LabVIEW 2019 Control Design and Simulation Module Known Issues

Publish Date: May 20, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This document contains known issues for the LabVIEW 2019 Control Design and Simulation Module. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

The LabVIEW 2019 Platform Known Issues contains a full listing of known issues, including LabVIEW toolkits and modules.

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2019 Control Design & Simulation Module sorted by Date.

686393 Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette will cause the instances to conflate signals.



ID Known Issue
686393

Return		 Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette will cause the instances to conflate signals.
Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette in Control & Simulation->Simulation will cause the instances to conflate signals. This is because the VIs are set to Shared Clone Reentrant Execution.

Workaround: Manually set the necessary VIs in <National Instruments>\LabVIEW 20xx\vi.lib\Simulation\Estimation\Implementation to Preallocated Clone Reentrant Execution.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/21/2018


Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2018 Control Design & Simulation Module sorted by Category.

Functions, VIs, and Express VIs
686393 Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette will cause the instances to conflate signals.



ID Known Issue
Functions, VIs, and Express VIs
686393

Return		 Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette will cause the instances to conflate signals.
Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette in Control & Simulation->Simulation will cause the instances to conflate signals. This is because the VIs are set to Shared Clone Reentrant Execution.

Workaround: Manually set the necessary VIs in <National Instruments>\LabVIEW 20xx\vi.lib\Simulation\Estimation\Implementation to Preallocated Clone Reentrant Execution.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/21/2018

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit