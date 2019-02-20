Training Course Details: Developing Machine Vision Systems with Vision Builder AI

1. Course Overview
In this class you learn how to use the out-of-the-box features of Vision Builder for Automated Inspection to develop machine vision applications. This course introduces state diagram design flow for vision applications and walks you through building inspections that include pattern matching, image analysis, and calibration. You will create branching strategies for switching between products and learn how to incorporate LabVIEW for more customization. Finally, you learn techniques for troubleshooting and optimizing inspection for speed and accuracy.
|Duration
|Audience
|Prerequisites
|NI Products Used During the Course
After attending this course, you will be able to:
- Understand the basics of Acquisition, Image Processing, and Communication in Vision Builder AI
- Develop and debug complete inspections in Vision Builder AI
- Incorporate custom algorithms into Vision Builder AI
- Control and monitor Vision Builder AI from other applications
2. Course Outline
|Lesson
|Objective
|Topics
|Introduction to Machine Vision Systems
|Describe use cases for machine vision systems and what components compose them.
|Introduction to Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
|Recognize the main components of the Vision Builder AI environment and explore the inspection configuration interface.
|Creating a Simple Inspection
|Create an inspection that uses common steps and concepts.
|Communication with External Devices
|Learn how VBAI can communicate with external devices and inputs.
|Using Variables
|Understand when to use variables in an inspection.
|Organizing an Inspection Using State Diagrams
|Design an inspection using transitions to switch between states.
|Image Processing and Analysis
|Use the tools that Vision Builder AI provides to perform common analysis and processing.
|Troubleshooting
|Practice debugging and optimizing inspections.
|Switching Products
|Learn different ways to use Vision Builder AI for inspecting different types of products
|NI Hardware
|List the hardware options available with Vision Builder AI and the reasons you might use them.
|Integrating with LabVIEW
|Integrate Vision Builder AI with LabVIEW to add more capabilities.
3. Suggested Next Courses
- LabVIEW Core 1
- LabVIEW Core 2