The ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand are sets of custom steps that allow you to reuse test sequences developed for other hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) systems that use the ASAM XIL API.



This document describes how to download these steps and provides reference information for each step. NI will release additional sets of ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand, so refer to this page for updated documentation.

1. Downloading the ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand

The ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand are available to download for NI TestStand 2017 and NI VeriStand 2018. To download these steps, visit the ASAM XIL Steps for TestStand Download Page.

2. NI VeriStand Step Reference



Open VeriStand Project

Use the Open VeriStand Project step to create a reference to an existing NI VeriStand project. You can use this reference in subsequent steps, such as Framework Create and Target Script Create.

Note: You must have NI VeriStand installed in order to use this step.

Configuring the Step

Use the Open VeriStand Project edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to configure the Open VeriStand Project step.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the OpenVeriStandProject step type defines the following step properties:

Step.ProjectPath–Path to the NI VeriStand project you want to use.







3. ASAM XIL Framework Steps Reference



Framework Create

Use the Framework Create step to create a new instance of the ASAM XIL framework.

Configuring the Step

Use the Framework Create edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to configure the Framework Create step.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Framework Create step type defines the following step properties:

Step.SourceParameters–Container for the following variables: Step.VendorName–Name of the hardware or software vendor.

Step.ProductVersion–Major version, minor version, and build number of the hardware or software product you want to create a framework for.

Step.ConfigurationFile–Path to the framework configuration file.

Step.VeriStandProjectStepId–Unique identifier for the Open VeriStand Project step.

Note: These variables are dynamic and are only created if the user sets values for the corresponding panel controls.

Step.FrameworkRef–Reference to the ASAM XIL IFramework C# object.

Framework Set Variable Values

Use the Framework Set Variable Values step to specify the value(s) for the available variable(s) from the specified Framework.

Configuring the Step

Use the Framework Set Variable Values edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to configure the Framework Set Variable Values step.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Framework Set Variable Values step type defines the following step properties:

Step.FrameworkStepID–Unique identifier of a Framework Create step you specify in the Framework drop-down menu of the Framework Set Variable Values edit tab. Step.Variables–Framework variables that are available to you for selection. Only applicable variables are displayed.



Framework Get Variable Values

Use the Framework Get Variable Values step to acquire the current value of the selected Framework variables.

Configuring the Step

Use the Framework Get Variable Values edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to configure the Framework Get Variable Values step.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Framework Get Variable Values step type defines the following step properties:

Step.FrameworkStepID–Unique identifier of the Framework Create step you specify in the Framework drop-down menu of the Framework Set Variable Values edit tab. Step.Variables–Framework variables that are available to you for selection. Only applicable variables are displayed.



Framework Clean Up

Use the Framework Clean Up step to destroy a Framework object.

Configuring the Step

Use the Framework Clean Up edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to configure the Framework Clean Up step.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Framework Clean Up step type defines the following step properties:

Step.FrameworkStepID–unique identifier of the Framework Create step you specify in the Framework drop-down menu of the Framework Set Variable Values edit tab. Step.Force–Boolean value that determines whether or not to force the Framework object to be destroyed.

True NI TestStand ignores any errors that occur and destroys the reference to the Framework object. False Errors can occur and prevent NI TestStand from destroying the reference to the Framework object.

4. ASAM XIL Target Script Steps Reference



Target Script Create

Use the Target Script Create step to specify the target script object to run a VeriStand RT sequence.

Configuring the Step

Use the TargetScriptCreate edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to configure the Target Script Create step.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Create Step defines the following step properties:

Step.SourceParameters–Container for the following variables:

Step.FrameworkStepId–Unique identifier for a Framework Create step.

Step.PortName–Name of the port.

Step.VendorName–Name of the hardware or software vendor.

Step.ProductName–Name of the hardware or software product.

Step.ProductVersion–Major version, minor version, and build number of the hardware or software product you want to create a framework for.

Step.PortConfigurationFile–Path to the port configuration file.

Step.VeriStandProjectStepId–Unique identifier for the Open VeriStand Project step.



Note: These variables are dynamic and are only created if the user sets values for the corresponding panel controls. Step.Parameters–Target script input parameter values.

Step.TargetScriptRef–Reference to the ASAM XIL ITargetScript C# object.

Step.InitScriptState–Starting state for the script.

Choose from the following script states:

In configuration–Creates a new target script. This script state requires the most manual configuration. Use this state when you want to manually create the start, stop, or pause steps.

Ready–Creates and loads a new target script. Use this script state when you want to create and load a script simultaneously, but you want to run the script separately.

Running–Creates, loads, and starts a new target script. Use this script state if you want to run the script directly on the target and do not need to use the Target Script Set Parameter Values, Target Script Load to Target, or Target Script Start steps separately. Step.ScriptFile–Path to the RT sequence file you want to run



Target Script Set Parameter Values

Use the Target Script Set Parameter Values step to specify the value(s) for the input parameters available in the script file specified for the referenced Target Script Create step.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Set Parameter Values edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the input parameter(s) you want to set values for and the values you want to set them to.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Set Parameter Values Step defines the following step properties:

Step.Parameters–Target script input parameters you set values for in the Target Script Set Parameter Values edit tab. Step.ScriptStep–Unique identifier of a Target Script Create step.



Target Script Get Parameter Values

Use the Target Script Get Parameter Values step to acquire the current value of the RT sequence output parameters.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Get Parameter Values edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the target script and outputs for which you want to acquire values.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Get Parameter Values Step defines the following step properties:

Step.Parameters–RT Sequence output parameters you want to acquire the values of. Step.ScriptStep–Unique identifier of a Target Script Create step.

Target Script Load to Target

Use the Target Script Load to Target step to transfer the script to the RT target.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Load To Target edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the target script you want to load to your hardware.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Load to Target defines the following step properties:

Step.ScriptStep–Unique identifier of a Target Script Create step.



Target Script Start

Use the Target Script Start step to run the script on the target.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Start edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the target script you want to start.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Start step defines the following step properties:

Step.ScriptStep–Unique identifier of a Target Script Create step.

Target Script Wait for State

Use the Target Script Wait for State step to wait to execute the step until the target reaches the first state you specify.

Note: If the target script is already in the state you specify in this step when this step begins, no wait occurs.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Wait For State edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the target script, the configuration state(s) you want the script to wait for, and the amount of time you want the script to wait.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Wait for State step defines the following step properties:

Step.Timeout–Time, in seconds, to wait for the state(s) you specify before the operation times out. A timeout value of 0 is not allowed, as an exception occurs at runtime. If you do not specify a timeout value, the timeout value defaults to -1 second. If you specify a negative timeout value, this operation waits indefinitely.

Step.ScriptStep–Unique identifier of the Target Script Create step.

Step.WaitInConfiguration–Waits until the script is in the in configuration state.

Step.WaitReady–Waits until the script is in the ready state.

Step.WaitRunning–Waits until the script is running.

Step.WaitPaused–Waits until the script pauses execution.

Step.WaitFinished–Waits until the script completes execution.

Step.WaitStopped–Waits until the script stops execution.

Step.ReturnState–First encountered state you specified for the target script to wait.

Target Script Pause

Use the Target Script Pause step to suspend execution of the script on the target.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Pause edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the target script you want to pause.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Pause step defines the following step properties:

Step.ScriptStep–Unique identifier of a Target Script Create step.

Target Script Stop

Use the Target Script Stop step to end the execution of the script on the target.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Stop edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the target script you want to stop.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Stop step defines the following step properties:

Step.ScriptStep–Unique identifier of a Target Script Create step.

Target Script Destroy On Target

Use the Target Script Destroy on Target step to remove a target script object from the hardware. Subsequent steps will be able to reference the removed script.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Destroy on Target edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the target script you want to remove from the hardware.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Destroy On Target step defines the following step properties:

Step.ScriptStep–Unique identifier of a Target Script Create step.

Target Script Clean Up

Use the Target Script Clean Up step to delete a target script object. If the script is loaded to a RT target, it will be removed from the hardware. Subsequent steps will not be able to reference the removed script. Use the Target Script Clean Up step at the end of a test sequence to conserve resources.

Configuring the Step

Use the Target Script Clean Up edit tab in the TestStand Sequence Editor to specify the target script you want to remove from the hardware. The specified target script object will also be deleted.

Step Properties

In addition to the custom result properties, the Target Script Clean Up step defines the following step properties: