Meltdown and Spectre - Processor Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities for NI Linux Real-Time

1. Further Information

The Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities are unspecific to any one vendor and take advantage of techniques commonly used in most modern processor architectures. This means a large range of products are affected. Mitigations could include updates to both OSs and firmware (BIOS).

In some cases, NI provides the firmware and/or OS update. In other cases, you need to get the update directly from your third-party system or OS vendor. You can find details in the Affected Products section.

NI recommends customers follow security best practices to protect against exploitation of vulnerabilities. These practices include adopting software updates, avoiding unrecognized hyperlinks and websites, not downloading files or applications from unknown sources, and following secure password policies.

NI has observed some negative system performance impact from applying the mitigations. Generally, performance degradation is in line with reports from the industry. In some cases, the impact could be significant but is specific to the application.

NI is testing its products with all updates to assess impact to customers. NI will update this page to provide a list of affected products and mitigations as new information becomes available.

2. Mitigation Guidance

More information on mitigation guidance for NI Linux Real-Time targets will be posted here when available.

3. Affected Products

4. PXI/PXIe/LabVIEW Communications (NI Linux Real-Time Intel x64) Controllers Impacted

Controllers Mitigation PXIe-8135 (LabVIEW Comms) In Progress PXIe-8840 QC (LabVIEW Comms) In Progress PXIe-8135 In Progress PXIe-8840 In Progress PXIe-8880 In Progress USRP-2974 (LabVIEW Comms) In Progress

CompactDAQ/CompactRIO/Vision/OEM Controller (NI Linux Real-Time Intel x64) List

Controllers Mitigation cDAQ-9132 In Progress cDAQ-9133 In Progress cDAQ-9134 In Progress cDAQ-9135 In Progress cDAQ-9136 In Progress cDAQ-9137 In Progress cRIO-9030 In Progress cRIO-9031 In Progress cRIO-9032 In Progress cRIO-9033 In Progress cRIO-9034 In Progress cRIO-9035 In Progress cRIO-9035 (Sync) In Progress cRIO-9036 In Progress cRIO-9037 In Progress cRIO-9038 In Progress cRIO-9039 In Progress cRIO-9039 (Sync) In Progress cRIO-9040 In Progress cRIO-9042 In Progress cRIO-9043 In Progress cRIO-9045 In Progress cRIO-9047 In Progress cRIO-9048 In Progress cRIO-9049 In Progress IC-3120 In Progress IC-3121 In Progress NI CVS-1458RT In Progress NI CVS-1459RT In Progress IC 3171 In Progress IC 3172 In Progress IC-3173 In Progress ISC-1780 In Progress ISC-1781 In Progress ISC-1782 In Progress ISC-1783 In Progress

CompactDAQ/CompactRIO/Vision/OEM Controller (NI Linux Real-Time ARM) List

Controllers Mitigation cRIO-9063 In Progress cRIO-9064 In Progress cRIO-9065 In Progress cRIO-9066 In Progress cRIO-9067 In Progress cRIO-9068 In Progress sbRIO-9607 In Progress sbRIO-9627 In Progress sbRIO-9637 In Progress sbRIO-9651 In Progress myRIO-1900 In Progress myRIO-1950 In Progress NI-7931 In Progress NI-7932 In Progress NI-7935 In Progress NI roboRIO In Progress NI ELVIS RIO Control Module In Progress

