NI Vision Development Module 2019 Bug Fixes

Vision Development Module 2019
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|727204
|IMAQ Extract HOG outputs different Feature vector at every call.
|726462
|Vision examples are not linked correctly through CVI Example Finder.
|724647
|Deep Learning Examples were not searchable through LabVIEW Example Finder.
|720366
|In some cases, IMAQ Match Pattern 4 can crash due to a race condition.
|719026
|Find Edge VI does not have an output that returns whether an edge was found.
|696276
|Calling a VI that has Vision functions in a TestStand sequence with Adapter Run-Time engine mode with Auto detect using VI version selected will sometimes cause the UI to close and LabVIEW to silently crash if there are multiple LabVIEW Run-Time engines installed..
|428570
|Writing to AVI files is limited to a 2GB size.