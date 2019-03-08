Meltdown and Spectre - Processor Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities for NI Linux Real-Time

Overview

NI is aware of the side-channel analysis vulnerabilities described in CVE-2017-5715, CVE-2017-5753, CVE-2017-5754 known as Meltdown and Spectre affecting many modern microprocessors. We are working with our silicon suppliers and OS vendors to ensure that our products include the appropriate mitigations. Presently, we are unaware of cases where these vulnerabilities have been used maliciously.

Table of Contents

  1. Further Information
  2. Mitigation Guidance
  3. Affected Products
  4. PXI/PXIe/LabVIEW Communications (NI Linux Real-Time Intel x64) Controllers Impacted 
  5. Related Resources

1. Further Information

The Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities are unspecific to any one vendor and take advantage of techniques commonly used in most modern processor architectures. This means a large range of products are affected. Mitigations could include updates to both OSs and firmware (BIOS).

In some cases, NI provides the firmware and/or OS update. In other cases, you need to get the update directly from your third-party system or OS vendor. You can find details in the Affected Products section.

NI recommends customers follow security best practices to protect against exploitation of vulnerabilities. These practices include adopting software updates, avoiding unrecognized hyperlinks and websites, not downloading files or applications from unknown sources, and following secure password policies. 

NI has observed some negative system performance impact from applying the mitigations. Generally, performance degradation is in line with reports from the industry. In some cases, the impact could be significant but is specific to the application.

NI is testing its products with all updates to assess impact to customers. NI will update this page to provide a list of affected products and mitigations as new information becomes available.

 

2. Mitigation Guidance

More information on mitigation guidance for NI Linux Real-Time targets will be posted here when available.

3. Affected Products

4. PXI/PXIe/LabVIEW Communications (NI Linux Real-Time Intel x64) Controllers Impacted 

Controllers Mitigation
PXIe-8135 (LabVIEW Comms) In Progress
PXIe-8840 QC (LabVIEW Comms) In Progress
PXIe-8135 In Progress
PXIe-8840 In Progress
PXIe-8880 In Progress
USRP-2974 (LabVIEW Comms) In Progress

 

CompactDAQ/CompactRIO/Vision/OEM Controller (NI Linux Real-Time Intel x64) List

Controllers Mitigation
cDAQ-9132 In Progress
cDAQ-9133 In Progress
cDAQ-9134 In Progress
cDAQ-9135 In Progress
cDAQ-9136 In Progress
cDAQ-9137 In Progress
cRIO-9030 In Progress
cRIO-9031 In Progress
cRIO-9032 In Progress
cRIO-9033 In Progress
cRIO-9034 In Progress
cRIO-9035 In Progress
cRIO-9035 (Sync) In Progress
cRIO-9036 In Progress
cRIO-9037 In Progress
cRIO-9038 In Progress
cRIO-9039 In Progress
cRIO-9039 (Sync) In Progress
cRIO-9040 In Progress
cRIO-9042 In Progress
cRIO-9043 In Progress
cRIO-9045 In Progress
cRIO-9047 In Progress
cRIO-9048 In Progress
cRIO-9049 In Progress
IC-3120 In Progress
IC-3121 In Progress
NI CVS-1458RT In Progress
NI CVS-1459RT In Progress
IC 3171 In Progress
IC 3172 In Progress
IC-3173 In Progress
ISC-1780 In Progress
ISC-1781 In Progress
ISC-1782 In Progress
ISC-1783 In Progress

 

CompactDAQ/CompactRIO/Vision/OEM Controller (NI Linux Real-Time ARM) List

Controllers Mitigation
cRIO-9063 In Progress
cRIO-9064 In Progress
cRIO-9065 In Progress
cRIO-9066 In Progress
cRIO-9067 In Progress
cRIO-9068 In Progress
sbRIO-9607 In Progress
sbRIO-9627 In Progress
sbRIO-9637 In Progress
sbRIO-9651 In Progress
myRIO-1900 In Progress
myRIO-1950 In Progress
NI-7931 In Progress
NI-7932 In Progress
NI-7935 In Progress
NI roboRIO In Progress
NI ELVIS RIO Control Module In Progress

5. Related Resources

 

