LabVIEW and Microsoft Windows Server Compatibility

Overview

Each version of LabVIEW is compatible with several versions of the Microsoft Windows desktop operation system. However, sometimes it may be desirable to run LabVIEW in a Microsoft Windows Server operating system instead. This article provides compatibility information for that scenario.

Most versions of LabVIEW are compatible with some versions of Windows server, which will be listed in the product readme or release notes file.

Prior to LabVIEW 2010, there was no support for any version of Windows Server.  Support for Windows Server for LabVIEW 2010 and newer is listed in the table below:

 

LabVIEW Version Microsoft Windows OS Version
2003 R2 2008 R2 2012 R2
2010      
2010 SP1      
2011      
2011 SP1      
2012      
2012 SP1      
2013      
2013 SP1      
2014      
2014 SP1      
2015      
2015 SP1      
2016      
2016 SP1      
2017      
2017 SP1      
2018                      

 

