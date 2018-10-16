Using and Deploying NI OPC Servers, DSC, and LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit

To communicate with a programmable logic controller (PLC) through LabVIEW via OPC protocols, there must be OPC clients and a server capable of communicating with each other, and with LabVIEW. NI software can fill the role of client and/or server.

There are several possible configurations of OPC clients and servers that can accomplish this communication, depending on the OPC protocol to be used:



OPC UA API through LabVIEW DSC (Version 2016 and earlier)

OPC UA API allows the creation of OPC UA servers and OPC UA clients from within LabVIEW.





OPC UA Toolkit stand-alone

OPC UA API allows the creation of OPC UA servers and OPC UA clients from within LabVIEW.







1. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

I need to communicate with a PLC using LabVIEW and OPC. What software do I need?

Why is OPC UA (Unified Architecture) no longer in LabVIEW DSC (Datalogging and Supervisory Control) as of the 2017 release?

Do I need NI OPC Servers if I am using LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit?

What sort of license do I need if I am developing and deploying with NI OPC Servers, LabVIEW DSC, and/or LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit

Do I need a deployment License for a OPC UA Toolkit executable?

Do I need to upgrade OPC Server every year I upgrade my LabVIEW code using the OPC Server?





2. Licensing and Usage Considerations





for NI OPC Servers and NI I/O Server (included in LabVIEW DSC)

NI OPC Servers requires a license for each computer that runs an NI OPC Servers instance. There is no difference between NI OPC Servers software on a development computer and a deployment computer. There is no run-time or deployment version of NI OPC Servers. OPC Server being a separate product and not a module of LabVIEW means that it is year independent and doesn't need to be upgraded with LabVIEW years.

Note: NI OPC Servers can connect to NI OPC clients only.

LabVIEW DSC development license is required for developing with the module in LabVIEW.



LabVIEW DSC Run-Time System deployment license is required for each deployment PC running a client built from components of the LabVIEW DSC Module.



Use NI OPC Servers to create, configure, and view tags associated with your PLCs. Use I/O Server to connect tags to LabVIEW shared variables. Use shared variables in LabVIEW VI to communicate with PLC tags.



A step-by-step setup tutorial can be found here: Connect LabVIEW to Any PLC Using OPC





for 3rd-party OPC Server and NI I/O Server (included in LabVIEW DSC)

3rd-party OPC Server hosts the PLC tags



LabVIEW DSC development license is required for developing with the module in LabVIEW.



LabVIEW DSC Run-Time System deployment license is required for each deployment PC running a client built from components of the LabVIEW DSC module.



Use I/O Server to connect tags on 3rd-party OPC Server to LabVIEW shared variables. Use shared variables in LabVIEW VI to communicate with PLC tags.





for OPC UA API through LabVIEW DSC (before LabVIEW DSC 2017)

LabVIEW DSC development license is required for developing with the module in LabVIEW.



LabVIEW DSC Run-Time System deployment license is required for each deployment PC running a client or server built from components of the LabVIEW DSC module.



Use the LabVIEW OPC UA API to create OPC UA clients and servers to communicate with the PLC that is OPC UA compliant.





for OPC UA Toolkit Stand-Alone

LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit development license is required for developing with the toolkit in LabVIEW.



LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit deployment license is required for each deployment PC running a client or server built from components of the OPC UA Toolkit.

Note: NI Linux Real-Time based devices do not require a deployment license.

Note: The OPC UA Toolkit development license does NOT come with a deployment license. A separate deployment license must be purchased for each deployment machine.

Use LabVIEW OPC UA API to create OPC UA clients and servers to communicate with the PLC that is OPC UA compliant.

The LabVIEW OPC UA toolkit and thus the OPC UA API was removed from LabVIEW DSC to become a standalone product starting from the 2017 release.



The LabVIEW OPC UA toolkit and thus the OPC UA API was removed from LabVIEW DSC to become a standalone product starting from the 2017 release. The OPC UA toolkit can only be used to communicate with OPC UA compliant devices. Every component of a system used with the OPC UA toolkit must communicate with the OPC UA protocol to be included in the system.





3. Additional Information



LabVIEW OPC UA toolkit contains the OPC UA API that was formerly part of the LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control (DSC) Module and the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.

From the 2017 release on, the LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit became a standalone product. The LabVIEW DSC Module and the LabVIEW Real-Time Module no longer contains the OPC UA API. The LabVIEW OPC UA toolkit integrates secure and reliable communications in your LabVIEW applications. It incorporates a series of features for the creation of OPC UA clients, servers, and security management. In addition to the Data Access (DA) facet of the OPC UA Specifications, the toolkit also adds support for the Historical Access (HA) and Alarms & Conditions (AC) facets. The toolkit is compatible with both Windows and NI Linux Real-Time operating systems.

