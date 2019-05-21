LabVIEW 2019 Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in LabVIEW 2019.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details

525685 — Error -2628 is returned when parsing an XML file with a Document Type Definition file N/A

528963 — File Dialog Express VI crashes when passed a null hex string as the pattern input The File Dialog Express VI crashes LabVIEW when a null string is passed as the pattern (all files) input. The crash report states that an "Exception: Noncontinuable exception (0xC0000025) at EIP 0x000000" occurs.

610384 — .NET methods do not appear .NET methods may not appear if the ulong data type is one of the parameters.

654057 — When using clusters with a reference to the same control to register for multiple events, LabVIEW does not properly handle all events. After bundling a control reference into a cluster and registering for different events using the same cluster, only the first event registered will be handled by the event structure.

656572 — In some cases, some primitives may not properly display coercion dots when converting between integer representations

682390 — Parallel DVR operations crash LabVIEW When performing several DVR operations in parallel, LabVIEW can crash. This most commonly occurs when reading, writing, and deleting the DVR in parallel.

682535 — Writing TDMS file set to a specific size to a drive other than the main drive results in a larger than expected file When wanting to write multiple TDMS files using the option to create a new TDMS file based on a certain size, and writing these files to another drive (other than the main drive), a new file is not created once the specific size has been reached. The original TDMS file just continues to grow larger.

686273 — Sound Output VIs can cause LabVIEW to freeze on Mac OS Using Sound Output Stop followed by Sound Output Write can cause LabVIEW to freeze when developing for Mac OS.

686379 — Objects flattened to XML may revert data to default value When passing a class to the Flatten to XML VIs, data may be reverted to the default value rather than the value passed on when calling Unflatten from XML later.

695836 — TCP Write Stream.vi incorrectly limits files to 2GB The TCP Write Stream VI included in the FTP library incorrectly coerces the size from I64 to I32 artificially limiting the transfer file size to 2GB.

697920 — Undo of Remove and Rewire action causes LabVIEW crash If a subVI is linked incorrectly anywhere in the VI, performing the undo will cause a LabVIEW crash.

700904 — Traverse for GObjects.vi's Other Refnum input only accepts GObject Refnums The VI description lists that the "Other Refnum" is a reference to the container object you want to search. However references to anything other than a GObject will result in a broken wire.

705000 — LabVIEW crashes when using Parks McClellan.vi The crash specifically occurs when the filter type set to "Differentiator" and the "# of taps" is odd. If the filter type is changed to "Multiband" or "Hilbert", the crash no longer occurs, but you do receive an error.

710211 — Dragging controls out of structures can cause LabVIEW to crash. When dragging controls out of structures with auto wiring enabled, LabVIEW can get into a bad state and crash.

713787 — Transpose 2D Array within a parallel For Loop can crash An interaction between parallel For Loops, Transpose 2D Array, and Property Nodes can cause LabVIEW to crash.

714241 — Building executables including Malleable VIs may display error stating Asserts are missing If the executable contains Malleable VIs and is configured to both "Remove unused polymorphic VI instances" and enable debugging, the build will fail with an error related to Asserts not being found.

715179 — Certificate signing error causes installer build to fail when the [ProductVersion] tag is included in the destination directory After configuring an installer to require a signed certificate, an error will be returned when building if the destination directory includes the [ProductVersion] tag

717611 — LabVIEW crashes when reading the Text.ClassName property of a string within a queue reference N/A

720634 — Actor Framework VIs may incorrectly determine wiring requirements When creating a message using right-clicks within an Actor Framework project, wires may change required/recommended/optional settings resulting in an undesired behavior for the message.

722497 — LabVIEW crash when undoing/redoing malleable VI renames LabVIEW can crash after undoing or redoing the rename of a malleable VI's control or indicator, if a caller is in memory.

725936 — LabVIEW crash when using more than 256 dynamic dispatch VIs N/A

726278 — Packed project libraries may fail to build due to VI compilation errors N/A

726495 — LabVIEW is missing the Active X invoke and property nodes. ActiveX property and invoke nodes do not appear in the palettes and cannot be dropped onto the Block Diagram.

726830 — Removing control from malleable VI's connector pane does not break callers that have objects wired to the removed terminal When a control is removed from a malleable VI, wires connected to that connector pane terminal do not break in callers of the malleable VI