NI InsightCM 3.4 Bug Fixes List

ID Fixed Issue

699027 cRIO-9039-Sync not supported in InsightCM SDK

703685 Adding Modbus Data Source channels to device causes OPC Historian update issues

726417 Force triggering IR devices from the Data Viewer page doesn't work

724575 Cannot export data from EMSA Spectrum Chart

716327 Cannot export archived data events

716192 After deleting data sets that were part of streams, the streams remain in the Load Streams dialog

715782 Some MCSA Motor asset features report their default values if a data collection occurs shortly after a device reboot

711697 Java exception sometimes occurs when using the scrollbar in Microsoft Edge

711214 InsightCM Order Spectrum viewer does not scale X-axis based on Speed Ratio setting

696438 Users cannot set Modbus TCP Unit ID