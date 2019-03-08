Meltdown and Spectre - Processor Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities for NI Linux Real-Time

1. Further Information
The Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities are unspecific to any one vendor and take advantage of techniques commonly used in most modern processor architectures. This means a large range of products are affected. Mitigations could include updates to both OSs and firmware (BIOS).
In some cases, NI provides the firmware and/or OS update. In other cases, you need to get the update directly from your third-party system or OS vendor. You can find details in the Affected Products section.
NI recommends customers follow security best practices to protect against exploitation of vulnerabilities. These practices include adopting software updates, avoiding unrecognized hyperlinks and websites, not downloading files or applications from unknown sources, and following secure password policies.
NI has observed some negative system performance impact from applying the mitigations. Generally, performance degradation is in line with reports from the industry. In some cases, the impact could be significant but is specific to the application.
NI is testing its products with all updates to assess impact to customers. NI will update this page to provide a list of affected products and mitigations as new information becomes available.
2. Mitigation Guidance
More information on mitigation guidance for NI Linux Real-Time targets will be posted here when available.
3. Affected Products
4. PXI/PXIe/LabVIEW Communications (NI Linux Real-Time Intel x64) Controllers Impacted
|Controllers
|Mitigation
|PXIe-8135 (LabVIEW Comms)
|In Progress
|PXIe-8840 QC (LabVIEW Comms)
|In Progress
|PXIe-8135
|In Progress
|PXIe-8840
|In Progress
|PXIe-8880
|In Progress
|USRP-2974 (LabVIEW Comms)
|In Progress
CompactDAQ/CompactRIO/Vision/OEM Controller (NI Linux Real-Time Intel x64) List
|Controllers
|Mitigation
|cDAQ-9132
|In Progress
|cDAQ-9133
|In Progress
|cDAQ-9134
|In Progress
|cDAQ-9135
|In Progress
|cDAQ-9136
|In Progress
|cDAQ-9137
|In Progress
|cRIO-9030
|In Progress
|cRIO-9031
|In Progress
|cRIO-9032
|In Progress
|cRIO-9033
|In Progress
|cRIO-9034
|In Progress
|cRIO-9035
|In Progress
|cRIO-9035 (Sync)
|In Progress
|cRIO-9036
|In Progress
|cRIO-9037
|In Progress
|cRIO-9038
|In Progress
|cRIO-9039
|In Progress
|cRIO-9039 (Sync)
|In Progress
|cRIO-9040
|In Progress
|cRIO-9042
|In Progress
|cRIO-9043
|In Progress
|cRIO-9045
|In Progress
|cRIO-9047
|In Progress
|cRIO-9048
|In Progress
|cRIO-9049
|In Progress
|IC-3120
|In Progress
|IC-3121
|In Progress
|NI CVS-1458RT
|In Progress
|NI CVS-1459RT
|In Progress
|IC 3171
|In Progress
|IC 3172
|In Progress
|IC-3173
|In Progress
|ISC-1780
|In Progress
|ISC-1781
|In Progress
|ISC-1782
|In Progress
|ISC-1783
|In Progress
CompactDAQ/CompactRIO/Vision/OEM Controller (NI Linux Real-Time ARM) List
|Controllers
|Mitigation
|cRIO-9063
|In Progress
|cRIO-9064
|In Progress
|cRIO-9065
|In Progress
|cRIO-9066
|In Progress
|cRIO-9067
|In Progress
|cRIO-9068
|In Progress
|sbRIO-9607
|In Progress
|sbRIO-9627
|In Progress
|sbRIO-9637
|In Progress
|sbRIO-9651
|In Progress
|myRIO-1900
|In Progress
|myRIO-1950
|In Progress
|NI-7931
|In Progress
|NI-7932
|In Progress
|NI-7935
|In Progress
|NI roboRIO
|In Progress
|NI ELVIS RIO Control Module
|In Progress
5. Related Resources
- Meltdown and Spectre - Processor Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities for Window
- Meltdown and Spectre
- CVE-2017-5715
- CVE-2017-5753
- CVE-2017-5754
- CERT Vulnerability Note VU#584653
- Facts About the New Security Research Findings and Intel Products
- Understanding the Performance Impact of Spectre and Meltdown Mitigations on Windows Systems
- Microcode Update Guidance
- Windows Client Guidance for IT Pros to Protect Against Speculative Execution Side-Channel Vulnerabilities