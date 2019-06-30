LabVIEW 2019 ELVIS III Toolkit Known Issues

1. Known Issues
The following items are known issues in the LabVIEW 2019 ELVIS III Toolkit.
|IV Analyzer Read does not produce accurate diode characteristic curves.
|The Logic Configure Pulse Output VI introduces an output delay on the pattern generator under certain conditions.
|IV Analyzer Read does not produce accurate diode characteristic curves.
IV 2Wire Read.vi and IV 3Wire Read.vi do not produce valid characteristic curves for diodes.
Solution: Update your NI ELVIS III to LabVIEW 2018 ELVIS III Toolkit SP2 or later.
|The Logic Configure Pulse Output VI introduces an output delay on the pattern generator under certain conditions.
There is an output delay on the pattern generator when generating a constant logic high signal using Logic Configure Pulse Output.vi with the Low Time (s) input set to 0. The maximum delay of about 6 seconds is expected when the High Time (s) input is equal to 1.
Solution: Update your NI ELVIS III to LabVIEW 2019 ELVIS III Toolkit.