LabVIEW 2019 Robotics Module Known Issues

Overview

This document contains known issues for the LabVIEW 2018 Robotics Module. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered. The LabVIEW 2019 Platform Known Issues contains a full listing of known issues, including LabVIEW toolkits and modules.

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:
  • Issue ID
  • Legacy ID - The issue's legacy ID from NI's deprecated bug reporting database (if applicable)
  • Issue Title
  • Problem Description
  • Workaround
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of LabVIEW in which the issue was reported
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not reported date)

Contacting NI

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2019 Robotics Module sorted by Date.

187772 Performance of AD* VI slows over time
356420 Robotics Wizard cannot load a manifest file in a folder with a Chinese character in the name
406186 Error -2147220308 in Hardware Setup Wizard when Connecting to Zynq Target
414047 LabVIEW Crash if Project is Closed before Robotics Simulator is Stopped
394897 NI MAX Does Not Detect Starter Kit 2.0 when Hardware Setup Wizard has Found Target



ID Known Issue
187772

Performance of AD* VI slows over time
If significant changes occur to the map the AD* VI operates on and the VI is configured to manage the epsilon value automatically, the VI runs significantly slower over time.

Workaround: Try one of the following:
  • Set the 'overhaul' Boolean input to TRUE periodically to discard old state data that might no longer be relevant and to increase epsilon again.
  • Use the 'epsilon' input to directly control the value of epsilon and balance the speed of the VI versus the quality of the path that the VI calculates.
Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 12/08/2009
356420

Robotics Wizard cannot load a manifest file in a folder with a Chinese character in the name
Robotics Wizard cannot load a manifest file in a folder with a Chinese character in the name

Workaround: Move the manifest file to a new location

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/13/2012
406186

Error -2147220308 in Hardware Setup Wizard when Connecting to Zynq Target
Zynq targets require all web features to be installed in order to be recognized by the Hardware Setup Wizard. If a Zynq target has been reformatted these features will be removed, and error -2147220308 will be thrown in the Hardware Setup Wizard

Workaround: In NI MAX install all web features and then restart the target.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/09/2013
414047

LabVIEW Crash if Project is Closed before Robotics Simulator is Stopped
If a VI is still running that uses the Robotics Simulator, and the LabVIEW Project is closed, LabVIEW will crash.

Workaround: Avoid closing the project while running the simulation service.

Reported Version: 2012 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/09/2013
394897

NI MAX Does Not Detect Starter Kit 2.0 when Hardware Setup Wizard has Found Target
Hardware Setup Wizard locks target when it is discovered in step 3. NI MAX will not be able to discover the locked target if it has not already discovered the target in the past.

Workaround: Do not connect to target with NI MAX and Hardware Setup Wizard at the same time.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/23/2014

