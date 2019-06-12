NI Vision Development Module 2019 Bug Fixes

Overview

The following items are the CAR IDs of issues fixed between the release of NI Vision Development Module 2018 SP1 and NI Vision Development Module 2019. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI Vision Development Module.

Vision Development Module 2019 ID Fixed Issue 727204 IMAQ Extract HOG outputs different Feature vector at every call. 726462 Vision examples are not linked correctly through CVI Example Finder. 724647 Deep Learning Examples were not searchable through LabVIEW Example Finder. 720366 In some cases, IMAQ Match Pattern 4 can crash due to a race condition. 719026 Find Edge VI does not have an output that returns whether an edge was found. 696276 Calling a VI that has Vision functions in a TestStand sequence with Adapter Run-Time engine mode with Auto detect using VI version selected will sometimes cause the UI to close and LabVIEW to silently crash if there are multiple LabVIEW Run-Time engines installed.. 428570 Writing to AVI files is limited to a 2GB size.

