587239 The graphical array view for arrays with 3 dimensions or more throws an exception.
588349 A Compile error is thrown in the interactive window when calling the alloca() function.
589445 The Go to Definition menu item takes you to the incorrect location.
590484 The Strip Chart axis label angle changes when the panel is resized.
591529 After changing the type of a local variable using the Interpret As option from the Variables and Call Stack window, the displayed type is incorrect.
593193 The Translate From Dictionary feature of the User Interface Localizer Tool fails to translate all items in a UIR file containing a large number of subpanels.
655223 PrintPanel and PrintCtrl functions print rotated text message controls improperly on some panels.
588402 An Internal error is thrown when using a distribution file with an unrecognized minimum .NET version.
382558 Opening a newer UIR file in a previous version of LabWindows/CVI and saving it can corrupt the UIR File.
383362 Sometimes when extern is used in a variable declaration, Go to Definition highlights the declaration instead of the definition.
396028 The LabWindows/CVI 2013 and newer debugger is slower than LabWindows/CVI 2012.
399762 Include statements dialog incorrectly adds include statements to multi-line comments.
404335 LabWindows/CVI may show an incorrect function prototype if it cannot resolve types in that function prototype
408446 Arrays of pointer type in function panels may not be recognized as arrays.
525255 Browse Information is not generated after editing an ActiveX Server from the Edit ActiveX Server Wizard.
730724 A static string tree control will show an incorrect value after modifying the attributes of the control.
657483 Canvas control width cannot utilize the full range of values.
674397 When a strip chart's ATTR_PLOT_BGCOLOR attribute is set to VAL_TRANSPARENT, the order in which the PlotStripChart function plots the array input reverses.
679845 For controls, EVENT_COMMIT and EVENT_GOT_FOCUS are both generated whenever the focus is changed on the control using its accelerator key.
730545 FileSelectPopup does not work on Windows 10, 1809 (build 17763.316), when the High Contrast theme is enabled.
736505 "Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid" error after loading the Edit Installer dialog when there are Japanese characters in the .cds path of a new distribution on a Japanese operating system.



ID Known Issue
126708

Return		 PlotArc lacks accuracy for drawing a small angle with a large radius.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
140926

Return		 Changing the axis range on a LabWindows/CVI graph plot with few points causes skewed plot lines.
Due to rounding errors, as points move further off screen, the plot lines become less accurate.

Workaround: Provide more points for your plot, or constrain the range of the graph in question.

Reported Version: 5.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
176800

Return		 LabWindows/CVI projects converted to Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 projects fail to build because of link errors.
Link errors such as <br /><code>cvisupp.lib(setprec.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module</code><br />and <br /><code>cviauto.lib(implib.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module</code><br />are indications your projects are affected by this problem.

Workaround: Apply the VS2005 SP1 hotfix included for KB949009.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
189843

Return		 The Perforce 2009.1 client may cause LabWindows/CVI 2009 to crash.
LabWindows/CVI may crash when the Perforce SCC DLL is unloaded.

Workaround: Upgrade to the Perforce 2009.2 client.

Reported Version: 8.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
193088

Return		 If a LabWindows/CVI popup panel is not active, subsequent popup panels may appear behind the original popup panel.
This issue only occurs on Windows 7/Vista.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
209745

Return		 Very large maximum stack sizes cause the "My Documents" button of LabWindows/CVI file select popup panels to fail.
After you click the My Documents button, only a white background displays. Your drives and network locations will not display.

Workaround: Reduce the maximum stack size.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
237998

Return		 Cannot link some uuid.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 11/22/2010
44669
4HK7LF7K

Return		 The WordRpt_SetHeader function might not always work as expected.
Embedding pictures in a header does not work.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 11/22/2010
284293

Return		 Using a WebBrowser ActiveX control from a thread created in a LabWindows/CVI thread pool leaks memory.
Threads from a LabWindows/CVI thread pool, run using CmtScheduleThreadPoolFunction, will leak memory if they host a panel that displays a WebBrowser ActiveX control.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/08/2011
281013

Return		 Calling DDC_SaveFile often while creating a TDMS file using the TDM C DLL or the DDC Library can result in errors.
Depending on when DDC_SaveFile is called, you might receive error -6218 or error -6226.

Workaround: Don't call DDC_SaveFile until all operations are complete.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/09/2011
257029

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine creates windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler.
When the LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine loads, it creates multiple windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler. This is generally discouraged practice, but has not been known to cause problems in user applications.

Workaround: Do not call the Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and FreeLibrary to load and unload a LabWindows/CVI built DLL from different threads.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/10/2011
289314

Return		 User-defined types always receive an asterisk when used as output types in function panels.
For instance, if you define a custom type as <br /><code>typedef char[256] String255;</code><br />you would not want it to have an asterisk appended to it when used as an output type.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/24/2011
303637

Return		 Scrolling strip charts can have inaccurate values for min and max due to rounding errors.
For example, if your strip chart displays 100 points and you plot 100 points at a time, the end values may end with a value other than 99.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/27/2011
308191

Return		 A multi-project workspace with projects targeting both 32-bit and 64-bit can incorrectly display import libraries.
For example, consider the case where you have a workspace with two projects. If both projects have import libraries associated with them, and one project is 32-bit and one project is 64-bit, the bitness marking of the import libraries may be confusing. If the 64-bit project is the active project, the import libraries of the 32-bit project will show as dimmed and 64-bit. Then, if you make the 32-bit project the active project, the bitness of its import libraries will show correctly, but the import libraries of the 64-bit project will now display as 32-bit and dimmed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/27/2011
292070

Return		 Passing TRUE to the RestrictDirectory parameter of FileSelectPopup does not completely restrict the directory to the initial directory.
The user can select files from other directories by entering the path directly into the File Name control and by selecting a file from the previously selected files drop-down list.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/02/2011
37666
3TJ0IB7K

Return		 Panels displayed with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM set to VAL_MAXIMIZE will not restore after showing the desktop.
You can show the desktop by pressing <Windows Key-D> or by selecting the Show Desktop button on the task bar.

Workaround: Call SetPanelAttribute with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM after calling DisplayPanel.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/02/2011
332047

Return		 LabWindows/CVI stops responding while searching for an inaccessible network location.
When LabWindows/CVI is searching for a file at a network location that is not available, the environment stops responding.

Workaround: The search times out after about 2 minutes and the environment will resume. Avoid attempts to access network locations that may not be available.

Reported Version: 8.5.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/10/2012
314106

Return		 The x-axis of the digital graph displays improper divisions.
Large digital graphs with engineering or scientific display format set for the x-axis may display divisions and division labels that are inconsistent with other display formats.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/11/2012
316397

Return		 Saving a file with the FileSelectPopup function displays a "file already exists" error when another file with the same basename and no extension exists in the selected directory.
The file is saved despite the error.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/15/2012
322905

Return		 Files in a project may not display source control icons when a LabWindows/CVI project is associated with the Perforce client.
If the Perforce Workspace root path has different casing than the actual path, then the icons do not display.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/15/2012
333837

Return		 LabWindows/CVI projects are not handled properly when adding them from new workspaces in instances of LabWindows/CVI created from just-in-time debugging.
Adding or removing a project from the Project Tree in an instance of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger can cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Do not add projects to the Project from instances of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/15/2012
335405

Return		 Cannot link some odbccp32.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
The issue exists with the odbccp32.lib that is included in the Windows 7 SDK.

Workaround: Use odbccp32.lib from the Windows Vista SDK instead.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/17/2012
335982

Return		 MultiFileSelectPopupEx cannot select multiple files if the first file in the list does not exist and the second file does.
The selection error occurs only if the first file in the selection list does not exist and an existing file appears later in the list.

Workaround: Ensure that the first file in the selection list exists.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/17/2012
357212

Return		 The save icon does not dim after saving a file.
After a file is saved, the save icon is not dimmed. Once you click anywhere in the LabWindows/CVI editor after saving, the icon will then dim.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/17/2012
337950

Return		 Graph zoom selection box leaves artifacts if a control is moved over the drawing region in between frames.
If a control is moved over the graph's drawing region while creating a zoom selection box, the control may interfere with the drawing of the selection box and leave traces of where the selection box once was.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
347986

Return		 The Load UI resource file dialog box in the User Interface Localizer utility unloads the currently loaded localization.
If changes have been made in the loaded file, a dialog box prompts you to save.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
349832

Return		 The mouse wheel scrolls the wrong control while ring control menu is displayed.
This behavior occurs if the focus is still on a different control when the ring drop-down menu is opened.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
350752

Return		 A tree item tooltip continues to display when the cursor is over a tree item and another active window is in front of part of the tree item.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
350944

Return		 The numeric control cannot have a transparent background.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
354481

Return		 User specified icons are not displayed in Windows Explorer for larger sizes in Windows Vista/7.
In certain situations, the icon displayed may be a cached icon rather than the icon you have specified.

Workaround: Follow the instructions in KnowledgeBase 5A6C270U: Cannot Update Custom Icon of an Executable in Windows 7 or Vista to remove the cached icon.

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
337770

Return		 Setting LabWindows/CVI to "Run as administrator" will open a new instance of LabWindows/CVI each time you open a file associated with LabWindows/CVI.

Workaround: If you want to use LabWindows/CVI as administrator you can check the "Run as administrator" option from the Advanced button of the Shortcut tab instead of the Compatibility tab. You can access these options by right-clicking the LabWindows/CVI icon on your desktop and selecting Properties.

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/24/2012
333302

Return		 Auto Backup will provide an error if the file is marked as read-only.
This behavior is common if the file is stored in source control. Auto Backup may also take effect even if the file was not modified.

Workaround: Disable Auto Backup in Environment Options.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/25/2012
366229

Return		 The CVIXMLGetNumChildElements function does not count child elements included in an XML entity.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 7.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/13/2012
440070

Return		 The Find Next feature of the Find dialog box does not move to new results on subsequent uses.
If you do not move the text caret from the first result you find and subsequently click Find Next from the Find dialog, you stay at the same result.

Workaround: <ul><li>Navigate search results using the Find Results pane.</li><li>Press &lt;F3&gt; to navigate the results.</li></ul>

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 12/06/2013
451665

Return		 The UI to Code Converter generates code containing an undefined function, InsertCtrlInCtrlArray.
InsertCtrlInCtrlArray was renamed to InsertCtrlArrayItem in LabWindows/CVI 2010.

Workaround: Replace all occurrences of InsertCtrlInCtrlArray with InsertCtrlArrayItem.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
457464

Return		 Passing a bitmap file containing negative heights to PlotBitmap or GetBitmapFromFile causes a non-fatal run-time error: Library function error (return value == -12 [0xfffffff4]). Out of memory.

Workaround: Modify the bitmap file header to have a positive height, reorder the pixels, and save the file.

Reported Version: 7.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
457821

Return		 Including datasize.h and windows.h causes a typedef redefinition with different types error for the INT8 type definition.

Workaround: Modify <code>datasize.h</code> by commenting out the following line:<br /><br /><code>typedef char INT8;</code>, which is line 104 by default.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
346034

Return		 #define macros cannot be monitored in the Watch window.
If you define a watch expression for a macro, the Watch window will show ERROR: Unknown identifier and type at run time.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
369029

Return		 The compile process does not wait for user response about missing include statements for header files.
In versions of LabWindows/CVI previous to 2013, compiling a project with missing header files caused a dialog box to appear, prompting you to include the missing headers. The compile process did not continue until the dialog box was dismissed. Now, the compile continues despite the dialog box, and the project has to be rebuilt after adding the missing headers.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
369944

Return		 The canvas control creates some undesired artifacts when rotated or moved around.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
370682

Return		 When the cvidebug.exe process dies or is intentionally stopped, LabWindows/CVI cannot debug again until it has been restarted.
Each time you debug you receive a dialog box stating An unspecified error has occurred, probably due to corrupted data.

Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
375449

Return		 Upgrading LabWindows/CVI breaks paths to Clang in .ecc configuration files.

Workaround: Edit the .ecc file to point to the version of LabWindows/CVI you are trying to use.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
375463

Return		 File icons may obscure full pathnames in the Project Tree.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
382278

Return		 The save button cannot be used in the Attribute Browser toolbar.

Workaround: To save changes made in the Attribute Browser, use File»Save or <Ctrl-S>.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
383011

Return		 Unable to close the Open GL plot Properties dialog box after right-clicking the Open GL plot twice while the dialog box is open.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
391648

Return		 Show Completions (<Ctrl-Space>) does not list members in anonymous structures or unions.

Workaround: Do not use anonymous, nested structs. Declare nested components using named fields.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
405988

Return		 Changing the active table cell can incorrectly send the EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE event multiple times.
If, inside a callback function that handles EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE, you do something to change the focus of the panel (for example, displaying a message popup), the event is sent a second time after the callback finishes executing.

Workaround: You can use the following code to handle the second, incorrectly sent event.<br /><code>void CVICALLBACK FlagClearFunc (void *callbackData)<br />{<br />*(int *)callbackData = 0;<br />}<br /><br />int CVICALLBACK TableCB (int panel, int control, int event, void *callbackData,<br /><br />int eventData1, int eventData2)<br />{<br />static int ignoreNextEvent = 0;<br /><br />switch (event)<br />{<br />case EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE:<br />if (!ignoreNextEvent)<br />MessagePopup ( "title", "message" );<br />ignoreNextEvent = 1;<br />PostDeferredCall (FlagClearFunc, &ignoreNextEvent);<br />break;<br />}<br />return 0;<br />}</code>

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
408097

Return		 Passing a scalar value as the mask parameter of PlotPackedDigitalLines causes a general protection fault.

Workaround: Ensure the mask value you provide has a data type that matches what you have specified for the dataType parameter.

Reported Version: 7.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
412591

Return		 Building a project that has a long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
Previous versions of LabWindows/CVI display a Filename is too long message instead of crashing.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
421591

Return		 Active tooltips do not update when the tooltip text changes programmatically.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
422103

Return		 Some large source files take much longer to compile in LabWindows/CVI 2013.
The following is true of the new LabWindows/CVI 2013 compiler:<ul><li>Single-file compilation is slower in 2013, regardless of what comprises the code.</li><li>Multi-file compilation is faster in 2013 because of concurrent compiles. Whether this completely makes up for the slower single-file compilation time or not depends on the number of files, size of the files, and so on.</li> <li>The 2013 linker is faster. This, together with the second bullet, will generally make builds faster in 2013.</li><li>The build time of an Edit-Build-Debug cycle is also faster in 2013, but only marginally so, because the first and third bullets are applicable and mutually cancelling. The second bullet is not applicable in most cases.</li><li>Compiling a PCH file is much faster in 2013. This only impacts the very first build of a project, the first build following a clean, or a rebuild.</li></ul>

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
423072

Return		 The two panel attributes, ATTR_HEIGHT and ATTR_WIDTH, cannot be sized beyond a certain value, which depends on monitor resolution.

Workaround: Use a child panel, which does not have the same height and width limitations.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
423739

Return		 The DefineThreadSafeVar macro produces a warning indicating it will never be executed.

Workaround: This is an incorrect warning that can be ignored.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
429320

Return		 InetFTPGetDirList returns 0 on certain FTP servers despite the presence of files.

Workaround: See KnowledgeBase 6K2FAINN: InetFTPGetDirList Function in LabWindows/CVI Returns an Empty List for a workaround.

Reported Version: 2009 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
429854

Return		 The Find in Files feature fails when searching all files (*.*) in a directory containing .svn-base files.

Workaround: Explicitly choose file types to search rather than using *.* in the File types field.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
431566

Return		 In the User Interface Editor, if you rotate a text message that has the Size to text option disabled, the resulting text message is drawn incorrectly, selected incorrectly, and inoperable.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
432165

Return		 Under specific graph setting conditions, the fat line plot style renders incorrectly.
Instead of a solid line, the line appears half solid, half broken.

Workaround: Disable anti-aliasing or y-axis labels, or add a plot legend. Resizing the graph sometimes resolves the rendering issue.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
437605

Return		 Graphs containing multiple plots with different plot styles show incorrect plot styles in the graph legend.

Workaround: Obtain the plot style programmatically.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
437791

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not handle edge-specific maximization when restoring from a minimized state.
Windows 7 introduced the ability to maximize only in one directiononly vertically or only horizontally. When you close the development environment with the Workspace window in an edge-specific, maximized state, it loses the original size of the window.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
438547

Return		 The Functions in File dialog box immediately starts scrolling up when opened.
When a ring control contains items that can no longer be displayed on the screen, LabWindows/CVI opens a modal dialog box containing a list box with all the items in the ring.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
438733

Return		 If Hide windows when application is running is enabled, and a run-time crash occurs in the Interactive Execution window, the development environment becomes hidden and cannot be restored.

Workaround: Select Show windows from the context menu of the task bar.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
438870

Return		 Using the debugger to change the value of one variable in an anonymous nested structure changes it for all the variables in the structure with that name.

Workaround: Name the nested structures.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
438896

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not display a warning message when both a main and a WinMain entry point are defined in a source file.
When main and WinMain are both defined in a source file, only the WinMain entry point will execute at run time. LabWindows/CVI does not warn that main may not execute.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
439046

Return		 Toolbar click events do not cause numeric controls to leave edit mode.
If you are editing a control using the keyboard and subsequently click a toolbar menu item, the control does not commit the edit before the toolbar menu item click event is processed. If the control loses focus, the edit is committed.

Workaround: Commit control edits by calling SetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel (), GetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel ())); before reading the control value.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
442184

Return		 Interface to Win32 API functions cannot be run in the Interactive Execution window.
Linker errors occur when Interface to Win32 API functions are used.

Workaround: Complete the following steps to work around this issue:<ol><li>Create an empty function panel with the same name as the Windows SDK library that you want to use.</li><li>Save the function panel next to the Windows SDK .lib or copy the Windows SDK .lib next to the function panel.</li><li>Load the function panel or reattach the program file (<strong>Instrument»Edit»Reattach Program</strong>).</li><li>Verify that step 4 succeeded: <strong>Instrument»Edit»Show Info</strong>.</li><li>Enable <strong>Options»Environment»Include loaded instrument drivers in Interactive window</strong>.</li><li>Run your code snippet.</li></ol>

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
456208

Return		 The Source Code Browser window displays the same reference to a macro multiple times.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
460794

Return		 The Available Types dialog box in the Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not display the full list of types.
The list contains only types that are referenced in the application.

Workaround: If the type you want is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression that casts the value to the type you want. For example, if you want to interpret variable foo as an unsigned char, and unsigned char is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression for (unsigned char)foo.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
460799

Return		 The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows display the type incorrectly after using the Interpret As option multiple times.
If you interpret an int as a char and then interpret it as an unsigned int, the window will show the type as unsigned int (char (int)). The window should show the type as unsigned int (int).

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
461757

Return		 The Break On Change state of a watch expression is lost when stopping and restarting execution or unloading and reloading a workspace.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
464146

Return		 Setting a breakpoint from Breakpoints dialog box on an invalid line while debugging an application causes uncommitted changes in the dialog box to irreversibly take effect.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
464904

Return		 The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not mark the item for a pointer to a variable as red if the variable value changes.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
148778

Return		 The ActiveX Controller Wizard does not support LONGLONG and ULONGLONG data types.

Workaround: Add the methods containing int64 parameters manually to the generated files.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
384832

Return		 Adding a file that is under source code control (SCC) using the Edit Project dialog box does not mark the file as being under SCC in the Project Tree.

Workaround: Add files using Edit»Add Files to Project.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
391403

Return		 Autoscale is a valid option for the y-axis of a strip chart, but the option is missing from the Attribute Browser.

Workaround: Edit the option in the Edit Strip Chart dialog box.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: 2020    Added: 08/22/2014
402602

Return		 The graph control plot can change size when the graph control changes size, even when the Fixed Plot Area attribute (ATTR_FIXED_PLOT_AREA) is enabled.

Workaround: Track the plot area and restore it after a graph control resize operation causes the plot area to change.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
402786

Return		 Show Completions <Ctrl-Space> does not work if a multi-line string starts with special char like {, }, ;, or #.
You cannot perform Show Completions on <code>foob</code> in the following snippet, unless the <code>{</code> is removed from the beginning of the string.<br /><code>int foobar;<br />printf("\<br />{sdf = %d", foob</code>

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
409526

Return		 Macros defined in precompiled headers are not included in browse information.

Workaround: Use the Find in Files feature (<Ctrl-Shift-F>) to find the macro.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
423818

Return		 The Show Completions feature fails to display context help for function parameters once the second parameter is highlighted if the function call immediately follows a curly brace.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
424549

Return		 The default values for the ATTR_HIDE_HILITE and ATTR_HILITE_ONLY_WHEN_PANEL_ACTIVE attributes do not persist for table controls when set in the UIR file.

Workaround: Set the values programmatically using SetCtrlAttribute.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
426545

Return		 Creating an ActiveX Controller for a large type library, such as the Microsoft HTML Object Library, results in the message Maximum number of function tree nodes exceeded.
LabWindows/CVI is unresponsive while the ActiveX Controller Wizard generates the code, and the message appears after some time.

Workaround: Two ways to reduce the number of function panels:<ul><li>In the ActiveX Controller Advanced Options dialog box you can deselect objects that you will not use.</li><li>On the <strong>Configure</strong> panel you can select <strong>Compatibility Options</strong> and change the <strong>Property Access Functions</strong> option to either <strong>Per Object</strong> or <strong>Per Server</strong> to significantly reduce the number of function panels used. Selecting either of these options might make it more difficult to access properties but all objects are still available.</li></ul>

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
430376

Return		 The Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Array Display windows do not show the contents of char arrays with more than 252 unprintable characters.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
431732

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI debugger starts applications outside of the window space in Windows 8.1 if you enable Variable, Continuous Size of Snap Views in Windows and LabWindows/CVI is used in the right-half of the screen.

Workaround: Use LabWindows/CVI in the left half of the screen.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
435479

Return		 Creating a file with the New»File from Template option that has the same path and name as an existing file results in an out of memory error.

Workaround: Create a file with a different name or delete the existing file from disk before creating a file with the same path and name.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
436648

Return		 Enabling the Compile with precompiled include file option in the Build Options dialog box causes a The User Interface Manager could not be opened to be displayed.

Workaround: Save the project on disk.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
437356

Return		 Stepping over a function call located at the last line in the enclosing lexical scope causes a Step Into instead of a Step Over.

Workaround: Make sure the last statement is not on the same line as the closing curly brace.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
438839

Return		 LabWindows/CVI displays incorrect or no values for CmtThreadLockHandle and CmtTSQHandle variables when the variables are declared as int.

Workaround: Declare the variables as either CmtThreadLockHandle or CmtTSQHandle instead of int.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
443138

Return		 The Interactive Execution window does not allow immediate termination when execution is suspended due to a break on change on variable value.

Workaround: Step Over to the next step point or Continue to the next breakpoint.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
446313

Return		 A dialog box explaining that saving UIR files will generate new versions of their include files is incorrectly displayed multiple times if there are multiple unsaved UIR files containing custom controls.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
447051

Return		 If the LabWindows/CVI debugger crashes (cvidebug.exe), all of the entries from the Watch window are cleared. Once you begin a new debugging session, the entries are restored to the Watch window.
This scenario may cause LabWindows/CVI to become unstable.

Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
460394

Return		 The Resource Tracking window shows freed resources as allocated if resource tracking is disabled after allocation.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
461922

Return		 Enabling Show Grid and Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis causes incorrect x-axis tick marks to appear.
Enabling these settings for the left y-axis does not result in incorrect tick marks.

Workaround: Uncheck Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis and change the Divisions setting to a specific number.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
463635

Return		 Opening the Graphical Array View for large, dynamically allocated arrays from the Array Display window causes an Index passed is out of range error.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
463873

Return		 Although Insert Mode is shown as active in the Array Display window when the window displays a data slice, the Insert Mode no longer has any effect.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
464563

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not allow you to attach to a 64-bit process running on a remote system.
When you attempt to attach to a 64-bit process running remotely, you receive an error stating The current project configuration is not compatible with the debugger.... The Build»Configuration menu selection also becomes out of sync with the configuration displayed in the status bar at the bottom of the editor.

Workaround: You can set the executable and command line correctly for the remote target system using Run»Specify Executable and Command Line and then you can select Run»Debug MyApplication.exe to launch the 64-bit process on the remote machine and debug it.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
466209

Return		 The DebugPrintf function truncates large strings when printing to the Debug Output window.

Workaround: Split long strings into multiple print statements.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
466763

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not show enough digits of precision in tooltips or the Variables and Call Stack window.
The display has a 15-digit limit.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
467070

Return		 The Maximum and Minimum fields in the Edit Table Cell dialog box are not wide enough to show int64 values.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
467775

Return		 Enabling LoadExternalModule on one of the default Interface to Win32 API libraries and subsequently removing the library from the project tree causes the Interface to Win32 API library to remain forcibly included.
The .prj file still contains an entry for the library under the [Modules Forced Into Executable] tag.

Workaround: Add the Interface to Win32 API library file back to the project tree, uncheck the Interface to Win32 API library in the Add Files to Executable dialog box, and then remove the library from the project.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
469910

Return		 LabWindows/CVI hangs when stepping through code for a console application and choosing Set Next Statement on the previous line after closing the console window while suspended.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
470486

Return		 The Interactive Execution window incorrectly excludes the line and offsets the execution highlighting when adding a variable declaration on an instruction line.

Workaround: Do not declare variables on instruction lines in the Interactive Execution window.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
470691

Return		 The Build Output window highlights only error rows after double-clicking an error when building with an external compiler for release configuration.
Normally the correct column is highlighted upon double-clicking the error message.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
470948

Return		 The Interactive Execution window does not allow stepping into the main function of a project.

Workaround: The Interactive Execution window allows stepping into the main function when execution is suspended in the project during a debugging session.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
471567

Return		 Generating HTML help from source with array pointer type parameters results in an 'unknown' type generated in the help.
The following function declaration causes this type of error:<br /><code>static int func(double (*dataArray)[4]);</code>

Workaround: <ul><li>Define your parameter using exclusively a pointer.</li><li>Use a type definition to separate the type declaration of the array from the pointer as follows:<br /><code>typedef double tArray[4];<br />static int func(tArray* dataArray);</code></li></ul>

Reported Version: 2013 SP2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
472987

Return		 The Parameter type incompatible with format specifier non-fatal run-time error does not display source location when 64-bit variables are used in code that causes the run-time error in the Debug64 configuration.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
473109

Return		 Some data types such as _Bool and _Complex are not displayed correctly in function prototype tooltips.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
473496

Return		 Data tooltips have a character entry limit that is about 24 characters at a time.

Workaround: Close and re-open the data tooltip to enter more characters than the limit.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
475321

Return		 Variables and Call Stack window columns incorrectly display extra columns, and columns are displaced after resizing columns while scrolling.

Workaround: <ul><li>Do not scroll the mouse wheel while resizing the column divider of the tree control in the Variables and Call Stack window.</li><li>To repair the Variables and Call Stack window after the bug occurs, restart LabWindows/CVI.</li></ul>

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
477231

Return		 Incorrect confirmation prompts appear when exiting graph or chart dialog boxes.
These prompts can occur with the following scenarios:<br/><ul><li>When you edit the graph cursors, graph annotations, or strip chart traces dialog boxes, and you modify only the active item control (<strong>Number of Cursors</strong>, <strong>Current Annotation</strong>, or <strong>Number of Traces</strong>), you have not modified the state of the control. Therefore, you should not be prompted with a confirmation of changes message if you try to exit the dialog box without saving (by clicking the panel's close button). However, the prompt appears.</li><li>If you modify only the axis name option in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box and try to exit without saving (by clicking the panel's close button), you should be prompted to save your changes. Yet, the prompt does not appear.</li><li>When you edit most sub-dialog boxes of the main Edit Graph or Edit Strip Chart dialog boxes, and you make some changes in those sub-dialog boxes but then exit without saving changes (by selecting <strong>Yes</strong> in the "Are you sure you want to discard the changes" prompt), when you then exit the main dialog box without making any further changes (by clicking the main dialog's close button), you should not be prompted to save changes. However, the prompt appears.</li></ul>

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
477287

Return		 The Options»Preprocess Source File feature truncates output after 1024 characters on a line.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
484206

Return		 The image quality of some images loaded in a picture command button degrades after saving and loading the user interface file multiple times.
Reduction of quality is noticeable after 10 saves.

Workaround: Reload the original image from disk. You can do this programmatically by setting the ATTR_IMAGE_FILE attribute with SetCtrlAttribute.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
499830

Return		 Text for Custom Build Actions in the Build Steps dialog box may become corrupted when dialog box is closed.
When the Custom Build Actions text is edited on the Build»Build Steps dialog box, the text may become corrupted when the dialog box is closed. If corruption has occurred, re-opening the dialog will show unexpected characters at the end of one or more of the lines in the Custom Build Actions dialog box. This could cause errors to occur when the custom build actions are executed during the build process.

Workaround: If build errors occur due to corruption in the Custom Build Actions text, re-open the Build Steps dialog box and remove the corrupt characters from the Custom Build Actions field.

Reported Version: 2013 SP2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/29/2014
502946

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI debugger does not recognize variables that include the $ symbol as part of the variable name.
If you view the value of a variable with a $ in its name in the Variables window while debugging, you will see an Error: Unrecognized Identifier error.

Workaround: The C language specification states that $ is not a valid character to include in a variable name, so it is best to avoid using this character in variable names. This will prevent the error from occurring in the Variables window.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/29/2014
470673

Return		 Changing the data slice and displaying the format of a 2D char array causes the Array View to become unusable, if the first dimension of the array is bigger than the second.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
471435

Return		 Source code completion does not work properly following a / operator.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
472358

Return		 Terminating execution while the Watch window is closed causes watch expressions to be duplicated.
This can lead to debugging performance decrease as the number of watch expressions increases each time an execution is terminated.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
477649

Return		 An incorrect uninitalized variable non-fatal run-time error is generated for partially initialized arrays inside of structs.

Workaround: Initialize the array completely or turn off run-time error checking.

Reported Version: 2013 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
478665

Return		 A Graph doesn't have that many cursors error appears when debugging an application with multiple arrays shown in the Graphical Array View.

Workaround: Open only one Graphical Array View at a time.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
479326

Return		 The tooltip for an empty field on a function panel displays an = ERROR: Unexpected end of input. error when execution is suspended during debug.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
479810

Return		 Options»Create Object File does not throw errors if the output object file is read-only.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
489628

Return		 Displaying a floating point number with more than 16 digits may cause the number to be displayed in scientific notation.
When a floating point number with more than 16 digits is displayed in a numeric control with 2 digits of precision, the value will be displayed in scientific notation. For example, 1E-16 will display as 0.00, but 1E-17 will display as 1E-17.

Workaround: If the value you are displaying in the numeric control is smaller than 1.0E-17, write a zero to the numeric control instead of the original value.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
489731

Return		 The Variables and Call Stack window will not retain its position when LabWindows/CVI is restarted.
If you right-click the Variables and Call Stack window, choose Release Window, and re-position the window, its position will not be saved when LabWindows/CVI is closed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
493985

Return		 Closing the Format and Precision dialog while editing default cell values will cause the Edit Default Cell Values dialog to close.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
498977

Return		 Graph axis divisions may not be plotted when axis scale is set to certain values.
This issue only occurs for certain axis scales. Data is correctly plotted on the graph, but the axis division markers are not displayed.

Workaround: Change the axis scale to force the axis division markers to be plotted.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
503717

Return		 Debugging a project while concurrently debugging statements in the Interactive Execution window causes LabWindows/CVI to stop responding to commands.

Workaround: Stop debugging in the Interactive Execution window before debugging a project.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
504099

Return		 A linker error will occur if a global variable is referenced in the Interactive Execution window and if the project which defines the global variable is being debugged.
If a statement such as extern int x; is used in the Interactive Execution window while the project which defines the variable x is being debugged, attempting to run statements in the Interactive Execution window will result in a linking error.

Workaround: Declare the global variable in a second source file. Alternately, run the Interactive Execution window statements while not debugging the project which defines the global variable.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
504102

Return		 Interactive Execution will create a local copy of global variables instead of using the global variable reference.
When the Interactive Execution window is used to execute a statement such as extern int x;, a separate copy of the x variable will be created rather than referencing the existing global variable x.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
511573

Return		 Scrolling through a table control containing thousands of images may cause a General Protection Fault.
A fatal run-time error with the message General Protection Fault may occur if you create a table control with 10,0000 or more images and attempt to scroll through it.

Workaround: It is recommended to use fewer rows when displaying images in a table control. If it is necessary to store a large number of images, you could store them in a data structure such as an array and populate a table control with a subset of the images as needed.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
512779

Return		 The function prototype tooltip will not appear if a struct containing a member with the same name as the function is declared between the function declaration and function definition.
The function prototype tooltip will not be displayed if a struct is defined between the function declaration and function definition if the struct contains a member with the same name as the function. For example, in the following code, a function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when the <code>foo</code> function is used:<code>int foo(int param);struct myStruct {int foo;};void main() {foo( // Function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when this line is typed}</code>

Workaround: Avoid defining structures between function declarations and definitions when the structure contains a member with a name shared by the function. For example, the code could be written in this way:<code>struct myStruct {int foo;};int foo;void main() {foo( // Function prototype tooltip will not be displayed when this line is typed}</code>

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
515028

Return		 When trying to browse for the members of a structure () inside the Watch window, no browse info is found.

Workaround: Call browse info from the source rather than from the Watch window.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
515433

Return		 When a compilation error occurs while running a function panel interactively, information about which function panel field caused the compilation error is not shown.

Workaround: Double-click the error in the Build Output window to see where the failure occurs in the Interactive Execution window.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
515436

Return		 When using a user-interactive function (e.g., printf) in the Interactive Execution window, the console is not closed when execution finishes.

Workaround: Select Build»Clear Interactive Declarations to close the console.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
515499

Return		 Active breakpoints in the Interactive Execution window are hit when running function panels interactively.

Workaround: Toggle breakpoints in the Interactive Execution window before running a function panel.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
515994

Return		 When the Control Data Type of a Function Panel is a multi-dimensional array, the Select Variable result list is empty.

Workaround: Use pointers to add dimensions when necessary.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
519172

Return		 If you try to stop a program running in the Interactive Execution window after the cvidebug.exe process has been terminated, the editor crashes.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
519487

Return		 The source editor tabs are not updated when cycling through files during a Resolve All Excluded Lines operation.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
526939

Return		 You cannot directly change the tab order of initially dimmed controls in the Edit Tabbing Order dialog by clicking the dimmed controls.

Workaround: Set the tab order of controls before enabling Initially dimmed.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/03/2015
412413

Return		 LabWindows/CVI crashes when creating new files in path lengths that exceed 260 characters.
N/A

Workaround: Reduce the total path length of the new file.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
412461

Return		 Browse information is not found after renaming a project using the File»Save <projectname,prj> As command.
N/A

Workaround: Type the old project name into the Identifier/Filename control of the Source Code Browser.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
415857

Return		 The table attribute ATTR_FIRST_VISIBLE_ROW does not work in some cases.
N/A

Workaround: Set the active table cell using the SetActiveTableCell function before setting the table attribute ATTR_FIRST_VISIBLE_ROW.

Reported Version: 2012 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
417963

Return		 The compiler crashes when compiling a file that contains assembler instructions with C expression operands.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
429608

Return		 A Confirm File Copy dialog box appears when creating a project from template with a long path.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
430183

Return		 LabWindows/CVI cannot open files from paths that contain composed Unicode characters.
N/A

Workaround: Rename or move the file to a path name that does contain composed Unicode characters.

Reported Version: 3.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
430409

Return		 The compiler may report the build error The compiler has run out of memory if <filename>.obj.cvidefprots exceeds 260 characters.
The compiler cannot create the <filename>.obj.cvidefprots in the config directory if the path exceeds 260 characters.

Workaround: Reduce the total path length of the project file. Reduce or increase the length of the source file name by twelve characters.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
430728

Return		 A Badly formed pathname error may appear when creating a Project from Template (File»New»Project from Template).
This error occurs if the project template contains a Workspace and the Add this project to the current workspace is checked in the New Project from Template dialog box.

Workaround: Uncheck the Add this project to the current workspace option.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
430735

Return		 LabWindows/CVI enters a bad state if you create a new folder in a file dialog launched from LabWindows/CVI but do not commit the new folder name by pressing the <Enter> key.
After closing the file dialog, menus and menu bar buttons no longer respond to user input.

Workaround: Minimize and restore the LabWindows/CVI window.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
432769

Return		 The Debugging Level Build Option is reset to Standard after the Run-time Support Target Setting is changed.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
433855

Return		 Variables declared in macro code blocks are not shown in the Variables tab when browsing a source file using Window»Source Code Browser.
N/A

Workaround: Select Browse Identifier from the context menu of the selected variable.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
434676

Return		 Compiling large source files or functions may cause the compiler to display the following build error: The compiler has run out of memory.
N/A

Workaround: Split up the code from one large function into multiple smaller functions. Split up the source file into multiple smaller files to improve compilation performance.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
438150

Return		 A previously selected control may retain focus after subsequently attempting to operate a Ring control.
When selecting a Ring control, the previously selected control is able to be operated using the mouse scroll wheel. This behavior will continue until an item in the Ring control is selected. This behavior will occur again for any new selection of a Ring control after a previously selected control had focus.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
438730

Return		 The Key in the Edit Cell dialog box of a Table control displays the incorrect value after configuring subsequent cell Key values.
This behavior occurs when setting the Modifier Key value to either MenuKey (Ctrl) or Shift+MenuKey (Ctrl) and the Key value to a letter (A-Z), subsequently setting a different cell's Key value to something different than the previous cell's Key value, and finally switching back to the previous cell's Edit Cell dialog box.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
438833

Return		 Incorrectly configured compiler define causes build error: <command line>:28:9: error: macro names must be identifiers.
N/A

Workaround: In Options»Build Options»Compiler Defines, refer to the Compiler Defines topic in the LabWindows/CVI Help to resolve the incorrect compiler define.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
438921

Return		 The Variables, Call Stack, and Watch windows display incorrect indices for multidimensional arrays with one dimension of size one.
If a multi-dimensional array has one dimension of size one, expanding an element corresponding to this dimension is displayed with elements from indices zero to the end of the array in the Variables and Call Stack and Watch windows.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
439442

Return		 Compilation errors in the Interactive Execution window do not correctly specify the error location.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
439990

Return		 The Interactive Execution window does not honor disabling Break on»First Chance Exceptions or executing SetBreakOnFirstChanceExceptions (0);.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
440980

Return		 When zooming a graph with log scale on the y-axis, the y-axis label displays too many decimal digits.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
441568

Return		 Incorrect East European characters shown after loading a localization file in the Localization tool on a multibyte OS localized in an Eastern European language.
N/A

Workaround: Choose Eastern European again as the Local Language in the Localization tool.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
441569

Return		 The panel title and any tooltips are not displayed with East European characters on a multibyte OS localized in an Eastern European language.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
442334

Return		 Application hangs may occur when panning a graph outside the double data range.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
442335

Return		 Application hangs may occur when zooming a graph with log scale outside the double data range.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
447401

Return		 Compiler Defines return compile errors when porting code from LabWindows/CVI 2009 to LabWindows/CVI 2010.
In LabWindows/CVI 2009, multiple Compiler Defines are separated by a comma then a space. However, in LabWindows/CVI 2010, multiple Compiler Defines are expected to be separated by only a space. When compiling code in LabWindows/CVI 2010 that complies with the LabWindows/CVI 2009 Compiler Defines format, illegal character build errors are returned.

Workaround: Remove the commas separating the Compiler Defines.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
449641

Return		 Details are not displayed when loading an invalid file in the Resource Tracking window.
When trying to load an invalid file in the Resource Tracking window, a dialog appears that states: "Error in file '' on line".

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
449642

Return		 Loading a corrupted file into the Resource Tracking window can crash LabWindows/CVI.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
450318

Return		 When an Interactive Execution contains an unclosed brace the code does not execute and an error is not generated.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
453270

Return		 Graphical Array View does not work for 2D arrays with a dimension of size one.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
454409

Return		 Unexcluding a source line is not reflected in the next build unless the change is saved before compiling.
LabWindows/CVI saves changes before compiling by default, but this can be changed at Options»Environment»Save changes before compiling.

Workaround: Rebuild the project.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
456818

Return		 If a function contains a function declaration, the Source Code Browser incorrectly lists the declared function in the Called from view pane of a function called after the declaration.
For example, the following code calls <code>foo2</code> from <code>main</code>, but the Source Code Browser incorrectly lists <code>foo2</code> as being called from <code>foo</code> instead of <code>main</code>:<code>void foo2(void);int main (int argc, char *argv[]){int foo(void);foo2();return 0;}</code>

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
463300

Return		 Interactive Executions only display errors from included header files the first time they are built.
N/A

Workaround: Select Build»Clear Interactive Declarations or resolve the build error before building a second time.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
463922

Return		 If there are expanded items in a Watch window after running an Interactive Execution, opening a different project displays the dialog There are no items in the list control.
N/A

Workaround: Clear the interactive execution before opening a different project.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
464163

Return		 If a User Interface Resource (.uir) file has been changed, the associated header file will be regenerated when building the project, even if there are no changes required to the header.
N/A

Workaround: Save the .uir file before building the project.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
464227

Return		 Editing the value of a variable in a Watch window displays Value illegal or out of range after running an Interactive Execution.
N/A

Workaround: Edit the value in the Variables or Memory window.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
473970

Return		 Object files that use CVI library functions do not produce user protection errors when called from LoadExternalModule.
N/A

Workaround: Produce a .lib file instead to call from <code>LoadExternalModule</code>. Alternatively, move the code from the object file into your main program.<strong>Note</strong>: This class of functions is obsolete. National Instruments recommends that you instead use the Interface to Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and GetProcAddress to load external modules.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
475889

Return		 GetExternalModuleAddr does not work for stdcall functions in import libraries created with Microsoft Visual Studio.
N/A

Workaround: Rebuild the VC import library with cdecl exports.<strong>Note</strong>: This class of functions is obsolete. National Instruments recommends that you instead use the Interface to Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and GetProcAddress to load external modules.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
478903

Return		 In the Variables and Call Stack window, the "[Frames below may be incorrect or incomplete.] entry disrupts navigation with the Up Call Stack and Down Call Stack buttons on the toolbar.
N/A

Workaround: Double click an item on the stack to navigate to that item.

Reported Version: 2013 SP2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
482391

Return		 When running an Interactive Execution while not suspended on a valid steppoint, CVI incorrectly reports "LabWindows/CVI could not launch the interactive window. Please repair your installation of LabWindows/CVI".
The correct message is "The operation is available only when you are suspended on a valid steppoint. Step Over to the next steppoint or Continue to the next breakpoint".

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013 SP2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
488375

Return		 The Find UI Object (<Ctrl-Shift-U>) feature does not work for controls on tabs which are not being shown.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
501555

Return		 The View » Include File menu item opens ansi_c.h instead of lowlvlio.h for all Low-Level IO function panels.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
504121

Return		 No prototype is displayed while cursor is on a function pointer parameter.
Edit » Show Prototype or Ctrl+Shift+Space fails to show the prototype of a function if the cursor is located inside parentheses that surround the name of a function pointer parameter.

Workaround: Place the cursor on the function name

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
515797

Return		 Editing a value in the Memory window does not highlight that value in red when using the Memory window for the first time after opening a project.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
515817

Return		 Generating help from source is incorrect on a multibyte OS if the source code tags or file name contains multibyte characters.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
533828

Return		 Variables Window shows two entries for a redefined variable.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
541876

Return		 Watch expressions that are offset from a declared symbol's address are not editable.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
543008

Return		 The compiler incorrectly issues an uninitialized warning when a locally defined pointer to a structure is followed by a structure definition.
N/A

Workaround: Make sure the pointer to the structure is not followed by a variable definition to the same structure. You can also place the structure definition before the pointer definition, or place a definition of a variable of a different type in between.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
543053

Return		 Some macros are listed twice in Predefined Macros dialog.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2015    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
543055

Return		 The predefined macros in the Build Options dialog lists macros for previously selected configuration when All Configurations is selected in Configuration ring.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
545203

Return		 When a user interface application uses SetMouseCursor to set the mouse style to VAL_POINTING_FINGER_CURSOR, and the panel contains a HyperLink Toolslib custom control, the custom control issues a 'The mouse cursor passed is not valid' library function error.

Workaround: Initialize the cached cursor in the HyperLink custom control Initialize function with the current cursor:&lt;pre&gt;GetMouseCursor (&cursor);SetTsvCursor (cursor);&lt;/pre&gt;

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: 2020    Added: 08/22/2016
553889

Return		 The Watch window shows the global variable address rather than the thread-local address for variables that use the __thread storage class.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
555915

Return		 The Information Status of the UI editor does not always show the selected control.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
556606

Return		 Tooltips can be clipped by bottom edge of monitor.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
562270

Return		 The ADE generates incorrect browse information for a local function call if the function call result is cast using function pointer cast.
This can result in references to functions not being displayed by the source code browsing feature.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
564083

Return		 The "glue code" for DLL functions generated by the Generate DLL Import Source feature does not have calling convention specified.
N/A

Workaround: Add the correct calling convention manually to each entry point.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
566083

Return		 Old-style function definitions preceded by a prototype are diagnosed with the strict prototypes warning.
Warn if a function is declared or defined without specifying the argument types. An old-style function definition is permitted without a warning if preceded by a declaration that specifies the argument types.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
568788

Return		 The Type of character arrays does not update in watch expressions when you perform pointer arithmetic on them.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
568823

Return		 CVI_AppSetSelection allows for selecting half characters on multibyte operating systems.
If you try to select a segment of code starting in the middle of a full-width character (i.e. spanning two columns) using the ActiveX function, LabWindows/CVI will allow this and will only partially copy the bytes corresponding to that character. (e.g. just the second byte of a two-byte character)

Workaround: Use copy/paste rather than the ActiveX function.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
574521

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI ADE hangs when attempting to print and there are at least two printers, one of which has a Unicode symbol in its name, that doesn't have ANSI equivalent.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
579557

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI Runtime does not support callback function names containing dollar ($) signs.
Using dollar signs in callback function names results in a non-fatal run-time error or an error at run time which reads like the following: callback function, <function name>, specified in the UIR file, is not a known function.

Workaround: Do not use the '$' character in the names of callback functions.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
579855

Return		 The Edit»Insert Construct»Function Documentation Tags feature does not generate documentation tags past a parameter that is a function pointer.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
580336

Return		 LabWindows/CVI displays an error that reads Another debugging process is already in progress when the Attach to Process dialog is opened after running statements in the Interactive Execution window.
N/A

Workaround: Clear the Interactive Execution window.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
583937

Return		 There are compile errors in the Interactive Window when including windows.h and winnt.h after compiling with only winnt.h included.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
586821

Return		 Selecting Compile with precompiled include file in Build Options causes Assertion Error in Windows Event Viewer.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2020    Added: 08/22/2016
587239

Return		 The graphical array view for arrays with 3 dimensions or more throws an exception.
When pressing Ctrl+ Shift + F4 ( Graphical array view ) on an array with 3 or more dimensions, two different popups appear:First attempt: "A custom control callback raised an exception"Subsequent attempts: "Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid"

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
588349

Return		 A Compile error is thrown in the interactive window when calling the alloca() function.
When making a call to alloca() in Interactive Execution, it fails to build with the message, "error: use of unknown builtin '__builtin_alloca"".

Workaround: Instead of allocation memory on stack using alloca, use malloc to allocate memory on heap.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
589445

Return		 The Go to Definition menu item takes you to the incorrect location.
If you have a function panel and associated .h and .c file, and function panel is added to the project, Go to Definition will take you to the declaration of the function in the header file and not the definition of it in the source file. If the function panel is not added to the project, Go to Definition will take you to the source file, if it is open.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
590484

Return		 The Strip Chart axis label angle changes when the panel is resized.
Re-sizing a LabWindows/CVI UI with a Strip Chart with one axis' Label Angle set to any value other than 0 will cause the other axis to adopt that angle after the window resize completes. This behavior requires that the "Scale Contents on Resize" and the "Sizeable" attributes are checked for the panel.

Workaround: 1. Use a panel callback and handle <code>EVENT_PANEL_SIZE</code> event 2. Apply the original y-axis angle in the event case

Reported Version: 2013 SP2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
591529

Return		 After changing the type of a local variable using the Interpret As option from the Variables and Call Stack window, the displayed type is incorrect.
Use: <new type>(<declared type>), instead of: <new type>(<old type displayed>).

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
593193

Return		 The Translate From Dictionary feature of the User Interface Localizer Tool fails to translate all items in a UIR file containing a large number of subpanels.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
655223

Return		 PrintPanel and PrintCtrl functions print rotated text message controls improperly on some panels.
N/A

Workaround: To address this issue, set ATTR_BITMAP_PRINTING = 1.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2016
588402

Return		 An Internal error is thrown when using a distribution file with an unrecognized minimum .NET version.
If the .cds file has a minimum .NET version that the current version of CVI doesn't understand, it loads the distribution and the UI shows. However, when building the distribution, it gives only a generic error message without indication of the problem.

Workaround: Open Edit Distribution dialog and confirm dialog (no modifications required). This operation will overwrite the value passed down to MDF and will cause the distribution to build successfully.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/22/2017
382558

Return		 Opening a newer UIR file in a previous version of LabWindows/CVI and saving it can corrupt the UIR File.

Workaround: Save the UIR file for the previous version of LabWindows/CVI if you plan to use it in an older version.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
383362

Return		 Sometimes when extern is used in a variable declaration, Go to Definition highlights the declaration instead of the definition.
N/A

Workaround: Right click and select Browse Identifier. Refer to the Declarations in the identifier pane to see where in the project the variable is defined and where it is used as an extern.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
396028

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI 2013 and newer debugger is slower than LabWindows/CVI 2012.
LabWindows/CVI 2013 and newer debugger is slower than LabWindows/CVI 2012 in these known cases:<ul><li>Viewing a large number of variables in the Variables Window</li><li>Viewing a large array in the Array Display Window</li><li>Viewing a large array in the Graphical Array View</li></ul>

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
399762

Return		 Include statements dialog incorrectly adds include statements to multi-line comments.
LabWindows/CVI will detect that you are missing header files required for your project and prompt you to include them. If you have a multi-line comment that contains include statements, LabWindows/CVI will add the include statements to the multi-line comment instead of outside the comment.

Workaround: Add the required #include directives manually.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
404335

Return		 LabWindows/CVI may show an incorrect function prototype if it cannot resolve types in that function prototype
If you have a function defined in your source file whose prototype contains a type that LabWindows/CVI cannot resolve, then LabWindows/CVI will report that unresolved type as an int when you click Edit»View Prototype. LabWindows/CVI will also display the incorrect prototype if you try to use the function in your source file. The code will not compile until the symbol is resolved at which point LabWindows/CVI will show the correct prototype.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
408446

Return		 Arrays of pointer type in function panels may not be recognized as arrays.
Depending on how the type is defined in the function panel, LabWindows/CVI may not recognize that the array of pointer type is actually an array. For example, if you create a type that has spaces between the square braces and the dereference operator i.e.char * [], then LabWindows/CVI will detect that this parameter is passed by reference which is untrue. This does not affect the functionality of the function panel.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
525255

Return		 Browse Information is not generated after editing an ActiveX Server from the Edit ActiveX Server Wizard.

Workaround: Disable and re-enable source code browsing in Options » Generate browse information policy. Alternatively, you can edit the source file you want regenerated.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
730724

Return		 A static string tree control will show an incorrect value after modifying the attributes of the control.
On a static tree control displaying strings, after setting the value of a cell and then modifying the column or cell attributes, the UI will show the display value as "0".

Workaround: Reset the value to the desired string.

Reported Version: 2015    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/16/2019
657483

Return		 Canvas control width cannot utilize the full range of values.
The width of a canvas control is specified with the attribute ATTR_WIDTH. The documentation specifies that the valid range for this attribute is 0 to 32767; however, when the width is set to 32655 or higher, an "out of memory error" may occur.

Workaround: Set the ATTR_WIDTH to be less than 32655.

Reported Version: 2013 SP2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2019
674397

Return		 When a strip chart's ATTR_PLOT_BGCOLOR attribute is set to VAL_TRANSPARENT, the order in which the PlotStripChart function plots the array input reverses.

Workaround: When setting ATTR_PLOT_BGCOLOR to VAL_TRANSPARENT, reverse the order of the indices for the points being plotted and the trace colors to compensate or use a graph control instead.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2019
679845

Return		 For controls, EVENT_COMMIT and EVENT_GOT_FOCUS are both generated whenever the focus is changed on the control using its accelerator key.
The correct behavior occurs when focus is changed using mouse left-click or using the tab key, case in which EVENT_GOT_FOCUS is generated but not EVENT_COMMIT.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2019
730545

Return		 FileSelectPopup does not work on Windows 10, 1809 (build 17763.316), when the High Contrast theme is enabled.

Workaround: Disable the High Contrast theme.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2019
736505

Return		 "Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid" error after loading the Edit Installer dialog when there are Japanese characters in the .cds path of a new distribution on a Japanese operating system.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2019    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2019

