LabVIEW 2019 Known Issues by Date

Center justified tables display improperly when overlapping with the front panel origin

When you add a table control to the front panel so that it overlaps with the vertical origin of the front panel, LabVIEW displays center justified columns off center when you type text. The cells appear to float or move horizontally until aligned with the vertical origin. Formerly tracked as 50061 and 42NAR8SA



Workaround: Move the table away from the front panel's vertical origin.



Reported Version: 8.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2007





The device ID input of the Play Sound File VI does not work on Windows

On Windows, LabVIEW ignores the device ID input of the Play Sound File VI. This VI plays sound only on the default sound card.



Workaround: Use the Sound Output Configure VI and the Sound Output Write VI with the Sound File Open VI and the Sound File Read VI or the Sound File Simple Read VI. Refer to the Sound File to Sound Output example VI for an example of this workaround.



Reported Version: 8.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2007





2GB file size limit of datalog files

The maximum size of datalog files is 2 GB.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2007





Unsigned int32 loses value in formula node when you write to the most significant bit

If you wire a hex value greater than x7FFFFFFF as an unsigned, 32-bit integer to a Formula Node, LabVIEW coerces the value to 0. If you use a negative number for U32 input/output variable, LabVIEW will coerce the value to 0.



Workaround: 1. Use the Mathscript node or LabVIEW code for the operation that involves an unsigned, 32-bit integer.

2. Use signed 32-bit integers instead of unsigned 32-bit integers in the formula node.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2007





Update the Pulse Transition Measurement Express VI

The terminology and measurement definitions for the Transition Measurements VI comply with IEEE Standard 181-2003, IEEE Standard on Transitions, Pulses, and Related Waveforms. However, the Timing and Transition Measurements Express VI does not comply with this IEEE Standard.



Workaround: The Slew rate refers to the transition slope. The Preshoot refers to the pre-transition undershoot (rising pulse) or the pre-transition overshoot (falling pulse). The Overshoot refers to the post-transition undershoot (rising pulse) or the post-transition overshoot (falling pulse).



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2007





Cannot save VI as the same name as missing library member VI

If a library contains a VI and the VI is missing, you should be able to save a VI as the same name as the missing VI in order to rebuild the missing VI. Currently, LabVIEW does not allow this.



Workaround: Delete the item from the library, save the new VI as the same name as the missing VI and then move the VI into the library.



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2007





LabVIEW does not maintain child-only item setting when dragging an item within a tree

If you have a tree item with the child-only setting, and then drag it within the tree, LabVIEW loses the child-only setting.



Workaround: Use tree events to (1) get the child-only flag setting when the user begins a drag, and (2) reset the child-only flag after completing a drop.



Reported Version: 8.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2007





Cannot use the 'New>>VI for Override...' dialog to create override of password-protected VI unless you have the password

You use the 'New>>VI for Override...' dialog to override an ancestor VI in a LabVIEW class if the VI you want to override is password-protected.



Workaround: Make a public VI which wraps the functionality of the private VI, and instruct others to override the public VI.



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2007





The "do not save automatic changes" setting does not affect libraries

The "do not save automatic changes" options setting does not affect any type of library, including classes.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/20/2008





Multi-column listbox format lost on upgrade

A Multicolumn listbox created in LV 7.1 may lose its format when opened in LV 8.5 or later. Column headers lose their 3D appearance and font formatting might be lost.



Workaround: Replace the Listbox and recreate all customizations



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/12/2008





Write to LabVIEW Measurement Files (LVM) using Express VIs takes up a lot of memory

The "Write to Measurement File" Express VI consumes a large amount of memory when writing to a Text File (LVM). However, the memory usage is smaller when the same Express VI is used to write a TDM/TDMS File



Workaround: Use general LabVIEW VIs (and not Express VIs) to perform an LVM write for large amounts of data. The other option would be to write in smaller chunks.



Reported Version: 7.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/11/2008





Error 6 occurred at Create Folder in Create Directory Recursive.vi when building an application (EXE), shared library (DLL), source distribution or web service

When building a Build Specification, the build process fails with Error 6 at Create Folder in Create Directory Recursive.vi. This usually happens if the path one of the files generated by the build (temporarily during the build process or as part of the output) is too long. The operating system requires paths for files to be less than 255 characters.



Workaround: 1. Use a shorter path for your build destination (i.e. c:\build\) and if necessary copy the output to the final location you need.

2. A. For application (EXE) and shared library (DLL) build specifications, place a checkmark in the Use LabVIEW 8.x file layout checkbox on the Advanced page of the Properties dialog box.

2. B. For source distribution or web service build specifications, uncheck the Preserve disk hierarchy checkbox on the problem Destination on the Destinations page of the Properties dialog box.



Reported Version: 8.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/06/2008





NI Distributed System Manager does not show deployed libraries if they contain non-Latin characters.

If a library with non-Latin characters (such as Japanese, Chinese, or Korean) is deployed, it will not show up in the NI Distributed System Manager tree view.



Workaround: Rename the library using only the Latin alphabet and re-deploy the library.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/10/2009





Shared variable bindings in the same library are not updated properly when copying/renaming the library

If you have shared variables in a library which are bound to I/O servers or other variables that are also in the same library, and you rename or save a copy of the library, the bindings still refer to the original library name.



Workaround: Manually rebind the variables after copying or renaming the library.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/28/2009





Web publishing tool fails without error

The web publishing tool may fail to start the web server if the port is already reserved, yet not return an error.



Workaround: Ensure that the port to be used by the web server is not in use.



Reported Version: 8.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2009





"Save As:Copy" on a nested library breaks member VIs if use option to add copied library to owner library

Old Description :

Old Description :

"Save As:Copy" on a nested library breaks member VIs if use option to add copied library to owner library



If you have a nested library, a library that is owned by another library, and you use Save As:Copy, there is an option to add the duplicate library to the original owner library. If you use this option, the member VIs of the duplicate library are all broken because they are not correctly named as members of the owning library.

This bug affects all types of libraries, .lvlib, .lvclass, .xctl and .lvsc.



Workaround: Option 1: Do not use the "add to owning library" option and instead add the duplicate library to the owner manually after the copy.



Option 2: After the copy operation, open and close one of the new VIs and then move the duplicate library out of the owner library. Browse to any missing VIs that pop up a browse dialog. Move the duplicate library back into the owner library.



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/30/2009





Dynamic Variable API Does Not Support I/O Servers that Use Ranges

You cannot use the Variable classes, properties, and methods or the associated Shared Variable functions (Dynamic Variable API) to dynamically read and write PSP items published by an I/O Server that uses a Range item. For example, Modbus I/O Servers and Lookout Ranges are affected by this issue.



Workaround: If you want to use the Dynamic Variable API to read or write one of these PSP items, you can create a network-published shared variable and bind it to the PSP item. Then you can use the Dynamic Variable API to read and write the bound shared variable.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/10/2009





Large matrix operations that utilize the Intel MKL on Linux may crash LabVIEW

When one or more matrix operations consumes most of the system resources, the Intel MKL library produces an unhandled exception that results in a LabVIEW application crashing.

This Intel library is used to accelerate fundamental linear algebra operations performed under Linux operating systems. This issue has been reproduced outside the LabVIEW execution environment and a bug report has been submitted to Intel.

Because the crash is tied to system resources, it can manifest itself in many ways. For example, we have reliably reproduced the problem by:

1. Decomposing a large matrix into multiple large matrices.

Specific example: Computing the singular value decomposition (SVD) of a 2500-by-2500 matrix on a system with 256M RAM.

2. Simultaneously computing multiple matrix operations using relatively small matrices.

Specific example: Computing 30 matrix expressions using 300 x 300 matrices on a system with 512 MB RAM.



Workaround: If you have identified one or more matrix operations in your application that exhibit this behavior, you have multiple options to avoid crashing.



1. Serialize the matrix operations so that they are not consuming resources in parallel.

2. Replace affected matrix arithmetic functions using Basic Linear Algebra Subroutine (BLAS)functions found on the BLAS palette.

3. Structure your application so that these operations are not competing with other functions for system resources.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/10/2009





Creating a circular link between an Xcontrol and a LVClass can crash LabVIEW.

The circular load leads to VIs that are permanently broken and no matter what you do the run arrow will not become fixed.



Workaround: Do not create a circular link from your XControl to your class. In other words, write your class completely and then write your XControl using the class. Do not put the XControl or any property/invoke node for the XControl into member VIs of the class.



Reported Version: 8.5.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/17/2009





Save for previous fails if file path is too long

Save for previous copies the folder being saved to a temp location; if the resulting file paths exceed the limit defined by the OS, the function fails.



Workaround: Copy the folder being saved to the root directory to reduce the file path length and Save for Previous from that location.



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/17/2009





Unflatten From XML fails for cluster and arrays that consist of variants

Creating a cluster that contains a variant or building an array of variants, and then trying to flatten it to XML using the Flatten To XML VI and then unflattening it using the Unflatten From XML VI will throw error 1106



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/01/2010





LabVIEW built installers created on a 32-bit machine will not install most drivers when run on a 64-bit machine

If you build an installer using LabVIEW on a 32-bit machine that contains National Instruments drivers, the corresponding drivers will not be installed if the installer is run on a 64-bit machine. Drivers such as NI-DAQ, NI-Sync etc. are affected by this issue. Installation on 32-bit machines are not affected by this bug.



Workaround: On the deployment 64-bit machine, download and install the missing drivers from the ni.com Drivers and Updates page



KnowledgeBase 5A8KPKZL: Why Isn't the NI-DAQmx Runtime Installed on a 64-bit System By My Installer?



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/16/2010





Some nodes may crash or yield incorrect/inconsistent results when Inlined

An Inline public methodVI calling a private-scope method VI, inlined into a non-class caller may give a runtime error when trying to call the private method from the inlined code in the non-class caller.



Workaround: Do not try to Inline VIs with these nodes.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/19/2010





Updating the Labels of a Cluster Written to a Chart Does Not Update the Cluster Used for Chart History

Changing the Label of elements in a cluster written to the Waveform Chart does not update the label of the cluster when read from the Waveform Chart Data History Property.



Workaround: Temporarily wire up a completely different data type to the Waveform chart indicator and then rewire the original cluster. The changes will now propagate to the Chart History.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/09/2010





Control image alignment incorrect when "new report page" VI is used

When using Append Control Image to Report.vi, the alignment of some images are ignored when New Report Page.vi is used between appended images. This problem only exists with Office 2007. Other versions - Office 2003 and Office 2010 do not exhibit this behavior.



Workaround: Use a New Report Line.vi between appending the image and the New Page.vi



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/16/2010





Statically linking a LabVIEW built DLL in a C++ project results in error 998 if the DLL is not added to the Delay Loaded DLLs list

For more information see this KnowledgeBase



Workaround: Go to the Project Property Pages, Configuration Properties»Linker»Input and add the name of your DLL to the Delay Loaded DLLs list.



Reported Version: 7.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/16/2010





Unhandled Exception can occur if absolute path for system DLL used in CLFN

If you use a specific path to a system DLL (C:\windows\system\user32.dll) and build your VI into an application it will create a copy of the DLL inside the application. This can cause an unhandled exception when running



Workaround: LabVIEW searches in the system directory when looking for DLLs. If you are using a system DLL simply put the name in the in DLL Path box in the CLFN properties. In the example above you would simply put "user32.dll"



Reported Version: 8.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/23/2010





Text on a VI can be mutated to appear as Unicode

After building a project into an executable, various text for controls and indicators changes languages. It appears that the text was interpreted as Unicode.



We have not been able to reproduce this in house to find a definite cause. Because of this we will leave this CAR open even though we have created code to recover from the corruption if it happens.

Previously tracked as CAR 179683



Workaround: Upgrade the VI to LabVIEW 2011. In 2011 we put in code to only view text on VIs as unicode if the UseUnicode=True is in the LabVIEW .ini file. Previously this would only switch on the ability to change something to unicode.



When the VI is upgraded to 2011 it should be saved and then saved for previous to return it to the original version. More details are in this KnowledgeBase



Reported Version: 8.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/23/2010





VIs with errors may show additional errors for code in disabled frames of Conditional Disable Structure

If you have a VI that has errors in it, there may be additional errors shown. The errors will be in code that is inside of a disabled frame of the Conditional Disable Structure (in the "Default" or "Windows" frame when on RT).



Workaround: Fix the other errors in the VI, and the additional errors should go away.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/23/2010





Wait on Notification from Multiple function has unexpected behavior when ignoring previous input.

This issue is described more in KnowledgeBase 5ADB14PJ



Workaround: See KB



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/23/2010





Hang can occur when deploying RT project that has not been check out of VSS

When using VSS source code control for a real time project and trying to deploy code that has not been checked off the deployment window blocks a pop up from VSS saying that the code has not been checked out. The deployment status window is modal so it does not allow you to select to proceed in the VSS window.



Workaround: In the LabVIEW project properties disable the prompts from source code control. Or you could make sure that the VIs are saved prior to deploying.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/23/2010





Changes to a library item's access scope sometimes do not update broken callers.

Changing a library item's access scope sometimes does not update callers which are broken only because they were attempting to access an item which was out of scope to them.



Workaround: Force recompile (ctrl+click on the run arrow) any VI which incorrectly believes that access scope forbids access to it's dependency. Changing the access scope to another value, then back to the desired value while the VI is open will also fix the issue.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/23/2010





OpenSSL fatal error when LabVIEW exits

The OpenSSL fatal error possibly occurs when using Search features in LabVIEW for the first time after installation.



Workaround: Launch LabVIEW and exit when Getting Started Window opens. The error now goes away in future launchings.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: Unknown Added: 08/03/2010





NI-Auth does not work with Firefox

Web Services using NI-Auth work incorrectly in Firefox. A user's log in credentials will never be accepted.



Workaround: Use Internet Explorer



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: Unknown Added: 08/03/2010





Default Namespaces not supported in XML Parsing VIs

When trying to work with XML Parsing VIs you will get error -2768



Possible reason(s):

LabVIEW: The XPath expression does not conform to XPath syntax. Refer to the W3C

XPath Web site at http://www.w3.org/TR/xpath for more information about XPath syntax.



Workaround: Remove the default namespace (example: remove xmlns="http://www.ieee.org/ATML/2007/TestResults"),



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/17/2010





Picture Control Stops Updating After Setting Properties to Default.

Once the picture control's values have reinitialized to default by selecting Data Operations»Reinitialize to Default or programmatically using the method Reinitialize to Default, the mouse position property node stops updating.



Workaround: Replace the picture control with a new one from the palette. See KnowledgeBase 5DNA97W5 Picture Control Stopped Updating After Setting Properties to Default.





Reported Version: 8.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/24/2010





Remote panels do not work if Internet Explorer is embedded in an ActiveX or .NET Container

If a remote panel is built in LabVIEW 8.6 and embedded in an ActiveX or .NET Container in a LabVIEW 8.6 VI it will not display correctly



Workaround: Use a remote subpanel. This is actually the recommended way to accomplish this task



Reported Version: 8.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/01/2010





DTbl Replace Subset VI behavior change between LabVIEW 8.6.1 and 2009

The start input indexes from the replacement data instead of the existing data



Workaround: Set the index of data to replace from 0



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/01/2010





Dropping XControl from public library breaks XControl

When adding an X control from a public library into the controls palette, it become broken when dropped down to the front panel from the controls palette.



Workaround: Include a merge VI in the functions palette



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/01/2010





Changing the order of controls or deleting controls in a type def cluster can change references

When you create a reference for a control in a type defined cluster LabVIEW uses the cluster order to determine what control the reference is referring to. Say you have a type defined cluster with elements A, B, C and D with cluster order 1,2,3 and 4 respectively. On the block diagram of a VI you have control references to each of the controls. If you open the type def and delete control C the block diagram of the VI will only contain 3 references. Moreover, the reference that used to be for control C will now reference control D. This is because the control is based on cluster order



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 7.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/01/2010





Formula VI does not execute pow(x,y) function



Workaround: Use the formula node to use the pow(x,y) function. If you need to change this programmatically, use the Power of X function in G code.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/01/2010





Windows 7 often shows "(Not Responding)" and will bring other windows to the front during expensive operations

If Windows 7 if a window is unresponsive to user input (e.g. mouse clicks) for five seconds it will ghost the window and display "(Not Responding)".



Some operations in LabVIEW run in the UI thread. This is to prevent different operations from happening in parallel (e.g. compiling, edit operations, saving, drawing, etc.). Because large block diagrams can take longer than five seconds to compile or run clean up on Windows can tag LabVIEW as Not Responding.



In some cases the ghosted window can move behind the other open windows when it finishes it task.



Workaround: Wait until the expensive task as finished before trying to interact with the window.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/28/2010





Warning Generated in a Method or Property of an XControl Appears as an Error in the Top Level VI

If you create a method or a property in an Xcontrol in which you have implemented code to generate a warning it is transformed into an error in the calling VI.



Workaround: In the VI look for specific error and transform back to a warning



Reported Version: 8.5.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/02/2010





Class Properties dialog sometimes throws timeout error 123 when opening and must be restarted

In LV 2010, there appears to be a timing race condition in the Class Properties dialog for LabVIEW classes. Every once in a while if you try to launch the dialog, the dialog will throw an error dialog reporting error 123 that the dialog has timed out while trying to launch. After you dismiss the dialog, you may see a secondary error dialog. Once you dismiss that, you can relaunch the Class Properties dialog and will generally succeed. There is no danger to your class and no corruption to you class file has occurred. It is solely a bug in trying to launch the dialog.



Workaround: Hit Continue or OK button to dismiss all error dialogs that come up then retry opening the Class Properties dialog.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/18/2011





S&V XControls built as Remote Panel crashes LabVIEW.

Remote panels do not reliably support the Sound and Vibration XControls.



Workaround: Use another mechanism for remote viewing.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/18/2011





Get Variant Attribute VI returns wrong value if attribute not found

The default value that's returned by the Get Variant Attribute VI is not blank when nothing is wired to the default value terminal. The Get Variant Attribute instead seems to return the last/previous value it returned as the default value.



Workaround: Use the Found? output and logic to return a blank variant if necessary



Reported Version: 8.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/21/2011





Text Labels in Silver Control are not in silver style



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/05/2011





3D Picture Controls can display transparently or crash LabVIEW on certain graphics cards

The 3D Picture Control is built on a OpenSceneGraph which uses OpenGL. Several reports of the 3D picture control crashing LabVIEW have been reported. In almost all cases it was an Intel integrated graphics card involved. This crash is caused by an incompatibility of the graphics hardware.



Note: Many of the 3D Graphs use the 3D Picture Control



Workaround: There have been several things that have worked for users:





Update the video driver





Turn on/off hardware acceleration





Turn on Aero in Windows 7





Turn off Aero in Windows 7







Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/20/2011





Breaking one Override VI in LVOOP shows all siblings as broken but does not explain why

When using OOP in LabVIEW, breaking the connector pane of a child class Override VI will make all of its sibling override VI's appear broken even though they are not broken. Hitting run on the broken Run Arrow of any child class Override VI will list all of the child class VIs in the list of "Items with Errors", but none of them will have an error associated with it except for the broken ones.



Workaround: Use the red X in the errors window to find the actual broken VI



Reported Version: 8.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/20/2011





Shared Variable library on PC is undeployed if the a V in the same project is programmatically deployed to a Real-Time target

When programmatically deploying a VI to a Real-Time target the Shared Variable library residing in the same project as the deployed VI will be undeployed.



Workaround: Programmatically deploy the shared variable library on the PC after deploying the VI to the real-time controller.



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/20/2011





Source distributions with block diagrams removed prevents the use of static Shared Variable nodes.

Source distributions that include static Shared Variable nodes with block diagrams removed will return the following error at run-time, "VI has a bad connection to or cannot find a subVI or external routine."



Workaround: Use the Programmatic Shared Variable API or do not remove the block diagrams.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/20/2011





Connector pane of a VI can change from LabVIEW 2009 to LabVIEW 2011

If you have a VI with no items in the connector pane and upgrade it straight form LabVIEW 2009 to LabVIEW 2011 then the connector pane may change



Workaround: Open in LabVIEW 2010 first



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011





SMTP has been updated to use port 587; LabVIEW makes use of legacy port 25

The SMTP has been updated to use port 587 instead of port 25. LabVIEW still makes use of port 25 with its SMTP VIs.



Workaround: Open any SMTP VI, and find the SMTP_CreateSession.vi. Open that VI, you will find a numeric constant on the block diagram that is set to 25.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011





Applications with Chinese characters in the executable name will throw fatal error on English Windows 7

N/A



Workaround: Use a different name for the executable.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011





Type Defined Shared Variable not found in Executable

When a VI is made with the following conditions:



1) Uses a Shared Variable attached to a type definition

2) The type defined control (attached to the shared variable) is not in the main project directory (ie, it is in a different folder)

3) The VI uses dynamic data (or waveform to dynamic data function)



A created executable seems to not include the *.ctl file defining the shared variable type.



This missing type definition causes the run time engine, when starting the executable, to search for and (if the control is not located in the searched directories) fail to find the *.ctl file. If the location of the *.ctl file is specified, the executable runs without issues.



Workaround: Disconnect from Type Def during the build.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011





User Events Created from Objects Cause Broken Packed Library VIs

If you are using an object as a user event, it works fine while in the LabVIEW environment. However, when compiled into a packed library, the user event refnum has a broken wire.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011





Listbox Control With Transparent Cell Background Does not Grey Disabled Item

n/a



Workaround: Make the background color of the cells match the background of the panel, instead of making them transparent.



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/07/2011





LabVIEW crashes after working with Simulation Subsystem using a LabVIEW Class

Sometimes LabVIEW will crash after working with a Simulation Subsystems that has a LabVIEW Class as one of its controls or indicators on its connector pane. Usually it is only a problem when working with the Subsystem's caller within a LabVIEW Project. The crash will occur after closing the project, while returning to the initial LabVIEW window.



Workaround: Save all work before closing the LabVIEW Project when using LabVIEW Simulation and Classes together.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/10/2011





Memory Growth with TDMS Write

With the standard TDMS API, when TDMS Write VIs are executed the API will build a cache in memory. This may present as a memory leak, as this memory is only cleared in specific situations.



Workaround: See KnowledgeBase 5WQD51YS: Memory Growth with TDMS Write for more information.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/27/2012





[Mac] Test Device option on Play Waveform Express VI Configuration page doesn't output test tone

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2012





Panes 'Top' pixel coordinates will vary when Windows 'Aero' is enabled/disabled

If the Windows Vista/7 option to "Use visual styles on windows and buttons" is enabled, a VI property node for Front Panel Window:Panel Bounds will return a different 'Top' value.



Workaround: If you are calculating the position of elements within your VI based on this value, check the deployed OS, and subtract an offset value.



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2012





Some dotted scripting property calls can crash LabVIEW if earlier properties error

If you access the property LinkedControl.ClassName on an object that does not have a linked control error 1308 will be thrown. If you access the property 3 times, LabVIEW will crash.



Workaround: Separate into two calls; e.g. change a property of LinkedControl.ClassName into a call to LinkedControl, which emits a reference and, if successful, wire that to a second property node to get ClassName.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/11/2012





Editing large strict type definitions can take a long time to update

When large type definitions are updated, all instances in memory require an update. This update can take many minutes for very large type definitions.



Workaround: Use smaller type definitions, or consider using LabVIEW classes to contain your type data.



Reported Version: 7.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/23/2012





LabVIEW UDP broadcast is inconsistent across different OS's.

If the UDP Open VI has 0.0.0.0 wired to the Net Address terminal, the behavior varies with OS. Windows XP and NI ETS will send on all interfaces, while Windows Vista, Windows 7, VxWorks, and Linux will send on the default interface.



Workaround: N/a



Reported Version: 8.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/24/2012





Property page doesn't update when Adapt to Source is coerced to off

If you have a FXP constant with Adapt to Entered Data set and make any modifications to the display format, the resulting constant will not be set to adapt. The property page will not reflect this change before it is closed.



Workaround: Always double-check condition of Adapt To Entered Data.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2012





Selecting a newer version of a .NET assembly does not reload assembly

Changing a constructor from an old version of a .NET assembly to a newer version at edit time does not cause the new assembly to be loaded and consequently none of the new functionality is available.



Workaround: 1. Remove the old assembly so the .NET Runtime is not able to find it. It will then return the updated version to LabVIEW.



2. Load the new assembly in a blank VI before opening your existing VI. This will load the new version into memory prior to you requesting the older version.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2012





Play Waveform Express VI gives error 4803 with Sample Rate 3125, 6250, 12.5K, 25K, 50K, 100K, 200K Hz

n/a



Workaround: Instead of using the "Play Waveform" Express VI, use the code from the example Generate Sound.vi.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2012





Executables built (without SSE2) in LV 2011 on an Intel Core Duo machine throw Error 57 when run on a machine with an AMD Athlon 3200+ processor.

n/a



Workaround: Build the executable on the Athlon 3200+ computer.



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2012





Conditional Indexing Terminal on Parallel For Loop with Shift Registers Runs with "Memory is Full Error"

See KnowledgeBase 5YIEE7GW: Conditionally Indexed For Loop Terminal Uses More Memory than Expected for more information.



Workaround: Use the Build Array in a Case structure



Reported Version: 2012 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2012





"Get Image" method is unreliable on .NET controls in LabVIEW (64-bit)

Calling the 'Get Image' method on a .NET control works correctly on 32-bit versions of LabVIEW, but will fail to return an image intermittently when LabVIEW (64-bit).



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 2011 64-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2012





Crash when compiling VIs that call into a certain class based VI hierarchies

Some VIs that call into a formerly non-dynamic dispatch member of a class whose parent is missing may crash when saved or mass compiled.



Workaround: Open the class first, then open the VI and save it.



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2012





"Error while retrieving database: Forbidden" connecting to a RT target via the web configuration.

If you change the admin password for an RT target and reboot the target before saving, you may receive the error "Error while retrieving database: Forbidden."



Workaround: Refresh the web page hosting the web configuration.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2012





Front Panels may stop updating with 3+ monitors with Windows Aero enabled

With Windows Aero enabled on a machine with 3 or more monitors the front panel may stop drawing. This issue has been seen in limited cases and is usually after hours of operation. The application itself continues to run. Moving or minimizing the window causes it to start updating again.



Workaround: Disable Windows Aero by selecting a non-Aero theme.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/01/2012





Error 1390 on Dynamic VI Call to Friend Library

The error is returned when two Community scoped LabVIEW Libraries are Friends to each other, and one Library performs a dynamic call to a VI in the other Library.



Workaround: Change the dynamic call to a static call, or change the scope to Public on the Library containing the callee VI.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/28/2013





Streaming data to a Digital Display Chart data occasionally incorrectly displays zero even when the data is non-zero

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/29/2013





It is not possible to customize the Run-Time Shortcut menu of a 3D Graph

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/29/2013





Adding or subtracting timestamps causes a conversion to double and precision loss

N/A



Workaround: Cast the timestamps to clusters of U64 'seconds since epoch' and I64 'fractions of a second' before the operation and then cast back to timestamp after the operation



Reported Version: 2011 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/29/2013





Class VIs that call shared variables in a library in an auto-populating folder will not be loaded

If a VI in a class calls a shared variable that is in a library in an auto-populating folder, it will not find the shared variable when the project is loaded



Workaround: Make the folder a snapshot instead of auto-populating and reopen the project



Reported Version: 8.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/01/2013





The MonthCalendar .NET control automatically resizes to the incorrect size when the VI is run

N/A



Workaround: At the beginning of the code write to the Container Bounds property node "ContBounds" for the .NET container. While the code is running the calendar will have the right size



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/01/2013





Save As Duplicate with Include All Dependencies makes a Copy of the instr.lib Folder.

Include All Dependencies option in Save As does not ignore files from laview\instr.lib folder.



Workaround: Choose "Select contents to copy" and uncheck instr.lib



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Eval Parsed Formula Node.vi returns incorrect results

Incorrect results are possible if preceding Parse Formula Node.vi contains too many C-style comments.



Workaround: Reduce the amount of comments used in formula input to Parse Formula Node.vi



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Error -314250 from Create Network Stream Writer Endpoint

Error is returned when data type is set with a SGL value that has a unit label defined.



Workaround: Change representation or DBL, or remove the unit label.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Applying an icon to LabVIEW class overwrites the icons of its methods

The icon for a LabVIEW class appears to be only the banner, but when it is applied it overwrites the entire icon of the method VIs



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Memory Lead when Sound VIs are Called Dynamically

Sound Input Configure.vi and Sound Input Clear.vi leak memory when called dynamically



Workaround: Use a static call to these VIs.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Timed Loop crashes LabVIEW after exiting

A timed loop that meets these criteria can crash LabVIEW after finishing execution.

1) The Timed Loop must write to the "Offset" input node inside the loop

2) The Timed Loop must have set the "Mode" input node to anything else other than "No Change" or "Discard missed periods, ignore original phase" before the loop begins



Workaround: Configure the Timed Loop once at the beginning of execution instead of each iteration.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Data Binding: Path property can change bindings in other VI clones

Writing to a Data Binding: Path can change binding path for other instances of the control if clones of the VI are already open



Workaround: Use programmatic Shared Variable access to update front panel controls instead of Data Binding.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





3D Surface Axis Labes not Visible when Dialog Font Changed

Some fonts cause the Axis Labels to be visible on 3D Surface controls when the Dialog Font is changed from default. For example MS Sans Serif causes the issue.



Workaround: Use a Dialog font that doesn't cause the issue.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Double Numeric Slide can not be Set to 0 when it has Defined Limits with Mouse

A user can not slide a Double Numeric Slide to 0 when it has defined increment, maximum, and minimum properties. Instead of 0, a value very close to 0 will be entered ie: 5.55112E-16.



Workaround: Do not set both defined maximum and minimum for the slide. Instead, change one of them to Inf or -Inf. Also a value of 0 can be entered into the digital slide.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Updates to Global Variables Not Visible when Remote Debugging a LabVIEW Built Stand-Alone Application

If the updates occured before connecting to the Remote Application with the debugger, the updates won't be visible. Updates to the Global Variable after connection with the debugger is establish will be visible.



Workaround: Change the build specification for the stand-alone application to wait for debugger on launch, so no Global Variable updates can happen until a debug session is started.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Sound Output.vi Does Not Support more than 2 Audio Channels on Windows 7

Error 4811: "can not support sound format" will be returned from the VI when executed on Windows 7.



Workaround: More than 2 Channels are supported on Windows XP.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Repeated Dynamic Calls to VI in Packed Project Library Can Cause Error in VI Call

After over a million Dynamic Calls to a VI contained in a Packed Project Library, a error can be thrown that LabVIEW attempted a recursive call.



Workaround: The error does not occur on regular project libraries.



Reported Version: 2011 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Boolean Mechanical Actions Don't Work as Expected on Windows 8 Touch Screen

Switch Until Released and Latch Until Released don't behave as expected for touch and hold gesture. Boolean controls will not toggle on touch and hold gesture, until finger is dragged outside the bounds of the control. Other Boolean mechanical actions behave as expected.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





VI.Control Value.Set will Crash LabVIEW When Value Non-Variant Data is Used for Value Parameter

The crash will happen when VI.Control Value.Set is invoked upon a VI reference that has been opened by Open VI Reference.



Workaround: Cast data to variant before wiring to Value parameter.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Control.Delete Method Crashes LabVIEW When Used on Grouped Pictures and Free Labels

LabVIEW will crash when VI scripting method Control.Delete is invoked on pictures or Free Labels that are grouped on the front panel.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Set Cell Value Method Returns Error 1604

Set Cell Value method for tables returns error 1604 if method executes at the same time that a user changes the value of a Picture Ring Control.



Workaround: Architect code so table is not updating continuously to reduce risk that user changes Picture Ring value at the same time that Set Cell Value is executing.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Non-printable Characters in the Description of Will Corrupt LabVIEW Classes and Libraries

Non-printable characters can be inserted into the description of LabVIEW Classes and Libraries with the Description Property Node. This will corrupt the .lvclass or .lvlib file.



Workaround: The .lvclass or .lvlib file can be opened in a text editor, and the description can be manually deleted to recover the files.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Palette Editor Cannot Add LabVIEW Classes

LabVIEW Classes are an available option to be added to palettes, but adding them will not take effect.



Workaround: If your goal is to allow dropping of the class control or constant, you can create a custom control (not a typedef) that has the class on it's panel and add the custom control to the palettes. If your goal is to add the LabVIEW Class as a linked library, you can do so programmatically with Write Palette.vi.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





LabVIEW Classes Become Corrupt When Multiple Files With Same File Name are Added to the Class

When a LabVIEW Class is saved with multiple files sub-files that have the same file name, the .lvclass file will become corrupt.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Grouping ActiveX containers removes inserted ActiveX objects

When populated ActiveX containers are grouped with other front panel objects, the inserted ActiveX object will be removed.



Workaround: Re-insert the ActiveX object after it has been grouped with another object, or group a blank ActiveX container, then insert the object.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Print.VI to Printer Method Always Prints Header in LabVIEW Built Applications

The Page Headers? parameter for Print.VI to Printer is always true when running as a LabVIEW Built Application. The parameter is used properly when the method is ran in the LabVIEW development environment.



Workaround: 1. Select Operate»Print at Completion to print the front panel of a VI when it finishes running.

2. Select File»VI Properties.

3. Select Print Options from the Category pull-down menu.

4. Place a checkmark in the Automatically Print Panel Every Time VI Completes Execution checkbox.

5. Uncheck Print header (name,date,page number) box

6. Click the OK button.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013





Double precision numeric constants set to "bar" units sometimes use Pa units

Double precision numeric controls and indicators using "bar" units work correctly, but block diagram constants use Pa instead of bar.



Workaround: Create the constant from a control with "bar" units and then change the unit label from Pa to bar to get a constant that uses bar.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/14/2013





Adding a tooltip for a tab control after configuring the tab to show text and image can cause the tooltip to appear in the wrong position

If you configure a tab control for text-image content, and then add an image and change the tooltip, the tooltip will appear far away from the tab control.



Workaround: View the tooltip after adding the image and before changing the default tooltip



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/14/2013





Getting an Entire Column of Data from a 2D Array in the MATLAB® Script Node Returns Only 1 Element

In the context of the MATLAB® Script Node, attempting to return an entire column of data from an array using a command like "column1 = array2D(:,1);" returns only a single element. This same operation on a row "row1 = array2D(1,:);" , returns the entire row successfully.



Workaround: Transpose the array, and get the data in it's context as a row.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/16/2013





Flatten to XML String does not properly escape single and double apostrophes in a string input (' and ")

These should be escaped to "apos" and "quot" but are not. Other special characters including &,<, and > are correctly escaped.



Workaround: Parse the string manually for apostrophes to escape them



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/17/2013





Entering an integer into a numeric control that has a time display format does not update the control

Double clicking inside a time display numeric control and typing a new value does not update to the new value, and the control reverts to its original value. This happens for controls with a display format of either %t or the default Relative Time format.



Workaround: If the display format is %t, enter values with a decimal point after the number (as a double)

If the display format is the default Relative Time, single click on the hour or minute fields and update individually or enter the value in the format HH:MM with the colon to successfully update



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/23/2013





On Scientific Linux 6.3 with updated Mesa Drivers, 3D Picture Controls display an inverted image

N/A



Workaround: Downgrade the Mesa drivers or manually invert the image.



If your 3rd-Party Mesa driver version is between 7.11 and 9.2.1, you need to add the LabVIEW INI token "Invert3DPictImage=True". Driver version 7.11 and earlier, and version 9.2.1 and later, do not need the INI token.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/23/2013





An inlined VI can not be placed on the block diagram of a VI with subroutine priority unless it also has subroutine priority

Inlined VIs should ignore the Priority setting in VI properties, however an inlined VI dropped in a subroutine priority VI will break the run arrow unless the inlined VI is also set to subroutine priority.



Workaround: Set the inlined subVI to subroutine priority



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/11/2014





Selecting the option to hide grid lines when using Export Simplified Image with a waveform graph will not hide all grid lines when using multiple axis

When using the waveform graph right-click option to Export Simplified Image with the option to hide grid lines, some of the grid lines will still be visible if there are multiple axis



Workaround: Disable the grid of the additional axis through the scale tab of the graph properties



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/11/2014





It is not possible to save a VI with the name of another VI in memory, even if they are in different libraries

LabVIEW does not check the library namespace when determining if a VI is being saved with a name that is already in use. If a VI is in memory, it is not possible to save another VI with the same name in the same project even if they are in different libraries.



Workaround: Close the other VIs with the same name so they are not in memory.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/14/2014





Custom labels on a 3D bar chart do not display properly in a 2D view

Custom labels on a 3D bar chart will revert to a numeric value when viewed in a 2D Projection



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/14/2014





File Path control does not display "Browse" dialog if Start Path is an invalid network path.

LabVIEW may hang while waiting for Windows to locate an invalid network directory. The control's owning VI may hang while it searches for the directory, or it may appear that the "Browse" button does not have any affect and does not invoke a dialog. This can happen if the Start Path input in Browse Options... is an invalid path or if the Start Path in blank and the control's value is invalid.



Workaround: Make sure the Start Path input is valid before selecting the Browse button. If the Start Path input is blank, change the File Path control's value to a known valid path before browsing.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/24/2014





The Y-Axis of a Mixed Signal Graph will not correctly scale when the graph is set to "Scale Object with Pane" and the user

Increasing the size of the pane will result in the graph growing and scaling its axes correctly, but decreasing the size of the pane will only shrink the graph without scaling the Y-Axis. The Y-Axis will now have a scroll bar due to not scaling.



Workaround: Use the "Plot Area" Property Node to shrink the graph to appropriate size.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/31/2014





Return The 3D Surface Plot does not draw correctly when the input data is an array of the same value

The plot is completely blank if the array contains only the same value. Changing one value correctly draws the 3D Surface Plot



Workaround: Manually or programmatically toggle the Z-Axis range, or turn off Auto Scaling on Z-Axis, and the plot will appear



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/31/2014





Return Writing a negative number to single point float Network Shared Variables through the OPC I/O Server fails.

N/A



Workaround: Use Double precision shared variables instead.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/31/2014





Return Formula Node and MathScript Node variable labels can shift to become misalligned

After opening and closing its VI, the label will no longer look centered inside its owning box



Workaround: This should not affect functionality. Recreate the variable on the node's border to recenter the label



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/02/2014





Return When using a class containing a DAQmx Physical Channel control, it will not properly load that information from an XML file.

The control can be changed and saved to the XML as expected and seen when opening the XML. However, when you try to load the channel from the XML it appears blank.



Workaround: If you place the class cluster in an additional cluster the DAQmx Physical Channel control saves and loads as expected.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014





Return .NET Callback Event VI keeps the Callback VI reserved even after calling a Close Reference VI is called

For example, when running the "Passing data to a .NET Event Callback.vi" example, after stopping the main example VI, the "Callback - EventHappened.vi" is still reserved.



Workaround: Call GC.Collect() from an invoke node after closing the Callback VI's reference or in a separate VI to un-reserve the callback VI. This workaround does not work in LabVIEW 2018.



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014





Return A password protected VI accessing a password protected community scoped VI is broken if the VIs are set to separate compiled code from source code

This only happens if the VI source-only option set to true: Tools -> Options -> Environment Settings -> Separate Compiled Code from New Files set to true, or via the VI Properties window



Workaround: Do not separate the compiled code from the source code or remove the password



Reported Version: 2011 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2014





Return In certain cases, LabVIEW may incorrectly crisscross wires during loop creation

When adding a loop around existing code, LabVIEW may reconnect wires to the incorrect tunnels on the border of the loop



Workaround: Manually reconnect the appropriate wires and tunnels



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/19/2014





Return LabVIEW (64-bit) for Mac, does not show the login prompt for Revision History when starting LabVIEW

In Tools>>Options, you can set the "User Name to Record in VI Revision History" to "LabVIEW registration name" which adds the token "history.whereToGetName=LabVIEW" to the LabVIEW.ini or LabVIEW.app file, for Windows and Mac OS X respectively. Changing the token to "history.whereToGetName=prompt" should invoke a login dialog each time LabVIEW starts, but the dialog does not appear in LabVIEW (64-bit) for Mac.



Workaround: After LabVIEW finishes launching, select Tools>>User Name to view the login dialog.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/28/2014





Return Typing Obtain in Quick Drop populates with an unexpected selection

N/A



Workaround: Disable 'relevancy-based search' in the Quick Drop configuration options



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/31/2014





Return RF-RIO Instr Default Personality 5646R.lvproj's FPGA VI will hang on save.

Instrument driver\RFSA\5645R\Public\Apply Digital Correction.vi located in RF-RIO Instr Default Personality 5646R.lvproj will hang on save. This happens when removing the diagram disable structure. In addition, the VI cannot compile.



Workaround: Currently, using the structure wrap included in the example code is recommended. If you only use one instance of the polymorphic VI, re-arrange the instances such that the instance you wish to use appears first in the list.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/31/2014





Return In LabVIEW for Mac, filtered menu tracking is not cancelled until the event's case finishes executing

If you are the filter event "Menu Activation?" and you discard the event, the menu activation will not be cancelled until that case in the event structure finishes executing. This may cause the menu to appear momentarily before it disappears.



Workaround: Programmatically hide or disable the menu instead of filtering an event for it.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/31/2014





Return ActiveX call to open PDF (Adobe Reader 11.0.07) results in LabVIEW crashing

More information at https://forums.adobe.com/message/6396203#6396203



Workaround: Downgrade to an earlier versions of Adobe Reader (11.0.6 and earlier)



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/31/2014





Return Opening any non-VI dialog, such browse for files or one button dialog, may block web service requests from executing.

The most common form of this issue seen when Show Method URL Dialog Box blocks requests to a LabVIEW Web Service. This only affects LabVIEW web services deployed to the debug server or embedded in a LabVIEW executable.



Workaround: Close the dialog box to allow requests to continue



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/01/2014





Return "Format into File" produces Error 1 when appending to a file that has a size of 4 GB

See this NI Community page for more information.



Workaround: Use "Format Into String" and "Write to Binary File".



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/01/2014





Return LabVIEW TDMS Advanced Asynchronous Write does not return error when target disk is full.

N/A



Workaround: Use the TDMS Reserve File Size Function to allocate disk space before writing



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/01/2014





Return Deleting a second y-axis on a waveform graph with a cursor crashes LabVIEW

When using a waveform graph indicator, it is possible to crash LabVIEW with an access violation error 0xC0000005 at EIP=0x00FE9E79 by creating two y-axis scales, creating a graph cursor, changing the cursor's associated y-axis, and then deleting the original y-axis scale.



Workaround: Remove the scale from the waveform graph, remove the unwanted y-axis scale, then recreate the cursor.



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/17/2015





Return Change of .NET assembly version requires manual relink of static class methods/properties

A version change to a .NET assembly (the only change) breaks the reference connection of methods/properties of static classes. When starting LV with the new assembly version, the version change warning is shown but the run arrow is broken. A manual relink of the properties/methods is required.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/17/2015





Return .NET Constructor Node cannot differentiate between functions with different enums at the same position

N/A



Workaround: Create a wrapper assembly to call from LabVIEW



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/17/2015





Return Replacing an Intensity Graph with z-axis autoscaling enabled with a Waveform Graph or XY Graph causes LabVIEW to crash

N/A



Workaround: Delete the Intensity Graph and add a Waveform Graph or XY Graph rather than using the replace option.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/17/2015





Return Create Mask.vi does not work in conjunction with the Get Image Subset.vi in LabVIEW

N/A



Workaround: Swap the Dimension Size inputs of the Reshape Array in the Case Structure at the bottom of Get Image Subset.vi.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/17/2015





Return NamedBundler function in LV Scripting does not work properly when the reference is opened from a New VI function

N/A



Workaround: Use the Open VI Reference and Save A Copy functions, rather than New VI function, to create a new instance of a vi from a template.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/17/2015





Return Mass compiling a project from project explorer in certain cases can cause LabVIEW to hang.

Mass compiling a project from project explorer with an unsaved VI can cause LabVIEW to hang.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/29/2016





Return Linear Fit produces NaN result if X input value is too large

Linear Fit produces NaN result if X input value is too large. Values above around 2.2x10^9 in LabVIEW 32 bit or 4.9x10^7 in LabVIEW 64 bit may exhibit this behavior.



Workaround: Modify your data to smaller absolute values before using this function.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/10/2016





Return Aborting a VI can leave VIs targeted by a Call By Reference node reserved permanently

N/A



Workaround: Close the project to unreserve the VI



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Advanced Asynchronous Write function does not return an error when target disk is full or removed

N/A



Workaround: Use the TDMS Reserve File Size Function to allocate disk space before writing



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Bundle by Name function can send wrong pointer into subVI with Call Library Function Node

If a main VI has the output of a Bundle by Name function connected to a subVI, a Call Library Function node within the subVI can receive the wrong pointer from the wired cluster.



Workaround: Remove the Bundle by Name function or the subVI

OR

Replace the control input to the Bundle by Name function with a constant



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 08/08/2016





Return Rare LabVIEW crash when using "Panel Close?" filtering event and "Quit LabVIEW" function

N/A



Workaround: Either do not use the "Panel Close?" event, do not open the front panel of the VI being closed, or turn off scrollbar visibility using a property node.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return MATLAB Script Node can output different data in LabVIEW 32-bit vs. 64-bit

N/A



Workaround: Use LabVIEW 32-bit for MATLAB Script Nodes



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Inplace issue can occur when using LabVIEW 32-bit on a 64-bit operating system.

Running a VI that calls a subVI containing a Call Library Function Node to the kernel32.dll IsWow64Process can cause the returned value of the dll to be incorrect.



Workaround: Adding an "Always Copy" dot before the control that is wired to the Front Panel Terminal within the subVI fixes the issue.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return LabVIEW 64-bit for Mac OS can improperly create special characters.

LabVIEW 64-bit for Mac OS improperly creates special characters such as the 'degree' symbol and 'micro' symbol that cannot be read correctly.



Workaround: Avoid using special characters.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return SMTP Client VI Example incorrectly converts some characters when placed in subject line

Email sent using the SMTP Client VI shipping example converts "!", ":", and "~" to "?" in the subject line of emails.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Constructor node for FolderDialogBox from Windows.System.Forms (4.0.0) causes hang during execution

In recent versions of LabVIEW, placing a constructor for a FolderDialogBox object from Windows.System.Forms (4.0.0) will work successfully, but the containing VI will hang during execution.



Workaround: Do not use FolderDialogBox objects.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return In some scenarios, LabVIEW Menu positions within a VI or project are offset in Windows 10

For multiple displays, Windows 10 allows you to set different "size for text and other items" (magnification) for each display. In the case you have different magnifications between displays, the drop down menus of a VI or project are offset to the right and down. This can be dramatic (even off the screen) when the two magnifications are very different.



Workaround: Use a consistent magnification level for all displays.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return When creating .NET assemblies in LabVIEW, 1-dimension arrays of doubles or strings are represented as 2-dimension arrays of rank 1

When creating .NET assemblies in LabVIEW, 1-dimension arrays of doubles or strings are represented as 2-dimension arrays of rank 1. This can create an issue when the assembly is used in Visual Studio 2015 which will not accept 2-dimensional arrays of rank 1.



Workaround: Pass a 2D array in LabVIEW instead of a 1D array.



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Calling the "Web Server: Server Active" property causes a small memory leak.

Calling the "Web Server: Server Active" property on any supported platform (including RT) creates a small memory leak.



Workaround: Restart the application to allow the OS to reclaim the memory, or do not call this property often.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return XNode can cause Dirty Dot when no parameters are modified

When abilities of XNodes are called, LabVIEW can erroneously report that changes have been made to the VI and prompt the user to save.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Error 4 thrown in executable but not in development environment

Sometimes after manipulating the format specifier on the Open/Create/Replace primitive and then saving and reopening the VI, the VI can throw Error 4: End of File encountered on the next run. This may also occur when the application is run as an executable.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Assembly created by Web Service Importer from WSDL throws error 1172

In certain cases, it is possible for the Web Service Importer tool in LabVIEW to throw error 1172 when trying to import a WSDL schema.



Workaround: Remove complex data types from the WSDL file.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Saving a very large VI in LabVIEW 2015 and later can take longer than in previous versions

When compared to save times in earlier versions of LabVIEW, saving a large VI in LabVIEW 2015 and later takes a longer amount of time to complete.



Workaround: Try the steps listed in this KB to minimize save time: http://ae.natinst.com/public.nsf/web/searchinternal/e43b32c14030c3b686256c1e0044d9b6?OpenDocument



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return If LabVIEW 2016 is installed, installers built in any version of LabVIEW will not work on Windows 7 RTM and older

See the following KB for details: http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/93EC6C4911C6B72E86257FAA0067CC79?OpenDocument



Workaround: Do not install LabVIEW 2016 on a computer which builds installers for Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP SP3, and older.



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Certain Silver Controls appear differently on Front Panel versus Print Output

When using the File >> Print option to print a Front Panel containing a Silver Boolean Control or Silver Meter Indicator, the printed version might not match up with the real values or style.



Workaround: Use other style controls



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return LabVIEW 64-bit can crash while closing a VI containing certain ActiveX containers

Certain ActiveX containers such as Microsoft InkEdit Controls can cause complications when they are unloaded from memory in LabVIEW 64-bit, such as when the containing VI is closed.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016





Return Template methods in a C++ DLL do not appear in the Function Name drop down list of the Call Library Function Node.

Some C++ DLLs include methods which are created from a template during compilation. These template methods will not appear in the list of function names when using the Call Library Function Node.



Workaround: 1. Create wrapper functions that call the template methods, then call the wrapper functions using the Call Library Function Node.

2. Manually specify the function prototype in the function name field of the Call Library Function Node.



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/18/2017





Return 3D Surface Graph incorrectly blends colors when interpolating

In certain situations when viewing a projection onto a 2D plane, the 3D Surface Graph can incorrectly blend colors instead of displaying them in a straight line.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Reordering elements of a cluster within the private data of a class can break VIs that reference the class

If you have a cluster within the private data of a class and you reorder the elements of the cluster, VIs that reference the class can become broken.



Workaround: Close and reopen the LabVIEW project after reordering the cluster



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return In some cases, using an XControl in a PPL can cause LabVIEW to hang

If you build an XControl into a PPL and include the XControl on the front panel of a VI that is also built into the PPL, the VI can hang in some cases.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return The struct ErrorCluster from InteropAssembly throws case sensitivity error in Visual Basic

The user gets the following error when using the struct ErrorCluster in Visual Basic: "'Status' is ambiguous because multiple kinds of members with this names exist in structure 'ErrorCluster'".

The struct NationalInstruments.LabVIEW.Interop.ErrorCluster defined in the DLL NationalInstruments.LabVIEW.Interop.dll has the following variable definition:

Public code As Integer

Public source As String

Public status As Boolean

Public Sub New(statusIn As Boolean, errorCode As Integer, errorMessage As String)

Public ReadOnly Property Code As Integer

Public ReadOnly Property Source As String

Public ReadOnly Property Status As Boolean



The first three members have the same name of the last three aside from the capitalization of the first letter. Although MSIL is case-sensitive, VB is case-insensitive, which is therefore causing the error.



Workaround: 1. Use the generic .NET Exception, which will have the same information as the ErrorCluster.

2. Build a wrapper in C#, then use that in VB.NET



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return When building a web service into an EXE and making an installer, some software dependencies are not automatically selected as additional installers

If you build a web service into an EXE that has method VIs with software dependencies, such as the use of a hardware driver, only VIs with dependencies that are included as Startup VIs for the web service will be automatically selected as additional installers. Any method VI that is not a Startup VI will not have its software dependencies automatically selected.



Workaround: Build the web service into the installer rather than the EXE or manually include the required software dependencies



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Open/Create/Replace File does not return an error when attempting to create a file name that is restricted by the OS

When attempting to create a file with the Open/Create/Replace File primitive, the file will not be created but LabVIEW will not return an error. Examples of file names that are restricted by the OS are COM8.txt, LPT4.txt, etc.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return When using a cylindrical coordinate system on a 3D scatter plot, the color ramp legend does not reflect the displayed color gradient

After changing the coordinate system to cylindrical, the graph will correctly display the color gradient according to distance from the origin. However, the legend will display the color ramp based on the minimum and maximum values of the z axis.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Building a .NET Interop Assembly with an array of classes as an output fails

When an exported VI has an array of classes as an output, attempting to build the .NET Interop Assembly results in error 1172.



Workaround: Extract the data from the classes then bundle and output the data as an array of clusters



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Flattening an EXT representation numeric to JSON causes loss of precision

N/A



Workaround: Use Format Into String followed by Flatten to JSON



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return When using a LabVIEW-built .NET Interop Assembly in an ASP .NET application, the first call to the assembly will return a NullReferenceException

N/A



Workaround: The exception only occurs on the first call to the assembly, so using a try-catch block to handle the exception will allow subsequent calls to behave normally.



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Registering for an event for multiple boolean controls can fail in specific configurations

When passing a mixture of strict and non-strict boolean references in a cluster to the event source terminal of the Register For Events node, the input wire will break if any strict references are not the first elements of the cluster.



Workaround: Use a Switch mechanical action, group the references with Build Array, or place any strict references at the beginning of the cluster.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Renaming a shared variable with a special character in its name (ö/ü/ä/ß) fails when the project is reopened

If you attempt to rename a shared variable that has a special characters in its name, the name will revert to the original name when the project is reopened



Workaround: Do not use special characters in shared variable names



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return LabVIEW files are saved without an extension after attempting to save with an invalid character

If you attempt to save a LabVIEW file with an invalid character (such as ?), the file is correctly not saved. However, if you remove the invalid character and save the file, it will be saved with no extension on disk.



Workaround: After saving, add the correct extension to the file



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return LabVIEW will not generate a Key Down event if the mouse is held down on a cell inside a table control

If you hold the left mouse button down on a cell inside of a table control, LabVIEW will not generate a Key Down event on the first key press. Subsequent key presses will generate the event as normal



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Reference leaks with the Audio DataPlugin

Calling the Write Data [Channel] Express VI with the Audio DataPlugin in a loop causes LabVIEW to leak references, causing memory growth over time



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Setting binding properties of a control within a preallocated clone subVI or XControl sets the property for all instances of the subVI or XControl

If the BindingPath property is set on a control within a preallocated clone subVI or XControl, all instances of the controls in the subVI or XControl update their BindingPath rather than the one where the property was set



Workaround: Create a unique SubVI or XControl for each instance



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return The Web Publishing Tool has incompatibility issues with Internet Explorer 11

When the Web Publishing Tool tries to create a pop-up dialog box or a window, the pop-up dialog box or window will be blocked, and Internet Explorer hosting the Web Publishing Tool may hang or crash. This issue was detected in Internet Explorer 11.



Workaround: On Internet Explorer 11, select Internet options from the Tools menu, switch to the Security tab, remove the checkmark from Enable Protected Mode, and restart Internet Explorer.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Using TCP Open Connection with a Timeout of 0 can cause connection failures

When you specify a Timeout of 0 for TCP Open Connection, it will return error 56. However, in some cases, a connection can still be established. This will cause subsequent connection attempts to fail, even when they have a nonzero timeout.



Workaround: Always use nonzero timeouts



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Wiring a 2D array with an empty string to the property names input of the TDMS Set Properties function causes data for that channel to be unreadable

If a 2D array with an empty string is wired to the property names input of the TDMS Set Properties function, the TDMS Read function is unable to retrieve data from the channel with the empty name. The TDMS Read function will return error 1.



Workaround: Do not include empty strings in the 2D array of property names



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Using Export data to Excel on a Waveform Chart that contains an empty waveform can cause LabVIEW to crash

N/A



Workaround: Do not plot empty waveforms or add a data point that is out of range that can be manually removed from the Excel sheet



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Waveform graphs can resize at runtime

For very large floating point numbers in a waveform graph, the control can permanently resize itself in an attempt to fit the large numbers in the axis label



Workaround: Use Automatic or Scientific as the format type for the Y Axis with large floating point numbers



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Certain operations will not let the System Exec VI return on Windows 10

Certain commands, such as renaming a file, will cause the System Exec VI to indefinitely wait for a response on Windows 10. The IDE will continue to be responsive and the VI may be aborted. This will only occur with "Wait Until Completion" is set to True.



Workaround: Set "Wait Until Completion" parameter to False



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Incorrect behavior when creating a .NET Interop Assembly with typedefs

When you have multiple different typedefs with identical definitions (i.e, multiple numeric typedefs), only one of them is exported to a .NET typedef.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return LabVIEW crashes when calling the Children[] Property Node in a VI with reentrancy set to "Shared clone reentrant execution."

N/A



Workaround: Use the Search Variable Container VI instead of the Children[] Property Node. The regular expression and class inputs can help filter the results.



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Changing font to Application font can shrink constants inside of structures

In Japanese LabVIEW, changing the font of items on the block diagram from a non-default font to Application Font can cause constants within a structure to shrink



Workaround: Select all items on the block diagram and press Ctrl+1 to set them to Application Font again



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return DETT reports a reference leak when using the Open Data Storage express VI and Close Data Storage express VI

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return XY graph pointers do not copy correctly using Copy Data operation

When a graph annotation is displayed on an XY graph and the user copies the data using Data Operations>Copy Data, the image that is pasted does not properly display the pointers.



Workaround: Use a waveform graph instead of an XY graph when possible



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return LabVIEW crashes when replacing the Actor Framework library with a packed library

Building a packed library from the Actor Framework libraries and selecting "Replace with packed library..." in a project crashes LabVIEW.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return The Block Diagram.Get Image Scaled method displays subVIs as black rectangles if the image depth is less than 8.



Workaround: Use a depth greater than 8



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Opening a new shared variable connection can block reading from other connected variables

When attempting to open a shared variable connection that times out, read operations happening in parallel may stall until the time out occurs.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return LabVIEW crashes when attempting to open detailed help for an EXE

If the Help path property of a VI points to a PDF file, LabVIEW will crash when trying to open the detailed help of the EXE



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return The VI Method Save.For Previous fails to maintain the status of the "Separate compiled code from source file" attribute

When you use the Save.For Previous method on a VI with the "Separate compiled code from source file" attribute set to true, the saved VI will have this attribute set to false.



Workaround: Saving for previous through the File menu works as expected



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Packed Libraries that have debugging enabled and use XNodes load slowly



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return LabVIEW does not automatically detect the LabWindows/CVI Runtime installer as a required dependency when building an installer from an EXE that requires the LabWindows/CVI Runtime



Workaround: Manually include the LabWindows/CVI Runtime



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return LVMerge returns error 53 when the VI has a dependency on an XControl



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Changing the keyboard shortcut of the Bookmark Manager to Ctrl+Shift+3 does not launch the Bookmark Manager when the shortcut is pressed.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Newly created typedefs are not automatically added to library

When creating a subVI from a VI contained within a library, the subVI is added to the caller VI's library. When creating a typedef from a control in the same VI, the typedef is not added to the library.



Workaround: Manually add the typedef to the library.



Reported Version: 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/05/2018





Return Nested XControls require recompile when built into Packed Project Libraries

When an XControl contains another XControl as part of its Facade.vi and is built into a Packed Project Library, it will error out and request a recompile. The recompile requires building the Packed Project Library a second time. The error will persist.



Workaround: Either avoid nesting XControls or use their source directly and do not build them into a Packed Project Library



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/05/2018





Return Bring to Front Invoke Node may not bring window to front

Some operating systems will bring the window in front of all LabVIEW windows but not any other windows. If LabVIEW is not the active window at the time of this call, the window may not come on top of other running windows.



Workaround: Use operating specific calls to find the window and bring it in front of all other windows.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/05/2018





Return Regenerate Channel Instances stop responding

In some situations, channel wires can hang LabVIEW when trying to regenerate channel instances. The hang will not end until LabVIEW is forced to close.



Workaround: Open smaller subVIs containing channel wires first allowing the channels to regenerate. Once all of these are complete, open the calling VI. The smaller instances already regenerated their channel instances.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/12/2018





Return Changing XControl state may lock XControl permanently

When changing XControl states in ways that conflict with pre-existing properties, it is possible to lock the state typedef and all of the property VIs. Unless the workaround applies, these VIs become permanently locked and the contained typedefs will be unable to update.



Workaround: Right-click an instance of the state typedef that exists prior to the edit on non-locked VI and choose Review and Update from Typedef. This will fix all of the VIs, even locked VIs.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/12/2018





Return Channel wires do not automatically update minor changes in core data type (Not A Bug)

Minor changes in non-typedef data types passed to a channel wire do not automatically update the channel wires. As an example, changing the name of a string contained in a cluster will not update the type: creating an indicator from the channel wire's downstream endpoint will still show the original names of the cluster.



This is not a bug. The situation is identical to using a queue, notifier, user event, or any other type-with-subtype that passes through a subVI terminal. If you have a queue of type cluster and you pass that queue into a subVI, then you change the field names of the upstream cluster, LabVIEW does not rewrite the terminal of the subVI. The only types that propagate changes to subVIs are typedefs. The endpoints of channels are subVIs and follow the same rules. LabVIEW does provide ways to request an update to the endpoints (see workaround).



Workaround: Option 1. Right click on the channel endpoint and chose "Adapt To Element Type". This will rescript the endpoint to exactly match the core type. You will need to repeat this on the other endpoint(s) of the channel.



Option 2. Using a typedef or strict typedef as the channel's core type will ensure the types always match. Any changes made to the typedef will be made to the channel.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/12/2018





Return Cannot add CA-signed certificates to LabVIEW Web Services

LabVIEW Web Services only accept certificates created by the LabVIEW API. Valid certificates will not appear as options to add to web services pushing design decisions to use LabVIEW certificates, even when not the best solution..



Workaround: Create a certificate with an identical name of the key for the signed certificate. Install the certificate selecting your root CA certificate. Create a new virtual host with the previously made certificate. Replace the LabVIEW generated private key with your correct private key in certstore.



Reported Version: 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/12/2018





Return Nested PPL VIs cannot be found when debugging built executable

PPLs containing VIs from other PPLs can successfully build into an executable. If a debuggable version of the executable is built, LabVIEW will show the VIs as not found. This prevents debugging from seeing the block diagram for the nested VIs. They will continue to run as programmed.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/14/2018





Return Mass Compile causes LabVIEW crash

LabVIEW 2018 64-bit crashes during Mass Compile if Vision VIs are included, but the Vision Development Module is not installed.



Workaround: Install the Vision dependencies that are required.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/14/2018





Return Match Pattern primitive does not find matches if the Input String is empty.

Match Pattern function will return -1 as the offset past match if the input string is empty and the regular expression is ".*"



Workaround: Use the Match Regular Expression function instead.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/10/2018





Return LabVIEW Built Application will crash at launch if contained in a folder that has any character not supported in the system codepage

If you use a non-native locale, a LabVIEW executable with a folder name that contains Unicode in its path will crash immediately when run.



Workaround: Do not use any characters not supported in the legacy code page in the folder name containing the EXE.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/10/2018





Return [Linux Red Hat 6.x] libniPythonInterface.so* symlinks are set to absolute paths

libniPythonInterface.so, libniPythonInterface.so.1 , libniPythonInterface.so.1.0.0 are linked in /usr/local/lib64/ with absolute paths instead of relative paths like the other .so files in the folder. This means that if the RTE is moved out of the root directory, then the EXE will not execute correctly.



Workaround: Manually change the link targets for libniPythonInterface.so, libniPythonInterface.so.1, and libniPythonInterface.so.1.0.0 from specific file paths to relative paths. This should allow the RTE to execute in a non-root directory.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/14/2018





Return Adding array manipulation functions between signed and unsigned numeric arrays incorrectly removes coercion dots

When wiring numeric arrays between unsigned and signed integers of the same bitness, introducing an array manipulation such as Transpose 2D array, Reverse 1D array, Array Subset, and Decimate will remove any coercion dots on subsequent indicators. However LabVIEW is still performing an in-place coercion to the data in the indicator.



The data itself is coerced correctly, but the coercion dot is not shown. This can affect the results from VI Analyzer.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/14/2018





Return Clicking greyed out option of the Scale Legend when using a Waveform Chart causes LabVIEW to crash

If you add a Waveform Chart to the Front Panel (without wiring anything to it on the Block Diagram) and then expand the Legend to include more Plots, set the Waveform Chart to Stacked Plots, make the Scale Legend visible, and then expand the Scale Legend to show more empty or greyed out y-scales, when you try to select any of the buttons on the greyed out portion, LabVIEW will crash.



Workaround: If you wire any 2D array (even an empty 2D array of doubles) to the Waveform Chart before setting the Waveform Chart to Stacked Plots, the crash will not occur.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/14/2018





Return LabVIEW RTE crashes when calling a VI that calls an ActiveX object

LabVIEW Run-Time Engine crashes when calling into a mass compiled VI that calls into an ActiveX object.



Workaround: Register Utilities\InstrumenSimulation.dll as an ActiveX server before mass compiling the VI.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2019





Return DataSocket Write VI with default timeout can hang before proceeding

When using the DataSocket Write VI with the default 0 second timeout (or wiring in a 0 second timeout), the VI may hang for 10 seconds before completing.



Workaround: Wire in a short timeout of several ms to the DataSocket Write VI.



Reported Version: 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2019





Return Remote debugged EXE returns error when attempting to save class changes

After remote debugging an executable that contains a class, clicking Save on the prompt results in an error.



Workaround: 1. Lock the classes you use before compiling an executable

2.Do not do remote debugging

3. Kill the process



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2019





Return [Linux] Build Specifications in Shipping examples may not be runnable by double-clicking

Most Linux shipping examples contain Build Specifications that default to a target output of 'main.exe'. This may not be directly runnable by double-clicking on a Linux OS.



Workaround: 1. Change the name of the 'Target destination' in the build specs and remove '.exe'

2. Change name of built executable and remove the '.exe'

3. Run 'Main.exe' via the command line

4. Delete the default build spec and create a new one



Reported Version: 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2019





Return LabVIEW doesn't make a local copy of lvanlys.dll when building a PPL

When building a Packed Project Library that includes a VI in the LabVIEW analysis library (lvanlys.dll), a local copy is not made to the output directory.



Workaround: Copy the lvanlys.dll (...National Instruments\LabVIEW 2018\resource) to the PPL output directory.



Reported Version: 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2019





Return Get Date/Time String does not work for dates beyond 2/5/2040

When trying to get a string for dates 2/6/2040 and beyond, the Get Date/Time String will instead provide an earlier, incorrect date.



Workaround: Use the Format Date/Time String VI instead of Get Date/Time String



Reported Version: 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2019