NI Vision Development Module 2019 Known Issues

This document contains the NI Vision Development Module known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Vision Development Module 2019. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

Issue ID—Contains the number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles.

Issue Title —Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description (optional)—Describes the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you might want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue feel free to contact NI (contact information below) and reference the ID number given in the document.

Reported Version—Contains the earliest version of the NI Vision Development Module the issue was reported in. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of the NI Vision Development Module than is reported in this field, you can report that to NI (contact information below) to have the field updated.

Resolved Version—Contains the version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. If an issue has not been resolved "N/A" will be reported.

Date Added—Contains the date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

The following items are known issues in NI Vision Development Module 2018 sorted by Category.







ID Known Issue Vision FPGA 634805



Return The IMAQ FPGA Local Threshold VI does not correctly threshold the top of images when the kernel size is large.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/22/2017 691538



Return Unable to create IPINs for some Vision algorithms using IP Builder in LabVIEW 2018, use 2015 instead.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: 2018 SP1 Added: 5/21/2018 Algorithm 572114



Return The IMAQ Learn Distortion Model VI with the Distortion Model set to Polynomial generates an inconsistent calibration template if the X Step and Y Step values from the IMAQ Calibration Target to Points - Circular Dots 2 VI are less than 0.0001.



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/1/2016 341924



Return The IMAQ Read Data Matrix Barcode 3 VI may hang on some I16 images.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/3/2012 323970



Return The IMAQ Read QR Code VI may hang when the QR Code Cell Size has a minimum size of 2 or less. Setting the minimum size to 3 or higher will prevent this issue.



Reported Version: 2011 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/3/2012 569844



Return The IMAQ Compare Golden Template VI returns different defect image results for LabVIEW 32-bit and LabVIEW 64-bit versions.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/1/2016 411635



Return The AVI2 VIs do not support writing extra data to AVIs.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/5/2013 429210



Return The IMAQ AVI2 Open and Close VIs leak when opening and closing a session with Built-in Codecs.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/1/2016 564897



Return Reading a frame from an AVI compressed using the codec "Cinepak Codec by Radius" with the IMAQ AVI Read Frame VI corrupts memory, and prevents LabVIEW from displaying a file dialog.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/1/2016 716660



Return IMAQ Calculate Defect Map returns error -1074396109 when the input image is calibrated with an old calibration.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/2018 714960



Return Vision vi.lib VIs do not have "separate compiled code from source file" enabled. This results in recompiles every time the target is switched.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/2018 704363



Return The LabVIEW help for IMAQ FFT is incorrect. The description of the VI should be: The FFT creates a complex image in which LOW frequencies are grouped at the center, while HIGH frequencies are located at the edges.”



Reported Version: 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/2018 703071



Return Using the Merge Overlay and Write Custom Data functions in parallel can cause a LabVIEW crash. As a workaround, call both functions sequentially.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/2018 697946



Return The IMAQ AVI2 Create VI does not support non-integer frame rates.



Reported Version: 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/2018 697023



Return When using the IMAQ Fit Line VI, if the resulting line is either vertical or horizontal it is possible to get error: "-1074395315 IMAQ Vision: You supplied an inefficient set of points to match the minimum score". As a workaround, rotate the set of points to a 45 degree angle to find the fitted line.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/2018 732630



Return Unloading OpenVINO models can cause a memory leak. Calling IMAQ DL Create (OpenVINO) and then IMAQ DL Dispose to dispose the model can leak around 1KB of memory. As a workaround, we recommend re-using a Deep Learning session created with a specific model to avoid the memory leak.



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/2019 731128



Return Large/Huge OpenVINO models may fail to load and cause crash on targets with low RAM. Based on available resources on the target device, IMAQ DL Create(OpenVINO) API may fail to create a session for large/huge models. We recommend to choose targets for deployment after careful consideration/testing of available memory and size of the OpenVINO models (> 2GB DRAM).



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/2019 718023



Return In some cases, Geometric Pattern Matching algorithm returns different matches when changing the score or number of matches to find. This is due to the template size being too small. As a workaround, to avoid noisy matches, REFINEMENT MATCH FACTOR can be increased.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/2019 728588



Return Using IMAQ Equalize on 16-bit images that have pixel values in a narrow range and a large number of bins does not work properly. As a workaround, use a lower number of bins (ie. 256).



Reported Version: 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/2019 721883



Return Large/Huge TensorFlow models may fail to load and cause crash on targets with low RAM. Based on available resources on the target device, IMAQ DL Create(TensorFlow) API may fail to create a session for large/huge models. We recommend to choose targets for deployment after careful consideration/testing of available memory and size of the TensorFlow models (> 2GB DRAM).



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/2019 Display Control 509996



Return The snapshot property node for the Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets returns an error even though the control is functioning properly. This issue is present only when the target is connected to the host.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 2/2/2015 510277



Return When zoom factors above 30 are used, the Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets leaves black-colored border space.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 2/2/2015 512425



Return The Image Display Control on NI Linux Real-Time targets may not work properly when an image is set using a property node value and the target is connected to the host. The property node value works properly when the target is disconnected from the host.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 2/2/2015 414069



Return Japanese and Simplified Chinese for text overlays are not supported on NI Linux Real-Time targets.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/5/2013 734505



Return Embedded UIs do not display text overlays on the image display control.



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/5/2013 C/.NET/TestStand 589566



Return Vision Development Module examples for LabWindows/CVI 2015 or later can give null pointer dereference crashes if Vision development or runtime licenses are not activated.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/1/2016 Vision Assistant 510164



Return When an FPGA target is active in a LabVIEW project, the Vision Assistant executable cannot generate code for a non-FPGA LabVIEW target into that same instance of LabVIEW.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: 2018 SP1 Added: 2/2/2015 484419



Return The Local Threshold step in Vision Assistant does not warn that multi-pixel (x8) FPGA code generation is not implemented for the step, and instead generates broken LabVIEW FPGA code.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/27/2014

