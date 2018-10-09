LabVIEW and Microsoft Windows Server Compatibility

Each version of LabVIEW is compatible with several versions of the Microsoft Windows desktop operation system. However, sometimes it may be desirable to run LabVIEW in a Microsoft Windows Server operating system instead. This article provides compatibility information for that scenario.

Most versions of LabVIEW are compatible with some versions of Windows server, which will be listed in the product readme or release notes file.

Prior to LabVIEW 2010, there was no support for any version of Windows Server. Support for Windows Server for LabVIEW 2010 and newer is listed in the table below:

LabVIEW Version Microsoft Windows OS Version 2003 R2 2008 R2 2012 R2 2010 2010 SP1 2011 2011 SP1 2012 2012 SP1 2013 2013 SP1 2014 2014 SP1 2015 2015 SP1 2016 2016 SP1 2017 2017 SP1 2018