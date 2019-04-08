NI InsightCM 3.4 Bug Fixes List

|ID
|Fixed Issue
|699027
|cRIO-9039-Sync not supported in InsightCM SDK
|703685
|Adding Modbus Data Source channels to device causes OPC Historian update issues
|726417
|Force triggering IR devices from the Data Viewer page doesn't work
|724575
|Cannot export data from EMSA Spectrum Chart
|716327
|Cannot export archived data events
|716192
|After deleting data sets that were part of streams, the streams remain in the Load Streams dialog
|715782
|Some MCSA Motor asset features report their default values if a data collection occurs shortly after a device reboot
|711697
|Java exception sometimes occurs when using the scrollbar in Microsoft Edge
|711214
|InsightCM Order Spectrum viewer does not scale X-axis based on Speed Ratio setting
|696438
|Users cannot set Modbus TCP Unit ID
|703027
|OPC Historian does not handle '.' in asset and sensor names correctly