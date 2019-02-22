This document contains the NI-VRTS 1.5 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-VRTS 1.5. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-USRP in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-USRP than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

Known Issues







ID Known Issue 45575



Return Users receive an error after upgrading from a beta version of NI-VRTS 1.5 to NI-VRTS 1.5 and cannot use the driver.

If you install NI-VRTS 1.5 when you have a beta version of NI-VRTS 1.5 on your system, required bitfiles will be removed. When you start an NI-VRTS session, you will receive an error (Error 7 occurred at Open Dynamic Bitfile Reference) and will be unable to use NI-VRTS.



Workaround: If you have installed a beta version of NI-VRTS 1.5, uninstall the driver before reinstalling NI-VRTS 1.5.



Reported Version: 1.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/01/19 21624



Return The power of obstacles at a simulated distance of 95 meters or more may be off after you increase the setup distance using Update Setup Distance.

This issue occurs when you are simulating obstacles at a distance of 95 meters or more, then increase the setup distance using Update Setup Distance. Update Setup Distance does not optimize the dynamic range, so there is insufficient DSP gain to simulate the requested obstacle(s). The power of obstacles may be off by several dBs.



Workaround: Do not use Update Setup Distance to increase the setup distance. To increase the setup distance after initiating obstacle simulation, call Stop. Reconfigure the setup distance using Configure.



Reported Version: 1.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/01/19 100734



Return Multiple frequency bands are not supported when using certain versions of NI-VRTS.

If your mmWave radio head has been calibrated for multiple frequency bands, it is only compatible with NI-VRTS 1.5 or later.



Workaround: If your mmWave radio head has been calibrated for multiple frequency bands, update to NI-VRTS 1.5 or later.



Reported Version: N/A Resolved Version: 1.5 Added: 02/01/19





Contacting NI

Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.