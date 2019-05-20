NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2019 and R Series Multifunction RIO May 2019 (19.0) Known Issues

|ID
|Known Issue
|Affected LV Versions
|727001
|Calls from System Configuration API fail with error -2147467259 on first call after boot for VxWorks targets
|LabVIEW 2019
|722866
|Open Thermocouple Detection on NI 9213 Module used in NI 9149 chassis may incorrectly return error -1950678943 or -1950679035 when open thermocouple is detected and sample at rate of timeout period
|LabVIEW 2019
|734618
|In rare occurrences, cRIO-905x targets may restart during boot up
|LabVIEW 2019
|733762
|Using NI-922x modules on cRIO-905x targets may cause FPGA compilation to fail timing
|LabVIEW 2019
|729217
|Accessing properties of unconfigured modules in RSI mode may return error 65704
|LabVIEW 2019
|730745
|FPGA code which accesses the NI 9231 module in a cRIO-904x or cRIO-905x chassis can put the module in an error state if the FPGA code is started, stopped, and restarted in quick succession
|LabVIEW 2018
|727706
|USB R Series DIO Write takes three cycles outside of Single-Cycle Timed Loop
|LabVIEW 2019
Known Issues with NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2019
|ID
|Known Issues
|727001
|
Calls from System Configuration API fail with error -2147467259 fail on first call after boot for VxWorks targets
For CompactRIO targets running the VxWorks operating system, the first call to the System Configuration API after the target boots will fail with error -2147467259. Subsequent calls to System Configuration API will succeed.
Workaround:
Retry System Configuration API call until it succeeds.
|722866
|
Open Thermocouple Detection on NI 9213 Module used in NI 9149 chassis may incorrectly return error -1950678943 or -1950679035 when open thermocouple is detected and sample at rate of timeout period
When the NI 9213 module is used in an NI 9149 Ethernet chassis, reading the variable with Read Variable with Timeout may return error -1950678943 or -1950679035 instead of error -65582 when an open thermocouple is detected. When this occurs, the module will also sample at the rate of the timeout.
Workaround:
|734618
|
cRIO-905x targets may rarely restart during boot up
A driver accessed during cRIO-905x boot may cause a kernel crash, which causes the target to reboot. This is a rare, random occurrence that has no effect besides causing the target to reboot. After rebooting and completing boot operations, the target will function normally.
Workaround:
No workaround required; issue fixes itself. Target runs without issue after successful reboot
|733762
|
Using NI-922x modules on cRIO-905x targets may cause FPGA compilation to fail timing
FPGA compilations containing NI-922x module I/O nodes on cRIO-905x targets may fail timing due to non-diagram components.
Workaround:
|729217
|
Accessing properties of unconfigured modules in RSI mode may return error 65704
Attempting to access properties of modules that have not been deployed in RSI mode may result in error 65704: "CompactRIO: Could not resolve RSI module URL".
Workaround:
Deploy the modules before attempting to access module properties
|730745
|
FPGA code which accesses the NI 9231 module in a cRIO-904x or cRIO-905x chassis can put the module in an error state if the FPGA code is started, stopped, and restarted in quick succession
The NI 9231 module in a cRIO-904x or cRIO-905x chassis can enter an error state if FPGA code that accesses it is started, stopped, and restarted in quick succession. The module must be removed from the chassis and replaced to correct this error state. This commonly happens when the the FPGA reference is opened with the Run VI option checked, then reset, and restarted.
Workaround:
Disable the Run VI option if the Open FPGA Reference VI settings, or leave the option enabled and do not reset and run the FPGA after opening the reference
|727706
|
USB R Series DIO Write takes three cycles outside of Single-Cycle Timed Loop
Executing a USB R Series DIO Write takes three clock cycles instead of one when executed outside of a Single-Cycle Timed Loop.
Workaround:
Execute DIO Write inside Single-Cycle Timed Loop