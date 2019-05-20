LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module Known Issues

The following items are known issues in sorted by Date.

RT FIFO writes produce high level of jitter on Linux-RT targets

On Linux-RT ZYNQ based targets, writes to an RT FIFO can introduce a high level of jitter compared to VxWorks and PharLap targets when the RT FIFO read occurs on a thread running in a different processor core.



Workaround: Prioritize RT FIFO read and write operations so they take place in threads running on the same processor core.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2013





Behavior of App.Kind Property Node in Linux x64 RT targets Embedded UI Returns Invalid Property

Querying the App.Kind property returns Run-time System regardless of whether it is in development or executable state



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/08/2016





Cursor Reference returned by the Cursor Move event not valid on LinuxRT x64 target with the Embedded UI enabled.

When obtaining the cursor reference returned by the cursor move event, the output is not valid on NI Linux Real-Time x64 targets with the Embedded UI enabled



Workaround: Obtain the reference from a graph control property node



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/08/2016





Error 56 Thrown When Using "Disconnect from Slave" Invoke Method

Using the "Disconnect from Slave" invoke method will almost immediately generate error 56; however the method functions correctly and disconnects the NI Real-Time system from the host machine.



Workaround: Ignore error



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/08/2016





Mass Compile Fails when using VIs from the RT Utilities Palette

If a VI running on an RT target uses a subVI from the RT Utilities palette, the VI cannot be mass compiled without errors as long as the project or VI are open during the compile.



Workaround: Close the project and VI and run the mass compile again. It should run successfully.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/08/2016





Creating an User Named 'lvuser' on NI Linux Real-Time Overrides Native 'lvuser' Account

When using the Web-based Configuration & Monitoring tool to create or edit user accounts on a Linux RT target, the WIF allows creation of an account named "lvuser" or any of the other native Linux RT user accounts. Creating an account of the same name overrides the privileges of the native account. The default privileges for a new account are the same as the "Everyone" group, but not the "Admin" group. Unless admin permissions are added to this new account, issues can crop up using this account.



Workaround: Avoid adding an 'lvuser' account or make sure this new account has admin privileges.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/08/2016





Running a VI Using Invoke Node Fails When Embedded UI is Enabled

When Embedded UI is enabled, using a LabVIEW Invoke Node to run a VI on NI Linux Real-Time results in an error about the Front Panel not being available. Using an Invoke Node to run a VI on NI Linux Real-Time works as expected if Embedded UI is disabled.



Workaround: Instead of using an Invoke Node, use the Start Asynchronous Call with the connector pane of the target VI wired into the Open VI Ref.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/19/2017





RT LEDs VI Returns Incorrect Error Code on Invalid Input

When selecting invalid parameter for a cRIO controller for the RT LED VI the error code and origin is incorrect. It should be error code one and the source should point to the RT LED.vi



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/29/2016





Calibration procedure of Touch Screen Monitor in NI Linux Real-Time Does Not Adapt to Screen Resolution

Running the calibration procedure in something other than the maximum resolution of the touch monitor will cause some of the calibration points to be outside of the visible screen area. Thus the calibration procedure can not be completed and will be aborted.



Workaround: Calibrate with maximum screen resolution orIn an open terminal, type "xinput_calibrator --geometry WxH", where W is the screen width in pixels and H is the screen height in pixels.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: 2018 SP1 Added: 05/19/2017





If 2 classes call separate instances of a polymorphic VI and an instance is included within the a class, the VI will break when compiled into an RTEXE.

A VI will break when compiled into an RTEXE if the VI contains multiple classes that call a polymorphic VI and the a copy of the polymorphic VI is in one of the classes.



Workaround: Add the polymorphic VI to each instance of the class.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/19/2018





Directory permissions may change on NI Linux Real-Time when modifying files via WebDAV.

When modifying a directory via WebDAV on NI Linux Real-Time, the directory permissions may change to read-only.



Workaround: Manually change the permissions back to read and write access as necessary.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/19/2018





CPU load may be incorrectly reported when using Timed Loops on NI Linux Real-Time

In NI Linux Real-Time, the CPULoadTotal property node may incorrectly report the CPU Load when Timed Loops are used as part of the application.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/04/2018