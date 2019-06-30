NI Measurements Live Support Files 2.0 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains known issues for NI Measurements Live Support Files. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

1. Known Issues

The following items are known issues in NI Measurements Live Support Files.

716129

Return		 The Current-Voltage Analyzer IV curve stops prematurely at the forward bias voltage instead of the user-selected voltage range.

Solution: Update your NI ELVIS III to the LabVIEW 2018 ELVIS III Toolkit SP2 or later.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 1.2    Added: 05/17/2019
723987

Return		 An output delay occurs under certain conditions for the Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator.
When the duty cycle of an output signal is set to 100%, an output delay of up to 6 seconds.

Solution: Update your NI ELVIS III to the LabVIEW 2019 ELVIS III Toolkit.

Reported Version: 1.2    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 05/17/2019
735616

Return		 Channel 1 and Channel 2 of the Function and Arbitrary Waveform Generator (FGEN) become unsynchronized after changing waveform parameters while running the FGEN soft front panel.

Workaround: N/A.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/17/2019
698572

Return		 Logic Analyzer graph only shows 10 lines on macOS.
This is currently a limitation of LabVIEW in macOS.

Workaround: N/A.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/28/2018
698535

Return		 Logic Analyzer TDMS file export fails.
The Logic Analyzer allows you to export TDMS files, but currently only CSV files are supported.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 1.1    Added: 06/28/2018
698001

Return		 Screen capture does not capture data when using the Bode Analyzer or Current-Voltage Analyzer in Safari.
The first time the screen capture button (camera icon) is pressed in the Bode Analyzer or Current-Voltage Analyzer SFP (Soft Front Panel) in Safari, no data is collected.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 1.1    Added: 06/28/2018
698303

Return		 Oscilloscope analog edge trigger switches between rising and falling edge for noisy input signals.
The analog trigger may activate on a rising edge when set to trigger on a falling edge and vice versa in the Oscilloscope SFP when measuring a noisy signal.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 1.1    Added: 06/28/2018
691820

Return		 Currently Unicode characters are not supported in custom waveform filenames.
When attempting to load a custom waveform file in an SFP, the file will fail to load silently.

Workaround: Remove Unicode characters from the filename.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/28/2018
698274

Return		 Failed to connect to an NI ELVIS III in Safari 11.0.
Measurements Live is only supported in Safari 11.1 and later.

Workaround: Update Safari to 11.1 or later.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/28/2018

 

