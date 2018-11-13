SystemLink Licensing Guide

SystemLink Products

To set up a SystemLink environment, you can select from the following licensed products.

SystemLink Server: This software package installs the NI Web Server and SystemLink Web Application. Customers should purchase a SystemLink Server for each central computer that will manage a group of connected systems, such as Windows PCs or NI Linux Real-Time controllers.

SystemLink Node: Each managed system is considered a “node.” The SystemLink Node license establishes the allowed number of Windows or Linux Real-Time systems that you can manage with a SystemLink Server. Customers should purchase a sufficient quantity of SystemLink Node licenses to support the managed systems that you want to manage with a server.

Licensing Requirements:

SystemLink Node licenses require a SystemLink Server.

SystemLink licensing requires an NI volume license manager.

Other Related SystemLink Components

SystemLink Client: The SystemLink Client is a software program that you install on managed systems to establish a connection to the SystemLink Server. The Client installs data communication APIs and a software agent that manages local device execution of tasks, based on instructions from the server. The SystemLink Client does not directly interface with a license program, since the connection between a device and a server is managed at the server by the SystemLink Node license.

Volume License Manager

A volume license manager is required to administer SystemLink licenses. The computer on which you install the license manager is referred to as the “License Server.”

NI Volume License Manager Learn More about NI VLM : Volume License Manager is an NI software license tracking program that administrators use to manage and activate licenses.

FlexNet Publisher Learn more about FlexNet : FlexNet is an alternative license tracking software program that is compatible with NI license management.

Licensing SystemLink Nodes

Once SystemLink Node licenses are installed with VLM, the SystemLink Web Application manages the activation of Node licenses as administrators add and remove systems. Node licenses are not installed on managed systems.

Volume License Configuration Options

Options for a single SystemLink Server:

Install the SystemLink Server on the same computer as the License Server. This configuration reduces network complexity and ensures that the SystemLink Server can communicate with the License Server. Install the License Server on a remote computer or use an existing License Server. In this scenario, you will need to ensure that you have connectivity between the License Server and the SystemLink Server.

Options for multiple SystemLink Servers:

Install a License Server with each SystemLink Server: This option reduces network complexity, because the Volume License Manager is running on the same central computer as the SystemLink Server. Customers select SystemLink Node seat quantity for each server. Install a single License Server for multiple SystemLink Servers: This option allows the customer to connect multiple SystemLink Server seats and SystemLink Nodes seats to a single License Server. The benefit of this configuration is that the customer can transfer licenses among servers by removing a system from one server and adding it to another server.

