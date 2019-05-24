NI-ATCA FPGA Driver Software 19.0 Known Issues

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:
- Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.
- Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.
- Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.
- Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.
- Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-ATCA FPGA Driver Software in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-ATCA FPGA Driver Software than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.
- Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
- Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).
Known Issues
|ID
|Known Issue
|736818
|NI-ATCA 19.0 Runtime remains on your machine after you uninstall NI-ATCA FPGA Modules 19.0.
When you uninstall NI-ATCA 19.0 FPGA Modules from NI Package Manager, the NI-ATCA Runtime is not automatically uninstalled.
Workaround: To uninstall the NI-ATCA Runtime, complete the following steps.
|711045
|PCIe bandwidth changes after bitfile download
When downloading a bitfile to the ATCA-3671, the PCIe link to the host system is renegotiated. This negotiation may not result in a full bandwidth connection. Instead, a link may be downtrained to a slower speed or fewer lanes. This impacts applications relying on high-rate DMA streaming (peer-to-peer, host-to-target, target-to-host) at maximum or near-maximum rates. Some 3rd-party PCs with PCIe generation 3 capabilities exacerbate this issue.
Workaround: If your application requires a specific data rate for streaming, use the Check PCIe Bandwidth VI (Instrument I/O>>Instrument Drivers>>ATCA>>Advanced) to verify that the lane rate and width required is available after download. If needed, use the RIO Download invoke method to re-download the bitstream and renegotiate the bandwidth.
When using non-NI host PCs, it is recommended that application-specific PCIe streaming requirements be vetted before committing to a particular host PC.
|709150
|JTAG debugging may interfere with the bitstream download process
When debugging with JTAG, downloading to an FPGA or connecting to the device may disrupt the bitstream download process and interfere with communication over the PCIe connection.
Workaround: If you cannot reconnect or redownload to the ATCA-3671 from a host machine after JTAG debugging, power cycle the ATCA to resolve any issues.
|708348
|FPGA enumeration fails during power-on or after bitfile download
Rarely during power-on or after bitfile download, PCIe negotiation between an ATCA-3671 FPGA and a host PC fails and the device becomes inaccessible via PCIe from the host machine. This failure will also occur if a user application downloads an image to one of the ATCA FPGAs using a mechanism other than the RIO download invoke method or LabVIEW FPGA Open Session. For example, downloading images through the BPS workflow or using the NI-ATCA Remote Bitstream Download VI will cause this failure.
Workaround: Use the NI-ATCA Remote Download VI to force a PCIe link reset and restart the host computer.
|698625
|Failed ATCA-3671 compile reports "ERROR::90 - The BRAM instance <instance> could not be found in the netlist during synthesis"
When an ATCA-3671 LVFPGA compiles using the AIO-3691 or AIO-3692 CLIP files, the log may report multiple instances of "ERROR::90 - The BRAM instance
Workaround: Check the end of the Xilinx log for the failed compile to determine the reason that the compile failed. Look for errors other than ERROR::90.
|635892
|NI-ATCA FPGA Driver Software reports error -61214 when attempting to communicate with the device
When attempting to access controls, indicators, FIFOs, or IRQs, you may receive error -61214, "LabVIEW FPGA: For bitfiles that allow removal of implicit enable signals in single-cycle Timed Loops, LabVIEW FPGA does not support this method prior to running the bitfile."
This error can occur after the following sequence of events:
Workaround: Implement one of the following solutions:
|615894
|DRAM bank throughput is asymmetric
The middle DRAM banks on the ATCA-3671 demonstrate higher throughput than the edge banks. Refer to the nominal throughput numbers below.
Write-only throughput: Middle: 9.04GBps; Edge: 8.46GBps
Read-only throughput: Middle: 9.13GBps; Edge: 8.70GBps
Workaround: N/A
