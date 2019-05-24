NI-ATCA FPGA Driver Software 19.0 Known Issues

ID Known Issue

NI-ATCA 19.0 Runtime remains on your machine after you uninstall NI-ATCA FPGA Modules 19.0.

When you uninstall NI-ATCA 19.0 FPGA Modules from NI Package Manager, the NI-ATCA Runtime is not automatically uninstalled.



Workaround: To uninstall the NI-ATCA Runtime, complete the following steps.



Select the Installed tab in NI Package Manager. Clear the Products Only checkbox. Select NI-ATCA Runtime (19.0) and click Remove.

Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/02/19

PCIe bandwidth changes after bitfile download

When downloading a bitfile to the ATCA-3671, the PCIe link to the host system is renegotiated. This negotiation may not result in a full bandwidth connection. Instead, a link may be downtrained to a slower speed or fewer lanes. This impacts applications relying on high-rate DMA streaming (peer-to-peer, host-to-target, target-to-host) at maximum or near-maximum rates. Some 3rd-party PCs with PCIe generation 3 capabilities exacerbate this issue.



Workaround: If your application requires a specific data rate for streaming, use the Check PCIe Bandwidth VI (Instrument I/O>>Instrument Drivers>>ATCA>>Advanced) to verify that the lane rate and width required is available after download. If needed, use the RIO Download invoke method to re-download the bitstream and renegotiate the bandwidth.



When using non-NI host PCs, it is recommended that application-specific PCIe streaming requirements be vetted before committing to a particular host PC.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/19/18

JTAG debugging may interfere with the bitstream download process

When debugging with JTAG, downloading to an FPGA or connecting to the device may disrupt the bitstream download process and interfere with communication over the PCIe connection.



Workaround: If you cannot reconnect or redownload to the ATCA-3671 from a host machine after JTAG debugging, power cycle the ATCA to resolve any issues.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/19/18

FPGA enumeration fails during power-on or after bitfile download

Rarely during power-on or after bitfile download, PCIe negotiation between an ATCA-3671 FPGA and a host PC fails and the device becomes inaccessible via PCIe from the host machine. This failure will also occur if a user application downloads an image to one of the ATCA FPGAs using a mechanism other than the RIO download invoke method or LabVIEW FPGA Open Session. For example, downloading images through the BPS workflow or using the NI-ATCA Remote Bitstream Download VI will cause this failure.



Workaround: Use the NI-ATCA Remote Download VI to force a PCIe link reset and restart the host computer.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/19/18

Failed ATCA-3671 compile reports "ERROR::90 - The BRAM instance <instance> could not be found in the netlist during synthesis"

When an ATCA-3671 LVFPGA compiles using the AIO-3691 or AIO-3692 CLIP files, the log may report multiple instances of "ERROR::90 - The BRAM instance could not be found in the netlist. Please verify the instance name in the BMM file and the netlist." These errors occur because multiple microblaze cores are used in the design but BRAM is initialized in a single step. They do not indicate an actual problem with the BRAM initialization and will not cause compiles to fail.



Workaround: Check the end of the Xilinx log for the failed compile to determine the reason that the compile failed. Look for errors other than ERROR::90.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/19/18

NI-ATCA FPGA Driver Software reports error -61214 when attempting to communicate with the device

When attempting to access controls, indicators, FIFOs, or IRQs, you may receive error -61214, "LabVIEW FPGA: For bitfiles that allow removal of implicit enable signals in single-cycle Timed Loops, LabVIEW FPGA does not support this method prior to running the bitfile."

This error can occur after the following sequence of events: You compiled with the Allow removal of implicit enable signals inside single-cycle Timed Loops checked in the FPGA build specification. An FPGA reference to the bitfile was opened but not run. The LabVIEW FPGA Run function is called on the open reference. You attempt to access a control, indicator, FIFO, or IRQ.

Workaround: Implement one of the following solutions: Recompile the FPGA bitfile without checking the Allow removal of implicit enable signals inside single-cycle Timed Loops box.

box. Use the LabVIEW FPGA Open function with Run enabled instead of using the Open function only.

Call the LabVIEW FPGA Run function twice. Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: 18.0 Added: 03/23/17