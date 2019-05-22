NI Vision Acquisition Software 19.0 Bug Fixes



Vision Acquisition Software 19.0

ID Fixed Issue

731675 Opening a camera session can sometimes hang if the camera's attribute tree contains enum items that have the same value.

729928 Crash can happen when associating NI High Performance GigE driver to PCIe-8237R on Windows.

729807 MAX hangs for any camera (U3V, GIGE, Camera Link) when you click on the Camera Attributes tab on Windows Server 2012 R2

729043 The PCIe-1477 Getting Started example does not work with the Timing Constrained design pattern for 8-bit images.

729043 The PCIe-1477 Getting Started example does not work with the Timing Constrained design pattern for 8-bit images.

729043 The PCIe-1477 Getting Started example does not work with the Timing Constrained design pattern for 8-bit images.

726025 Opening a GigE camera using the C API can return error -1074360311: Camera not found.

725422 If an error occurs while generating a camera's attribute tree, subsequent attempts to open a session result in error -1074360310, "Camera is already in use," even if the issue is corrected.

723212 Image Extended Chunk Data is not recognized by NI-IMAQdx driver.

722145 NI-IMAQdx does not properly handle paddingX data correctly.

721996 For GigE acquisitions on Windows, LostBufferCount does not get updated properly.

719679 Vision Acquisition Express VI support is not installed correctly for LabVIEW 2015, 2016 and 2017.

717200 Opening a camera document in LabVIEW NXG automatically selects the first device in the list of available interfaces.

716861 In some cases, the NI-IMAQdx driver sends the same command twice to GigE cameras.

714959 Vision Acquisition Software vi.lib VIs do not have "separate compiled code from source file" enabled.

714312 Automation Technology C5-1280 (GigE camera) hangs MAX when trying to open the camera.

706811 Ethernet packet statistics attributes do not get reset on acquisition unconfigure or restart.

656604 VNG Bayer algorithm has color noise.

576849 NI-IMAQdx acquisition sometimes times out when controller's time base changes due to 1588 Grand Master time change.

425844 IMAQdx Snap VI (and maybe others) don't respect error chaining.