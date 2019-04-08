NI Package Manager 19.0 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains important last-minute information about NI Package Manager, including known issues.

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in NI Package Manager 19.0 sorted by Date.

670368 Installation of NI Max configuration fails in non-interactive (silent) installations or on Windows 10
703628 "Back" button during uninstallation of NIPM does not work
697178 Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.
704927 Cannot use files installed to a temporary directory in later stages of a package installation.
729184 Launching NI Package Manager on a machine on which you have also installed SystemLink Client may result in errors.



670368

Return		 Installation of NI Max configuration fails in non-interactive (silent) installations or on Windows 10
Running an installer which imports an NI MAX configuration fails to run the import wizard on restart. This occurs when the installer is run in silent mode, or when it is run in any mode on Windows 10.

Workaround: Import the installed configuration file manually through NI MAX.

Reported Version: 18.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/21/2018
703628

Return		 "Back" button during uninstallation of NIPM does not work
When NI Package Manager is being uninstalled itself through the Windows uninstall feature, the "Back" button on the uninstall dialog has no function. When the button is clicked, it just disappears and nothing else happens.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 18.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/21/2018
697178

Return		 Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.
Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2015 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 04/08/2019
704927

Return		 Cannot use files installed to a temporary directory in later stages of a package installation.
When NI Package Manager installs files to the Windows temporary directory, a random alpha-numeric string is assigned the directory name. This prevents the user from being able to reference it in a post-install custom action because it is impossible to know the name of the folder in which the file will be located.

Workaround: Install to a directory other than temp.

Reported Version: 18.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 04/08/2019
729184

Return		 Launching NI Package Manager on a machine on which you have also installed SystemLink Client may result in errors.
Errors have been observed on machines with NI Package Manager and the SystemLink Client installed.

Workaround: Use SystemLink to install software to the machine or uninstall SystemLink Client.

Reported Version: 19.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 04/08/2019

Document last updated on 3/18/2019

