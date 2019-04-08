NI Package Manager 19.0 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in NI Package Manager 19.0 sorted by Date.

Installation of NI Max configuration fails in non-interactive (silent) installations or on Windows 10

Running an installer which imports an NI MAX configuration fails to run the import wizard on restart. This occurs when the installer is run in silent mode, or when it is run in any mode on Windows 10.



Workaround: Import the installed configuration file manually through NI MAX.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/21/2018





"Back" button during uninstallation of NIPM does not work

When NI Package Manager is being uninstalled itself through the Windows uninstall feature, the "Back" button on the uninstall dialog has no function. When the button is clicked, it just disappears and nothing else happens.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 18.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/21/2018





Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.

Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/08/2019





Cannot use files installed to a temporary directory in later stages of a package installation.

When NI Package Manager installs files to the Windows temporary directory, a random alpha-numeric string is assigned the directory name. This prevents the user from being able to reference it in a post-install custom action because it is impossible to know the name of the folder in which the file will be located.



Workaround: Install to a directory other than temp.



Reported Version: 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/08/2019