NI Vision Acquisition Software 19.0 Bug Fixes

Vision Acquisition Software 19.0
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|731675
|Opening a camera session can sometimes hang if the camera's attribute tree contains enum items that have the same value.
|729928
|Crash can happen when associating NI High Performance GigE driver to PCIe-8237R on Windows.
|729807
|MAX hangs for any camera (U3V, GIGE, Camera Link) when you click on the Camera Attributes tab on Windows Server 2012 R2
|729043
|The PCIe-1477 Getting Started example does not work with the Timing Constrained design pattern for 8-bit images.
|726025
|Opening a GigE camera using the C API can return error -1074360311: Camera not found.
|725422
|If an error occurs while generating a camera's attribute tree, subsequent attempts to open a session result in error -1074360310, "Camera is already in use," even if the issue is corrected.
|723212
|Image Extended Chunk Data is not recognized by NI-IMAQdx driver.
|722145
|NI-IMAQdx does not properly handle paddingX data correctly.
|721996
|For GigE acquisitions on Windows, LostBufferCount does not get updated properly.
|719679
|Vision Acquisition Express VI support is not installed correctly for LabVIEW 2015, 2016 and 2017.
|717200
|Opening a camera document in LabVIEW NXG automatically selects the first device in the list of available interfaces.
|716861
|In some cases, the NI-IMAQdx driver sends the same command twice to GigE cameras.
|714959
|Vision Acquisition Software vi.lib VIs do not have "separate compiled code from source file" enabled.
|714312
|Automation Technology C5-1280 (GigE camera) hangs MAX when trying to open the camera.
|706811
|Ethernet packet statistics attributes do not get reset on acquisition unconfigure or restart.
|656604
|VNG Bayer algorithm has color noise.
|576849
|NI-IMAQdx acquisition sometimes times out when controller's time base changes due to 1588 Grand Master time change.
|425844
|IMAQdx Snap VI (and maybe others) don't respect error chaining.
|717864
|FPGA Acquisition does not recover correcltly after pixel clock signal is momentarily lost.