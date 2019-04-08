InsightCM 3.4 Windows 10 Support

InsightCM 3.4 supports Windows 10, with some restricted functionality. NI does not recommend using Windows 10 for servers with more than 10 devices connected. InsightCM 3.4 installed on Windows 10 differs in the following ways:



Updating and deploying device applications is not supported. The Replication and Deployment (RAD) Utility must be used to install device applications. Device Images can be found in C:\Program Files\National Instruments\InsightCM Server 3.0\Device Images.

The Software tab on the Device Configuration page is not present. NI MAX can be used to check the application version currently installed on a device. Alternatively, you can access the device’s web interface by using its IP address in Internet Explorer: http://<ip address>/. Microsoft Silverlight must be installed to view the web interface.

The Deployment Status and Package Management pages are not available.



Adding devices, updating configurations, managing connections, and anything else not mentioned above is supported on Windows 10.