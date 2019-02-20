Training Course Details: Developing Machine Vision Systems with Vision Builder AI

1. Course Overview

In this class you learn how to use the out-of-the-box features of Vision Builder for Automated Inspection to develop machine vision applications. This course introduces state diagram design flow for vision applications and walks you through building inspections that include pattern matching, image analysis, and calibration. You will create branching strategies for switching between products and learn how to incorporate LabVIEW for more customization. Finally, you learn techniques for troubleshooting and optimizing inspection for speed and accuracy.

Duration Instructor-Led Classroom: Three (3) Days Audience New Vision Builder for Automated Inspection users

Users and technical managers evaluating Vision Builder for Automated Inspection for their applications Prerequisites Experience with Microsoft Windows NI Products Used During the Course Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018





After attending this course, you will be able to:

Understand the basics of Acquisition, Image Processing, and Communication in Vision Builder AI

Develop and debug complete inspections in Vision Builder AI

Incorporate custom algorithms into Vision Builder AI

Control and monitor Vision Builder AI from other applications

2. Course Outline

Lesson Objective Topics Introduction to Machine Vision Systems Describe use cases for machine vision systems and what components compose them. Examples of machine vision

Components of a machine vision system

Machine vision inspection terminology Introduction to Vision Builder for Automated Inspection Recognize the main components of the Vision Builder AI environment and explore the inspection configuration interface.​ What is Vision Builder AI?

Navigating the Environment Creating a Simple Inspection Create an inspection that uses common steps and concepts. Common steps

Acquire an image​

Define a coordinate system​

Calibrate the result​s Communication with External Devices Learn how VBAI can communicate with external devices and inputs. Operator Interaction​

External devices​

Simulation mode Using Variables Understand when to use variables in an inspection. Types of variables

Variable Manager

Examples of using variables Organizing an Inspection Using State Diagrams Design an inspection using transitions to switch between states. Inspection State Diagram​

Transitions​

Setup and Cleanup​ Image Processing and Analysis Use the tools that Vision Builder AI provides to perform common analysis and processing. Enhance Images​

Locate Features​

Measure Features​

Identify Parts ​ ​ Troubleshooting Practice debugging and optimizing inspections. Results Viewer​

Step Over, Breakpoints, and Disabled Steps​

Image and Data Logging​

Performance Meter​

Validate System​

Model Vision System Variations Switching Products Learn different ways to use Vision Builder AI for inspecting different types of products Branching

Using Recipe Files

UI-based Selection NI Hardware List the hardware options available with Vision Builder AI and the reasons you might use them. Camera Acquisition​

Vision RIO​

NI-DAQmx​

Vision Real-Time Targets Integrating with LabVIEW Integrate Vision Builder AI with LabVIEW to add more capabilities. Custom Inspection Interface​

Run LabVIEW VI​

Shared Variables​

API​

Custom Step

