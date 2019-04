Getting Started with NI Monitoring Devices

Publish Date: Apr 08, 2019

Overview

NI monitoring devices provide asset monitoring capabilities across several measurement technologies to deliver the data that is needed to understand asset health and to increase uptime. These devices are designed specifically for NI InsightCM which configures the devices, stores data, analyzes, and helps subject matter experts visualize and remotely diagnose faults through the dynamic waveform data collected by the monitoring devices. To get started with your NI monitoring device, click your device to download the manual.

Table of Contents

