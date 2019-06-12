NI Vision Development Module 2019 Known Issues

Publish Date: Jun 12, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This document contains the NI Vision Development Module known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Vision Development Module 2019. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

Issue ID—Contains the number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles.

Issue Title —Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description (optional)—Describes the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you might want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue feel free to contact NI (contact information below) and reference the ID number given in the document.

Reported Version—Contains the earliest version of the NI Vision Development Module the issue was reported in. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of the NI Vision Development Module than is reported in this field, you can report that to NI (contact information below) to have the field updated.

Resolved Version—Contains the version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. If an issue has not been resolved "N/A" will be reported.

Date Added—Contains the date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

Contacting NI

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.

Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in NI Vision Development Module 2018 sorted by Category.

Vision FPGA
634805 The IMAQ FPGA Local Threshold VI does not correctly threshold the top of images when the kernel size is large.
691538 Unable to create IPINs for some Vision algorithms using IP Builder in LabVIEW 2018, use 2015 instead.
Algorithm
572114 The IMAQ Learn Distortion Model VI with the Distortion Model set to Polynomial generates an inconsistent calibration template if the X Step and Y Step values from the IMAQ Calibration Target to Points - Circular Dots 2 VI are less than 0.0001.
341924 The IMAQ Read Data Matrix Barcode 3 VI may hang on some I16 images.
323970 The IMAQ Read QR Code VI may hang when the QR Code Cell Size has a minimum size of 2 or less. Setting the minimum size to 3 or higher will prevent this issue.
569844 The IMAQ Compare Golden Template VI returns different defect image results for LabVIEW 32-bit and LabVIEW 64-bit versions.
411635 The AVI2 VIs do not support writing extra data to AVIs.
429210 The IMAQ AVI2 Open and Close VIs leak when opening and closing a session with Built-in Codecs.
564897 Reading a frame from an AVI compressed using the codec "Cinepak Codec by Radius" with the IMAQ AVI Read Frame VI corrupts memory, and prevents LabVIEW from displaying a file dialog.
716660 IMAQ Calculate Defect Map returns error -1074396109 when the input image is calibrated with an old calibration.
714960 Vision vi.lib VIs do not have "separate compiled code from source file" enabled. This results in recompiles every time the target is switched.
704363 The LabVIEW help for IMAQ FFT is incorrect. The description of the VI should be: The FFT creates a complex image in which LOW frequencies are grouped at the center, while HIGH frequencies are located at the edges.”
703071  Using the Merge Overlay and Write Custom Data functions in parallel can cause a LabVIEW crash. As a workaround, call both functions sequentially.
697946  The IMAQ AVI2 Create VI does not support non-integer frame rates.
697023  When using the IMAQ Fit Line VI, if the resulting line is either vertical or horizontal it is possible to get error: "-1074395315 IMAQ Vision: You supplied an inefficient set of points to match the minimum score". As a workaround, rotate the set of points to a 45 degree angle to find the fitted line.
732630  Unloading OpenVINO models can cause a memory leak. Calling IMAQ DL Create (OpenVINO) and then IMAQ DL Dispose to dispose the model can leak around 1KB of memory.
731128  Large/Huge OpenVINO models may fail to load and cause crash on targets with low RAM. Based on available resources on the target device, IMAQ DL Create(OpenVINO) API may fail to create a session for large/huge models. We recommend to choose targets for deployment after careful consideration/testing of available memory and size of the OpenVINO models (> 2GB DRAM).
718023  In some cases, Geometric Pattern Matching algorithm returns different matches when changing the score or number of matches to find.
728588  Using IMAQ Equalize on 16-bit images that have pixel values in a narrow range and a large number of bins does not work properly. As a workaround, use a lower number of bins (ie. 256).
721883  Large/Huge TensorFlow models may fail to load and cause crash on targets with low RAM. Based on available resources on the target device, IMAQ DL Create(TensorFlow) API may fail to create a session for large/huge models. We recommend to choose targets for deployment after careful consideration/testing of available memory and size of the TensorFlow models (> 2GB DRAM).
Display Control
509996 The snapshot property node for the Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets returns an error even though the control is functioning properly. This issue is present only when the target is connected to the host.
510277 When zoom factors above 30 are used, the Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets leaves black-colored border space.
512425 The Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets may not work properly when an image is set using a property node value and the target is connected to the host. The property node value works properly when the target is disconnected from the host.
414069 Japanese and Simplified Chinese for text overlays are not supported on NI Linux Real-Time targets.
734505 Embedded UIs do not display text overlays on the image display control.
C/.NET/TestStand
589566 Vision Development Module examples for LabWindows/CVI 2015 or later can give null pointer dereference crashes if Vision development or runtime licenses are not activated.
Vision Assistant
510164 When an FPGA target is active in a LabVIEW project, the Vision Assistant executable cannot generate code for a non-FPGA LabVIEW target into that same instance of LabVIEW.
484419 The Local Threshold step in Vision Assistant does not warn that multi-pixel (x8) FPGA code generation is not implemented for the step, and instead generates broken LabVIEW FPGA code.



ID Known Issue
Vision FPGA
634805

Return		 The IMAQ FPGA Local Threshold VI does not correctly threshold the top of images when the kernel size is large.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 5/22/2017
691538

Return		 Unable to create IPINs for some Vision algorithms using IP Builder in LabVIEW 2018, use 2015 instead.

Reported Version: 2018    Resolved Version: 2018 SP1    Added: 5/21/2018
Algorithm
572114

Return		 The IMAQ Learn Distortion Model VI with the Distortion Model set to Polynomial generates an inconsistent calibration template if the X Step and Y Step values from the IMAQ Calibration Target to Points - Circular Dots 2 VI are less than 0.0001.

Reported Version: 2015 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/1/2016
341924

Return		 The IMAQ Read Data Matrix Barcode 3 VI may hang on some I16 images.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/3/2012
323970

Return		 The IMAQ Read QR Code VI may hang when the QR Code Cell Size has a minimum size of 2 or less. Setting the minimum size to 3 or higher will prevent this issue.

Reported Version: 2011    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/3/2012
569844

Return		 The IMAQ Compare Golden Template VI returns different defect image results for LabVIEW 32-bit and LabVIEW 64-bit versions.

Reported Version: 2015    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/1/2016
411635

Return		 The AVI2 VIs do not support writing extra data to AVIs.

Reported Version: 2012 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/5/2013
429210

Return		 The IMAQ AVI2 Open and Close VIs leak when opening and closing a session with Built-in Codecs.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/1/2016
564897

Return		 Reading a frame from an AVI compressed using the codec "Cinepak Codec by Radius" with the IMAQ AVI Read Frame VI corrupts memory, and prevents LabVIEW from displaying a file dialog.

Reported Version: 2015    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/1/2016
716660

Return		 IMAQ Calculate Defect Map returns error -1074396109 when the input image is calibrated with an old calibration.

Reported Version: 2018    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/2018
714960

Return		 Vision vi.lib VIs do not have "separate compiled code from source file" enabled. This results in recompiles every time the target is switched.

Reported Version: 2018    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/2018
704363

Return		 The LabVIEW help for IMAQ FFT is incorrect. The description of the VI should be: The FFT creates a complex image in which LOW frequencies are grouped at the center, while HIGH frequencies are located at the edges.”

Reported Version: 2017 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/2018
703071

Return		  Using the Merge Overlay and Write Custom Data functions in parallel can cause a LabVIEW crash. As a workaround, call both functions sequentially.

Reported Version: 2018    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/2018
697946

Return		 The IMAQ AVI2 Create VI does not support non-integer frame rates.

Reported Version: 2017 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/2018
697023

Return		 When using the IMAQ Fit Line VI, if the resulting line is either vertical or horizontal it is possible to get error: "-1074395315 IMAQ Vision: You supplied an inefficient set of points to match the minimum score". As a workaround, rotate the set of points to a 45 degree angle to find the fitted line.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/2018
732630

Return		 Unloading OpenVINO models can cause a memory leak. Calling IMAQ DL Create (OpenVINO) and then IMAQ DL Dispose to dispose the model can leak around 1KB of memory. As a workaround, we recommend re-using a Deep Learning session created with a specific model to avoid the memory leak.

Reported Version: 2019    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/2019
731128

Return		 Large/Huge OpenVINO models may fail to load and cause crash on targets with low RAM. Based on available resources on the target device, IMAQ DL Create(OpenVINO) API may fail to create a session for large/huge models. We recommend to choose targets for deployment after careful consideration/testing of available memory and size of the OpenVINO models (> 2GB DRAM).

Reported Version: 2019    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/2019
718023

Return		 In some cases, Geometric Pattern Matching algorithm returns different matches when changing the score or number of matches to find. This is due to the template size being too small. As a workaround, to avoid noisy matches, REFINEMENT MATCH FACTOR can be increased.

Reported Version: 2018    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/2019
728588

Return		 Using IMAQ Equalize on 16-bit images that have pixel values in a narrow range and a large number of bins does not work properly. As a workaround, use a lower number of bins (ie. 256).

Reported Version: 2018 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/2019
721883

Return		 Large/Huge TensorFlow models may fail to load and cause crash on targets with low RAM. Based on available resources on the target device, IMAQ DL Create(TensorFlow) API may fail to create a session for large/huge models. We recommend to choose targets for deployment after careful consideration/testing of available memory and size of the TensorFlow models (> 2GB DRAM).

Reported Version: 2018    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/2019
Display Control
509996

Return		 The snapshot property node for the Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets returns an error even though the control is functioning properly. This issue is present only when the target is connected to the host.

Reported Version: 2014 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 2/2/2015
510277

Return		 When zoom factors above 30 are used, the Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets leaves black-colored border space.

Reported Version: 2014 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 2/2/2015
512425

Return		 The Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets may not work properly when an image is set using a property node value and the target is connected to the host. The property node value works properly when the target is disconnected from the host.

Reported Version: 2014 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 2/2/2015
414069

Return		 Japanese and Simplified Chinese for text overlays are not supported on NI Linux Real-Time targets.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/5/2013
734505

Return		 Embedded UIs do not display text overlays on the image display control.

Reported Version: 2019    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/5/2013
C/.NET/TestStand
589566

Return		 Vision Development Module examples for LabWindows/CVI 2015 or later can give null pointer dereference crashes if Vision development or runtime licenses are not activated.

Reported Version: 2016    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/1/2016
Vision Assistant
510164

Return		 When an FPGA target is active in a LabVIEW project, the Vision Assistant executable cannot generate code for a non-FPGA LabVIEW target into that same instance of LabVIEW.

Reported Version: 2014 SP1    Resolved Version: 2018 SP1    Added: 2/2/2015
484419

Return		 The Local Threshold step in Vision Assistant does not warn that multi-pixel (x8) FPGA code generation is not implemented for the step, and instead generates broken LabVIEW FPGA code.

Reported Version: 2014    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 8/27/2014

Document last updated on 10/23/2018.

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit