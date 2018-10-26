NI-Digital Pattern Driver 17.0.4 Bug Fixes

1. Bug Fix
The following items are the Bug Fixes in the NI-Digital Pattern Driver 17.0.4 Patch.
|ID
|Legacy ID
|Fixed Issue
|Issue Details
|715045
|
|Frequency measurements are returned in ascending order of channels regardless of the channel list or pin list parameter.
|Frequency counter measurements will incorrectly return data in ascending channel order regardless of the channel list or the pin list. If the provided channel list or pin list input to the frequency measure function is not in ascending channel order, then the application will get incorrect results.
|716093
|
|Capture memory streaming may return incorrect samples when fetching more than a million samples per pattern burst.
|If less than one million capture samples are fetched in a single pattern burst, then the application is unaffected. Otherwise, incorrect samples may be returned.