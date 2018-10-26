From 09:00 AM Friday, October 26th - 02:30 PM CDT Saturday, October 27th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

NI-Digital Pattern Driver 17.1.2 Patch Details

Overview

The NI-Digital Pattern Driver 17.1.2 patch resolves the issue outlined in the table below for the NI-Digital Pattern driver 17.1. National Instruments highly recommends this patch for all NI-Digital 17.1 installations and PXIe-6570 Digital Pattern Instruments.

The patch is available through NI Update Service or you can download directly through the Drivers and Updates page linked below.

1. NI-Digital Pattern Driver 17.1.2 Patch Download

Coming soon, the download will be available on 11/6/18.

 

2. Resolved Issue

ID Description
715045

Frequency counter measurements will incorrectly return data in ascending channel order regardless of the channel list or the pin list. If the provided channel list or pin list input to the frequency measure function is not in ascending channel order, then the application will get incorrect results.
716093

Capture memory streaming may return incorrect samples when fetching more than a million samples per pattern burst.

