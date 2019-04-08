NI InsightCM 3.4 Bug Fixes List

Overview

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI InsightCM™ 3.4. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. For more information about available patches, see NI InsightCM™ Release Documentation

 

ID Fixed Issue
699027 cRIO-9039-Sync not supported in InsightCM SDK
703685 Adding Modbus Data Source channels to device causes OPC Historian update issues
726417 Force triggering IR devices from the Data Viewer page doesn't work
724575 Cannot export data from EMSA Spectrum Chart
716327 Cannot export archived data events
716192 After deleting data sets that were part of streams, the streams remain in the Load Streams dialog
715782 Some MCSA Motor asset features report their default values if a data collection occurs shortly after a device reboot
711697 Java exception sometimes occurs when using the scrollbar in Microsoft Edge
711214 InsightCM Order Spectrum viewer does not scale X-axis based on Speed Ratio setting
696438 Users cannot set Modbus TCP Unit ID
703027 OPC Historian does not handle '.' in asset and sensor names correctly

 

