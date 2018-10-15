Download a Bitfile to R-Series or CompactRIO Controller Without LabVIEW

1. Hardware Requirement
NI R Series Multifunction Reconfigurable I/O (RIO) Device or NI CompactRIO Controller.
2. Software Requirement
NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Driver or NI CompactRIO Device Driver.
3. Option 1: Download a bitfile using NI RIO Device Setup.
The NI-RIO driver offers a stand-alone tool that allows configuration of FPGA targets.
- Launch the RIO Device Setup tool. Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RIO»RIO Device Setup to display the RIO Device Setup dialog box.
- Select the FPGA target to which you want to download a bitfile from the Resource pull-down menu.
Note: If your RIO Device is not listed, please confirm it is connected using NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
- Browse or type the path to the bitfile you want to download to the flash memory on the FPGA device in the Bitfile to Download path control.
- Click the Download Bitfile button.
- On the Device Settings tab, select Autoload VI on device power-up or Autoload VI on device reboot.
- Click the Apply Settings button.
- Click the Exit button.
4. Option 2: Download a bitfile using Measurement and Automation Explorer.
As an alternative method, Measurement and Automation Explorer (MAX) allows you to download a bitfile to your target even without having the LabVIEW FPGA Module installed. To download or erase your bitfile using MAX:
- Locate your target in MAX.
- If your target is a local target, select your target's FPGA (named "RIO0" or similar)
- If your target is remote (and therefore shows up under Remote Systems), expand your target, expand Devices and Interfaces, and select your target's FPGA (named "RIO0" or similar)
- In the right-hand pane, choose any options desired and then select Update Firmware.
- Navigate to the location on disk of your bitfile and select it.
5. Additional Resources
- NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers download page
- NI CompactRIO Device Drivers download page
- Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, and EtherCAT