NI Vision Acquisition Software 19.0 Known Issues

This document contains the NI Vision Acquisition Software known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Vision Acquisition Software 19.0. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

Issue ID—Contains the number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles.

Issue Title —Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description (optional)—Describes the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you might want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue feel free to contact NI (contact information below) and reference the ID number given in the document.

Reported Version—Contains the earliest version of the NI Vision Acquisition Software driver the issue was reported in. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of the Vision Acquisition Software driver than is reported in this field, you can report that to NI (contact information below) to have the field updated.

Resolved Version—Contains the version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. If an issue has not been resolved "N/A" will be reported.

Date Added—Contains the date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

Contacting NI

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.

The following items are known issues in NI Vision Acquisition Software 19.0 sorted by Category.







ID Known Issue Installation 623854



Return Installing or reinstalling certain drivers, including NI-IMAQdx or Vision-RIO, on top of previous installations on a Linux Real-Time target can put the target in an unreachable state unless you force it into safe mode using the reset button or manually reassociate driver dependencies on the target. To avoid this issue, format the target prior to installing or reinstalling software, or only perform reinstallations using a Recommended Software Set. To learn more about this issue and additional recovery options, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code nikalEmbeddedReinstall.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/2017 684897



Return In NXG 2.1, upgrading either DAQmx or NI-IMAQdx from 17.5 to 18.0 will create an incompatibility in a shared dependency. As a workaround, if you have both drivers installed make sure to upgrade both drivers.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/2018 591562



Return Upgrading and then downgrading the NI-IMAQdx driver might not revert back completely to the correct version. As workaround, manually delete the niimaqdx.dll from System 32 and SysWOW64 after uninstalling the new version and then force reinstall the old one.



Reported Version: 15.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/2018 731388



Return Vision Acquisition Software's default NI Package Manager installation to ISC-178x target contains unsupported packages. Workaround: Uninstall unecessary packages NI-IMAQ, NI-IMAQ I/O, High Performance GigE driver.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/2019 727734



Return Building a LabVIEW installer from the PCIe-1473R example does not auto-select IMAQ I/O runtime as a dependency. As a workaround, turn off the auto-select option and manually select IMAQ I/O Run-Time, or install the runtime seperately on the deployed system.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/2019 NI-IMAQdx 414065



Return Volume License Manager attempts to check out available NI Vision Development Module licenses before trying NI Vision Acquisition Software licenses.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/2013 474860



Return Renaming a camera on some real-time targets may take a long time to complete.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2013 682085



Return AXIS Q1765-LE cameras are not enumerated in NI-MAX on Windows 10 computers. Possible workaround is to use a Windows 7 computer and port over the generated .icd and .iid files (located under C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-IMAQdx\Data) of the camera to the Windows 10 computer.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/2018 690945



Return If selecting a camera file in NI-MAX results in an error, there will be no way to switch to a different camera file. As a workaround, either delete the IMAQ .iid file on disk or change the .icd file it points to.



Reported Version: 18 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 5/2018 714802



Return In the Triggered Grab example, the Timeout input is overwritten by the default five second timeout of the Grab2.vi. In order to use the Timeout property, wire a -2 as the timeout input of the Grab2.vi



Reported Version: 18 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2018 708625



Return Changing the source of a Camera Link camera control line doesn't take effect until the session is closed and reopened.



Reported Version: 18.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2018 706600



Return Quickly switching a camera from one NIC to another will sometimes prevent the user from opening a session to the camera.



Reported Version: 18 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2018 705508



Return When a GigE camera has a UserDefinedName with a special character ('\"', '*', '/', ':', '<', '>', '?', '\\', '|') in it, the .iid file is not created properly. Removing the character or manually creating the .iid file on disk and pointing to the serial number of the camera can be used as workarounds.



Reported Version: 17.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2018 699992



Return When acquiring from the Windows ISC-178x Smart Cameras, it is possible to see a high CPU utilization. This is due to limited CPU resources on the device. Disabling image display should help reduce the utilization.



Reported Version: 18 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2018 692125



Return In some circumstances, Camera Link boards will not enumerate correctly. Rebooting the computer usually solves the issue.



Reported Version: 18 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2018 690944



Return After renaming a Camera Link board in NI-MAX, you must close and re-open MAX before it will show up again.



Reported Version: 18 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2018 691432



Return It is possible in some cases to get a "Camera already in use" error when first opening a session to the a Camera Link board through NI-IMAQdx. To workaround this issue, disable and then re-enable the card in Device Manager.



Reported Version: 18 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2018 730702



Return Using sequence on Linux RT ISC-178x can cause a memory leak over time.



Reported Version: 18 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2019 722200



Return Plug and Play Event for NI-IMAQdx does not work correctly. As a workaround, use the "IMAQdx Enumerate Cameras.VI" to check if a camera is still detected.



Reported Version: 19 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 8/2019 NI-IMAQ 726080



Return Stopping/restarting an NI-IMAQ acquisition does not reset the buffer number to 0. As a workaround, unconfigure/reconfigure the acquisition.



18.5 Reported Version: Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/2019 NI-IMAQ I/O 427019



Return Only one NI PCIe-1473R framegrabber can use the virtual serial port at a time.



Reported Version: 2.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/2014 Vision Acquisition Express VI 657951



Return Migrating the Vision Acquisition Express VI from LabVIEW to LabVIEW NXG will return a broken VI. As a workaround, after the migration replace the property node that is returned as unavailable with a random number generator to get a unique name.



Reported Version: 17.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/2019

Document last updated on 10/19/2018.