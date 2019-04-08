NI-DAQmx Bug Fixes

Issues Fixed in NI-DAQmx 19.0
|CAR ID
|Description
|Fixed NI-DAQmx Version
|719193
|NI 9260 AO slave task throws Error -201347 "Sync Pulse not detected" when synchronized with AI task
|19.0
|731238
|Data corruption can occur when synchronizing multiple NI 9202s with different filter cutoffs
|19.0
Issues Fixed in Previous Versions of NI-DAQmx
|CAR ID
|Description
|Fixed NI-DAQmx Version
|705662
|Network cDAQ hangs while running self-test during initialization
|18.6
|707701
|NI-DAQmx crash when calling DAQmxCreateAIVoltageChan in Visual Studio on the NI 9205
|18.5
|702845
|In LabVIEW NXG, a DAQmx task created from an input terminal initially fails with Error -200428
|18.5
|694140
|Gain adjustment value is not set after shunt calibration in DAQExpress
|18.5
|699289
|Including NIDAQmx.h may change the layout of user-defined structs that contain CVITime, CVIAbsoluteTime, or CVITimeInterval
|18.5
|539710
|If the trigger source frequency is too high, NI-DAQmx errors with -200361 on a cDAQ device
|18.5
|646229
|Process remains after exiting C++ application without stopping or aborting on Linux RT cDAQ
|18.1
|675713
|RTSI line resource reserved error occurs while synchronizing tasks on a TSN cDAQ
|18.1
|697690
|Ethernet cDAQ appears to crash on DAQmx watchdog expiration when DSA task is running
|18.1
|689440
|Time trigger uses default time in multi-device tasks when explicitly committed
|18.1
|688114
|When running DAQmx frequency tasks in NI MAX on a NI 9401, the task hangs indefinitely when no signal is connected
|18.1
|680182
|Channel Calibration Wizard forgets Acquisition Attributes when importing NI MAX database
|18.1
|680179
|PXIe-4300 with TB-4300C ignores custom scale after applying channel calibration
|18.1
|673712
|DAQmx Start:Terminal property does not return segment number on cDAQ-9179 when user specifies timing engine
|18.1
|659756
|Explicit commit on a finite task causes continuous acquisition with USB-6001
|18.1
|677161
|Sync lock loss error occurs on TSN enabled devices
|18.0
|682682
|Network CDAQ fails self-test, reset, and reserve with Error -52003
|18.0