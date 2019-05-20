NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2019 and R Series Multifunction RIO May 2019 (19.0) Known Issues

This document contains the known issues with NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2019 that were discovered after the release of NI CompactRIO Device Drivers January 2019. New issues appear at the top of this document. This list includes only severe or the most common issues, and does not include every issue known to NI.

The workarounds described in this document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail. If you would like more information on an issue, visit ni.com/contact and reference the issue ID. If you identify a workaround for an issue that is not listed in this document, please contact NI so that the workaround may be published.