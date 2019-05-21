LabVIEW 2019 Robotics Module Known Issues

Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2019 Robotics Module sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|187772
|Performance of AD* VI slows over time
If significant changes occur to the map the AD* VI operates on and the VI is configured to manage the epsilon value automatically, the VI runs significantly slower over time.
Workaround: Try one of the following:
|356420
|Robotics Wizard cannot load a manifest file in a folder with a Chinese character in the name
Workaround: Move the manifest file to a new location
|406186
|Error -2147220308 in Hardware Setup Wizard when Connecting to Zynq Target
Zynq targets require all web features to be installed in order to be recognized by the Hardware Setup Wizard. If a Zynq target has been reformatted these features will be removed, and error -2147220308 will be thrown in the Hardware Setup Wizard
Workaround: In NI MAX install all web features and then restart the target.
|414047
|LabVIEW Crash if Project is Closed before Robotics Simulator is Stopped
If a VI is still running that uses the Robotics Simulator, and the LabVIEW Project is closed, LabVIEW will crash.
Workaround: Avoid closing the project while running the simulation service.
|394897
|NI MAX Does Not Detect Starter Kit 2.0 when Hardware Setup Wizard has Found Target
Hardware Setup Wizard locks target when it is discovered in step 3. NI MAX will not be able to discover the locked target if it has not already discovered the target in the past.
Workaround: Do not connect to target with NI MAX and Hardware Setup Wizard at the same time.
Document last updated on 5/18/2018