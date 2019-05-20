LabVIEW 2019 Control Design and Simulation Module Known Issues

Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2019 Control Design & Simulation Module sorted by Date.
|Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette will cause the instances to conflate signals.
|Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette will cause the instances to conflate signals.
Running two instances of any of the VIs related to Estimation VI palette in Control & Simulation->Simulation will cause the instances to conflate signals. This is because the VIs are set to Shared Clone Reentrant Execution.
Workaround: Manually set the necessary VIs in <National Instruments>\LabVIEW 20xx\vi.lib\Simulation\Estimation\Implementation to Preallocated Clone Reentrant Execution.
