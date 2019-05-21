LabVIEW 2019 Robotics Module Known Issues

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2019 Robotics Module sorted by Date.

Performance of AD* VI slows over time

If significant changes occur to the map the AD* VI operates on and the VI is configured to manage the epsilon value automatically, the VI runs significantly slower over time.



Workaround: Try one of the following:

Set the 'overhaul' Boolean input to TRUE periodically to discard old state data that might no longer be relevant and to increase epsilon again.



Use the 'epsilon' input to directly control the value of epsilon and balance the speed of the VI versus the quality of the path that the VI calculates.

Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/08/2009





Robotics Wizard cannot load a manifest file in a folder with a Chinese character in the name

Workaround: Move the manifest file to a new location



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/13/2012





Error -2147220308 in Hardware Setup Wizard when Connecting to Zynq Target

Zynq targets require all web features to be installed in order to be recognized by the Hardware Setup Wizard. If a Zynq target has been reformatted these features will be removed, and error -2147220308 will be thrown in the Hardware Setup Wizard



Workaround: In NI MAX install all web features and then restart the target.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/09/2013





LabVIEW Crash if Project is Closed before Robotics Simulator is Stopped

If a VI is still running that uses the Robotics Simulator, and the LabVIEW Project is closed, LabVIEW will crash.



Workaround: Avoid closing the project while running the simulation service.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/09/2013