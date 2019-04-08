NI-DAQmx Bug Fixes

Overview

The following items are issues fixed in NI-DAQmx, starting with NI-DAQmx 18.0. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

Issues Fixed in NI-DAQmx 19.0 CAR ID Description Fixed NI-DAQmx Version 719193 NI 9260 AO slave task throws Error -201347 "Sync Pulse not detected" when synchronized with AI task 19.0 731238 Data corruption can occur when synchronizing multiple NI 9202s with different filter cutoffs 19.0 Issues Fixed in Previous Versions of NI-DAQmx CAR ID Description Fixed NI-DAQmx Version 705662 Network cDAQ hangs while running self-test during initialization 18.6 707701 NI-DAQmx crash when calling DAQmxCreateAIVoltageChan in Visual Studio on the NI 9205 18.5 702845 In LabVIEW NXG, a DAQmx task created from an input terminal initially fails with Error -200428 18.5 694140 Gain adjustment value is not set after shunt calibration in DAQExpress 18.5 699289 Including NIDAQmx.h may change the layout of user-defined structs that contain CVITime, CVIAbsoluteTime, or CVITimeInterval 18.5 539710 If the trigger source frequency is too high, NI-DAQmx errors with -200361 on a cDAQ device 18.5 646229 Process remains after exiting C++ application without stopping or aborting on Linux RT cDAQ 18.1 675713 RTSI line resource reserved error occurs while synchronizing tasks on a TSN cDAQ 18.1 697690 Ethernet cDAQ appears to crash on DAQmx watchdog expiration when DSA task is running 18.1 689440 Time trigger uses default time in multi-device tasks when explicitly committed 18.1 688114 When running DAQmx frequency tasks in NI MAX on a NI 9401, the task hangs indefinitely when no signal is connected 18.1 680182 Channel Calibration Wizard forgets Acquisition Attributes when importing NI MAX database 18.1 680179 PXIe-4300 with TB-4300C ignores custom scale after applying channel calibration 18.1 673712 DAQmx Start:Terminal property does not return segment number on cDAQ-9179 when user specifies timing engine 18.1 659756 Explicit commit on a finite task causes continuous acquisition with USB-6001 18.1 677161 Sync lock loss error occurs on TSN enabled devices 18.0 682682 Network CDAQ fails self-test, reset, and reserve with Error -52003 18.0

