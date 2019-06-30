NI Measurements Live Support Files 2.0 Known Issues

1. Known Issues
The following items are known issues in NI Measurements Live Support Files.
|ID
|Known Issue
|716129
|The Current-Voltage Analyzer IV curve stops prematurely at the forward bias voltage instead of the user-selected voltage range.
Solution: Update your NI ELVIS III to the LabVIEW 2018 ELVIS III Toolkit SP2 or later.
|723987
|An output delay occurs under certain conditions for the Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator.
When the duty cycle of an output signal is set to 100%, an output delay of up to 6 seconds.
Solution: Update your NI ELVIS III to the LabVIEW 2019 ELVIS III Toolkit.
|735616
|Channel 1 and Channel 2 of the Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator (FGEN) become unsynchronized after changing waveform parameters while running the FGEN soft front panel.
Workaround: N/A.
|698572
|Logic Analyzer graph only shows 10 lines on macOS.
This is currently a limitation of LabVIEW in macOS.
Workaround: N/A.
|698535
|Logic Analyzer TDMS file export fails.
The Logic Analyzer allows you to export TDMS files, but currently only CSV files are supported.
|698001
|Screen capture does not capture data when using the Bode Analyzer or Current-Voltage Analyzer in Safari.
The first time the screen capture button (camera icon) is pressed in the Bode Analyzer or Current-Voltage Analyzer SFP (Soft Front Panel) in Safari, no data is collected.
|698303
|Oscilloscope analog edge trigger switches between rising and falling edge for noisy input signals.
The analog trigger may activate on a rising edge when set to trigger on a falling edge and vice versa in the Oscilloscope SFP when measuring a noisy signal.
|691820
|Currently Unicode characters are not supported in custom waveform filenames.
When attempting to load a custom waveform file in an SFP, the file will fail to load silently.
Workaround: Remove Unicode characters from the filename.
|698274
|Failed to connect to an NI ELVIS III in Safari 11.0.
Measurements Live is only supported in Safari 11.1 and later.
Workaround: Update Safari to 11.1 or later.